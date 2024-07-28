Is it okay to make connectedCallback async?
One question I see a lot about web components is whether this is okay:
async connectedCallback() {
const response = await fetch('/data.json')
const data = await response.json()
this._data = data
}
The answer is: yes. It’s fine. Go ahead and make your
connectedCallbacks
async. Thanks for reading.
What? You want a longer answer? Most people would have tabbed over to Reddit by now, but sure, no problem.
The important thing to remember here is that an
async function is just a function that returns a
Promise. So the above is equivalent to:
connectedCallback() {
return fetch('/data.json')
.then(response => response.json())
.then(data => {
this._data = data
})
}
Note, though, that the browser expects
connectedCallback to return
undefined (or
void for you TypeScript-heads). The same goes for
disconnectedCallback,
attributeChangedCallback, and friends. So the browser is just going to ignore whatever you return from those functions.
The best argument against using this pattern is that it kinda-sorta looks like the browser is going to treat your
async function differently. Which it definitely won’t.
For example, let’s say you have some setup/teardown logic:
async connectedCallback() {
await doSomething()
window.addEventListener('resize', this._onResize)
}
async disconnectedCallback() {
await undoSomething()
window.removeEventListener('resize', this._onResize)
}
You might naïvely think that the browser is going to run these callbacks in order, e.g. if the component is quickly connected and disconnected:
div.appendChild(component)
div.removeChild(component)
However, it will actually run the callbacks synchronously, with any async operations as a side effect. So in the above example, the
awaits might resolve in a random order, causing a memory leak due to the dangling
resize listener.
So as an alternative, you might want to avoid
async connectedCallback just to make it crystal-clear that you’re using side effects:
connectedCallback() {
(async () => {
const response = await fetch('/data.json')
const data = await response.json()
this._data = data
})()
}
To me, though, this is ugly enough that I’ll just stick with
async connectedCallback. And if I really need my
async functions to execute sequentially, I might use the sequential Promise pattern or something.
Posted by dritter03 on
Hey!
Thanks for the great article!
IMHO I don’t think the sequential Promise pattern really solves the problem, because we have no control over the connecteCallback itself.
In my case I had an custom function on my Component that does some DOM manipulation in response to a fetch in the connectedCallback. That custom function was called just after the component was inserted into the DOM, so naturally the fetch took longer than executing the custom function, hence the DOM manipulation was never visible in the custom function (the browser never waited for connectedCallback to finish).
My solution is to create a custom Promise and resolve that on the end of connectCallback and await that in my custom function.
Pseudo code:
class MyComponent extends HTMLElement {
#myElement
#connectedResolver = null#connected = new Promise((resolve) => { this.#connectedResolver = resolve})
async connectedCallback () {
await fetch(‘https://example.com’)
this.#myElement = document.createElement(‘h1’)
this.#myElement.innerText = ‘Headline (should be something from the fetch response)’
this.appendChild(this.#myElement)
this.#connectedResolver()
}
async customFunction() {
await this.#connected
// Do something with myElement
this.#myElement.style.color = ‘red’ // <- Without the promise, this.#myElement is null
}
<script>
// Call the customFunction immediately after the component was inserted into the DOM
const body = document.querySelector(‘body’)
const myComponent = document.createElement(‘my-component’)
body.appendChild(myComponent)
myComponent.customFunction()
</script>
Thanks again!