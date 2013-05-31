TL;DR: web sockets are more widely supported on port 443 (via SSL) than port 80. Check that your ISP actually supports the port you’re using at WebSocketsTest.com.
I just wasted a good half-day trying to debug a problem with web sockets in the Socket.io plugin for Node.js running on Nginx 1.4.1.
Running the Node app locally on port 3000, everything worked swell. However, as soon as I deployed it to my production server, I was seeing about a 10-second startup in my app. This occurred in four different browsers – Chrome, Chromium, Firefox, and Safari.
Each one was reporting a 502 Bad Gateway response from the server. So since the client assumed web sockets were not being supported, Socket.io was falling back on XHR polling, which is less speedy.
The Node logs said:
warn: websocket connection invalidinfo: transport end (undefined)
The Nginx logs said:
2013/05/21 10:41:00 [error] 6117#0: *8 upstream prematurely closed connection while reading response header from upstream [...]
Neither was very helpful. So after reading several forums and blog posts online, and adding lots of tweaks and hacks that didn’t work, my Nginx site configuration bloated up to this:
# node.js running locally on port 3000upstream node { server 127.0.0.1:3000; keepalive 256; # not necessary}# the public nginx server instance running on port 80server { listen 80; server_name <mysite.com>; # domain of my site access_log /var/log/nginx/<mysite>.access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/<mysite>.error.log; # supposedly prevents 502 bad gateway error; # ultimately not necessary in my case large_client_header_buffers 8 32k; # run the app on the root directory location / { # the following is required for WebSockets proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_set_header X-NginX-Proxy true; # supposedly prevents 502 bad gateway error; # ultimately not necessary in my case proxy_buffers 8 32k; proxy_buffer_size 64k; # the following is required proxy_pass http://node; proxy_redirect off; # the following is required as well for WebSockets proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade"; tcp_nodelay on; # not necessary } }
Since web sockets worked fine when running Node locally, I assumed it was a problem with Nginx. What eventually clued me in was that even running Node directly on port 80 yielded the same error.
Finally I realized that the problem was with my Internet provider themselves – they were disallowing web sockets connections on port 80! WebSocketsTest.com turned out to be an invaluable resource in debugging this.
Incidentally, it would have worked if I had used SSL on port 443. According to WebSocketsTest’s aggregate data, port 443 is supported about 89% of the time, compared to 78% for port 80.
I tested a few public Wifi spots around Geneva and can confirm that this figure seems about right. I would be curious to know if support varies by geographic region, but WebSocketsTest doesn’t publish that data.
Lesson #1: even if you’re using a modern browser, your Internet provider may not be up to snuff. Check it first, before you wreck your brain!
Lesson #2: If you plan on using web sockets in a production environment, SSL is apparently the way to go. Not only is it secure, but it’s also better supported (as of 2013).
TL;DR: disable lazy-loading on the /spell handler if you’re using Solr 3.6.2 and distributed (i.e. sharded) search.
I discovered an interesting bug in Solr 3.6.2 the other day, so I thought I’d share it here.
While upgrading a distributed Solr system from version 3.5.0 to 3.6.2, everything worked as expected with minimal changes to the configuration, except for the /spell search handler.
The other search handlers I’d defined (the standard /select and a /suggest for autosuggestions) responded just fine, but a distributed /spell failed with a mysterious error in the logs:
Server returned HTTP response code: 400 for URL: http://localhost:8080/solr-search/shard2/spell ?shards=localhost%3A8080%2Fsolr-search%2Fshard1%2Clocalhost%3A8080%2Fsolr-search%2Fshard2 &shards.qt=%2Fspell[...]
The logs from the server side weren’t any more helpful:
SEVERE: org.apache.solr.common.SolrException: Bad RequestBad Requestrequest: http://localhost:8080/solr-search/shard1/spell at org.apache.solr.client.solrj.impl.CommonsHttpSolrServer.request(CommonsHttpSolrServer.java:427) at org.apache.solr.client.solrj.impl.CommonsHttpSolrServer.request(CommonsHttpSolrServer.java:249) at org.apache.solr.handler.component.HttpShardHandler$1.call(HttpShardHandler.java:129) at org.apache.solr.handler.component.HttpShardHandler$1.call(HttpShardHandler.java:103) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask$Sync.innerRun(FutureTask.java:303) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask.run(FutureTask.java:138) at java.util.concurrent.Executors$RunnableAdapter.call(Executors.java:439) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask$Sync.innerRun(FutureTask.java:303) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask.run(FutureTask.java:138) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.runTask(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:895) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.run(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:918) at java.lang.Thread.run(Thread.java:680)
Running Wireshark to capture HTTP requests on localhost dug up the following silent error message from Tomcat:
HTTP Status 400 - isShard is only acceptable with search handlers type: Status report message: isShard is only acceptable with search handlers description: The request sent by the client was syntactically incorrect (isShard is only acceptable with search handlers).
Huh! I could have sworn it was a SearchHandler. Checking the configuration for the /spell handler in solrconfig.xml, I indeed found the following:
After some fruitless fiddling with the configuration, I finally gave up and launched a remote debugger in Eclipse. Grepping the Solr 3.6.2 source code showed that the exception was thrown from SolrCore.java lines 1373-1374:
if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false) && !(handler instanceof SearchHandler)) throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST, "isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
In the Eclipse debugger, I saw that when this line was invoked, the handler object was actually a LazyRequestHandlerWrapper (an internal class in 3.6.2) rather than a SearchHandler, causing the if statement to evaluate to false. According to the LazyRequestHandlerWrapper documentation:
/** * The <code>LazyRequestHandlerWrapper</core> wraps any {@link SolrRequestHandler}. * Rather then instanciate and initalize the handler on startup, this wrapper waits * until it is actually called. This should only be used for handlers that are * unlikely to be used in the normal lifecycle. * * You can enable lazy loading in solrconfig.xml using: * * <pre> * <requestHandler name="..." class="..." startup="lazy"> * ... * </requestHandler> * </pre> * * This is a private class - if there is a real need for it to be public, it could * move * * @version $Id: RequestHandlers.java 1306137 2012-03-28 03:30:52Z dsmiley $ * @since solr 1.2 */
Aha! So that’s why my /spell handler was behaving strangely – it was the only one using lazy loading.
Well, I never needed the lazy loading that badly anyway. Setting lazy="false" in the XML configuration immediately corrected the problem.
Interestingly, it appears that the offending code has been commented out in Solr 4.3.0 (SolrCore.java:1812-1814):
// TODO: this doesn't seem to be working correctly and causes problems with the example server and distrib (for example /spell)// if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false) && !(handler instanceof SearchHandler))// throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST,"isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
I suspect that the reason this code backfires is that, in example/solr/collection1/conf/solrconfig.xml, the /spell handler is defined as lazy="true". This would mean that the commented code could be fixed by simply publicizing the LazyRequestHandlerWrapper class and accounting for handler wrapping in the if statement:
SolrRequestHandler trueHandler = handler instanceof LazyRequestHandlerWrapper ? ((LazyRequestHandlerWrapper)handler).getWrappedHandler() : handler;if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false) && !(trueHandler instanceof SearchHandler)) throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST,"isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
I’ve already submitted this as a patch to Solr. We’ll see if the developers agree with my hunch.
There are alotoffolks trying to sell their miracle cure for the problem of writing efficient, testable, maintainable JavaScript. And there’s anequalnumberoffolks decrying the proliferation of almost-there libraries and flash-in-the-pan frameworks.
Bootstrap. Backbone. Handlebars. Angular. I’ve spent so much time hearing snatches of conversation about these tools, and trying to make sense of them, that after awhile it all starts to sound like some crazy beat poetry.
If you shouted that on a street corner while wielding a bottle of bourbon, you wouldn’t look out of place. I’ve seen the best minds of my generation destroyed trying to understand this mess.
A good JavaScript is hard to find
Part of the reason there are so many snake-oil salesmen is that the cure is so badly needed. Web development is both 1) hard and 2) absolutely crucial. Facebook and Gmail have set the bar high enough that nowadays everyone expects beautiful, responsive, browser-based applications that take milliseconds to download and work on every rectangular-shaped device you can throw at it. It’s a tall order.
And the reason it feels like snake oil is that none of these tools solves the entire problem. I’ve tried many of them, hoping that I had finally found the JavaScript silver bullet, and I’ve always felt vaguely disappointed afterwards. The medicine tastes good going down, I get excited watching YouTube tutorials and reading GitHub pages and coding in a new paradigm, and then afterwards I still end up sweating feverishly over the Chrome Developer Tools, trying to center a disobedient div or figure out why my event isn’t firing. I exchange one set of problems for another.
And then I lay awake at night wondering, “Well, maybe instead of JQuery UI, I should have used YUI or Bootstrap or…”? Then it’s back for another dose of the same old medicine.
Another world is possible
This situation really frustrates me, primarily because I come from a Java background. And in Java Land, the platform is mature enough that there’s a basic suite of components that have emerged as the brain-dead, obvious solutions to common problems.
Need a package manager? Cripes, it’s the 21st century: use Maven. Or Ivy, if you want something even simpler.
And if you use modern Java-based frameworks like Android or Grails, you’ll see that a lot of these third-party tools are already baked in: e.g. JUnit and HTTP Client for Android; Ivy, Hibernate, and JUnit for Grails. New Java developers pick up stuff like JUnit without thinking about it, as if it were just part of the language. And it practically is.
Even Java itself is mature enough that I’ve honestly felt satisfied since Java 6, and haven’t seen much need to upgrade. String switches in Java 7? Yawn, I’ve been using Enums since Java 5. Lambdas in Java 8? No need, Google Guava has me covered.
No silver JS bullet
JavaScript, on the other hand, is anything but mature. There is no “obvious” choice for third-party components – with the exception of JQuery, which is so omnipresent nowadays that it almost is JavaScript.
But aside from JQuery, there’s no one-stop solution that everyone rallies behind. For each of my “easy” questions for Java above, you get a forest of forked decision trees in JavaScript:
When you’ve got dozens of popular frameworks, many of them with overlapping or even conflicting goals, the choices can be overwhelming. And even after you choose one, it’s easy to end up second-guessing yourself and fretting endlessly over your decision. It’s a familiar case of the phenomenon popularly known as the paradox of choice.
So what’s a poor JavaScript developer to do?
Let’s say, for instance, that your boss tells your team that you need to write a mobile webapp. Do you choose JQuery Mobile, Sencha Touch, or Dojo Mobile? And what if you need to write a regular data-driven Ajax app? Do you choose Angular, Ember, or Backbone? Each of them has a snazzy self-laudatory website and fierce partisans on Stack Overflow. Looks like you’ve got some reading to do!
I’m new to web development, but I’ve come to believe that the only surefire solution to the problem of competing frameworks is to try them all. Not for a mission-critical project, of course – instead, you should just write a stub app. That way, you’ll discover each framework’s strengths and shortcomings, you’ll understand the problems it’s trying to solve, and you’ll be able to make an informed decision when it really counts.
In my opinion, it’s better to have three developers on your team take a week to write stub apps in three different frameworks, rather than blindly embark down a single path based on the attractiveness of a documentation page or the charisma of a YouTube evangelist.
My own stub app
I decided to try this approach recently with three frameworks I was curious about – Angular, Bootstrap, and PhoneGap. They seemed to have orthogonal goals, so in theory they should play nicely together.
My objective was to write a webapp with nice MVC features (Angular) that would look pretty (Bootstrap) and could work as a native Android or iOS app (PhoneGap). For the task itself, I chose to write an end-of-game score calculator for one of my favorite Euro-style board games, Imperial. This had the benefit of being a well-defined problem that scratched a personal itch, and plus it gave me something to show off to my board gamer buddies.
For the feature specifications, the usual suspects applied. I needed to persist user data, because presumably users would want to see their saved games, or resume a game if they accidentally closed the tab. The design had to be responsive in order to accomodate multiple screen sizes, because you could imagine using this app in your browser as well as on a smartphone. It had to support deep-linking, because what if you wanted to share the game results with your friends? And of course, the UI had to present the data in a useful way: who’s in first place, who came in second, are there any ties, etc.
When I first described this project to one of my coworkers, his reaction was “that sounds like way more than a stub app.” Which is true – as soon as you exceed a certain level of complexity, you run into interesting problems, for which the frameworks are supposed to provide useful solutions. This is exactly the point of writing the app.
In the end, I’m very satisfied with the project. Not because the app itself is the best I’ve ever written (it’s not), but because it taught me some hard lessons that I’ll take with me to my next web project. For instance, here are some of the lessons learned:
Bootstrap does not magically make everything responsive. Do not design for the desktop and then hope that when you resize the viewport everything will “just work.” Some assembly required.
Angular is a godsend. It’s as if someone stepped out of a time machine and showed us what HTML6 will look like, today. I initially wrote the app in JQuery; a naïve Angular rewrite resulted in about 20% less code.
That being said, Angular does not instantly replace JQuery, unless you really grok directives. I still had to fall back on the good ol’ $ from time to time.
Lawnchair is a cool idea, but it’s poorly documented, and the asynchronous approach means you can’t save user data in the onbeforeunload event. In the end, I just went with LocalStorage.
PhoneGap is awesome. But man oh man, do not try debugging it without Weinre, unless you like pulling your hair out.
These are all opinions that I hold after working on this app. And I don’t expect you, dear reader, to swallow any of them just based on my say-so. The only way you can learn these lessons is to build a stub app yourself.
And perhaps you’ll have a totally different experience and come to totally different conclusions. Your mileage may vary. But you won’t know until you take the car out for a test drive.
Conclusion
JavaScript development is hard. The community is going through some growing pains, with everyone defending their cherished framework. The only solution to this problem of fragmentation and “There’s More Than One Million Ways To Do It” is time.
I do see some rays of hope in projects like Meteor and Yeoman, which are very opinionated meta-frameworks that attempt to combine multiple “best of class” JavaScript solutions into one easy package for web developers. In a sense, they’re trying to solve the problem that’s already been solved in Java Land.
But since Java Land is an increasingly irrelevant, fading power next to the ascendant hegemony that is the People’s Republic of JavaScript, the solution can’t come soon enough. In the meantime, I’ll keep writing stub apps.