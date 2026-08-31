I was a voracious reader as a kid, and I noticed a funny phenomenon: whatever writer I had most recently read, my next paper for English class would sound like them. If I read a bunch of Stephen King, I’d sound like Stephen King. If I read the Narnia series, I’d sound like C.S. Lewis (complete with British spellings and antiquated turns of phrase).
I know I’ve carried this tic into adulthood. As much as I’ve tried to find my own consistent voice in my blog writing, I know that whatever author I last read is sitting there in the back of my head, weighing in on my word choices and sentence rhythm.
The most recent book I’ve been reading is Anna Karenina, and it would be much more flattering to my ego if Tolstoy’s short, punchy phrases (at least in the translation I’m reading) made their way into my writing. And maybe they did. But then there’s the obvious Claude loanword in the middle of it, sticking out like an blemish.
More and more I’ve found my brain alighting on these phrases: “load-bearing,” “belt-and-suspenders,” “earns its keep.” As much as I try to bat them away, they keep coming back. It shouldn’t be surprising: my job these days is effectively to shepherd agents, skimming their meandering robo-prose and trying to steer them towards better code. But I can’t help but be disturbed at how much they’re rubbing off on me.
Immersion
I have a degree in linguistics, so I understand the power of immersion. I mean, you don’t need to have read Chomsky to notice things like people picking up on the accents of those around them. I have a cousin who lived in England for a decade, and her accent morphed into a Translatlantic, Katharine Hepburn-esque hybrid of Kansas drawl and Bristol pep, until eventually she moved back and it wore away.
For a more dramatic example, when I visit family in France, I find that after a weeklong adjustment my brain starts thinking in French, dreaming in French. (Much to the detriment of my mental capabilities, I’m sure, since my French is much worse than my English!)
I like to imagine that reading is slightly different, though. When you’re reading a good novel and you get lost in it, the author is in some sense hijacking your brain – you visualize their world, their words become your thoughts. And I find that this affects my writing much more than my speech, which makes sense: reading/writing and listening/speaking are governed by different parts of the brain.
I think it’s also possible to resist the environment you’re immersed in. I spent years in big-tech corporate culture, where every phrase is hedged and every expression flattened into a kind of mush designed to be as inoffensive as possible. I hated this voice, but of course I noticed it sneaking into my writing over the years (“on the other hand,” “to be fair,” etc.). If you read my pre-big-tech posts, they’re a lot more wild and freewheeling. I’d like to think I’m de-programming myself now and getting closer to that original voice.
(This is actually one of the reasons I stopped asking for reviews of my drafts. The reviewers were extremely helpful – thank you all! – but I found that it made me over-think things, try to anticipate every possible negative reaction from my audience, and thus land on a kind of “both-sides” journalism that made it unclear what I was trying to say in the first place.)
At some level though, I have to accept that “you are what you eat” when it comes to your linguistic diet. The evidence of accents, language, style, and rhetoric all point toward the current Borg of LLMs being an overwhelmingly poisoned water the more you dunk yourself in it. You can resist, you can cleanse yourself in other waters, but to some degree I worry that “resistance is futile” because they will infect your speech, your writing, and even your thoughts in ways that may even be invisible to you.
One strategy is to be deliberate about where you expose yourself to AI influence. I recently vibe-coded a silly guitar app to try to help me get better at guitar solos – I play a phrase, the AI responds to my phrase, etc. I have no concerns about my guitar-playing becoming robotic, because I’m not trying to become Eddie Van Halen; I’m starting from such a low bar that even playing a halfway-decent riff in the pentatonic scale is challenging enough for me. Elsewhere, I’m more guarded.
For example, this is why I don’t use LLMs for any of my writing – not even to spellcheck. I’d rather my prose have all the warts of my sometimes-stilted sentences, my often too-esoteric word choice, my generous sprinkling of odd English idioms, than to give it even a whiff of Claudese.
Plus, I know that as soon as I ask the chatbot for help on even a single sentence (“can you help this land better?”), it’s all over for me. I’ve already given up on keeping my own voice in my code: I used to care a lot about variable names, function arrangement, which kinds of for-loops to use… and now I just accept Claude’s little stylistic quirks because they’re not worth fighting. If I let the same thing happen to my English writing, I’d feel like it had lost some indelible stamp of me-ness.
I think there’s also something to be said for showing a courtesy to others: be clear what’s LLM-authored and what’s not. In my workplace writing, I have a habit of bookending all my Claude quotes with clear markers – <blockquote>, <details>/<summary>, etc. – to make it clear which words are Nolan-words and which are robo-words. I certainly find myself tuning out a piece of writing if it appears to be AI-generated, and the worst thing is not knowing whether someone’s sent you their robot ghostwriting or not: it forces you to do this mental classification for everything you read. So I try to spare others this cognitive strain. (Unless my bots disobey me!)
Maybe this is a losing battle, though. Maybe the kids are already growing up with their brains shaped by AI the same way they were shaped by social media. Maybe the whispering earring will win, and it will hollow out some part of our brains the same way we all forgot how to navigate once Google Maps came out. (This certainly describes me.) But personally, I’m too much of a purist to go gentle into that good night. I plan to resist in my own small ways, even as I accept that generative AI has become an inescapable fact of everyday life and in particular the life of a programmer.
Even if it’s Quixotic, to me this quest is crucial, critical, all-important, foundational, paramount for the perseverance of the human spirit in the age of AI. The only thing it’s not is “load-bearing.”
Just for kicks, I decided to ask Claude Sonnet how it would handle a Chrome trace with high “Style Calculation” costs. This is one of my favorite brain-teasers, because it’s the kind of thing that I saw web devs – even experienced ones! – trip up on over and over again. Claude gave a perfectly admirable answer:
Click to see
Prompt: Answer without searching the internet: you’re looking at a Chrome trace, and you see repeated spans of high Style cost but relatively low Layout cost. What kind of things do you look for in the webapp to optimize? What do you measure next?
What “Style” cost actually represents
The Style (Recalculate Style) phase is where the browser matches CSS selectors against the DOM and computes the final computed style for each affected element. It’s expensive independent of whether anything actually moves or resizes (that’s Layout’s job). So if Style is high but Layout is low, you’re likely paying for selector matching / invalidation over many elements, not for expensive geometry.
What to look for in the webapp
1. Selector complexity and count
Overly complex or deeply nested selectors (.a .b .c >; .d + .e), especially descendant combinators, force the engine to walk more of the DOM/ancestor chain per match attempt.
Universal selectors or attribute selectors ([data-foo="bar"]) applied broadly.
CSS-in-JS libraries that generate huge numbers of unique class names/rules (style recalculation has to consider the whole rule set).
2. Invalidation scope — this is usually the big one
A class/attribute/style toggle high up in the DOM tree (e.g., toggling a class on <body> or a top-level container) can force style recalculation on large subtrees even if only a few elements’ final styles change.
Check whether a single state change (e.g., a “theme” class, a “loading” class, a hover state) is invalidating far more elements than necessary. Chrome’s “Selector Stats” (enable in DevTools Performance settings) will show you which selectors are slow and how many elements they were tested against — this is the single most useful next measurement.
3. Frequency/amplification
Something re-triggering style recalc many times per frame — e.g., reading a style/layout property in a loop right after a class change (forces synchronous recalc), or a JS animation using .classList.toggle() or inline style updates on many nodes per rAF tick instead of batching.
Repeated small DOM mutations each forcing a style pass rather than being batched into one.
4. Inherited/computed property propagation
Changing an inherited property (like font-size or color on a common ancestor) forces recompute of all descendants’ computed styles, even without layout changes (e.g., color, visibility, cursor are Style-only, not Layout-triggering).
Custom properties (CSS variables) changed at a high-level scope — updating a --custom-prop on :root or a shared ancestor recomputes style for every element referencing it.
5. Shadow DOM / component boundaries
If using a framework with lots of shadow roots or scoped styles, check whether style recalculation is being needlessly repeated per component instance due to non-shared stylesheets.
What to measure next
Enable “Selector Stats” in the Performance panel (gear icon → Enable selector stats). Re-record the trace. This gives you, per Recalculate Style event, the top slow selectors and match counts — that tells you directly which CSS rules and how many elements are responsible.
Check the “Recalculate Style” event’s initiator/call stack in the trace to see what JS triggered it — a class toggle, a style.setProperty, an animation frame callback, etc.
Count how many elements are affected per recalc — DevTools shows “Elements Affected” per Recalculate Style event in the summary pane. Compare that number to how many elements actually changed appearance — a big gap indicates over-broad invalidation.
Look at where in the DOM the triggering mutation happens — is it near the root (broad invalidation) vs. scoped to a small subtree (narrow, cheap)?
Check for forced synchronous style — look for “Forced reflow” purple warnings; even though you said Layout is low, sometimes a forced style read (getComputedStyle) interleaved with a DOM write shows up as many small back-to-back Style events rather than one batched one.
Typical fixes once you find the culprit
Scope class/state toggles to the smallest subtree possible instead of a common ancestor.
Simplify selectors, prefer single class selectors over descendant chains.
Move CSS custom property updates to the smallest scope needed.
Batch DOM/class changes so recalculation happens once, not per-mutation.
Use content-visibility: auto or contain: style layout on independent subtrees to limit invalidation scope.
These days, given a slow-loading website, even as someone who’s written about browser performance for years and who literally worked on a browser performance team, I would probably just chuck a Chrome trace at Claude Code and have it suggest improvements. In fact I’ve done this very thing in my day job and gotten some good results.
The future of frontend
So where does this leave frontend dev education? Not in a great place obviously; I wish I had some more uplifting answers for people who (like me) used to get a lot of fulfillment out of trying to raise the bar for frontend developers everywhere. I do have some guesses though, and I think the problem is still worth puzzling through.
The core question is where frontend development itself lands in this new era. Sadly it feels to me like there are several trends pointing against increased investment in frontend knowledge:
The frontend is less risky to just hand to an agent. If you’re using an agent to write a database migration, you probably want to put it through several rounds of AI code review, scrutinize it yourself, run it on staging first, etc. If you write a React component with an agent, though, then the risk of just yolo’ing it into production is (typically) much lower.
Note I’m not saying there are zero risks: the agent could mess up accessibility, it could cause an infinite loop that blocks users, etc. But in general, frontend code is a lot more ephemeral and replaceable than other types of code. So I expect many AI coders will feel comfortable just letting their agent handle it unsupervised (for better or worse).
DevExp is becoming less critical overall. A lot of the pre-LLM discussion in the frontend space was about ergonomics versus outcomes: “The ‘developer experience’ bait-and-switch” by Alex Russell is a great example. For another example, Svelte and Solid have long argued that their ergonomics lead to better outcomes than React: less code, better performance, etc.
Meanwhile, Cursor and Viget have blogged about migrating their codebases from Solid and Lit, respectively, to React. Since rewrites are less expensive with agents, this may be a bit surprising: why not move to the more performant/less verbose framework? The answer (explicitly in Cursor’s case, and I suspect for Viget as well) is of course: “the agents know React.” For better or worse, React is heavily overrepresented in the training weights, and “agent experience” is starting to matter more than developer experience.
Standards will catch up. I’ve been out of the web standards space for a couple years now, so this is pure speculation on my part. But I imagine that a lot of the efforts to improve the ergonomics of building websites – better CSS shorthands, terser JavaScript syntax, etc. – will become perceived as less important relative to things that actually move the needle on performance, capabilities, etc. At the end of the day, it’s just not very different for an agent to write 3 lines of CSS instead of 1, and anyway using the newer syntax might actually be harder because you have to coach the agent about things that aren’t in its training weights.
In some ways this shift might have already been underway. I remember several years ago at TPAC, well before the AI coding boom, I told someone on the Chrome team that I was working on web component standards. They responded that they weren’t interested in that, because those APIs only affected the developer experience and didn’t actually make the browser more capable (e.g. Project Fugu). That stuck with me because it’s a good point: APIs like shadow DOM and custom elements don’t give web developers any new superpowers; they just change where and how the code gets authored. I expect such things will move out of the spotlight as AI coding takes over.
This doesn’t mean that standards will disappear from the topics a frontend dev needs to keep up on, but I imagine it will become less about “use this newer syntax” (an evergreen source of material for conference talks and articles) and more “here are these emerging capabilities.” And I predict the latter group will be much smaller than the former, since they tend to be more contentious for standards bodies and there’s just a smaller pool of features to draw from.
Whither frontend education?
So how can the field of frontend education adapt to this hostile future? To avoid being utterly bleak, here are some positive directions I think it could go in.
First off, the agents still need to be educated about the big picture. Agents and harnesses seem to love writing React and specifically SPAs, but SPAs are not the answer to everything. You can burn a lot of tokens having an agent write a big complex SPA for your marketing site, and then fix all the bugs with the back button, focus state, performance, etc., or you can just choose an MPA framework like Astro or Eleventy and call it a day. Maybe these frameworks will be a bit harder for the agents to work with (specifically Astro since it kinda-sorta looks like React but isn’t), but my guess is that since you’re writing ~50% less code overall it won’t matter.
Second, making websites that work well for agents is probably going to be a fruitful endeavor for the near future. Vercel’s is-agentic is a good example of this. Ironically, this points back to good fundamentals that public-facing websites should have been doing anyway: server-rendered content, proper accessibility, page speed, etc. But if slapping the word “AI” on it is what gets people to care about it then hey, I’m all for it.
Note that I’m a little bit less sanguine about this second point, because I’m not sure the web even survives in its current form as agents become more of a thing. If I want to figure out how much it costs to fly from Seattle to Paris, I’d much rather ask an agent than click through an infuriating series of buttons on a slow-loading website. The only reason I can’t is because these websites explicitly block bots, or they don’t offer an MCP, but I’m sure there are several startups champing at the bit to solve that problem. So I’m not sure how sustainable the current situation is.
Third, we can offer consulting services for vibe-coded monstrosities. A massive amount of AI-generated frontend code is being pumped out right now, and some of it (to use a Claude-ism) will certainly become “load-bearing.” If those websites are slow, non-compliant, and riddled with security holes, then it may not be enough to ask the agent “fix my website pls.” There could be an opportunity here for real expertise, especially if there’s money on the line and the vibe coder’s knowledge of web development doesn’t extend past “websites are apps hosted on the internet.”
(I acknowledge that this is the shakiest of my three points, since I can totally imagine the next generation of “self-healing” web apps to eclipse the average expert in 2027 or 2028. But for the time being: yes, expertise still matters.)
Conclusion
The point of this post wasn’t to make myself feel better, or to dance on the graves of all the careers that have been upended by the recent AI boom. I’m a naturally gloomy person, and this post was me allowing myself to wallow in my own gloominess. I don’t take any pleasure from noting that the huge body of knowledge I’ve built up over the years has been rendered nearly obsolete, nor am I happy to see the same thing happen to my much-more-qualified peers. But pretending that it’s not happening isn’t a valid strategy either.
There’s a mood in some of the blogs I read these days along the lines of “I’m so tired of talking about AI” or “Please don’t mention AI to me ever again.” I’m sure some of this is a kind of world-weary, above-it-all air that feels good to wear as a badge of distinction. But I think a lot of it also comes from real fear. It’s scary to admit that you don’t know what’s going to happen in a year. It’s destabilizing to imagine your career going along a certain trajectory, serenely landing at retirement, and then to see everything upset just a few years from your goal.
The metaphor I’ve been using is that an asteroid just hit the earth, and we’re still surveying the wreckage. It’s hard to predict what will happen after the dust settles (let alone which tiny rodents will usher in the Age of Mammals!), but ignoring the crater altogether seems like the worst kind of denial. Another metaphor is covid: when covid hit, I don’t recall thinking, “Ugh, I’m so tired of talking about covid” – instead, I wanted to learn everything I could about viruses, epidemiology, masking, etc. This turned out to be a good idea, since covid was going to dominate my life for the next few years (at which point yes, I did finally get tired of talking about it!).
I hardly have a crystal ball, but this post was my attempt to think through where my most cherished field might be going in the future. I admit that I have a lot less skin in the game these days: I’m out of web standards, I don’t even work on the frontend at my current gig, and my blog has mostly been a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth about AI rather than my usual menu of browsers, performance, accessibility, etc. That said, I still have a lot of love and respect for the frontend field, and I care about what happens to it in the future. It may be unrecognizable in just a few years, but if nothing else, I hope my peers find a way to navigate all these changes and to thrive in this weird new world.
There’s a bizarre aspect of AI coding that I’ve been trying to put my finger on, and I think it’s this: you can basically just decide how many bugs you want your software to have now.
We discovered this first with security, because of course security bugs are the most non-negotiable ones. But I think once the vulnpocalypse is over, we’ll start to turn our attention to other types of bugs: correctness, performance, accessibility, reliability, etc.
My experience is that, in a complex system, you can basically find as many bugs as you ask the agents for. If you get tired of tackling bugs in the PR itself, have no fear: the agent will also find plenty of preexisting bugs for you to spend time on. The question is just when you want to stop and call it “done.”
Of course the bugs are not free to fix. There are still many tradeoffs to consider: lines-of-code versus likelihood that the bug will actually occur, the risk of introducing new bugs in a complex solution, the cost of making the code harder to understand for future reviewers or agents, etc. But the finding of the bugs has become nearly free, and AI agents are also capable of finding very subtle, intricate bugs that otherwise could have flown under the radar for years. What we do with this situation is the interesting question.
As many have noted, it doesn’t seem like the overall polish of software has increased since AI coding became a thing. If anything, there is just more junk and shovelware out there, of dubious quality. I think this demonstrates that, although our ability to find new bugs has skyrocketed, our overall tolerance for bugs has not changed. There are still plenty of winds blowing in the opposite direction:
The preventable problem paradox: if an incident occurs and you swoop in to fix it, you’re a hero. If you prevent the problem from ever occurring in the first place, then nobody knows you did anything.
Related: the pressure inside many software orgs is to keep shipping visible results, not to fine-tune something that already “works.” With AI coding this is magnified: management often assumes that 10x productivity means 10x more visible features and apps.
Laziness: one of the classic virtues of a programmer, this time working against us. I find myself mentally exhausted after slogging through the umpteenth AI-generated bug report, which requires me to carefully think through intricate aspects of the system and weigh the pros and cons of fixing it. I imagine many of my peers in the industry have just tuned out AI code reviews or only focus on the most critical findings.
Avoiding epicycles
There are a few ways we can approach this problem, though, that don’t require unending toil. One way is to set up the agent on a loop, e.g. “do a code review, fix all critical/high/medium issues, then repeat.” I find this can work, but it has a tendency to create lots of epicycles.
If you’re not familiar with the concept: in the pre-Copernican1 model of the solar system, ancient astronomers “fixed” miscalculations in the planets’ orbits by simply adding more circles to their movement. This improved the accuracy of the predictions, but at the cost of making the overall model more complicated. Obviously just saying “the earth moves around the sun” greatly simplifies the whole thing, but first you need the insight to make this simplification possible.
I’ve found that AI agents are pretty bad at such dramatic simplifications (in other words, “LLMs can’t jump”). They will happily build one epicycle per bug until the code is a spaghetti mess. So a valuable part of AI code review is still to ask questions like “How can we make this simpler?” and “Is there a fundamental flaw with the codebase that we should fix before we tackle this class of bugs?”
Another technique that works well is to have good tests. (Easier said than done!) For example, when I was playing around with vibe coding the W3C IndexedDB API, it became pretty clear to me that an agent could just grind through the test suite, and if it got close to 100% then I could be reasonably certain to have a bug-free implementation. But the only reason this works is because the Web Platform Tests are a phenomenally good test suite, honed by years of independent browser implementers discovering odd bugs and adding test cases for every unlikely scenario you can think of. Most companies, in their first-party codebases, could only dream of such a test suite.
I can imagine, though, that if you’re building a system from scratch, and especially if your goal is to reproduce the output of an existing system, then you can get pretty far by just putting all your effort into the test suite and then letting the agent go nuts on the rest. PGRust seems to be having some success with this.
A third technique is to just simplify your system design so that whole classes of bugs become impossible. For example, I’ve long been an advocate for multi-page apps (MPAs) over single-page apps (SPAs), just because, with MPAs, entire bug categories simply don’t exist: breaking the back button, losing scroll state, leaking client-side memory, improper accessibility during page navigations, etc.
Of course you lose some power with a simpler system versus a complex one, and maybe a reasonable answer is to deliberately choose a more complex system while also just fixing all the bugs. I feel though that this would still have a tendency towards epicycles, and I would much rather read (or debug!) a codebase built on simpler principles rather than one built on complex ones, even if they both have the same overall bug posture.
Conclusion
It’s become cliché to note that we’re in unprecedented times, and that everybody is figuring out what exactly software engineering is supposed to look like when robots can do a good chunk of what used to be “the job.” And yet, it still remains worth saying. Whatever I wrote in this blog post may become outdated in a matter of months, and the next 5 AI-related articles you read on Hacker News will probably argue 5 different opinions. It’s a cacophonous mess, and I have low confidence that I’ve figured out all the answers.
What I’ve defaulted to is focusing on the short term: i.e. what are agents good at today, and where can humans still provide some value. Some people are running with the assumption that all concerns of code quality, complexity, and maintainability will be swept away someday by agents that can easily manage whatever baroque legacy system they’re handed. That may end up true, but I’m not going to bet on it because I haven’t seen it yet. For now, I’m still concerned about things like the DRY and KISS principles, keeping a working theory of the code in my head (ala Peter Naur), and trying to steer the agent toward better code quality.
I do think it’s interesting though, that we have a much greater ability to tackle more and more subtle bugs than we ever had before. Maybe this will lead to a reliability renaissance, or maybe it will lead to the same overall bugginess, just with more apps and more features in each app. I know that my personal preference is for greater software craftsmanship, but it remains to be seen how the software industry as a whole will step up to this challenge.
Footnotes
1. Technically, Copernicus’s system still had epicycles, and only Kepler managed to get rid of them. I think in some ways this makes the analogy stronger: in software, a re-architecture sometimes isn’t obviously better right away, and only shows its value over time.
A lot of people seem convinced that the point of AI coding is to write low-quality code as fast as possible. Spew out barely-passable slop, open massive PRs, and merge them unvetted. Ship it!
But the thing is, LLMs are very flexible. And you can use them just as effectively to write high-quality code more slowly.
This statement seems completely obvious to me at this point, and I almost didn’t want to write this post for that reason. But there seem to be enough people convinced that LLMs are only good as slop cannons that it’s worth making the opposite case.
If Mythos taught us anything, it’s that LLM agents are really good at finding bugs. Throw them at a codebase enough times, and they will find so many bugs that you’ll barely know what to do with them.
Like many others, I’ve also found this is true of non-Mythos models – some may be better than others at finding subtle bugs or avoiding false positives, but the fact is that the latest public models from Anthropic and OpenAI are good enough to find plenty of bugs in an unscrutinized codebase.
The problem is not so much finding the bugs, but instead prioritizing and validating them. For this reason I have a Claude skill I adapted from this article‘s core insight, which is that the more, different models you throw at a PR review, the less likely you are to get hallucinations or bogus bugs.
The skill says (paraphrasing):
Run a Claude sub-agent, Codex, and Cursor Bugbot to find bugs in this PR ranked by critical/high/medium/low. Once they’re all done, review their findings, do your own research to rule out false positives, and write a final report.
That’s basically it. You can add your own definition of “bug” if you want – mine has stipulations about the KISS and DRY principles, writing accessible HTML/JSX, using proper indexes for SQL queries, etc.
In my experience, this skill always finds tons of bugs in a PR, and the false positive rate is near zero. It finds so many bugs that you’ll be bored senseless if you try to tackle them all. They’ll range from critical security or correctness bugs to the more mundane medium-level perf bugs to low-level “this comment is misleading”-type bugs.
My typical workflow is:
Have an agent fix all the criticals and highs (with my guidance on the proper solution), then repeat until no criticals/highs
Skip highs/mediums where the juice isn’t worth the squeeze (e.g. 100 lines of code to fix a narrow edge case)
Abandon the PR if it has so many criticals that I realize the whole approach is misguided
When I use this technique, I haven’t necessarily seen my velocity go up. If anything, the review process often finds pre-existing bugs, so I end up on a tangential side-quest where I’m writing unit tests and fixing subtle flaws that pre-date the PR. This is the opposite of the “10x productivity” slop-cannon style of development that most people imagine when they think of vibe coding, but I find it very satisfying.
It’s a great way to improve the overall health of the codebase while also teaching you about the odd corners of it. In my experience, the happy-path of a complex architecture is less interesting than its failure modes. And pre-LLMs, this is usually how I got familiar with a codebase anyway: understanding where the assumptions break down, and then getting my hands dirty to fix it.
If you’re the kind of person who is skeptical that AI coding is good for anything, then I doubt this post will persuade you. But if you’re the kind of developer who uses agents to write multi-hundred-line PRs that you barely understand yourself, I’d invite you to slow down a bit and try this other, slower style of “vibe coding.” Ask an agent how your PR works and how it might fail. Have it write Markdown docs with Mermaid charts if necessary. Use Matt Pocock’s /grill-me skill until you understand the entire PR front-to-back.
You might not be more “productive” in terms of raw lines of code. You might burn a ton of tokens just to find out that your entire plan was wrongheaded from the start. But I find this style of coding to be a more super-powered version of the kind of programming I was already trying to do before LLMs: careful, methodical, quality-obsessed, focused on making things better for the next coder.
So take a deep breath, slow down, try this technique, and see if you don’t enjoy writing better code more slowly.
Programming is an art. It’s less like fine art or music and closer to architecture or carpentry – combining form and function – but it is an art.
If you don’t believe me, consider code reviews. I’ve definitely done code reviews where I admired the mastery on display, where the elegance of the solution shone out like a brilliant gem, where I felt like Salieri overcome by the symphony in his head as he reads Mozart. Conversely, I’ve mentored juniors where I read their code and immediately saw opportunities to help them mature – this bit is repetitive, this bit could be expressed more succinctly, this bit hits a performance de-optimization, etc.
When I do PR reviews of AI-authored code, I feel none of these things. I can sometimes tell whether it’s authored by Claude or Codex (Claude likes lots of Official-Sounding Comments, Codex is more to-the-point), but my mind tends to wander to the intent behind the PR, to the prompt or the plan. Nitpicking details of the code, like the type of for-loop or the names of functions, feels entirely superfluous. Sometimes the best advice is to just choose a new plan and re-prompt.
For most of my career, I’ve held two contradictory views of coding in my head simultaneously:
Coding is an art form, but you shouldn’t get too sentimental about your code – most code eventually becomes technical debt that should be expunged
Code can express the creativity of the author, but the best code is idiomatic, reducing the WTFs per minute
In short: code is art, but it’s also a means to an end
With the advent of LLM coding agents, I think this contradiction has been firmly resolved in favor of function over form. Or as Les Orchard might put it, the “make-it-go people” have triumphed over the “craft-lovers.”
The craft is still there, of course, but it’s different. When I code with agents, I’m thinking at a much higher level of abstraction: architecture, resilience, systems, monitoring, testing. I used to sweat the small details – Claude starts comments with a capital letter, I rarely do; Claude names variables one way, I prefer another – but I quickly learned to stop caring. It’s simply a waste of time to nitpick, especially since the agent will likely undo your nitpicks on the next refactor.
In some ways I feel like a carpenter whose job is now to write the blueprints for the IKEA factory. Of course there is still artistry in designing the blueprints, but you don’t care if the factory spits out one or two tables with splinters in the legs. The point is to produce enough furniture fast enough that the little imperfections don’t matter. Taste and judgment still count, but they’re at the level of the overseer on the assembly line, not the master carpenter working a chisel.
Finding art elsewhere
For me, coding always occupied an odd place on the artistic spectrum. Some code is firmly art – Jenn Schiffer, for example, has been an artist-in-residence and has had numerousprojects devoted to the intersection of art and programming. Whereas other code is purely functional: I’m sure many programmers have spent their entire careers pumping out glue code for enterprise CRMs without ever wondering if what they were making was “art.”
One worry I have for my entire generation of programmers is that many of us have been getting our artistic “fix” from coding: taking craftsmanship seriously, reviewing others’ code with the eye of a literary critic, trying to elevate the profession. Now the profession has been turned into an assembly line, and many of us are eagerly jumping into our new jobs as blueprint-designers without questioning what this will do to our souls. I believe art is necessary for a rich and full human life, so this isn’t an idle concern.
My advice to other coders, or at least the advice I’m taking myself, is that if you’re looking for art in coding: stop looking. If you’ve never taken an interest in poetry, or painting, or dance, or whatever, now would be a good time. In an era where the internet is increasingly full of bots pumping their bland bot ideas into everybody’s brains, seeking out distinctly human forms of expression has become vital.
It might sound corny (or like I’m going through a mid-life crisis), but I’ve done the following lately:
started painting (Bob Ross is of course an easy stepping stone)
gone to several ballets / contemporary dance performances
started reading more fiction (The Sun Magazine is a longtime favorite of mine, but I’m even reading the poetry now)
picked up my guitar again
You might have also noticed that this blog has gotten a lot more sentimental and experimental lately. I’ve never used LLMs to help with my writing (not even to spellcheck!), but lately I’ve tried to fight my own tendencies to write bland, predictable prose. In a world of machines that “predict the next token,” what’s the best reaction? Be less predictable. At least that’s what I hope I’m doing.
I don’t think coding is dead as an art form, and I do think that the “new” craftsmanship will have its own masters, its own styles, its own expressiveness. Heck, maybe I’ll be surprised and there will be an artist-in-residence somewhere wielding agent orchestrators like a paintbrush! But I kind of doubt it. If you’re not knitting, then you’re making clothes on an assembly line, and if the clothes are disposable, then it’s just fast-fashion. There’s artistry there, perhaps, but the end product is much less interesting artistically because there’s less of the human touch to it.
In my view, we’re firmly in the fast-fashion era of coding: software is vibe-coded, used up, thrown away, vibe-coded again. This is not a fully bad thing, and I’m sure many non-coders especially are giddy at the superpowers they’ve acquired. But as coders, we shouldn’t lose sight of what we’ve lost, and we should seek to make up for it with new sources of artistic sustenance.
You had a story you used to tell yourself about how you got here in life.
You’d share the story with others. Maybe you’d be at a party, and someone would ask what you do, and you’d say, “I’m a programmer.” And their eyes would perk up and their mind would fill with images of ball pits and propeller beanies and that funny movie with Jesse Eisenberg, and they’d say, “Oh yeah, like you build apps?”
And you’d proudly brush it off and say something like, “Yeah I work on the backend, you don’t know what that is, but it’s basically the magical thing in the cloud that makes your apps work.” Or you’d say, “Yeah I work on the frontend, it’s the thing you touch all day long on your phone, I make it look good and run fast.”
And if you thought about what it took to get there, you’d think of the lines of code, fuzzy green text in a black terminal, the mystical incantations that lit up the glowing rectangles that everyone else was staring at all day. They didn’t know the effort, the raw-adrenaline flow of code bursting from your fingertips as you wove dreams into pixels. Or the writer’s block of the showstopper bug that nagged you on your jog and in the shower until suddenly the answer came to you when you awoke, as if from a dream, and you rushed to the keyboard to pound out the solution, the pure exhilaration of making the computer obey you.
Then someday somebody took that story from you. They told a different story: one where someone on a stage, in a business suit that you’d never wear, with a smug grin that you’d never wear, talked words into a computer and, the little traitor, it obeyed him. He talked words like you or I would, like any simpleton would, and it obeyed him. And the crowd cheered because they knew that now the glowing rectangles belonged to them as well, and not just you, with your wizardly spells that took years of study to master.
When you see your brother at Thanksgiving, he’s excitedly showing your parents an app he built to track football scores. Except he didn’t really build it, you think to yourself bitterly. He’s not a programmer, he’s a mechanic, and maybe he knows his way around cars, but he never grinded LeetCode to pass an interview, or stayed up late studying Data Structures and Algorithms to pass an exam. “Let you brother have this one,” your dad chides you after an outburst at the dinner table. “It’s just an app.” Just an app, you scoff with amazement.
When you go home, you pour yourself a stiff drink and wonder what kind of story you can tell yourself now. You were Superman, and now every schmuck puts on a cape and thinks they can fly. The fools! They’ll fall. They’ll fall and crash, you reassure yourself as you take a swig.
Your friends agree. “This stuff will never work,” they say, as if with bored detachment. “Remember low-code? Remember no-code? What a joke.” But you notice something: a fear in their eyes that you’ve never seen before. You don’t feel reassured.
Eventually you find that your own colleagues are warming to the stuff. “It’s actually pretty useful,” they say. “Give it a shot.” You’re astounded by the pure treason. Don’t they realize this is a rejection of everything they’ve done their entire careers, an insult to their very dignity as a programmer? They shrug. “Sure, but times change. I want to have a job in five years.”
Five years. Your retirement is looming. And you were looking forward to leaving at the top of your game, maybe to tinker on some side projects after money is no longer an issue. But now you don’t know about the money, or the side projects, or whether you’ll be at the top of your game anymore or just a washed-up has-been. The panic is really starting to set in now, and you’re looking for an out.
You approach the tool out of resentment – cautiously, like a cursed artifact. You hold the dead thing at arm’s length, as if its very aura might poison you. You try it out, and it chirps happy success but everything it spits out is failure. You close the laptop lid. Vindication! The thing truly is dead, a fraud, a sham. You can return satisfied to your beloved craft.
Except your craft doesn’t feel right anymore. More and more, you read about astounding feats created with the accursed tool. Colleagues you trust and admire are now reconfirming, in more strident tones, that it actually works. The treason is all around you, choking your joy, ruining what once gave you so much meaning. You can barely stand to look at the blinking cursor in your text editor anymore, which has also betrayed you with its daily offers to steal your voice, retire your fingers, extinguish your spark.
You start to wonder if this industry is even right for you anymore. How can it be right when everything around you feels so wrong? And always, there is the fear: fear that you are losing ground, fear that you won’t make it past the next layoffs, fear that you’ll be joining your brother in the auto shop and he’ll be showing you the ropes, you with your fumbling fingers that can barely hold a wrench, and oh by the way did you see the app he built to replace his content management system?
Where the story goes next is for you to decide. Maybe you can skate by for a few more years in a sinecure, holding onto a payslip for dear life, while the world moves whooshing around you. Maybe you’ll give in and learn the new tools, but with a kind of detached ambivalence, going through the motions but no longer feeling joy or meaning or like you have something worth talking about at a dinner party.
Or maybe you’ll look around and study those who have adapted to the new world and are thriving. Maybe you’ll notice the coworker who brushed off all the doom and gloom and just says, “Hey, look at this cool thing I built.” And maybe you’ll notice that this coworker has their own kind of mastery, their own tools and workflows with odd names that turn you off at first but ultimately pique your curiosity. Maybe you’ll wonder if it makes more sense to hang out with the people building and sharing and having fun instead of those who mope and whinge and cry for a lost golden age. Maybe instead of being ruled by fear, you’ll find your creative spark again.
Because isn’t that the point in the first place? Isn’t that why you got into programming? Wasn’t it to make something, to put it out in the world and bring joy to others with your creation? Wasn’t it to make a song out of sand, a painting out of pure thought, a miracle out of nothing, regardless of how you did it?
If it is, then you might find that the story you need to tell about yourself, about who you are and where you came from and why you create, was right there all along. The story has been told hundreds of times throughout history – only the characters and the scenery change – and you still have it in you. You found it once before, and if you search for it with curiosity and an open heart, you’ll find it again. It never really left you.
I’ve been thinking a lot recently about the opening track, “The Boy in the Bubble”. The song can be read a few different ways, but I read it as an aging man amazed by modernity but also kind of frightened by it, and comforting his loved one with:
These are the days of miracle and wonder, and don’t cry baby, don’t cry, don’t cry
If these are “the days of miracle and wonder,” then why would anyone want to cry about it? Well, a few different reasons:
These are the days of lasers in the jungle, lasers in the jungle somewhere
Staccato signals of constant information
A loose affiliation of millionaires and billionaires
Sound familiar? It was written in 1986, but it could have been written today.
One thing I’ve noticed during our recent technological turbulations is that some people seem to have lost the capacity for wonder, or are willfully ignorant of the wonders around them. And if you can’t acknowledge that something extraordinary has happened, then you can’t start grieving for what has been lost (the subject of my last post). To me, this is the opposite of what Paul Simon is advocating: awe for the future combined with reverence for the past.
For example, I have a lot of conversations on Mastodon that start with me acknowledging some flabbergasting feat that coding agents have accomplished lately, like one-shotting a browser API that passes 77% of the relevant Web Platform Tests, or building a rudimentary browser that can render basic web pages, or building a C compiler that can compile the Linux kernel, etc. Then the interlocutor says something like, “Sure, but are the Web Platform Tests really representative of a working browser?” (Short answer: yes, it’s the entire basis of cross-browser projects like Interop.) Or: “Well sure, but is the code maintainable and bug-free?”
I find these conversations kind of baffling. It’s as if you’ve been shown a talking dog that can also sing the blues and play steel-string guitar, and your first response is, “Yeah, but the second verse was a bit off-key.” I understand skepticism – being skeptical is good, and there is a ton of hype and hogwash out there in the “AI era,” but like… can we just take a moment to be amazed? None of this was imaginable even three years ago, and now it’s practically worthy of the snooze button.
In fact, some of my more AI-adept colleagues are actually not much impressed with these stories, precisely because they know that even more amazing stories are likely around the corner. The lasers in the jungle have become so commonplace that we hardly notice them anymore.
Personally, I’m trying to maintain my skepticism as well as my sense of wonder. There’s so much breathless hype out there that it clouded my judgment for a while, but I’m also humbled by how fast things have moved, defying my early expectations.
I don’t consider myself a tech optimist – I seriously doubt we’ll ever travel to Mars, let alone colonize it, and I think predictions of the singularity or uploading our brains into the cloud are fun science fiction but hardly a bet I would take on the optimists’ side. But I have to admit that I was wrong on AI coding, so I’m prepared for my expectations to be defied again.
In many ways, I feel like the last year has been a victory for the techno-optimists – LinkedIn bros, Elon Musk stans, former NFT-peddlers – over artists, tech critics, and left-leaning intellectuals, which has been a bitter pill for me to swallow, since I identify with the second group much more than the first. This is what I was trying to get at with “AI tribalism”, although in retrospect I was a bit clumsy about it.
So if you’re feeling like me, and a bit bitter that the tech bros are taking a victory lap right now, and maybe hoping that they realize their shoelaces are untied and fall flat on their faces, I’d suggest taking a different tack. Disregard the hype, ignore the breathless prognostications of eternal abundance, and just look around and ask yourself if you would have been impressed by any of this three years ago. If so, take a moment to be amazed. It doesn’t make you a stooge or a credulous mark; it just makes you human.
And if you have to grieve, grieve. Technology is changing in scary and unpredictable ways, and not all the changes are positive. (Far from it – I wonder if someday we’ll look back on the invention of LLMs like the invention of the atom bomb.) But eventually we should move on from our grief, because the world is not ending; it’s just turning, as it always has.
In other words:
These are the days of miracle and wonder, and don’t cry baby, don’t cry, don’t cry
I didn’t ask for a robot to consume every blog post and piece of code I ever wrote and parrot it back so that some hack could make money off of it.
I didn’t ask for the role of a programmer to be reduced to that of a glorified TSA agent, reviewing code to make sure the AI didn’t smuggle something dangerous into production.
And yet here we are. The worst fact about these tools is that they work. They can write code better than you or I can, and if you don’t believe me, wait six months.
You could abstain out of moral principle. And that’s fine, especially if you’re at the tail end of your career. And if you’re at the beginning of your career, you don’t need me to explain any of this to you, because you already use Warp and Cursor and Claude, with ChatGPT as your therapist and pair programmer and maybe even your lover. This post is for the 40-somethings in my audience who don’t realize this fact yet.
So as a senior, you could abstain. But then your junior colleagues will eventually code circles around you, because they’re wearing bazooka-powered jetpacks and you’re still riding around on a fixie bike. Eventually your boss will start asking why you’re getting paid twice your zoomer colleagues’ salary to produce a tenth of the code.
Ultimately if you have a mortgage and a car payment and a family you love, you’re going to make your decision. It’s maybe not the decision that your younger, more idealistic self would want you to make, but it does keep your car and your house and your family safe inside it.
Someday years from now we will look back on the era when we were the last generation to code by hand. We’ll laugh and explain to our grandkids how silly it was that we typed out JavaScript syntax with our fingers. But secretly we’ll miss it.
We’ll miss the feeling of holding code in our hands and molding it like clay in the caress of a master sculptor. We’ll miss the sleepless wrangling of some odd bug that eventually relents to the debugger at 2 AM. We’ll miss creating something we feel proud of, something true and right and good. We’ll miss the satisfaction of the artist’s signature at the bottom of the oil painting, the GitHub repo saying “I made this.”
I don’t celebrate the new world, but I also don’t resist it. The sun rises, the sun sets, I orbit helplessly around it, and my protests can’t stop it. It doesn’t care; it continues its arc across the sky regardless, moving but unmoved.
If you would like to grieve, I invite you to grieve with me. We are the last of our kind, and those who follow us won’t understand our sorrow. Our craft, as we have practiced it, will end up like some blacksmith’s tool in an archeological dig, a curio for future generations. It cannot be helped, it is the nature of all things to pass to dust, and yet still we can mourn. Now is the time to mourn the passing of our craft.
When I learned that two simple browserengines had been vibe-coded, I was not particularly surprised. A browser engine is a well-understood problem with multiple independent implementations, whose codebases have no doubt been slurped up into LLM training data.
What did surprise me is that neither project seemed to really leverage the Web Platform Tests (WPTs), which represent countless person-hours of expertise distilled into a precise definition of how a browser should work, right down to the oddest of edge cases. (The second project does make partial use of WPTs, but it doesn’t seem to be the primary testing strategy.)
LLMs work great when you give them a clear specification (or PRD) and acceptance tests. This is exactly what the web standards community has been painstakingly building for the past few decades: the browser standards themselves (in plain English as HTML files) and the WPTs. The WPT pass rate in particular gives you a good measure of how “web-compatible” a browser is (i.e. can it actually render websites in the wild). This is why newer browsers like Ladybird and Servo heavily rely on it.
I don’t have the patience (or cash) to build an entire browser, but I thought it would be interesting to build a single browser API from scratch using a single prompt, and to try to pass a non-trivial percentage of the Web Platform Tests. I chose IndexedDB because it’s a specification that I’m very familiar with, having worked on both PouchDB and fake-indexeddb, as well as having opened small PRs and bugs on the spec itself.
IndexedDB is not a simple API: it’s a full NoSQL database with multiple key types (including array keys and arrays-as-keys), cursors, durability modes, transactions, scheduling, etc. If you build on top of SQLite, then you can get some of this stuff for free (which is probably why both Firefox’s and WebKit’s implementations use it), but you still have to handle JavaScript object types like Dates and ArrayBuffers, JavaScript-specific microtask timing, auto-transactions, and plenty of other idiosyncrasies.
The experiment
So here was the experiment:
Create a repo with submodules containing both the Web Platform Tests and IndexedDB specification.
Tell Claude (in plan mode) to create a plan to build a working implementation of IndexedDB in TypeScript and Node.js on top of SQLite, passing >90% of the tests.
Plug the plan into a Ralph loop so multiple agents can iterate sequentially on solving the problem.
Go to sleep and wake up the next morning.
If you’re not familiar with the so-called “Ralph Wiggum” technique, it’s dead simple: run Claude in a Bash loop, giving it a markdown file of instructions and a text file to track its progress. (That’s literally it.) The main insight is to avoid context rot by frequently starting a brand-new session. In other words: the LLM gets dumber the longer the conversation goes on, so have shorter conversations. I used Matt Pocock’s implementation (which is literally 24 lines of Bash) in --dangerously-skip-permissions mode, in a Podman container for safety.
The project completed in a few hours of work, and the agent decided to disobey my instructions and pass well over 90% of the target tests, reaching 95%. (Naughty robot!) Note that it omitted some tests because they weren’t deemed appropriate for a Node.js environment, but it still amounts to 1,208 passing tests out of the 1,272 target subset.
Here was the prompt. You’ll note I had some typos and grammatical errors (e.g. I meant instanceof, not typeof), but the agent still figured it out:
Click to see prompt
Help me plan a project. You have the entire IndexedDB spec and web-platform-tests checked out in git submodules.
Here’s the project: build a TypeScript-based project that implements IndexedDB in raw JavaScript (no dependencies) on top of SQLite (so okay, SQLite is the one dependency). You should try to pass at least 90% of the IndexedDB tests from WPT.
Stipulations:
Use TypeScript and run in native Node (you have Node v24 already installed which supports TS out-of-the-box). Use tsc for linting though
Write tests using node:test
You must run the WPT tests UNMODIFIED in Node. To achieve this you will no doubt have to use some shims since the tests were designed to run in the browser, not Node. But as much as possible, you should prefer built-ins. Node supports a lot of built-ins now like Event and EventTarget so this shouldn’t be super hard.
You should start first by setting up the basic project scaffolding and test scaffolding. To start, try to get ONE test passing, even if you have to do a basic pure-JS implementation of IndexedDB (i.e. a “hello world”) to get that to work.
You should store some of these basic stipulations and project structure in CLAUDE.md as you go for the next agent. E.g. how to run tests, how to lint, etc.
Your implementation should ultimately store data in sqlite. You should use the better-sqlite3 package for this. Again, no dependencies other than this one. (You may have as many devDependencies as you want, e.g. typescript)
We’re building a plan, and I want this plan to encompass everything that’s needed to get to roughly 90% test coverage. To do so, we should probably divide up the PRD into some subset of tests that make sense to tackle first, but we can leave it up to future agents to change the order if it makes sense
As much as possible, try to make your implementation JS-environment-agnostic. We’ll be running in Node, but if someday we want this running in a browser on top of SQLite-on-WASM then that shouldn’t be impossible. Your test harness code can have Node-specific stuff in it if necessary, but the actual library we’re building should strive to be agnostic.
In the end, your test suite should have a manifest file of which tests are passing, failing, timing out, etc. This will be a good way to judge progress on the test suite and give guidance to the next agent on what to tackle next. Ideally this manifest file will have comments so that agents know if certain tests are tricky or outright impossible (toml or yaml may be a good format).
You’re running in a sandbox with sudo so if you need to install some tool just do it.
The project is complete when you reach 90% test coverage on the IndexedDB tests in wpt. Note that this number should be based on the number of passing tests, not the passing test files.
Your test script should OUTPUT the manifest of passing/failing tests. This allows the next agent to know which tests are passing/failing WITHOUT having to actually run the tests (which takes time). You should also commit this manifest file whenever you commit to git.
For simplicity, your tests should use sub-processes/workers for isolation rather than any kind of vm technique since this can introduce JavaScript cross-realm issues (e.g. typeof Array not being right).
For the purposes of this project, “one task” should be considered to be ONE TEST (or maybe two) at a time to keep things simple. Don’t try to bite off huge entire feature of IndexedDB (e.g. cursors, indexes, etc.) and instead try to break work up into small chunks.
The main goal of this project is to be spec-compliant, but being performant is great too. Try to leverage SQLite features for maximum performance (and don’t fake it by doing things in raw JavaScript instead). If a task is just “improve performance” then that’s fine.
If you can’t tell from the git history, the hardest part was just keeping the loop running. Despite the relentlessness of the Bash loop, Claude Code kept occasionally erroring out with:
Error: No messages returned at FKB (/$bunfs/root/claude:6151:78) at processTicksAndRejections (native:7:39)
This seems to be a bug. Annoying, but not a dealbreaker since I could just restart the loop when it crashed. So it didn’t finish “overnight,” but it was done by the time I finished breakfast.
Evaluating the code
Looking at the project structure, it’s pretty straightforward and the files have familiar (to me) names: IDBCursor.ts, IDBFactory.ts, etc. This isn’t surprising because it follows the spec naming conventions, as well as the patterns of projects like fake-indexeddb (which I’m sure was part of the LLM training data). The test harness has to shim some browser APIs like window.addEventListener and ImageData to get certain tests to pass, which is exactly what we did in fake-indexeddb as well.
According to cloc, the src directory is 4,395 lines of code. Looking through some of the bits that I knew would be challenging, like event dispatching, I wasn’t surprised to see that it took a similar strategy to fake-indexeddb, shimming the event dispatch / listener logic rather than relying on the Node.js built-ins. (This is really not straightforward!)
Interestingly though, it deviated from fake-indexeddb by implementing its own structuredClone logic using v8.serialize(). I assume the reason for this is that, unlike fake-indexeddb, it doesn’t have the luxury of keeping JavaScript objects in memory, and instead has to serialize to SQLite. So although you could argue that it’s cribbing from its training data, it’s also doing something pretty unique in this case.
As for its transaction scheduler, this doesn’t look anything like fake-indexeddb‘s logic, but it does look sensibly designed and is at least readable. Then there’s also of course sqlite-backend.ts which deviates from the only comparable implementation I’m aware of (IndexedDBShim) by having a proper “backend” for the SQL logic rather than mixing SQL into the APIs as IndexedDBShim does (which is a bit hacky in my opinion).
One annoying thing about its coding style is that it doesn’t make much reference to the actual spec. If you read fake-indexeddb or the source code of a browser (especially Ladybird and Servo in my experience), there are often comments quoting the literal spec language. This is great, since the spec is often pseudocode anyway, so it helps the reader to keep track of whether the browser implementation actually matches the spec or not. Claude seemed to avoid this altogether; perhaps relying entirely on the WPTs, or perhaps just not seeing it worth a word-for-word comment.
Another thing I noticed during code review is that the agent fibbed a bit on the pass rate: out of the original test files it targeted, 9 crashed, and so they weren’t counted in the denominator (presumably because it didn’t know how many tests would have run). So the “real” pass rate is actually 92%, if we consider all crashed tests to be failures: 1208 / 1313 (I got the true denominator using wpt.fyi). Although to be fair, 95% is accurate for the test files that ran without crashing.
As a final test, I ran the code against fake-indexeddb‘s own WPT test suite – just to make sure there was no funny business, and the LLM didn’t cherry-pick tests to make itself look good. The two test suites aren’t 1-to-1 – the agent had decided to skip some large but tricky tests like the IDL harness, plus there are the 9 crashed tests mentioned above. So using fake-indexeddb‘s own tests gives us a more accurate way to judge this code against a comparable IndexedDB implementation.
In this more rigorous test, the implementation scores 77.4%, which compares favorably to fake-indexeddb's own 82.8% (only ~5% off). We can also compare it with browsers:
Implementation
Version
Passed
%
Chrome
144.0.7514.0
1651
99.9%
Firefox
146.0a1
1498
90.6%
Safari
231 preview
1497
90.6%
Ladybird
1.0-cde3941d9f
1426
86.3%
fake-indexeddb
6.2.5
1369
82.8%
One-shot
1279
77.4%
77.4% vs 82.8% is really not bad, given that fake-indexeddb is ~10 years old and has 15 contributors. Although I think once you get past roughly ~40%, you have a largely working implementation – many of the WPTs are corner cases or IDL quirks, e.g. whether a property is enumerable/configurable or not.
The one-shot implementation actually passes 30 tests that fake-indexeddb fails, mostly in the zone of IDL harness tests. As for the 88 tests fake-indexeddb passes but the one-shot fails, they are mostly in structured cloning and blob serialization, properties on the IDBCursor object, errors for invalid keys such as detached ArrayBuffers, and other edge cases.
fake-indexeddb‘s WPT tests also ran in 49.2s versus 125.5s for the one-shot implementation (2.5x slower, median of 3 iterations), so there’s definitely room for improvement on performance. Although to be fair, this is comparing an actual persisted SQLite implementation versus in-memory, and boy did I work to optimizefake-indexeddb! I suspect another issue is that it chose a basic setTimeout for task queuing, whereas we used a much more optimal strategy in fake-indexeddb.
Conclusion
I’ve been talking a lot about LLMs recently and how they’ve changed my coding workflow. A large part of my audience has ethical concerns with LLMs around energy use, copyright, the motivations of big tech companies, etc., but my goal has just been to show that these things work. It would be easy to dismiss them if the technology was merely overhyped, but (somewhat sadly for me) it actually works.
This experiment is a good example of how far the latest models like Opus 4.5 have come: given a good enough prompt with clear tests and a specification, you can go to sleep at night and wake up the next morning to a working codebase. Before LLMs, you might have been able to count on two hands the number of actual independent IndexedDB implementations (~5 browser vendors plus fake-indexeddb and IndexedDBShim). Whereas now you can make a new one on-demand.
And it wasn’t that expensive, either: this project used roughly 20% of my weekly budget on a $100 Claude monthly plan, so let’s just say it cost me 7 bucks. Of course some will say that the costs are subsidized and likely to rise (and I won’t dispute that), but still: this is what you pay today. A new IndexedDB implementation can be had for roughly the price of a side of fries at a fancy pub.
So where does this project go next? If this was five years ago, and I had a halway-decent IndexedDB implementation in my hands, I’d open source it, publish to npm, accept PRs, etc. As is, I don’t really see the point. You can have a better version of the code yourself if you make it two-shot rather than one-shot. Or you can think of a better one-shot. Or you can build it on top of LevelDB or Rust or whatever you want. This is kind of what I was getting at in “The fate of ‘small’ open source”, although the definition of “small” seems to be growing every day.
How do I feel about this? Not great, to be honest. I poured tons of time into fake-indexeddb in the last year, using no AI at all (just my own feeble primate intelligence). I enjoyed the experience and don’t regret it, but experiments like this cheapen the efforts I’ve made over the years. It reduces the value of things. I think this is partly why so many of us have a knee-jerk reaction to reject these tools: if they work, then they’re frankly insulting.
However, I don’t think I or anyone else can wish LLMs away. Given their capabilities, it seems pretty clear that they’re going to become a core part of building software in the future. Maybe that’ll be good, maybe it’ll be bad, but their dominance seems inevitable to me now. I’m trying to not be so glum about it, though: if you follow some “AI influencers” like Matt Pocock, Simon Willison, and Steve Yegge, they seem to be having a tremendous amount of fun. As my former Edge colleague Kyle Pflug said recently:
AI-first development is making it once again joyful and eminently possible for anyone to create on the Web. It’s a feeling I’ve missed since View Source became illegible, and a silver lining that’s arriving just in time.
As a middle-aged fuddy-duddy trying to understand what all these kids are excited about, I have to agree. Even if vibe coding doesn’t feel particularly joyful to me right now, I can see why others like it a lot: it gives you a tremendous amount of creative power and dramatically lowers the barrier to entry. Simon Willison predicts that we’ll see a production-grade web browser built by a small team with AI by 2029. I wouldn’t bet against him on that.
“Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point” – ClickHole
“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?” – John Maynard Keynes, paraphrased
2025 was a weird year for me. If you had asked me exactly a year ago, I would have said I thought LLMs were amusing toys but inappropriate for real software development. I couldn’t fathom why people would want a hyperactive five-year-old to grab their keyboard every few seconds and barf some gobbledygook into their IDE that could barely compile.
Today, I would say that about 90% of my code is authored by Claude Code. The rest of the time, I’m mostly touching up its work or doing routine tasks that it’s slow at, like refactoring or renaming.
By now the battle lines have been drawn, and these arguments are getting pretty tiresome. Every day there’s a new thinkpiece on Hacker News about how either LLMs are the greatest thing ever or they’re going to destroy the world. I don’t write blog posts unless I think I have something new to contribute though, so here goes.
What I’ve noticed about a lot of these debates, especially if you spend a lot of time on Mastodon, Bluesky, or Lobsters, is that it’s devolved into politics. And since politics long ago devolved into tribalism, that means it’s become tribalism.
I remember when LLMs first exploded onto the scene a few years ago, and the same crypto bros who were previously hawking monkey JPEGs suddenly started singing the praises of AI. Meanwhile upper management got wind of it, and the message I got (even if they tried to use euphemisms, bless their hearts) was “you are expendable now, learn these tools so I can replace you.” In other words, the people whose opinions on programming I respected least were the ones eagerly jumping from the monkey JPEGs to these newfangled LLMs. So you can forgive me for being a touch cynical and skeptical at the start.
Around the same time, the smartest engineers I knew were maybe dabbling with LLMs, but overall unimpressed with the hallucinations, the bugs, and just the overall lousiness of these tools. I remember looking at the slow, buggy output of an IDE autocomplete and thinking, “I can type faster than this. And make fewer mistakes.”
Something changed in 2025, though. I’m not an expert on this stuff, so I have no idea if it was Opus 4.5 or reinforcement learning or just that Claude Code was so cleverly designed, but some threshold was reached. And I noticed that, more and more, it just didn’t make sense for me to type stuff out by hand (and I’m a very fast typist!) when I could just write a markdown spec, work with Claude in plan mode to refine it, and have it do the busywork.
Of course the bugs are still there. It still makes dumb mistakes. But then I open a PR, and Cursor Bugbot works its magic, and it finds bugs that I never would have thought of (even if I had written the code myself). Then I plug it back into Claude, it fixes it, and I start to wonder what the hell my job as a programmer even is anymore.
So that’s why, when I read about Steve Yegge’s Gas Town or Geoffrey Huntley’s Ralph loops (or this great overview by Anil Dash), I no longer brush it off as pure speculation or fantasy. I’ve seen what these tools can do, I’ve seen what happens when you lash together some very stupid barnyard animals and they’ve suddenly built the Pyramids, so I’m not surprised when smart engineers say that the solution to bad AI is to just add more AI. This is already working for me today (in my own little baby systems I’ve built), and I don’t have to imagine some sci-fi future to see what’s coming next.
The models don’t have to get better, the costs don’t have to come down (heck, they could even double and it’d still be worth it), and we don’t need another breakthrough. The breakthrough is already here; it just needs a bit more tinkering and it will become a giant lurching Frankenstein-meets-Akira-meets-the-Death-Star monster, cranking out working code from all 28 of its sub-agent tentacles.
I can already hear the cries of protest from other engineers who (like me) are clutching onto their hard-won knowledge. “What about security?” I’ve had agents find security vulnerabilities. “What about performance?” I’ve had agents write benchmarks, run them, and iterate on solutions. “What about accessibility?” Yeah they’re dumb at that – but if you say the magic word “accessibility,” and give them a browser to check their work, then suddenly they’re doing a better job than the median web dev (which isn’t saying much, but hey, it’s an improvement).
And honestly, even if all that doesn’t work, then you could probably just add more agents with different models to fact-check the other models. Inefficient? Certainly. Harming the planet? Maybe. But if it’s cheaper than a developer’s salary, and if it’s “good enough,” then the last half-century of software development suggests it’s bound to happen, regardless of which pearls you clutch.
I frankly didn’t want to end up in this future, and I’m hardly dancing on the grave of the old world. But I see a lot of my fellow developers burying their heads in the sand, refusing to acknowledge the truth in front of their eyes, and it breaks my heart because a lot of us are scared, confused, or uncertain, and not enough of us are talking honestly about it. Maybe it’s because the initial tribal battle lines have clouded everybody’s judgment, or maybe it’s because we inhabit different worlds where the technology is either better or worse (I still don’t think LLMs are great at UI for example), but there’s just a lot of patently unhelpful discourse out there, and I’m tired of it.
To me, the truth is this: between the hucksters selling you a ready-built solution, the doomsayers crying the end of software development, and the holdouts insisting that the entire house of cards is on the verge of collapsing – nobody knows anything. That’s the hardest truth to acknowledge, and maybe it’s why so many of us are scared or lashing out.
My advice (and I’ve already said I know nothing) would just be to experiment, tinker, and try to remain curious. It certainly feels to me like software development is unrecognizable from where it was 3 years ago, so I have no idea where it will be 3 years from now. It’s gonna be a bumpy ride for everyone, so just try have some empathy for your fellow passengers in the other tribe.