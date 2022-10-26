I’ve been doing web performance for a while, so I’ve spent a lot of time in the Performance tab of the Chrome DevTools. But sometimes when you’re debugging a tricky perf problem, you have to go deeper. That’s where Chrome tracing comes in.
Chrome tracing (aka Chromium tracing) lets you record a performance trace that captures low-level details of what the browser is doing. It’s mostly used by Chromium engineers themselves, but it can also be helpful for web developers when a DevTools trace is not enough.
This post is a short guide on how to use this tool, from a web developer’s point of view. I’m not going to cover everything – just the bare minimum to get up and running.
Setup
First off, as described in this helpful post, you’re going to want a clean browser window. The tracing tool measures everything going on in the browser, including background tabs and extensions, which just adds unnecessary noise.
You can launch a fresh Chrome window using this command (on Linux):
Note that you probably don’t want to go in here and check boxes with wild abandon. That will just make the trace slower to load, and could crash the tab. Only check things you think you’ll actually be using.
Next, click “Record.”
Now, switch over to another tab and do whatever action you want to record – loading a page, clicking a button, etc. Note that if you’re loading a page, it’s a good idea to start from about:blank to avoid measuring the unload of the previous page.
When you’re done recording, switch back and click “Stop.”
Analyze
In the tracing UI, the first thing you’ll want to do is remove the noise. Click “Processes,” then “None,” then select only the process you’re interested in. It should say “Renderer” plus the title of the tab where you ran your test.
Moving around the UI can be surprisingly tricky. Here is what I usually do:
Use the WASD keys to move left, right, or zoom in and out. (If you’ve played a lot of first-person shooters, you should feel right at home.)
Click-and-drag on any empty space to pan around.
Use the mousewheel to scroll up and down. Use ⌥/Alt + mousewheel to zoom in and out.
You’ll want to locate the CrRendererMain thread. This is the main thread of the renderer process. Under “Ungrouped Measure,” you should see any user timings (i.e. performance.measures) that you took in the trace.
In this example, I’ve located the Document::updateStyle slice (i.e. style calculation), as well as the SelectorStats right afterward. Below, I have a detailed table that I can click to sort by various columns. (E.g. you can sort by the longest elapsed time.)
Note that I have a performance.measure called “total” in the above trace. (You can name it whatever you want.)
General strategy
I mostly use Chrome tracing when there’s an unexplained span of time in the DevTools. Here are some cases where I’ve seen it come in handy:
Time spent in IndexedDB (the IndexedDB flag can be helpful here).
Understanding which CSS selectors are slowest (see SelectorStats above).
My general strategy is to first run the tool with the default settings (plus blink.user_timing, which I almost always enable). This alone will often tell you more than the DevTools would.
If that doesn’t provide enough detail, I try to guess which subsystem of the browser has a performance problem, and tick flags related to that subsystem when recording. (For instance, skia is related to rendering, blink_style and blink.invalidation are probably related to style invalidation, etc.) Unfortunately this requires some knowledge of Chromium’s internals, along with a lot of guesswork.
When in doubt, you can always file a bug on Chromium. As long as you have a consistent repro, and you can demonstrate that it’s a Chromium-only perf problem, then the Chromium engineers should be able to route it to the right team.
Conclusion
The Chrome tracing tool is incredibly complex, and it’s mostly designed for browser engineers. It can be daunting for a web developer to pick up and use. But with a little practice, it can be surprisingly helpful, especially in odd perf edge cases.
There is also a new UI called Perfetto that some may find easier to use. I’m a bit old-school, though, so I still prefer the old UI for now.
I hope this short guide was helpful if you ever find yourself stuck with a performance problem in Chrome and need more insight into what’s going on!
I was fascinated recently by “Why we’re breaking up with CSS-in-JS” by Sam Magura. It’s a great overview of some of the benefits and downsides of the “CSS-in-JS” pattern, as implemented by various libraries in the React ecosystem.
In concurrent rendering, React can yield to the browser between renders. If you insert a new rule in a component, then React yields, the browser then have to see if those rules would apply to the existing tree. So it recalculates the style rules. Then React renders the next component, and then that component discovers a new rule and it happens again.
This effectively causes a recalculation of all CSS rules against all DOM nodes every frame while React is rendering. This is VERY slow.
This concept was new and confusing to me, so I did what I often do in these cases: I wrote a benchmark.
Let’s benchmark it!
This benchmark is similar to my previous shadow DOM vs style scoping benchmark, with one twist: instead of rendering all “components” in one go, we render each one in its own requestAnimationFrame. This is to simulate a worst-case scenario for React concurrent rendering – where React yields between each component render, allowing the browser to recalculate style and layout.
In this benchmark, I’m rendering 200 “components,” with three kinds of stylesheets: unscoped (i.e. the most unperformant CSS I can think of), scoped-ala-Svelte (i.e. adding classes to every selector), and shadow DOM.
The “unscoped” CSS tells the clearest story:
In this Chrome trace, you can see that the style calculation costs steadily increase as each component is rendered. This seems to be exactly what Markbåge is talking about:
When you add or remove any CSS rules, you more or less have to reapply all rules that already existed to all nodes that already existed. Not just the changed ones. There are optimizations in browsers but at the end of the day, they don’t really avoid this problem.
In other words: not only are we paying style costs as every component renders, but those costs actually increase over time.
If we batch all of our style insertions before the components render, though, then we pay much lower style costs on each subsequent render:
To me, this is similar to layout thrashing. The main difference is that, with “classic” layout thrashing, you’re forcing a style/layout recalculation by calling some explicit API like getBoundingClientRect or offsetLeft. Whereas in this case, you’re not explicitly invoking a recalc, but instead implicitly forcing a recalc by yielding to the browser’s normal style/layout rendering loop.
I’ll also note that the second scenario could still be considered “layout thrashing” – the browser is still doing style/layout work on each frame. It’s just doing much less, because we’ve only invalidated the DOM elements and not the CSS rules.
Here are the benchmark results for multiple browsers (200 components, median of 25 samples, 2014 Mac Mini):
Click for table
Scenario
Chrome 106
Firefox 106
Safari 16
Unscoped
20807.3
13589
14958
Unscoped – styles in advance
3392.5
3357
3406
Scoped
3330
3321
3330
Scoped – styles in advance
3358.9
3333
3339
Shadow DOM
3366.4
3326
3327
As you can see, injecting the styles in advance is much faster than the pay-as-you-go system: 20.8s vs 3.4s in Chrome (and similar for other browsers).
It also turns out that using scoped CSS mitigates the problem – there is little difference between upfront and per-component style injection. And shadow DOM doesn’t have a concept of “upfront styles” (the styles are naturally scoped and attached to each component), so it benefits accordingly.
Is scoping a panacea?
Note though, that scoping only mitigates the problem. If we increase the number of components, we start to see the same performance degradation:
Here are the benchmark results for 500 components (skipping “unscoped” this time around – I didn’t want to wait!):
Click for table
Scenario
Chrome 106
Firefox 106
Safari 16
Scoped
12490.6
8972
11059
Scoped – styles in advance
8413.4
8824
8561
Shadow DOM
8441.6
8949
8695
So even with style scoping, we’re better off injecting the styles in advance. And shadow DOM also performs better than “pay-as-you-go” scoped styles, presumably because it’s a browser-native scoping mechanism (as opposed to relying on the browser’s optimizations for class selectors). The exception is Firefox, which (in a recurring theme), seems to have some impressive optimizations in this area.
Is this something browsers could optimize more? Possibly. I do know that Chromium already weighs some tradeoffs with optimizing for upfront rendering vs re-rendering when stylesheets change. And Firefox seems to perform admirably with whatever CSS we throw at it.
So if this “inject and yield” pattern were prevalent enough on the web, then browsers might be incentivized to target it. But given that React concurrent rendering is somewhat new-ish, and given that the advice from React maintainers is already to batch style insertions, this seems somewhat unlikely to me.
Considering concurrent rendering
Unmentioned in either of the above posts is that this problem largely goes away if you’re not using concurrent rendering. If you do all of your DOM writes in one go, then you can’t layout thrash unless you’re explicitly calling APIs like getBoundingClientRect – which would be something for component authors to avoid, not for the framework to manage.
(Of course, in a long-lived web app, you could still have steadily increasing style costs as new CSS is injected and new components are rendered. But it seems unlikely to be quite as severe as the “rAF-based thrashing” above.)
I assume this, among other reasons, is why many non-React framework authors are skeptical of concurrent rendering. For instance, here’s Evan You (maintainer of Vue):
The pitfall here is not realizing that time slicing can only slice “slow render” induced by the framework – it can’t speed up DOM insertions or CSS layout. Also, staying responsive != fast. The user could end up waiting longer overall due to heavy scheduling overhead.
(Note that “time slicing” was the original name for concurrent rendering.)
It’s not clear to me that [time slicing] is better than just having a framework that doesn’t have these bottlenecks in the first place. The best way to deliver a good user experience is to be extremely fast.
I feel a bit torn on this topic. I’ve seen the benefits of a “time slicing” or “debouncing” approach even when building Svelte components – for instance, both emoji-picker-element and Pinafore use requestIdleCallack (as described in this post) to improve responsiveness when typing into the text inputs. I found this improved the “feel” when typing, especially on a slower device (e.g. using Chrome DevTool’s 6x CPU throttling), even though both were written in Svelte. Svelte’s JavaScript may be fast, but the fastest JavaScript is no JavaScript at all!
That said, I’m not sure if this is something that should be handled by the framework rather than the component author. Yielding to the browser’s rendering loop is very useful in certain perf-sensitive scenarios (like typing into a text input), but in other cases it can worsen the overall performance (as we see with rendering components and their styles).
Is it worth it for the framework to make everything concurrent-capable and try to get the best of both worlds? I’m not so sure. Although I have to admire React for being bold enough to try.
Afterword
After this post was published, Mark Erikson wrote a helpful comment pointing out that inserting DOM nodes is not really something React does during “renders” (at least, in the context of concurrent rendering). So the benchmark would be more accurate if it inserted <style> nodes (as a “misbehaving” CSS-in-JS library would), but not component nodes, before yielding to the browser.
So I modified the benchmark to have a separate mode that delays inserting component DOM nodes until all components have “rendered.” To make it a bit fairer, I also pre-inserted the same number of initial components (but without style) – otherwise, the injected CSS rules wouldn’t have many DOM nodes to match against, so it wouldn’t be terribly representative of a real-world website.
As it turns out, this doesn’t really change the conclusion – we still see gradually increasing style costs in a “layout thrashing” pattern, even when we’re only inserting <style>s between rAFs:
The main difference is that, when we front-load the style injections, the layout thrashing goes away entirely, because each rAF tick is neither reading from nor writing to the DOM. Instead, we have one big style cost at the start (when injecting the styles) and another at the end (when injecting the DOM nodes):
(In the above screenshot, the occasional purple slices in the middle are “Hit testing” and “Pre-paint,” not style or layout calculation.)
Note that this is still a teensy bit inaccurate, because now our rAF ticks aren’t doing anything, since this benchmark isn’t actually using React or virtual DOM. In a real-world example, there would be some JavaScript cost to running a React component’s render() function.
Still, we can run the modified benchmark against the various browsers, and see that the overall conclusion has not changed much (200 components, median of 25 samples, 2014 Mac Mini):
Click for table
Scenario
Chrome 106
Firefox 106
Safari 16
Unscoped
26180
17622
17349
Unscoped – styles in advance
3958.3
3663
3945
Scoped
3394.6
3370
3358
Scoped – styles in advance
3476.7
3374
3368
Shadow DOM
3378
3370
3408
So the lesson still seems to be: invalidating global CSS rules frequently is a performance anti-pattern. (Even moreso than inserting DOM nodes frequently!)
Afterword 2
I asked Emilio Cobos Álvarez about this, and he gave some great insights from the Firefox perspective:
We definitely have optimizations for that […] but the worst case is indeed “we restyle the whole document again”.
Some of the optimizations Firefox has are quite clever. For example, they optimize appending stylesheets (i.e. appending a new <style> to the <head>) more heavily than inserting (i.e. injecting a <style> between other <style>s) or deleting (i.e. removing a <style>).
Emilio explains why:
Since CSS is source-order dependent, insertions (and removals) cause us to rebuild all the relevant data structures to preserve ordering, while appends can be processed more easily.
Some of this work was apparently done as part of optimizations for Facebook.com back in 2017. I assume Facebook was appending a lot of <style>s, but not inserting or deleting (which makes sense – this is the dominant pattern I see in JavaScript frameworks today).