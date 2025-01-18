Big news for me: after 6 years, I’m leaving Salesforce to join the folks at Socket, working to secure the software supply chain.

Salesforce has been very good to me. But at a certain point, I felt the need to branch out, learn new things, and get out of my comfort zone. At Socket, I’ll be combining something I’m passionate about – the value of open source and the experience of open-source maintainers – with something less familiar to me: security. It’ll be a learning experience for sure!

In addition to learning, though, I also like sharing what I’ve learned. So I’m grateful to Salesforce for giving me a wellspring of ideas and research topics, many of which bubbled up into this very blog. Some of my “greatest hits” of the past 6 years came directly from my work at Salesforce:

Salesforce builds its own JavaScript framework called Lightning Web Components, which is a little-known but surprisingly mighty tool. As part of my work on LWC, I helped modernize its architecture, which led to this post summarizing some of the trends and insights from the last ~10 years of framework design. Thanks to this work, LWC now scores pretty respectably on the js-framework-benchmark (although I still have some misgivings about the benchmark itself).

This work was also eye-opening to me, because it was my first time working as a paid open-source maintainer. Overall, I think it was a great choice on Salesforce’s part, and I wish that more companies were willing to invest in the open-source ecosystem, or at least to open up their internal tools. In LWC, we had plenty of external contributors, we got direct feedback from customers via GitHub issues, and it was easy to swap notes with other framework authors (notably in the Web Components Community Group). Plus I believe open source tends to raise the bar of quality for any project – so it’s something companies should consider for that reason alone.

On the Microsoft Edge team, I learned a ton about browser internals, including little-known secrets about why certain browser APIs work the way they do. (Nothing better than “I wrote the spec, let me tell you what’s wrong with it” to get the real scoop!)

This post was a brain-dump of all the ways that JavaScript timers like setTimeout and setImmediate work across browser engines. I was intimately familiar with this topic, since Edge (not Chromium-based at the time) had been working to revamp a lot of their APIs such as Promise and fetch .

The original inspiration was a conversation I had with a colleague during my early days at Salesforce, where we debated the most performant way to batch up JavaScript work. This post still holds up pretty well today, although new fanciness like scheduler.yield() and isInputPending() isn’t covered.

As part of my work at Salesforce, I was heavily involved in the Accessibility Object Model working group, partnering with folks at Igalia, Microsoft, Apple, and elsewhere to help fix problems of accessibility in web components. This led to a slew of posts on this topic, but ultimately my proudest outcome is not my own, but rather the Reference Target spec spearheaded by Ben Howell at Microsoft and now prototyped in Chromium.

After ~2 years in the working group, I was honestly starting to lose hope that we’d ever find a spec that the browser vendors could agree on. But eventually Ben joined the group, and his patience and tenacity won the day. I didn’t even contribute much (I mostly just gave feedback), but I’m still proud of what the group accomplished, and I’m hopeful that accessibility in web components will be considered a solved problem in a couple years.

Big companies have big codebases. And big codebases can end up with a lot of CSS. Most of the time you don’t need to worry about CSS performance, but at the extremes, it can become surprisingly important.

At Salesforce, I learned way more than I ever wanted to know about how browsers handle CSS and how it affects page performance. I fixed several performance bottlenecks and regressions due to CSS (yes, a CSS change can make a page slower!), and I also filed bugs on browsers that made CSS faster for everyone. (Attributes are now roughly as fast as classes, I’m happy to say.) I also gave this fun talk at Perf.now summarizing all my findings.

Salesforce is a huge SPA , and as such, it has its share of memory leaks. I found that the more I looked for, the more I uncovered. At first I thought this was a Salesforce-specific issue, but then I built fuite and slowly realized that all SPAs leak. It’s more like a chronic condition to be managed than a disease to be eradicated. (If you can find an SPA without memory leaks, I’ll give you a cookie!)

I continue to maintain fuite , and I still occasionally hear from folks who have used it to fix memory leaks in their apps. Since I wrote it, Meta also released Memlab, and the Microsoft Edge team made tons of memory-related improvements to the Chromium DevTools. I still strongly feel, though, that this field is in its infancy. (Stoyan Stefanov has a great recent talk on the topic, pointing out how critical yet under-explored it is.)

My work on memory leaks also led me to question the value of SPAs in general. With all the improvements in browsers over the years, I came to the conclusion that MPAs are the right architecture for ~90% of web sites and apps. SPAs still have their place, but their value is dwindling year after year.

Since I wrote this post, Chrome and Safari both shipped View Transitions, and Chrome shipped Speculation Rules. With this combo, you can preload a page when the user hovers a link and then smoothly animate to it once they click. This was the whole raison d’être of SPAs in the first place, and now it’s just built into the browser.

SPAs are not going away, but their heyday is over. I think someday we’ll look back and be amazed at how much complexity we tolerated.

Conclusion

I’m grateful to Salesforce and all my wonderful colleagues there, and I’m also excited to start my next chapter at Socket. More than anything, I’m excited by the crew that I’ll be joining – John-David Dalton is a former colleague from both Microsoft and Salesforce, and Feross Aboukhadijeh is someone I’ve admired for years. (I’ve spent enough hours hearing his voice on the JS Party podcast that we practically feel like old friends.)