About
I’m Nolan Lawson, a programmer living in Seattle. Facts about me:
- works at Socket
- ex-Salesforce, ex-Microsoft, ex-Squarespace
- lived abroad in Ottawa and Geneva
- former contributor to PouchDB
- creator of pinafore.social
I also love to write. Online, you can find me:
- On Mastodon
- (Formerly) on the PouchDB blog
- (Formerly) on my other bog, Pocket Javascript
Background
A native of the Seattle area, I studied linguistics and computational linguistics at the University of Washington. I used to do a lot of machine learning and natural language processing, but eventually I migrated toward web frontend topics like performance, accessibility, and offline-first. I’ve also dabbled heavily in Android app development.
Publications
Just one so far!
Annotating large email datasets for named entity recognition with Mechanical Turk (2010)
Trivia
- I’m on GitHub a lot.
- I’ve published over 100 npm packages.
- I love retro videogames. I’ve even done a “Let’s Play” video of Castlevania 3.
- I’ve recorded some videos of myself playing my guitar.
For bugs and feature requests, please file an issue on GitHub. To get in touch, here’s my email.