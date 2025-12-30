My reading appetite has been weak again this year, which I blame on two things: 1) Slay the Spire being way too good of a video game, and 2) starting a new job, and thus having more of my mental energy focused on that.
But I did manage to read some stuff! So without further ado, here are the book reviews:
Like last year, I read quite a few Cecilia Holland books. I still think she’s an extraordinary writer of historical fiction, and her ability to conjure up so many vivid worlds across so many different eras and cultures is remarkable.
This book, though, I had a really hard time getting into. It’s simply a lot slower-paced than her other books I’ve read, which focus on male characters and are more about swashbuckling action, war, etc. Maybe I’m just a simple-headed man, but I like that kind of stuff.
The main character here is (somewhat unusually for Holland) a woman, and it’s mostly about how she asserts control over her life despite the domineering men around her (who are in fact doing a lot of warring and swashbuckling, often off-screen).
The most interesting bit for me (as in Jerusalem below) is about the clash of cultures between east and west – in this case, Normans in Sicily (which is a thing I had no idea happened) colliding with Muslims in the same region (another thing I was ignorant of – blame my American education!).
My mom and sister absolutely adore this book, and I can’t say I wouldn’t recommend it, but it’s kind of a slow burn compared to Holland’s other books.
This is another great medieval tale, also featuring a clash of civilizations between Christian and Muslim, but featuring the larger-than-life character of Frederick II, who apparently had plenty of enemies on the Christian side and a lot of sympathy for the Muslim side. A polymath who reportedly spoke six languages (including Arabic and Greek), he spends much of the book trying to dream up a Crusade mostly for his own glory, while still being labeled a heretic and “antichrist” by the Pope. He’s a big bombastic character, full of contradictions, containing multitudes.
I knew very little about Frederick II before reading this book, so I really enjoyed the way Holland brought him to life. I’ll definitely never see the character the same way again when I decide to play as the Holy Roman Empire in Civ.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, since I said I love Holland’s more action-packed books focused on clashes of civilizations, this is perhaps my all-time favorite book of hers. I just find the Crusades fascinating overall (the apocalyptic mindset of the crusaders, the strangeness and surprising tolerance of the Muslims compared to their European counterparts, the religious fervor on both sides).
I knew very little about the “Crusader kingdoms” of the Middle Ages and was surprised to learn that there used to be a French-speaking king in Jerusalem. Just one of the many surprises and vivid details you get from Cecilia Holland’s work.
I read enough tech journalism that most of this book didn’t surprise me, but I still enjoyed it. I mostly appreciated the realist perspective on how silly the idea is of terraforming Mars, or that we should forgo generosity for existing humans in favor of trillions of unborn theoretical humans (“longtermism”). I get the feeling that a lot of the tech elite have watched a little too much Star Trek and would benefit from rounding out their education with a bit more physics, ecology, and philosophy.
…Which leads us to the next book I read. I’ve been getting more and more interested in religion and philosophy lately (Bart Ehrman‘s writings on Christianity started that), and I wanted to read one of the “founding” books of stoicism by the 2nd-century Roman emperor.
I admit I struggled to find much in this book that I could apply to my own life (at one point he says “avoid looking on your slaves with lust” – okay Marc, I’ll remember that), but it is always interesting to read primary documents and understand how the ancients actually thought. The other jarring thing is the contrast between his chill, thoughtful philosophy and the relentless warmongering of his actual emperorship. I guess like Frederick II, a lot of historical figures contained multitudes.
A few years ago I made an effort to read the greatest hits of sci-fi and dystopian fiction, and somehow I missed this one. It’s a short and really fun read, with lots of vivid characters and surprising twists. I would hate to spoil anything about it, but I’d say that if you enjoyed the Annihilation series, you’ll love this one.
I haven’t finished this book yet, but I’ll optimistically add it to this year’s list. I happened to re-watch Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi this year, and I found myself riveted. Gandhi to me is more interesting as a religious or philosophical figure than a historical one, but I wanted to learn a bit more about his life since the film is just a summary (and has been accused of skipping important details and indulging in hagiography).
So far, the most interesting part for me is how much of Gandhi’s philosophy was informed by Christianity and Christian thinkers (the sermon on the mount was a huge inspiration for him) as well as his vegetarianism, which seems to have effectively been the start of his career in community organizing and advocacy (as he struggled to find meatless dishes in London). As a vegetarian myself, I find a lot of his perspective persuasive, although I doubt I could subject myself to the monk-like discipline that he tries to achieve.
2024 was another lite reading year for me. The fact that it was an election year probably didn’t help, and one of my resolutions for 2025 is to spend a heck of a lot less time keeping up with the dreary treadmill of the 24-hour news cycle. Even videogames proved to be a better use of my time, and I wouldn’t mind plugging another 100 hours into Slay the Spire next year. But without further ado, on with the books!
I spent a lot of time this year competing in Super Smash Bros – going to locals, practicing my moves, and eventually competing at Seattle’s biggest-ever Smash tournament. I got 385th place out of 888 entrants, which is not too shabby given the world-class caliber of talent on display. It’s a strange use of my time if you consider videogame tournaments to be dumb, but I had a lot of fun, met some great folks, and learned a lot about competition and the esports scene.
At one of my locals, I was introduced to The Inner Game of Tennis, a sort of self-help book for tennis pros written in the 70’s. At first glance it doesn’t have much to do with videogames, but as it turns out it’s one of the best books you can read to get better at anything – sports, music, public speaking, you name it. It’s a short but dense book – there’s so much wisdom packed into so many brief, pithy sentences that you’ll probably have to re-read several paragraphs before it sinks in.
If you’re familiar with mindfulness or meditation then much of it may feel like old hat, but I still found it helpful for the immediate applications to one’s backswing (or ledgedash, in my case). It’s a good pairing with Thinking, Fast and Slow for the concept of two modes of thinking – in this case, how to quiet your conscious mind so that the wisdom of your unconscious can shine through.
The covid years got me interested in humanity’s experience with disease throughout history. These two books both pack a wallop, showing how disease and (maybe to a lesser extent) climate change ravaged the Roman Empire.
Turchin’s model of how elites become complacent about “immiseration” of the poorer classes, leading to opportunistic “counter-elites” leveraging popular outrage to pursue their own power, sounds pretty familiar.
My favorite fictional book I read this year. Paints a very compelling vision of a deindustrial future, but without a lot of the pessimism or nihilism that you might expect from the genre. In the end, it’s actually a very hopeful and uplifting book, and the characters are vivid and multi-textured. Strongly recommended if you like post-apocalyptic fiction or cli-fi.
Cecilia Holland is one of those authors whose work is bafflingly unknown. Many of her books are out-of-print, and if it hadn’t been for the recommendation of my mother, I’d have never heard of her.
If you like historical fiction, though, and if you appreciate intense attention to historical details, then her books are a great read. I love little touches like the Huns speaking Hunnish (although nobody knows what it sounded like!) or one of William the Conquerer’s knights speaking Burgundian but not (Norman) French. These are the details that a lesser author would gloss over.
I’d recommend starting with The Firedrake since it’s a bit shorter and faster-paced. I’m looking forward to devouring all of her books, regardless of which time period they’re set in.
A supremely silly book, and occasionally a bit too cliché and on-the-nose with its metaphors, but still a fun read. If you like Douglas Adams or Kurt Vonnegut then you’ll probably find a lot to enjoy in its dry humor.
I’m always a bit disappointed when speculative fiction assumes the same customs and culture of our time but transplants them onto a whiz-bang sci-fi future – just a change of scenery. But some of the time travel and metaphysical bits in this book are pretty neat. It’s a bit like a compressed Cloud Atlas in how it’s structured.
Compared to previous years, my reading velocity has taken a bit of a nosedive. Blame videogames, maybe: I’ve put more hours into Civilization 6 than I care to admit, and I’m currently battling Moblins and Bokoblins in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
I’ve also been trying to re-learn the guitar. I basically stopped playing for nearly a decade, but this year I was surprised to learn that it’s a lot like riding a bike: my fingers seem to know things that my brain thought I had forgotten. I’ve caught up on most of the songs I used to know, and I’m looking forward to learning more in 2024.
(The wonderful gametabs.net used to be my go-to source for great finger-picking-style videogame songs, but like a lot of relics of the old internet, its future seems to be in doubt. I may have to find something else.)
One of those classics of fantasy literature that I had never gotten around to reading. I really enjoyed this one, especially as it gave me a new appreciation for Patrick Rothfuss’s The Name of the Wind, which seems to draw heavily from the themes of Earthsea – in particular, the idea that knowing the “true name” of something gives you power over it. I gave the second Earthsea book a shot, but haven’t gotten deep enough to get drawn in yet.
I’ve always enjoyed Murakami’s dreamy, David Lynch-like magic realism. This one runs a little bit too long for my taste – it starts off strong and starts to drag near the end – but I still thoroughly enjoyed it.
This one was a bit of a sleeper hit which I was surprised to find wasn’t more popular. It’s a high-concept sci-fi / dystopian novel with a lot of fun mysteries and twists. I would be completely unsurprised if it gets turned into a Christopher Nolan movie in a few years.
This book has a big reputation, which I think is thoroughly earned. It’s best to read it without knowing anything about what it’s about, so that you can really experience the whole voyage the author is trying to take you on here.
All I’ll say is that if you like sci-fi and aren’t intimidated by weird or archaic language, then this book is for you.
Like Out of the Software Crisis last year, this book had a big impact on me. This book deepened my skepticism about the current wave of GenAI hype, although I do admit (like the author) that it still has some reasonable use cases.
Unfortunately I think a lot of people are jumping into the GenAI frenzy without reading sober analyses like these, so we’ll probably have to learn the hard way what the technology is good at and what it’s terrible at.
As a certified Japanophile nerd (I did admit I play videogame music, right?), this book was a fun read for me. It’s especially interesting to see Japan’s cultural exports (videogames, manga, etc.) from the perspective of their own home country. I admit I hadn’t thought much about how things like Gundam or Pokémon were perceived by fans back home, so this book gave me a better context for the artifacts that shaped my childhood.
Yes, there is some hero-worship of Steve Jobs here, but there is also just a really engrossing story of great engineers doing great work at the right place in the right time. I especially loved the bits about how the original iPhone soft keyboard was designed, and how WebKit was initially chosen as the browser engine for Safari.
I’ve always been one of those pedants who loves to point out that most staples of European cuisine (pizza in Italy, fish and chips in Britain) are really foreign imports, since things like tomatoes and potatoes are New World plants. So this book was perfect for me. It’s also a fun read since it’s full of great illustrations, and gives just the right amount of detail – only the barest overview of how the plants were discovered, how they were popularized, and how they’re used today.
Once again, here are the books I read this year, and especially the ones I’d recommend.
One interesting thing I noticed about this year: in years past, I mentioned trying to read more books written by women. Well this year, without consciously trying, 9 out of the 13 books I read were written by women. I’d pat myself on the back, but if I did a full accounting of all the books I’ve read in my lifetime, I probably have a huge deficit to make up.
Probably my favorite books I read all year. I’m a sucker for good sci-fi, and Atwood’s feels especially prescient. I can’t believe the first one (Oryx and Crake) was written almost two decades ago – the concerns about genetic manipulation and climate change are very top-of-mind nowadays.
The first two books are equally compelling, and they feel like separate, self-contained novels. Whereas the third one (while less thrilling to me) does a good job of bringing the two storylines together and tying up loose ends.
Also, this trilogy is just begging to be made into a prestige TV series – I wouldn’t be surprised if we get one in the next few years.
Audrey Schulman is quickly becoming one of my favorite writers. She writes true science fiction – with an emphasis on the “science” part. In each of her books you can tell she really does her research. In this one in particular, there are so many little touches (like the details on how cameras react to the extreme cold, or how frostbite feels on the skin) that you know she must have dug deep to bring this story to life.
Add on the vivid characters – she’s especially good at communicating what it feels like to be a woman in a male-dominated environment, in a “Jody Foster in Silence of the Lambs“ kind of way – and you end up with an amazing first novel.
The latest book from Audrey Schulman, and equally as good as her first one. It’s best to read it without reading any blurbs about what it’s about. I’ll just say that, once again, the amount of research she does (especially into animal behavior) and the depth of her characters, make for an absorbing and satisfying read.
A moving story about love and loss. At first it reminded me a bit of Madame Bovary (the boredom of a cooped-up housewife), but the story moves at such a brisk pace with so many different subplots that you can’t really compare it to one single thing. Somber at times, funny at others, ultimately uplifting.
A strange book (aren’t all Murakami books strange?) but a compelling one. What Steven King has for horror, Murakami seems to have for these kinds of uncanny situations that defy explanation. A short, fun read.
There are plenty of books, movies, and TV miniseries about the Anne Boleyn story, but this one was recommended to be as one of the best characterizations. Here we see Anne mostly as a tragic figure – a teenage girl who tries to master her own destiny but gets in way over her head. Meanwhile, Henry mostly comes off as a lecherous boor, quick to invent whatever moral authority he needs in the moment to justify his whims. A great but somewhat depressing book.
I really enjoyed the first half of this book – the story of an ambitious but detached teenager is something I can personally identify with. The second half is where I lost interest, maybe because mental health and depression aren’t something I’ve had to deal with much. I imagine this book must have been a jaw-dropper when it was first released, at a time when mental health issues weren’t discussed with this much candor. I also think I would have enjoyed this book more when I was a mopey teenager.
The first half is a pretty good approximation of what it feels like to mainline Twitter directly into your veins. I’m ashamed of how many of the references I got. However, it feels like the book runs out of steam about halfway through, like it was trying to make a point about how real-life events can tear you away from “the portal,” but it didn’t quite land for me.
I was enthralled by the HBO miniseries Chernobyl, so I picked up this book. It’s equally riveting, and I found it hard to put down. Something about the horror of the event, combined with the banality of the bureaucratic fumbling around it, fills me with awe and fascination. And honestly, some of the descriptions of toadying, cover-ups, and fudging of the truth that were rife in the Soviet Union remind me more than a little bit of working in big companies (although thankfully the stakes are substantially lower than Chernobyl).
A great book on software development, and one I might need to re-read. So much of our industry feels like it’s driven by hearsay, hunches, and charisma (what Bjarnason calls “the pop culture”), and as an antidote to that, this book is like a breath of fresh air.
To encourage myself to read more? To show off? To convince myself that this blog is about more than just tech stuff? There may be some truth to all those, but I think my main goal is just to recommend some good books to others. I don’t use GoodReads (although I link to it, as it seems nice), so this is my forum where I highlight books I’ve enjoyed, in the hope that others might find something interesting to read in the new year.
Like last year, I’ve been reading a lot of fantasy novels. My methodology is crude: I just googled “best fantasy novels” and started from there. In the past, I was never much of a wizards-and-pegasuses kind of reader (I always preferred sci-fi and dystopias), so I’m trying to make up for lost time.
I struggled to like the first book. My main beef was that 1) it’s a bit too predictable and groan-inducing with how the main character is a preternaturally gifted Mary Sue who just inevitably excels at everything, and 2) after a great “street urchin” backstory, the action really grinds to a halt when the character arrives at university and mostly mopes after his would-be girlfriend.
The second book, however, redeems the first one in my eyes. It makes up for some of the dull campiness of the first book with a never-ending series of inventive subplots. Just as soon as you’re bored with one setting or cast of characters, it dramatically switches to another. It almost feels like a collection of vignettes.
I’m eagerly awaiting the third book, which (like The Winds of Winter by George R. R. Martin), seems perpetually delayed.
This is another book that I struggled to like. The premise is so good (dragons! extra-planetary colonization! a perennial existential threat!), and I have friends who rave about the Dragonriders of Pern series. But to be honest, I just found it to be a bit of a slog. I felt like the author was taking too much time to set up names, places, history, concepts – almost like she started writing an encyclopedic Silmarillion rather than an accessible Hobbit. By the time I had gotten the lingo down and could keep the characters’ names straight, the story was over.
I’ve picked up the next couple books in the series, and I’m going to give them a shot, but I don’t have high hopes.
What I love about this book is that the author takes a completely ridiculous premise and treats it with utmost seriousness, and by the end you’re so invested in the story that it doesn’t matter that the paranormal elements are never explained. Gives you a good sense of what it would feel like to live in a society where daily barbarism is completely normalized.
Is it sci-fi? Is it fantasy? Hard to categorize, but I would lean towards sci-fi, if we define sci-fi as “putting human beings in otherworldly situations to see how they tick.” In any case, a great read.
A chilling and all-too-plausible near-future sci-fi. I appreciate the attention to detail that comes from having a subject matter expert (in military matters) as a co-author. Hopefully it will turn out to be a cautionary tale rather than a prescient prediction.
A book that starts out with a bang and gradually limps towards an ending. I had to put it down ~80% of the way through because it got into preachy, starry-eyed utopia territory. Maybe I’m just a cynic, but the more pessimistic predictions in the book seem way more believable to me.
Amélie Nothomb is one of my favorite Francophone authors, and not just because my French is terrible, and her writing is simple enough that I can understand it without constantly switching to a dictionary. I picked up this book at random while on vacation in France and gobbled it up on the plane ride back.
The story starts out with an incredible hook – a firing squad! – and from there gives a richly detailed (and ultimately personal) character study. The scenes from the protagonist’s childhood, where he’s alternately coddled and neglected (but craves the latter!), are especially poignant.
Sorry for recommending a non-English book, but hopefully it will be translated soon!
I’ve spent probably the past 15 years of my life struggling with a basic question: what to eat? I’ve gone through carnism, pescetarianism, vegetarianism, veganism, and right back around several times. These days I’m probably best-described as flexitarian (i.e. I avoid meat, but I won’t turn down a turkey dinner at Thanksgiving).
If you’re not already interested in vegetarianism or veganism, this book will not convince you of anything. For myself, I found it pretty depressing, because the situation feels kind of hopeless to me. The sheer scale of animal suffering in factory farms makes it a good candidate for one of, if not the, most consequential ethical questions of our day, and yet the average person couldn’t care less, and is irritated to even consider it. Exploring this question will make you the most unpopular person at a dinner party, and probably cause a lot of stress and annoyance for your friends and relatives if they feel obliged to accommodate your dietary choices.
So why do I read this stuff? Well I guess, like a good car crash, I just can’t look away. If I’m going to be an ethical monster, I would at least like to be cognizant of it when I put a forkful of egg or cheese (or rarely, meat) into my mouth. And I’d like to have a ready-made answer if someone asks why I always order the tofu. And I’d like to steel my resolve as I continually search for good beans-and-rice and tempeh recipes that can compete with my fond memories of a juicy Reuben sandwich. (This stir-fry recipe is quite good.) My inner monologue on food is complicated, I don’t have it all figured out, but I’m trying to wrestle with the tough questions.
Another pro-vegan book that will depress you if you’re already converted, and probably convince you of nothing if you’re not. For myself, I found it interesting because it fairly neatly demolishes all of the plausible excuses for eating meat or animal products. (Yes, that one, and that one, and that other one you just thought of.) This is a good book for the open-minded person who really wants to engage with the best arguments for veganism, not just the straw-man.
I’ll also say that, for a philosophy book, this is eminently readable. I really enjoy the short, brisk pace and the “Socratic dialogue” style rather than a long-winded essay format.
As you might have noticed, I kind of went on a tear this year reading vegan literature. I really wanted to confront my meat-eating (and egg-eating, and dairy-eating) head on, so I tried to read all the “greatest hits” of vegan literature.
This book has a lot of sensible advice (eat more whole grains, eat more nuts and berries), although I get the impression that the author is pretty dogmatic in promoting a pure-vegan lifestyle. Based on reviews I’ve read of the book, he tends to ignore any research that advocates for moderate consumption of eggs, cheese, and fish, even though those are (as far as I can tell) pretty good ingredients in a healthy diet.
On the other hand, I do appreciate his no-nonsense, uncompromising position on certain health questions. (Salt? Nope, just avoid it. Oil? Nope, just fry everything with water or vinegar! Exercise? 30 minutes every day!) I prefer the “give it to me straight, doc” approach, rather than a resigned shrug and “Well, if you’re going to drink beer and eat potato chips, at least do it in moderation.” Although I think his advice is much too extreme for the average person to actually adhere to.
One of the best political non-fiction books I’ve read. For a few years, I’ve had the gnawing feeling that something in the media (including social media) felt “off,” but I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. This book does a good job of explaining why our media feels so hyper-partisan, and therefore less trustworthy.
Elaborates on one of the minor points you may recall from Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari about how the agricultural revolution was probably kind of a bum deal for humanity. Also has some interesting commentary on the origins of viruses from livestock, and how they probably played havoc on early civilizations. (This book was written pre-Covid, by the way!)
A fun and intriguing read. Makes you realize how silly and petty (and temporary!) most of our human squabbles over race and ethnicity are. Also gives a great explanation of why “I descended from Charlemagne” is not such a remarkable statement.
Like most people, 2020 was a weird year for me. I found myself retreating into the cloistered comfort of my living room, playing a lot more videogames and doing less reading.
Maybe I just needed the escapism, or maybe reading itself felt more stressful when all the headlines were so dire. Either way, my Switch reports that I spent hundreds of hours on immersive games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Stardew Valley, and Octopath Traveler.
Those are all great games! But since I’ve made a tradition of it, here is a (somewhat shorter) list of the books I read and enjoyed in 2020.
I’ve mentioned it before, but post-apocalyptic fiction is one of my favorite genres. (I’m a natural pessimist, I guess!) This book is a bit of a hidden gem – it’s out of print, and if you check the reviews on Goodreads, you’ll see lots of comments saying that it’s a great book that almost nobody’s ever heard of. It’s also my top pick for 2020.
The book takes place hundreds of years in the future, focusing on a religious conflict between now-dominant Wiccans and minority Christians in present-day America. There are lots of fun, subtle references to places on the east coast: “Shando” I assume is Shenandoah, “Charzen” is maybe Charleston, “Mrika” is America (but not the whole continent, more of a “Holy Roman Empire” kind of thing). The book also keeps you at arm’s length by not revealing too many of its secrets early on.
The mythology and world-building are pretty rich here, and I found myself sucked in even without (yet) checking out the second book in the series. For a moment, you can even forget that it’s supposed to take place in the future, as there are elements of magic and fantasy mixed in with the sci-fi. Overall it’s strongly recommended if you’re a sci-fi/fantasy fan.
Apparently a lot of people read the Earthseed books back in high school or earlier, but these ones weren’t on my radar until this year. The first book in particular I deeply enjoyed: its vision of the future is disturbing, but frankly it’s one of the more believable sci-fi books I’ve read. It’s less about whiz-bang excursions to Alpha Centauri and more about the daily struggle of life on Earth in a warming climate.
It’s also impressive that this series was written back in the 90s, at a time when climate change wasn’t being taken as seriously as today. Nowadays it feels downright prescient – especially when you get to the so-unbelievable-I-had-to-check-the-publish-date depiction of a populist demagogue being elected on a familiar slogan. Overall I found the first book stronger than the second, but both are worth reading.
An interesting and somewhat maddening set of sci-fi books. Unfortunately I feel that, like a lot of mysteries, the first book writes checks that the later ones can’t quite cash. You’ll probably get the most enjoyment out of it if you read the first book and ignore the rest entirely.
Just let all the mysteries from the first book sit in your mind as a delicious enigma. The second and third books don’t do a great job of clearing things up anyway.
I’m a bit biased toward this book, since I’m actually quoted in it a couple of times, but I absolutely loved this book. More than just a recapitulation of what I already know after working on open-source software for years, this book actually illuminated some things about modern open-source culture, and even some of my own motivations for writing OSS, that hadn’t really been clear to me before.
In particular, the way she draws a parallel between OSS developers and social media “content creators” was especially eye-opening for me. When you stop treating GitHub issues and pull requests as “contributions,” and start thinking of them more like comments on a YouTube video, the social dynamics start to make a lot more sense. Probably one of the best books on software I’ve ever read, up there with Don’t Make Me Think and The Design of Everyday Things in my personal pantheon.
This book confirmed a lot of what I already believed, but it’s still nice to see it put to paper in a succinct way. Basecamp seems like a genuinely nice place to work, and a good example for other companies to follow.
If anything, it seems to me that software should be the opposite of an industry where people are encouraged to work 12-hour days, answer emails at all hours, and work on the weekend. The whole point of the job is to automate things so that the systems mostly run themselves. If you get into a purely reactive mode, then it can be a kind of death-spiral where you’re constantly inserting humans into the critical paths of the overall system, which makes everything more fragile and doesn’t play to the strengths of computing in general.
Over the past few years, I’ve been kind of obsessed with the question of why we’re experiencing a worldwide shift towards illiberalism. I think previous entries in my year-end book reviews do a better job of answering that question, but Applebaum’s book is a more intimate, insider’s story of what it feels like to see this shift play out even among one’s closest friends.
I get the feeling that, among conservatives in particular, the Cold War created an odd set of alliances and bedfellows (free-marketers, foreign-policy hawks, evangelicals), that’s starting to break down. This book is worth reading if you’re interested in those kinds of larger ideological shifts.
I picked up this book because it was recommended alongside Ezra Klein’s similar Why We’re Polarized. I didn’t actually finish Klein’s book (probably because I picked up enough bits and pieces from his excellent podcast), but I did read this, and I find it to be maybe a more complete picture of why politics feels so fractured nowadays.
The basic argument of the book is that policy decisions in western democracies are increasingly being made by a technocratic elite, and that a backlash is underway from the broader populace that doesn’t feel represented in the new system. In the broad strokes of history, that may be a pretty familiar picture, but the book tells an interesting story of how we got there. A good pairing would be Listen, Liberal by Thomas Frank, about how the Democratic party gradually lost its working-class base.
After reviewing books for a coupleofyears, one thing that stood out to me is just how few of them were written by women. Well this year, I tried to buck that trend – of the 8 books on this list, 4 were written by women.
A beautiful, moving book that’s hard to summarize or draw a “conclusion” from. You just have to read it.
This book impressed upon me the power of quiet, contemplative moments and of art. And it did so by being a great piece of art itself. That’s pretty rare for a nonfiction book, so it deserves a place on my must-read list of 2019.
A collection of essays on various topics, hilariously written and full of unexpected conclusions. Tolentino is one of those writers who can craft a sentence in just such a way that it makes you laugh out loud at the mere phrasing, but she’s also incredibly insightful, especially when writing about narcissism and self-delusion in the context of modern media.
Here she is on trolling in social media:
My column about trolling would, of course, attract an influx of trolling. Then, having proven my point, maybe I’d go on TV and talk about the situation, and then I would get trolled even more, and then I could go on defining myself in reference to trolls forever, positioning them as inexorable and monstrous, and they would return the favor in the interest of their own ideological advancement, and this whole situation could continue until we all died.
Eventually, though, a different picture started to emerge. Books like Identity Crisis pointed out that, according to the polling data, the most important factor in the 2016 election was actually ethnicity and immigration, not economics. This idea shocked me, but I didn’t really have a framework for understanding why anyone would be upset about demographic changes.
Whiteshift helps put this situation into perspective. Kaufmann compares our current moment to the anti-Catholic and anti-Jewish immigrant backlashes of the 19th and early 20th century, which caused political and social turmoil before these groups eventually became subsumed into the “white” majority. He makes a good case that the same thing will happen with current demographic trends, as long as we can craft a unifying narrative for the new majority.
I appreciate that this book is high on statistics and academic rigor, and low on emotional reasoning. I hope that the author’s optimistic outlook ends up being correct.
A really fun read. I enjoyed the historical outlook on how different groups became absorbed into internet culture at different points of time, and how their first contact point (be it Usenet, AIM, or Facebook) influenced the way they communicate on the internet.
I also appreciate that this book was written by a linguist, and that she takes the study of internet language as seriously as any other language. One of the more interesting arguments in this book is that emoji are more analogous to hand gestures than to anything we can identify in written language (hieroglyphs, ideograms, etc.).
This book is a great read if you’re looking for a historical perspective on early Christianity: how it spread from the Gospels through Paul the Apostle, and how different scholars clashed with one another in their interpretations.
I was especially interested in how many different sects there were among early Christians – such as the Marcionists, who believed that the God of the Old Testament was distinct from the God of the New Testament. It’s interesting to imagine how differently world religions might have turned out if one or another interpretation had happened to survive.
A great book, just as engrossing as Guns, Germs, and Steel or Collapse. Even though we may live in “interesting times,” I appreciate the historical perspective, because it helps you realize that history tends to be cyclical, and you can learn a lot about the present by studying the past. I found the chapters on Finland’s Winter War and Chile’s Pinochet regime to be especially interesting.
This is a massive book, so it’s difficult to only say one or two things about it. I didn’t really know much about the Arthurian legend before reading it, so to me this is less of a “retelling” and more of the foundational way I’ll now look at the story of Arthur, Guinevere, the Holy Grail, etc.
What I found most interesting was the story of King Arthur as a kind of clash of civilizations – between the indigenous Druidic Celtic people and the conquering Romans (and later Saxons). The author paints a vivid picture of a population slowly shifting from largely pagan to largely Christian, and the conflict between those who either stubbornly hold to the old ways, eagerly embrace the new ones, or try to find some common ground between the two.
I’ve been an avid Song of Ice and Fire reader since 2011, so I’ve been eagerly awaiting the sequel to A Dance with Dragons since what feels like forever.
A prequel is not what I would have wished for, but (like the Dunk and Egg novellas) this one will have to hold me over. Ultimately I think Fire and Blood is a great read, full of intriguing characters and richly-imagined world-building. If you’ve already read The World of Ice and Fire, though, you may find it a bit repetitive. (Although personally, I prefer the more novel-like format of Fire and Blood.)
The news from this year’s book review is that I have belatedly decided I’m a fantasy fan. Even though I had read The Lord of the Rings as a teenager and the entire Song of Ice and Fire series (including the “Dunk and Egg” prequels) in my 20s, I still somehow thought of myself as “above” the glossy paperbacks with their scowling wizards and soaring pegasi. Well, the veil of self-delusion has lifted. Bring on the pegasi.
The other news is that I’m breaking 2019’s book review into two posts. There are just too many books to cover. (Famous last words! My reading velocity is going down as the summer starts to heat up.)
A haunting, beautiful book. I’d never considered myself a big fantasy fan, but somehow this one really stuck with me. I decided to read it because of this Atlantic article, and I’m glad I did.
I think what sets this one apart is that, while books like Harry Potter or the Narnia series are about childhood and its relationship with fantasy, The Last Unicorn is about growing up and growing away from fantasy. In the book, people have forgotten about unicorns or can’t see their horns. Some of them look upon the unicorn and start crying even if they don’t know why.
The book is ultimately about loss – loss of childhood, loss of innocence, loss of childish fantasies – as well as regret. It’s a very profound and moving book. Oh, and the author has a real gift for language; the book is filled with beautiful poetry to paint its fantasy world. Anyway, read it.
I decided after reading The Last Unicorn that I should start taking fantasy books a bit more seriously. So I picked up The Magicians, and quickly devoured all three books in the trilogy. The whole series is great, although for slightly different reasons than Unicorn.
At first glance, Magicians comes across as a mash-up between Harry Potter and Narnia, but with some decidedly adult elements thrown in. At times I burst out laughing at the incongruity between the magical situations that the characters found themselves in and their wry commentary on it. These are fantasy novels for people who think fantasy novels are a bit silly.
In the end, though, I think Magicians is actually closest in theme and tone to The Dark Tower by Stephen King. It has the same sense of taking old fables and tropes and turning them into something gritty and believable. It’s a fantasy world seen through a dark, ironic lens. But it’s also a great piece of storytelling. Well worth the read.
I needed one last piece of post-apocalyptic fiction for the road, before switching over to the wizards and unicorns.
This one tells a good story, although ultimately I don’t find its depiction of a world waiting to die very believable. I just find it hard to imagine that, in the face of a nuclear dust-cloud descending inexorably towards Australia, that an entire continent would decide to go the “stiff upper lip” route and carry on as usual, pretending as if Armageddon wasn’t on its way.
Societal breakdown and anarchy seem more likely to me, although I guess that might be hindsight talking. This book was written in 1957, well before post-apocalyptic fiction had really settled into its groove and the Mad Max-style mohawked warlords had become staples of the genre. So it gets points for trying – I’m sure this book spooked a lot of people back in the days when fallout shelters and “duck and cover” drills were still a thing.
I loved this book. I’ve been reading Cory Doctorow’s blog posts for years, and I’m surprised at what an effective storyteller he is. Think Black Mirror, but funnier and less bleak.
The two short stories that stood out the most to me were the first – about a toaster oven that refuses to toast “unlicensed” bread – and the third – about cancer survivors radicalized by an online forum.
The first story in particular feels plausible in a disturbing way, and it cuts to the core of some of the concerns I’ve expressed about the ways that technology can be used to take more power away from those who are already powerless. For instance, consider this (true) story about renters in Brooklyn who are unable to stop their landlord from installing face-recognizing cameras. This story shows that Doctorow’s DRM toaster isn’t so much a vision of the future as it is an extrapolation of present trends. Which is what good science fiction is all about.
A central fact about eating meat is that it’s much easier if you forget where it comes from. With this book I forced myself to take a hard look at where it comes from, and I found the results to be disturbing and appalling.
I don’t think it’s unnatural for humans to eat meat (my incisors are proof of that), but I do think that the modern factory farming system is immoral. It’s a form of industrial cruelty, systematized and magnified on a monstrous scale. Anyone who has owned a pet wouldn’t want it to experience even one minute of what these animals have to suffer every day of their lives.
If humans still did animal husbandry the old-fashioned way, on small-scale farms where the animals could live more-or-less decent lives, then I wouldn’t have a problem with eating animal products. What bothers me isn’t the way they die – it’s the way they live. Reading about the lives of egg-laying chickens and pigs in factory farms activates all my moral instincts and says in no uncertain terms, This is wrong. In fact, I think most meat-eaters would consider it wrong too, which is why they try to push it out of their minds.
I’d love to say that, after reading this book, I went fully vegan and never looked back. The truth is that I gave it a shot for a few weeks, found it too difficult, and then settled into a quasi-vegetarian/pescetarian thing, which is what I’ve been doing for the past decade or so anyway.
The main difference is that I have a better sense now of what kinds of foods actually reduce animal suffering. For instance: less dairy, more wild-caught fish. (I know; it’s surprising. Read the book.)
My relationship with food is still complicated, but at least this book has brought some facts and numbers to inform my decisions.
I’ll admit: as recently as 2010, I probably would have described myself as a “climate change skeptic.” Not because I doubted the science (the consensus was clear at this point) but because I questioned whether the economic cost of combating climate change would outweigh the benefits of preventing it. India and China were rapidly developing – who was I to say that poor people in Kerala should live without air conditioning?
Like most everybody else, though, I’ve come around to the massive challenge posed by climate change. Living through two summer forest fires in Seattle, where people wore protective masks and the sky looked like a hazy Martian sunset, certainly helped change my mind. As did this book.
Before The Uninhabitable Earth I had also started reading CarbonIdeologies by William T. Vollmann. They’re good books, but honestly they’re so long and dense and meandering that it’s hard to recommend them to anyone but the convinced climate activist. If you’re really interested in the physics, the numbers, and the nitty-gritty, then these books are for you.
Wallace-Wells’s book is different. It’s short, it’s punchy, and it encourages you to actually envision a world after global warming, and to let it hit you at a gut level. I imagine a book like this will inspire some great science fiction (cli-fi?), which might do more to get people to care about climate change than all the facts and figures in the world. So for that, it’s a book I strongly recommend.
Kolbert’s book is another eye-opening look at humanity’s relationship with nature and where we fit into the grand arc of geologic history. I’ve had a longstanding interest in paleontology, and I find Kolbert’s defense of the Anthropocene (which is what this book amounts to) very compelling.
One thing that always puzzled me about climate change was why one or two degrees of average temperature, or a few percentage points of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, would really be such a catastrophic event for humanity. Wasn’t the carbon dioxide level orders of magnitude higher during the Mesozoic? Why would a few percentage points be our death knell?
What this book makes clear is that it’s not so much about the absolute numbers, but instead the rate of change. Earth has adapted to rapid changes before (such as an unlucky rendez-vous with an asteroid), but the recovery always takes a long time. Like, “longer than the human species has been around” long. Are we willing to trade 300 years of indulgence in fossil fuels for hundreds of thousands of years of getting the Earth’s ecosystem back on track?
If Wallace-Wells’s book hasn’t already bummed you out too much, then you should definitely pick this one up. It certainly helps put things in (geologic) perspective.
I read a lot of books last year. I chalk this up to many things, but quitting Twitter was probably a big one. Without Twitter, I actually run out of things to read on the internet. At some point the internet gets boring, and it’s nice to have a few books around to pick up the slack.
To keep things simple, I’ll focus on the books I actually enjoyed, rather than the ones I thought were duds. Who wants to read about boring books, anyway?
Life’s too short not to enjoy good fiction. I don’t read it often enough, but when I do find a good novel, it’s like a breath of fresh air. I can immerse myself in another world for a while, and try to empathize with its characters.
This year I didn’t read a lot of fiction, but what I did read was very good.
What a remarkable book. I read it because I got a sudden hankering for post-apocalyptic fiction last year, plus there was a review in The Economist.
This book definitely doesn’t disappoint on the post-apocalyptic front, but it’s also just a great piece of pop-science drama. It’s clear that the author did their research (about bonobos in this case) and developed the characters with a lot of care. Strongly recommended.
This book is a bit harder to find, but I found it’s every bit as good as Schulman’s other book. Some well-researched science, a bit of colonial history, and once again Schulman’s keen eye for character development (even if her protagonist bears a resemblance to the one from Bastards). I may just have to read everything Schulman’s ever written.
Continuing the post-apocalyptic trend, this is a tightly-written drama that captures what’s best about science fiction: an understanding of how humans react when put into unfamiliar situations, for good and for evil. Also it’s written in one of the most unique styles I’ve ever read – breathless, using mostly commas, with hardly a period to stop the flow of action.
Apparently there’s a movie, but the reviews were bad so I didn’t watch it. The book is great.
I promise I didn’t just read post-apocalyptic fiction this year. In any case, this book is considered a classic, but I found it to be three thinly-connected novellas where only the first one is worth reading. If you get bored during the second one, I’d say skip it.
What’s great about this book is its understanding for how humans behave during a dark age. Knowledge gets lost or deliberately destroyed, history becomes myth, cult becomes religion. It’s chilling to imagine how that may happen to our own civilization.
Last post-apocalyptic fiction, I promise. This one is pretty good, although you’re better off not reading any reviews or synopses so as to not spoil the premise.
Also, if you’re expecting something like The Remains of the Day, then you should know that Never Let Me Go is not only very different thematically, but I also found it didn’t linger in my mind as much as Remains did. Still, it’s worth reading.
Once again, there’s a movie, but I haven’t seen it. I have no idea how you would adapt a book like this into a movie, but I guess that doesn’t stop people from trying.
Marvelous book. Maybe as someone who’s studied French and Japanese, and who lives in the Pacific Northwest, and who has developed a middling interest in Buddhism, the book also seemed to speak to me in a eerily precise way.
If you’re a fan of wordplay, inventive storytelling, and Murakami-style magic realism, this is a great book to pick up.
A bizarre book. You get the impression that Paul Auster had one story to tell, but he couldn’t decide how to do it, so he wrote the same story three ways. Somewhat like Canticle, you’re probably better off just reading the first one and skipping the others.
Still, it’s worth it, especially if you’re a fan of hard-boiled detective fiction and surrealism.
Non-fiction
As usual for me, I read a lot of non-fiction last year. For the purposes of this list, though, I’m skipping about half the books I read, because a lot of them didn’t have much new to say, or didn’t really stick in my mind.
So this list contains only books I would recommend. (Note: that doesn’t mean I agree with every sentence that the author has ever uttered. Which should be obvious, but hey, on the internet, you’re rarely given the benefit of the doubt these days.)
I first came across Harari in this excellent Atlantic article, and I quickly devoured all three of his books. I’m not really sure what to say, except that he’s one of the most clever, funny, and innovative thinkers writing today. Sapiens in particular is a masterpiece of history, anthropology, and political science.
Harari has upset my thinking on a lot of things – in particular, how technology interacts with democracy and citizenship to potentially upend the relationship between the individual and the state in the 21st century. I also found his portrayal of factory farming as one of the biggest moral failures in modern human history to be very compelling (and not just because I’ve been an on-again off-again pescetarian for years).
But probably the best thing I can say about these books is that they’re all page-turners, despite the dense subject matter. Also, Harari isn’t afraid to veer into controversy, but he’s always clear about where he gets the facts that inform his opinions. (His conclusion in Sapiens that, scientifically, we just don’t know why humans are a patriarchal species was refreshingly honest.)
Some of the best non-fiction I’ve read in my life, and definitely worth picking up.
A joyous book, a celebration of the bicycle and its impact on American society. Even if you’re not a cyclist, you may find this book interesting, just to see how much a simple two-wheeled vehicle has reshaped our culture.
If you want a preview, you can take a look at this excerpt on how bicycles did, in Susan B. Anthony’s words, “more to emancipate women than any one thing in the world.”
Everyone’s already reviewed, rebutted, and counter-rebutted this book to death during 2018, but I’ll toss my hat in the ring as well.
This is maybe the most important book I read last year.
In terms of non-fiction, I’ve spent the last few years mostly reading what my wife calls “tech is destroying the world” books. So my non-fiction diet is generally very dire and gloomy and focused on all the problems in the world (and, as a techie, how I’m partially complicit in it). Maybe it’s no surprise then that I tend to be pretty pessimistic in my outlook.
This book aims to destroy that mindset with cold-hard data. And the thing is, I can’t argue with most of his points. The world really has gotten better over the past few centuries, unless you want to refute dozens of meticulously-researched charts and graphs.
I’ve read some of the rebuttals, and most of them pick one or two points and try to skewer them to death, as if that invalidates the entire book. But the book is over 400 pages; you can’t take exception with one or two pages and then pretend that it invalidates the main sweep of his argument.
I still retain some skepticism that mankind can effectively tackle climate change, the transition away from fossil fuels, the drug epidemic (Pinker’s one graph that doesn’t slope in the good direction), or the decline of liberal values, but Pinker gives about a hundred reasons for optimism. So for that, I’m grateful.
Now here’s a truly radical book, and one that might serve as a good contrast to Pinker’s. Deneen’s argument is basically that liberalism (in the sense of “Western liberalism,” or “the Washington consensus,” or whatever you want to call it) has become a victim of its own success. It works so well to elevate the individual – as a consumer, as a liberated sexual being, etc. – that it rips apart families and communities in the process.
Deneen might look at Pinker’s book and say, “Okay, so we’ve got all the material comfort we could possibly want, but maybe the human soul needs something more than that?”
One thought that this book helped crystallize in my head, along with Identity by Francis Fukuyama (which I read and thought was just okay) and Why Buddhism is True by Robert Wright (which I started but didn’t finish) is that there’s a lot of wisdom to the Buddhist idea that suffering is caused by desire, and you can’t really address your suffering without addressing your desire.
Here’s Deneen:
“[H]uman appetite is insatiable and the world is limited. For both of these reasons, we cannot be truly free in the modern sense. We can never attain satiation, and will be eternally driven by our desires rather than satisfied by their attainment. And in pursuit of the satisfaction of our limitless desires, we will very quickly exhaust the planet.” (p125, hardcover)
Some of these arguments you may even call environmentalist. Others, like his critique of free markets, you might call anticapitalist. Despite broadly coming across as something like “radical reactionary paleo-conservative,” Deneen is hard to pin down.
I can’t really do this book justice by summarizing it here, as Deneen is such an original thinker that it’s best to let him explain his arguments himself. I don’t agree with him on everything, but I think if you want to understand the recent decline in liberal values, this book (as well as Edward Luce’s The Retreat of Western Liberalism, which I reviewed last year) would be a good place to start.
This might be the second most important book I read last year (after Pinker’s). It’s a good overview of all the ways that our brains can fool us, and how statistical thinking can help reshape your perception of the world.
One part that stood out to me was the story of the Israeli flight instructor who would always criticize his students after a bad flight, and praise them after a good flight. And since a bad flight is usually followed by a better one, but a good flight is usually followed by a worse one, he concluded that criticism works, but praise doesn’t.
Kahneman points out that this is really just an expression of regression to the mean. If he had been berating his students on how high of a dice roll they got (“You got a six, stupendous!” or “You got a one, try harder!”) he would get exactly the same effect. The widespread belief in things like “streaks” and “hot hands,” though, shows how far most folks are from internalizing this basic statistical concept.
I’m sure this book hasn’t totally cured me of my monkey-brain misconceptions, but hopefully I’ll be able to catch a few more of them now.
Despite the snippy title, this is a well-thought-out and sobering book that puts a lot of recent social media controversies into perspective. I like how Lanier draws a line from Twitter and Facebook all the way back to old-school message boards.
This book has made me more skeptical of social media in general (even after deleting my Twitter account). If nothing else, reading this book is a good way to reflect on one own’s social media usage, and whether or not it’s a healthy relationship.
“Briefly I was one of the HuffPost’s top bloggers, always on the front page. But I found myself falling into that old problem again whenever I read the comments, and I could not get myself to ignore them. I would feel this weird low-level boiling rage inside me. Or I’d feel this absurd glow when people liked what I wrote, even if what they said didn’t indicate that they had paid much attention to it. Comment authors were mostly seeking attention for themselves.
We were all in the same stew, manipulating each other, inflating ourselves. (pp42-43, hardcover)
The funniest book about war, genocide, and famine that you’ll ever read. If it doesn’t sound like “funniest” belongs in the same sentence with those words, it’s best to pick up the book yourself to understand what I mean.
This book is not only well-researched and educational; it’s also a masterpiece of black humor that will make you gape and shake your head at the depths of human stupidity.
On Genghis Khan:
“Keep in mind that even with 16 million [living] descendants, Genghis Khan hasn’t replaced the number of people he killed.” (p115, 2013 edition)
On the Time of Troubles:
Location: Russia
Number of Dmitris: 4
Lesson learned: Always insist on seeing a photo ID before you proclaim someone emperor. (p207, 2013 edition)
There’s more, but I’d hate to spoil it by quoting it at length. In any case, it’s a hard book to put down, and a good conversation-starter to leave on a coffee table.
A “strange but true” story about a guy who lived alone in the woods for 27 years. Pretty fascinating story, and a good meditation on what it means to live with other people, and why some might try to escape it.
I was intrigued by Pinker’s Enlightenment Now, so I picked this one up. It’s a bit older, but its core argument is still relevant. It does a great job of unmasking a kind of lazy thinking that denies any evidence from biology that might be politically inconvenient. (On both the left and the right, but I think Pinker focuses on the left because that’s his target audience.)
Something this book helped me realize is that, if I have a core political belief, it’s that evidence and facts matter. Unfortunately there’s a growing strain of thought across the political spectrum that emphasizes lived experiences, feelings, and political expediency at the expense of evidence and a shared set of facts. It argues that science is a tool of oppression, and “facts” are only useful for information warfare.
I can appreciate the anti-elitism and distrust of authority that motivates a lot of this thinking, but I also think it’s inherently dangerous. Science, reason, and liberalism have lifted a large chunk of humanity out of poverty and misery, and we abandon them at our own risk.
In a year conspicuously absent of “tech is destroying the world” books on my bookshelf (or at least, on this list), this one stands out. It’s short, it’s sweet, and it captures our present tech moment very well by identifying the main problem as being a political one, rather than an economic or a technical one.
Essentially, this is a history of antitrust and anti-antitrust thinking. Wu’s other books (The Master Switch and The Attention Merchants) did a great job of tying together present trends with a history lesson, and this book offers more of the same. Well worth a read.
This is a very personal inclusion on this list, but I’ll put it here anyway.
Last year I developed tinnitus, which means that I constantly hear a low, high-pitched buzzing in my ears. It affects a large number of people (10-15% of the population according to Wikipedia), but surprisingly few talk about it.
How did I get it? Probably from listening to too many podcasts on the bus without noise-canceling headphones. Or maybe an ear infection. To be honest, I’m not sure.
When it first developed, it was scary and frustrating. I went to an audiologist, but they just ran some tests, told me my hearing was fine, and sent me on my way with a short pamphlet on tinnitus. For several months it affected my sleep, my mood, and my social life, but I wasn’t really sure what to do about it.
Almost a year later, I can say that my tinnitus doesn’t really bother me at all, and I rarely think about it, even though it’s the first thing I hear in the morning and the last thing I hear at night. This book was one of the things that helped with that.
As it turns out, tinnitus doesn’t have a lot of research. Reading internet forums can just make you more scared, as the symptoms and severity can vary wildly. This book acknowledges the lack of evidence, but offers a wide range of potential solutions, mitigations, and coping mechanisms. The author is also very clear about which ones have strong evidence and which ones don’t.
If you or one of your loved ones has tinnitus, I’d strongly recommend this book.
Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible: The Surreal Heart of the New Russia by Peter Pomerantsev (2014)
One of my favorite books I read this year. Surprising, funny, and engaging in a way that few nonfiction books ever are.
Pomerantsev’s view of modern Russia is of a cynical society, where little matters except celebrity, riches, and maybe catching something juicy on reality TV. The prevailing mood seems to be: democracy is a joke, nothing any leader says is to be believed, but who cares as long as we’re being entertained?
My favorite quote from the book is this one:
“The new Kremlin won’t make the same mistake the old Soviet Union did: it will never let TV become dull. The task is to synthesize Soviet control with Western entertainment.”
The Retreat of Western Liberalism by Edward Luce (2017)
If you felt blindsided by the political upheavals of 2016, this book may be the sober and unflinching “explainer” to make sense of the whole mess. It’s so good that I may even need to re-read it.
My main takeaway is that recent populist anger at “globalist” policies (neoliberalism, neoconservatism, etc.) can be largely traced back to the “elephant chart”. The chart basically shows how the working class of the developed world hasn’t seen a wage increase in several decades, whereas everybody else is doing pretty well in comparison. Once you understand the elephant chart, everything else kind of flows from that.
My second main takeaway is that American pre-eminence in geopolitics is not something we should take for granted, and that maybe the US should find a way to slide gracefully into a more modest role on the world stage. The question is whether we can manage to keep faith with liberal democracy in the process, or if instead 2016 is just the harbinger of worse things to come, like 1932 before it.
The Attention Merchants by Tim Wu (2016)
A masterful book that ties our current media landscape into a history of advertising, as far back as posters in 19th-century Paris and snake-oil ads in early 20th-century America. After reading this and The Master Switch by the same author, it’s hard to look at the tech industry the same way again. Unfortunately, the conclusions from both are supremely pessimistic.
#Republic by Cass Sunstein (2017)
2017 was a year with a lot of pontificating about what’s wrong with the tech industry. (I indulged in a bit myself.) But this is the rare book that actually backs up its criticisms with some hard evidence and scientific data. The results aren’t always encouraging, but they’re often surprising. (For instance, artificial upvotes in a Reddit-like social media site do impact outcomes, but artificial downvotes don’t.)
Sunstein also approaches the problem as a policy advocate. Many of his arguments boil down to the idea that, even if social media is giving us what we want as consumers, maybe it’s not giving us what we want as citizens.
We used to have shared public spaces, where one was free to protest or hand out flyers in support of a cause. Now we have Facebook pages and Google search results, which don’t have any of the same guarantees. We also used to have a shared national media, i.e. three TV channels that everyone in the country tuned in to. Now every individual crafts their own media.
What does it mean for American democracy when our new media landscape is both balkanized and privatized? It’s an interesting question, and Sunstein does a thorough job of exploring it.
Black Ops Advertising by Mara Einstein (2016)
A pretty terrifying look at how advertising actually works in the age of social media. Once you read this book, you might never look the same way again at an artfully-placed bottle of Mountain Dew in some Instagram celebrity’s “candid” photos.
One thing this book impressed upon me is that the line between “content” and “advertising” has become so blurred that it’s almost impossible to tell the difference anymore. Tim Wu describes it well:
“Jimmy Fallon’s opening monologue began hilariously enough, when abruptly he pivoted to a series of inexplicably weak jokes centered on a forthcoming football game. It slowly dawned on me that I was watching a commercial for NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football,’ albeit one baked right into the opening monologue and delivered by Fallon himself.”
This is one of the reasons I’ve become hesitant to talk about Microsoft-related stuff on social media (even Minecraft! a game I genuinely enjoy), because I’m worried it’ll come across as mere schilling for the company’s products. Then again, are any of us immune to our own biases?
Islamic Exceptionalism by Shadi Hamid (2016)
A great, thought-provoking book about the Arab Spring and the role of Islamism in world politics. It makes the case that Islam is unique among religions in that its adherents tend to seek political systems that intertwine with their religious lives, and that maybe that’s something the West just needs to learn to accept.
A fascinating, if somewhat dry and academic read. My favorite part is the first chapter describing the strange impact the smartphone has had on the daily hum of the modern city. The first paragraph is gripping:
“The smartphone is the signature artifact of our age. Less than a decade old, this protean object has become the universal, all-but-indispensable mediator of everyday life. Very few manufactured objects have ever been as ubiquitous as these glowing slabs of polycarbonate.”
The rest doesn’t disappoint either. And incidentally, I learned a lot about how the blockchain and smart contracts (are supposed to) work.
The Great Crash, 1929 by John Kenneth Galbraith (1955)
Although Galbraith doesn’t use the phrase “animal spirits” once in the nearly 200-page book, this is clearly what the book is about. A pretty interesting look at how speculative bubbles can warp society as well as the market.
One takeaway for our modern age: you can probably find some parallels in the way housewives of the 1920’s might have taken a sudden interest in Wright Aero or in Steel, and the way non-techies of today are suddenly becoming interested in cryptocurrencies:
“To the typical female plunger the association of Steel was not with a corporation, and certainly not with mines, ships, railroads, blast furnaces, and open hearths. Rather it was with symbols on a tape and lines on a chart and a price that went up. She spoke of Steel with the familiarity of an old friend, when in fact she knew nothing of it whatever.”
Dream Hoarders by Richard V. Reeves (2017)
After reading this book, you might stop saying, “We are the 99%!” and start saying, “Oh crap, I am the 20%…”
It turns out that some of the most insidious forms of inequality (leading to a crisis of liberal democracy as described by Luce above) can be traced back to the gap between the so-called “upper middle class” and everybody else. It’s also not lost on the author that most of his readership probably counts themselves in that lucky 20%.
This is also a good segue into the next book:
Bobos in Paradise by David Brooks (2001)
The first time I heard the word “bobo” was when one of my French relatives was trying to explain who all those preppy-looking kids were hanging out on the lawn at Montmartre in Paris. I asked what “bobo” meant in English (I thought it was a French word), and the best translation we could come up with was “yuppie.” As Brooks explains, though, “yuppie” is really only half the story.
I found a lot to identify with and laugh at in this book, most probably because I am firmly in the “bobo” camp myself: a bourgeois by birthright, but a bohemian by disposition. We bobos may have achieved success in our chosen industries, but we find talking about money too distasteful, too gauche, and so we instead try to exude granola hippie values like you might find in the local REI store, on sale for $199.
The bobos are a ruling class that finds a way to combine Reaganite yuppiedom with 60’s hedonism, and in the process we’ve got none of the noblesse oblige that the previous ruling class, with their Elks and Rotary Clubs, ever had. Lord knows what we’re going to do with the world we inherit.
So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed by Jon Ronson (2016)
A book about tech that somehow doesn’t set out to be a book about tech. A pretty fascinating look into the history of public shaming, from the colonial era to the social media era.
A scary takeaway from this book is to realize how effective public shaming is as a punishment, and how cavalier we are nowadays to employ it merely as a remedy for boredom on Twitter. Some choice quotes:
“The people who mattered were the people on Twitter. On Twitter we make our own decisions about who deserves obliteration. We form our own consensus, and we aren’t being influenced by the criminal justice system or the media. This makes us formidable.”
“‘I’d never had the opportunity to be the object of hate before. The hard part isn’t the hate. It’s the object.’“
“On social media we’d had the chance to do everything better, but instead of curiosity we were constantly lurching toward cold, hard judgment.”
I read this book well after my own breakupwithTwitter, but a lot of what I wrote in those three blog posts is echoed in this book. It’s a sobering read, and it’s made me a lot more ambivalent about all the high drama and escalations that seem to be an ongoing part of the social media experience.
Weapons of Math Destruction by Cathy O’Neil (2016)
I got my master’s degree in Computational Linguistics, and I worked for a time on building machine learning models (what we called “feature engineering”). Everything described in this book about how machine learning can effectively become a reflection of society’s preexisting biases rings absolutely true to me.
A lot of laypeople seem to have this hardened faith that computers are smarter than they are, and if the computer says something is true, well then it must be true. Unfortunately the reality of most machine learning is that it’s like a calculator: garbage in, garbage out. Sometimes you can build interesting systems by feeding it enough garbage that it starts to find signals in the noise, but even those signals can be a form of garbage if they just reinforce a society’s existing prejudices.
This book is a bit dry and overly long, but the sections on the criminal justice system, and how the “AI” used there to predict recidivism rates has just created an unaccountable feedback loop, are absolutely worth reading.
Fiction
The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay By Michael Chabon (2000)
What a great book. It has some of the most inventive language you’ll ever read, and the characters are so vivid that you’ll almost miss them after you turn the last page.
I loved the portrait of Josef Kavalier as a man who practically invents the “comic-book superhero beats up on Nazis” trope, and yet with every comic he writes, it only underscores his own impotence to save his family from German-occupied Czechoslovakia.
At times, it’s also a hilarious book. The scene where Josef and Sammy spitball a half-dozen superhero ideas had me roaring with laughter:
Sammy shook his head. “Ice,” He said. “I don’t see a lot of stories in ice.”
“He turns into electricity?” Joe tried. “He turns into acid?”
“He turns into gravy. He turns into an enormous hat. Look, stop. Stop. Just stop.”
Ham on Rye by Charles Bukowski (1982)
Possibly the best book I’ve ever read about toxic masculinity. Growing up in poverty during the Great Depression, being abused by his alcoholic father, feeling like he constantly has to pick fights with the biggest guy in the room to look tough… although I can’t identify with all the details, I strongly identify with the constant feelings of inadequacy associated with being a hormone-addled teenage boy.
Bukowski also seems to remember childhood in a way that few writers can, with all its confusion and logical leaps and dreamlike muddiness. A great book, and certainly the best in the Henry Chinaski trilogy.
Post Office by Charles Bukowski (1971)
The worst book in the Henry Chinaski trilogy. Henry gets a job at the post office, drinks a lot, sexually abuses a woman, drinks some more, is terrible at his job, and keeps drinking. Skip this one.
Women by Charles Bukowski (1978)
Charles Bukowski explains that, if you’re a famous writer, you can abuse, insult, and take advantage of women and get away with it. And all the while, you can believe yourself to be a misunderstood Casanova whose revolving harem of lovers just can’t heal the deep wounds in his deep poet’s soul. If I had read this book as a 17 year-old during my Jack Kerouac phase, it would have ruined me.
Ask the Dust by John Fante (1939)
A strange, haunting book. Fante, like Bukowski, is able to tap into the confusion of youth, telling a story about a guy who can think tender thoughts about the woman he loves, but in person can only manage to be coarse and callous to her. This book is about a love triangle where you half-believe all three participants actively despise each other, and that somehow that’s what drives the whole crazy thing forward. But it all rings true because human courtship is so inherently messed up.
The only part that didn’t ring true to me was the description of marijuana use, which reads as fairly antiquated given our modern understanding of the drug. In one scene, the protagonist buys a fridge full of food, and his poor lover is unable to eat any because she’s sick from smoking too much pot. (Fante, did you ever know any potheads?) The fact that the woman loses her mind because of marijuana (“reefer madness!”), and that this is a crucial plot point, is the only blemish that mars an otherwise excellent book.
Transmetropolitan by Warren Ellis and Darick Robertson (1997-2002)
This is a weird series of graphic novels. It imagines a future that’s not so much dystopian or utopian as just… what-the-fuck-topian. People modifying their DNA to look like aliens, religious zealots being reborn as sex-crazed clouds of gas, laboratories growing human flesh so that it can be sold for food… It’s as if they took all the griminess of 1970’s New York (ala Taxi Driver), added some Blade Runner sci-fi, and then dialed it up to 11.
The main message I got from this book is that one of the most unsettling aspects of the future might be its downright progressivism. It’s easy to look at the arc of history as bending toward justice, with a steady progression in the twentieth century toward greater freedoms and greater tolerance for a widening circle of people and behaviors. In short, social conservatives have been on the losing side of history for most of the past hundred years. But this book takes that idea to the extreme, to a future where absolutely nothing feels off-limits, and in the process it probes at some fundamental human concepts of the taboo, the sacred, the inhuman, and the profane. It’s disturbing in the same way that Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein was probably disturbing to 19th-century readers.
Another weird aspect of these books is how violent they are. Much of this violence also feels gratuitous and completely unnecessary, serving to punctuate conversations in the same way that Calvin and Hobbes’ sleigh rides punctuated theirs. (I.e., the drawings have nothing to do with the text, but it gives you something interesting to look at.)
Overall it’s an interesting read, although I wouldn’t recommend it to the queasy or faint-of-heart. It also lost my interest about halfway through, when it became less of a sci-fi cabinet of curiosities and more straightforward action thriller.
Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson (1992)
This is one of those books that’s supposedly “required reading” for nerds, along with The Lord of the Rings and Neuromancer, so I decided I should get around to reading it this year.
I found it pretty riveting for the first few chapters – lots of whiz-bang action and weirdness and excitement – but it sort of lost me about halfway through when the plot got too convoluted for me to follow. (Incidentally I felt the same way about Neuromancer.) Still, it’s interesting to understand where the concept of an online “avatar” came from, as well as lots of the ideas for things like MMORPGs, MUDs, and Second Life.
If nothing else, I can now use the phrase “That sounds like Snow Crash“ to capture a certain feeling about virtual reality, and also to buy me some cred in nerd circles.