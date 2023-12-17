In my last post, we went on a guided tour of building a JavaScript framework from scratch. This wasn’t just an intellectual exercise, though – I actually had a reason for wanting to build my own framework.

For a few years now, I’ve been maintaining emoji-picker-element , which is designed as a fast, simple, and lightweight web component that you can drop onto any page that needs an emoji picker.

Most of the maintenance work has been about simply keeping pace with the regular updates to the Unicode standard to add new emoji versions. (Shout-out to Emojibase for providing a stable foundation to build on!) But I’ve also worked to keep up with the latest Svelte versions, since emoji-picker-element is based on Svelte.

The project was originally written in Svelte v3, and the v4 upgrade was nothing special. The v5 upgrade was only slightly more involved, which is astounding given that the framework was essentially rewritten from scratch. (How Rich and the team managed to pull this off boggles my mind.)

I should mention at this point that I think Svelte is a great framework, and a pleasure to work with. It’s probably my favorite JavaScript framework (other than the one I work on!). That said, a few things bugged me about the Svelte v5 upgrade:

It grew emoji-picker-element ‘s bundle size by 7.1kB minified (it was originally a bit more, but Dominic Gannaway graciously made improvements to the tree-shaking).

‘s bundle size by 7.1kB minified (it was originally a bit more, but Dominic Gannaway graciously made improvements to the tree-shaking). It dropped support for older browsers due to syntax changes, in particular Safari 12 (which is 0.25-0.5% of browsers depending on who you ask).

Now, neither of these things really ought to be a dealbreaker. 7.1kB is not a huge amount for the average webapp, and an emoji picker should probably be lazy-loaded most of the time anyway. Also, Safari 12 might not be worth worrying about (and if it is, it won’t be in a couple years).

I also don’t think there’s anything wrong with building a standalone web component on top of a JavaScript framework – I’ve said so in the past. There are lots of fiddly bits that are hard to get right when you’re building a web component, and 99 times out of 100, you’re much better off using something like Svelte, or Lit, or Preact, or petite-vue, than to try to wing it yourself in Vanilla JS and building a half-baked framework in the process.

That said… I enjoy building a half-baked framework. And I have a bit of a competitive streak that makes me want to trim the bundle size as much as possible. So I decided to take this as an opportunity to rebuild emoji-picker-element on top of my own custom framework.

The end result is more or less what you saw in the previous post: a bit of reactivity, a dash of tagged template literals, and poof! A new framework is born.

This new framework is honestly only slightly more complex than what I sketched out in that post – I ended up only needing 85 lines of code for the reactivity engine and 233 for the templating system (as measured by cloc).

Of course, to get this minuscule size, I had to take some shortcuts. If this were an actual framework I was releasing to the world, I would need to handle a long tail of edge cases, perf hazards, and gnarly tradeoffs. But since this framework only needs to support one component, I can afford to cut some corners.

So does this tiny framework actually cut the mustard? Here are the results:

The bundle size is 6.1kB smaller than the current implementation (and ~13.2kB smaller than the Svelte 5 version).

Safari 12 is still supported (without needing code transforms).

There is no regression in runtime performance (as measured by Tachometer).

Initial memory usage is reduced by 140kB.

Here are the stats:

Metric Svelte v4 Svelte v5 Custom Bundle size (min) 42.6kB 49.7kB 36.5kB ↳ Delta +7.1kB (+17%) -6.1kB (-14%) Bundle size (min+gz) 14.9kB 18.8kB 12.6kB ↳ Delta +3.9kB (+26%) -2.3kB (-15%) Initial memory usage 1.23MB 1.5MB 1.09MB ↳ Delta +270kB (+22%) -140kB (-11%)

Note: I’m not trying to say that Svelte 5 is bad, or that I’m smarter than the Svelte developers. As mentioned above, the only way I can get these fantastic numbers is by seriously cutting a lot of corners. And I actually really like the new features in Svelte v5 (snippets in particular are amazing, and the benchmark performance is truly impressive). I also can’t fault Svelte for focusing on their most important consumers, who are probably building entire apps out of Svelte components, and don’t care much about a higher baseline bundle size.

So was it worth it? I dunno. Maybe I will get a flood of bug reports after I ship this, and I will come crawling back to Svelte. Or maybe I will find that it’s too hard to add new features without the flexibility of a full framework. But I doubt it. I enjoyed building my own framework, and so I think I’ll keep it around just for the fun of it.