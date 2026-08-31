Below is a brief list of my libraries, doodles, and half-finished projects. Of course, you can also find them on GitHub.

Android

SuperSaiyanScrollView

Sectioned lists made sortable, fast-scrollable, sliceable, and diceable.

AddContactIntentBuilder

Show the “add new contact” screen, without worrying what Android version you’re on.

PouchDroid

PouchDB adapter for Android.

Gradle tab completion for Bash

Yay for build tools! And yay for tab completion!

NPM

Too many to list. See my npm profile.

Solr

Web