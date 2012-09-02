CatLog is an app I’ve always been immensely proud of. I wrote the initial version in the span of a weekend, and yet it grew to be my second-biggest Android app, after the now-defunct Pokédroid. Even though it’s a pretty esoteric app, and nobody except developers will find it very useful, I’m glad I could contribute something valuable to the Android community and help make Android development a bit less of a pain. It’s cool to see fan-made instructional videos on YouTube and all the forum posts where people say, “Just download CatLog and send me a log report.”

But lo, all is not well in CatLog Land. As of the newest version of Android (4.1 Jelly Bean), Android apps can no longer read each other’s logs using the READ_LOGS permission. You’re limited to your own logs, unless you’re a system app or you gain root privileges. Uh oh.

Now, this is a defensible position on Google’s part. After all, there was a pretty high-profile security hole found in the Facebook Android SDK due to developers carelessly writing sensitive information to the system log. And in general, most apps don’t need to read each other’s logs, so the change is understandable. Stay in your own sandbox and all that.

This change is going to have a big impact on certain varieties of apps, though. Not only will it affect log-reading apps (like CatLog and aLogcat), but also apps that rely on log-reading in some way. For instance, you can say goodbye to the various “app lock”-type programs that rely on reading the system log to determine when other apps are being launched. If you don’t believe me, check out the permissions page for those apps. See where it says “read sensitive log data”? That’s the death knell for these types of apps, unless somebody figures out a smarter way to detect when another app is launched. (My own AppTracker works in the same way. So it’s toast as well.)

So what does this mean for CatLog? Well, in the future, it means it will only work on rooted phones, which basically limits its appeal to developers and root-happy techies. Until now, it had also come in handy for end users, since it gave them a way to easily submit bug reports (in cases where, for whatever reason, the default reporting mechanism wasn’t available). But starting with Jelly Bean, CatLog will require root access, which means it’s basically worthless for Joe Android User now.

So given that this is more or less CatLog’s swan song, I’m taking a pretty radical step with it. I’m open-sourcing it. Yep, CatLog is now free to remix and re-use, released under the ultra-permissive WTFPL license, just like my other apps.

Why such a permissive license? Well, because I honestly don’t care. CatLog was always a free app, and although I’m grateful for the nice pocket change I make from the donate version (about $20 per month), I doubt open-sourcing it will affect the donations much, and anyway the app was never about making money for me. So there’s really no reason to lock down the source code. I mean, yeah, there are already some copycat apps out there that stand to benefit, but they’re not really doing anyone any harm hanging out in sixth or seventh place in the search results. CatLog’s main advantage is its reputation on the Google Play Store.

On the other hand, if you do want to re-use CatLog’s code, the only thing I ask for is attribution. Sure, the WTFPL doesn’t require it, but this is just one of those “don’t-be-a-jerk” requests.

I have another strong reason for wanting to open-source CatLog: I’m bored of it. Frankly, I haven’t been able to give it much attention lately, because I think 99% of its useful features are finished, and everything that’s left is just flourishes and fine-tuning. It needs a facelift and probably some tweaks to the filter syntax, but with the enthusiasm I’ve shown for the app lately, I’m obviously just not the one to do it.

Also, I find myself turning away from Android development in general. I started writing Android apps when the system was still in its infancy, with only two phones available – the HTC Dream and the Magic. I found it a lot more fun when Android was still simple and untamed, when the market wasn’t flooded with glitzy, polished apps all competing for users’ mind-share. Back in those days, you could even write a simple Pokémon app with an ugly UI and people would love you for it. Development was easy, and the exposure was fun.

Nowadays the Play Store is much more crowded, and Android development is more difficult in general, what with supporting hundreds of devices with multiple form factors (including tablets), and multiple Android versions stretching from 1.5 Cupcake to 4.1 Jelly Bean. The APIs have grown incredibly complicated, and I can’t count the number of times I’ve discovered bugs that only appeared on a certain Android version or on a certain phone. It’s a huge headache trying to maintain all this compatibility, which is why I still haven’t updated any of my apps to the new “Holo” theme from ICS.

However, my lack of enthusiasm shouldn’t limit CatLog’s potential. When you’ve lost interest in a software project, I think it’s your duty to make it open-source, so that somebody else has a chance to grab the baton and run with it. And that’s exactly what I’m doing with CatLog. So if you have any features or bugfixes you’d like to write, fork me on GitHub and go nuts!