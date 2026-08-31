I’m Nolan Lawson, a programmer living in Seattle. Facts about me:

works at Socket

ex-Salesforce, ex-Microsoft, ex-Squarespace

lived abroad in Ottawa and Geneva

former contributor to PouchDB

creator of pinafore.social

I also love to write. Online, you can find me:

Background

A native of the Seattle area, I studied linguistics and computational linguistics at the University of Washington. I used to do a lot of machine learning and natural language processing, but eventually I migrated toward web frontend topics like performance, accessibility, and offline-first. I’ve also dabbled heavily in Android app development.

Publications

Just one so far!

Annotating large email datasets for named entity recognition with Mechanical Turk (2010)

Trivia

For bugs and feature requests, please file an issue on GitHub. To get in touch, here’s my email.