One question I see a lot about web components is whether this is okay:

async connectedCallback () { const response = await fetch ( '/data.json' ) const data = await response . json () this . _data = data }

The answer is: yes. It’s fine. Go ahead and make your connectedCallback s async . Thanks for reading.

What? You want a longer answer? Most people would have tabbed over to Reddit by now, but sure, no problem.

The important thing to remember here is that an async function is just a function that returns a Promise . So the above is equivalent to:

connectedCallback () { return fetch ( '/data.json' ) . then ( response => response . json ()) . then ( data => { this . _data = data }) }

Note, though, that the browser expects connectedCallback to return undefined (or void for you TypeScript-heads). The same goes for disconnectedCallback , attributeChangedCallback , and friends. So the browser is just going to ignore whatever you return from those functions.

The best argument against using this pattern is that it kinda-sorta looks like the browser is going to treat your async function differently. Which it definitely won’t.

For example, let’s say you have some setup/teardown logic:

async connectedCallback () { await doSomething () window . addEventListener ( 'resize' , this . _onResize ) } async disconnectedCallback () { await undoSomething () window . removeEventListener ( 'resize' , this . _onResize ) }

You might naïvely think that the browser is going to run these callbacks in order, e.g. if the component is quickly connected and disconnected:

div . appendChild ( component ) div . removeChild ( component )

However, it will actually run the callbacks synchronously, with any async operations as a side effect. So in the above example, the await s might resolve in a random order, causing a memory leak due to the dangling resize listener.

So as an alternative, you might want to avoid async connectedCallback just to make it crystal-clear that you’re using side effects:

connectedCallback () { ( async () => { const response = await fetch ( '/data.json' ) const data = await response . json () this . _data = data })() }