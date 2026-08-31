Code
Below is a brief list of my libraries, doodles, and half-finished projects. Of course, you can also find them on GitHub.
Android
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SuperSaiyanScrollView
Sectioned lists made sortable, fast-scrollable, sliceable, and diceable.
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AddContactIntentBuilder
Show the “add new contact” screen, without worrying what Android version you’re on.
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PouchDroid
PouchDB adapter for Android.
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Gradle tab completion for Bash
Yay for build tools! And yay for tab completion!
NPM
Too many to list. See my npm profile.
Solr
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Synonym-Expanding EDisMax Parser
Query-time synonym expansion, done right.
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Site Rank Function
A poor man’s PageRank, using Alexa site rankings.
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Hash-Based Index Splitter
Prepare an index for sharding, using
document.uniqueId.hashCode() % numShards.
Web
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Pretty S3 index.html
A nice index.html for your public S3 buckets.
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Spring Responsive
Modifications to the WordPress “Spring Loaded” theme to make it responsive. As seen on this site.