I’ve been doing end-of-the year book reviews for almost 5 years now. At this point I have to ask myself: why am I still doing this?

To encourage myself to read more? To show off? To convince myself that this blog is about more than just tech stuff? There may be some truth to all those, but I think my main goal is just to recommend some good books to others. I don’t use GoodReads (although I link to it, as it seems nice), so this is my forum where I highlight books I’ve enjoyed, in the hope that others might find something interesting to read in the new year.

So without further ado, on with the book reviews!

Quick links

Fiction

Non-fiction

Fiction

Like last year, I’ve been reading a lot of fantasy novels. My methodology is crude: I just googled “best fantasy novels” and started from there. In the past, I was never much of a wizards-and-pegasuses kind of reader (I always preferred sci-fi and dystopias), so I’m trying to make up for lost time.

I struggled to like the first book. My main beef was that 1) it’s a bit too predictable and groan-inducing with how the main character is a preternaturally gifted Mary Sue who just inevitably excels at everything, and 2) after a great “street urchin” backstory, the action really grinds to a halt when the character arrives at university and mostly mopes after his would-be girlfriend.

The second book, however, redeems the first one in my eyes. It makes up for some of the dull campiness of the first book with a never-ending series of inventive subplots. Just as soon as you’re bored with one setting or cast of characters, it dramatically switches to another. It almost feels like a collection of vignettes.

I’m eagerly awaiting the third book, which (like The Winds of Winter by George R. R. Martin), seems perpetually delayed.

Dragonflight by Anne McCaffrey

This is another book that I struggled to like. The premise is so good (dragons! extra-planetary colonization! a perennial existential threat!), and I have friends who rave about the Dragonriders of Pern series. But to be honest, I just found it to be a bit of a slog. I felt like the author was taking too much time to set up names, places, history, concepts – almost like she started writing an encyclopedic Silmarillion rather than an accessible Hobbit. By the time I had gotten the lingo down and could keep the characters’ names straight, the story was over.

I’ve picked up the next couple books in the series, and I’m going to give them a shot, but I don’t have high hopes.

Kindred by Octavia Butler

What I love about this book is that the author takes a completely ridiculous premise and treats it with utmost seriousness, and by the end you’re so invested in the story that it doesn’t matter that the paranormal elements are never explained. Gives you a good sense of what it would feel like to live in a society where daily barbarism is completely normalized.

Is it sci-fi? Is it fantasy? Hard to categorize, but I would lean towards sci-fi, if we define sci-fi as “putting human beings in otherworldly situations to see how they tick.” In any case, a great read.

2034 by Elliot Ackerman and James Stavridis

A chilling and all-too-plausible near-future sci-fi. I appreciate the attention to detail that comes from having a subject matter expert (in military matters) as a co-author. Hopefully it will turn out to be a cautionary tale rather than a prescient prediction.

A book that starts out with a bang and gradually limps towards an ending. I had to put it down ~80% of the way through because it got into preachy, starry-eyed utopia territory. Maybe I’m just a cynic, but the more pessimistic predictions in the book seem way more believable to me.

Premier Sang by Amélie Nothomb

Amélie Nothomb is one of my favorite Francophone authors, and not just because my French is terrible, and her writing is simple enough that I can understand it without constantly switching to a dictionary. I picked up this book at random while on vacation in France and gobbled it up on the plane ride back.

The story starts out with an incredible hook – a firing squad! – and from there gives a richly detailed (and ultimately personal) character study. The scenes from the protagonist’s childhood, where he’s alternately coddled and neglected (but craves the latter!), are especially poignant.

Sorry for recommending a non-English book, but hopefully it will be translated soon!

Non-fiction

I’ve spent probably the past 15 years of my life struggling with a basic question: what to eat? I’ve gone through carnism, pescetarianism, vegetarianism, veganism, and right back around several times. These days I’m probably best-described as flexitarian (i.e. I avoid meat, but I won’t turn down a turkey dinner at Thanksgiving).

If you’re not already interested in vegetarianism or veganism, this book will not convince you of anything. For myself, I found it pretty depressing, because the situation feels kind of hopeless to me. The sheer scale of animal suffering in factory farms makes it a good candidate for one of, if not the, most consequential ethical questions of our day, and yet the average person couldn’t care less, and is irritated to even consider it. Exploring this question will make you the most unpopular person at a dinner party, and probably cause a lot of stress and annoyance for your friends and relatives if they feel obliged to accommodate your dietary choices.

So why do I read this stuff? Well I guess, like a good car crash, I just can’t look away. If I’m going to be an ethical monster, I would at least like to be cognizant of it when I put a forkful of egg or cheese (or rarely, meat) into my mouth. And I’d like to have a ready-made answer if someone asks why I always order the tofu. And I’d like to steel my resolve as I continually search for good beans-and-rice and tempeh recipes that can compete with my fond memories of a juicy Reuben sandwich. (This stir-fry recipe is quite good.) My inner monologue on food is complicated, I don’t have it all figured out, but I’m trying to wrestle with the tough questions.

Another pro-vegan book that will depress you if you’re already converted, and probably convince you of nothing if you’re not. For myself, I found it interesting because it fairly neatly demolishes all of the plausible excuses for eating meat or animal products. (Yes, that one, and that one, and that other one you just thought of.) This is a good book for the open-minded person who really wants to engage with the best arguments for veganism, not just the straw-man.

I’ll also say that, for a philosophy book, this is eminently readable. I really enjoy the short, brisk pace and the “Socratic dialogue” style rather than a long-winded essay format.

As you might have noticed, I kind of went on a tear this year reading vegan literature. I really wanted to confront my meat-eating (and egg-eating, and dairy-eating) head on, so I tried to read all the “greatest hits” of vegan literature.

This book has a lot of sensible advice (eat more whole grains, eat more nuts and berries), although I get the impression that the author is pretty dogmatic in promoting a pure-vegan lifestyle. Based on reviews I’ve read of the book, he tends to ignore any research that advocates for moderate consumption of eggs, cheese, and fish, even though those are (as far as I can tell) pretty good ingredients in a healthy diet.

On the other hand, I do appreciate his no-nonsense, uncompromising position on certain health questions. (Salt? Nope, just avoid it. Oil? Nope, just fry everything with water or vinegar! Exercise? 30 minutes every day!) I prefer the “give it to me straight, doc” approach, rather than a resigned shrug and “Well, if you’re going to drink beer and eat potato chips, at least do it in moderation.” Although I think his advice is much too extreme for the average person to actually adhere to.

One of the best political non-fiction books I’ve read. For a few years, I’ve had the gnawing feeling that something in the media (including social media) felt “off,” but I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. This book does a good job of explaining why our media feels so hyper-partisan, and therefore less trustworthy.

Elaborates on one of the minor points you may recall from Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari about how the agricultural revolution was probably kind of a bum deal for humanity. Also has some interesting commentary on the origins of viruses from livestock, and how they probably played havoc on early civilizations. (This book was written pre-Covid, by the way!)

A fun and intriguing read. Makes you realize how silly and petty (and temporary!) most of our human squabbles over race and ethnicity are. Also gives a great explanation of why “I descended from Charlemagne” is not such a remarkable statement.

A good, heterodox leftist perspective on the whole “what the heck is up with liberal democracy?” genre. A good pairing with The New Class War by Michael Lind.