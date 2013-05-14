TL;DR: disable lazy-loading on the /spell handler if you’re using Solr 3.6.2 and distributed (i.e. sharded) search.
I discovered an interesting bug in Solr 3.6.2 the other day, so I thought I’d share it here.
While upgrading a distributed Solr system from version 3.5.0 to 3.6.2, everything worked as expected with minimal changes to the configuration, except for the /spell search handler.
The other search handlers I’d defined (the standard /select and a /suggest for autosuggestions) responded just fine, but a distributed /spell failed with a mysterious error in the logs:
Server returned HTTP response code: 400 for URL: http://localhost:8080/solr-search/shard2/spell ?shards=localhost%3A8080%2Fsolr-search%2Fshard1%2Clocalhost%3A8080%2Fsolr-search%2Fshard2 &shards.qt=%2Fspell[...]
The logs from the server side weren’t any more helpful:
SEVERE: org.apache.solr.common.SolrException: Bad RequestBad Requestrequest: http://localhost:8080/solr-search/shard1/spell at org.apache.solr.client.solrj.impl.CommonsHttpSolrServer.request(CommonsHttpSolrServer.java:427) at org.apache.solr.client.solrj.impl.CommonsHttpSolrServer.request(CommonsHttpSolrServer.java:249) at org.apache.solr.handler.component.HttpShardHandler$1.call(HttpShardHandler.java:129) at org.apache.solr.handler.component.HttpShardHandler$1.call(HttpShardHandler.java:103) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask$Sync.innerRun(FutureTask.java:303) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask.run(FutureTask.java:138) at java.util.concurrent.Executors$RunnableAdapter.call(Executors.java:439) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask$Sync.innerRun(FutureTask.java:303) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask.run(FutureTask.java:138) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.runTask(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:895) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.run(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:918) at java.lang.Thread.run(Thread.java:680)
Running Wireshark to capture HTTP requests on localhost dug up the following silent error message from Tomcat:
HTTP Status 400 - isShard is only acceptable with search handlers type: Status report message: isShard is only acceptable with search handlers description: The request sent by the client was syntactically incorrect (isShard is only acceptable with search handlers).
Huh! I could have sworn it was a SearchHandler. Checking the configuration for the /spell handler in solrconfig.xml, I indeed found the following:
After some fruitless fiddling with the configuration, I finally gave up and launched a remote debugger in Eclipse. Grepping the Solr 3.6.2 source code showed that the exception was thrown from SolrCore.java lines 1373-1374:
if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false) && !(handler instanceof SearchHandler)) throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST, "isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
In the Eclipse debugger, I saw that when this line was invoked, the handler object was actually a LazyRequestHandlerWrapper (an internal class in 3.6.2) rather than a SearchHandler, causing the if statement to evaluate to false. According to the LazyRequestHandlerWrapper documentation:
/** * The <code>LazyRequestHandlerWrapper</core> wraps any {@link SolrRequestHandler}. * Rather then instanciate and initalize the handler on startup, this wrapper waits * until it is actually called. This should only be used for handlers that are * unlikely to be used in the normal lifecycle. * * You can enable lazy loading in solrconfig.xml using: * * <pre> * <requestHandler name="..." class="..." startup="lazy"> * ... * </requestHandler> * </pre> * * This is a private class - if there is a real need for it to be public, it could * move * * @version $Id: RequestHandlers.java 1306137 2012-03-28 03:30:52Z dsmiley $ * @since solr 1.2 */
Aha! So that’s why my /spell handler was behaving strangely – it was the only one using lazy loading.
Well, I never needed the lazy loading that badly anyway. Setting lazy="false" in the XML configuration immediately corrected the problem.
Interestingly, it appears that the offending code has been commented out in Solr 4.3.0 (SolrCore.java:1812-1814):
// TODO: this doesn't seem to be working correctly and causes problems with the example server and distrib (for example /spell)// if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false) && !(handler instanceof SearchHandler))// throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST,"isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
I suspect that the reason this code backfires is that, in example/solr/collection1/conf/solrconfig.xml, the /spell handler is defined as lazy="true". This would mean that the commented code could be fixed by simply publicizing the LazyRequestHandlerWrapper class and accounting for handler wrapping in the if statement:
SolrRequestHandler trueHandler = handler instanceof LazyRequestHandlerWrapper ? ((LazyRequestHandlerWrapper)handler).getWrappedHandler() : handler;if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false) && !(trueHandler instanceof SearchHandler)) throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST,"isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
I’ve already submitted this as a patch to Solr. We’ll see if the developers agree with my hunch.
It’s a pretty common scenario when working with a Solr-powered search engine: you have a list of synonyms, and you want user queries to match documents with synonymous terms. Sounds easy, right? Why shouldn’t queries for “dog” also match documents containing “hound” and “pooch”? Or even “Rover” and “canis familiaris”?
As it turns out, though, Solr doesn’t make synonym expansion as easy as you might like. And there are lots of good ways to shoot yourself in the foot.
The SynonymFilterFactory
Solr provides a cool-sounding SynonymFilterFactory, which can be a fed a simple text file containing comma-separated synonyms. You can even choose whether to expand your synonyms reciprocally or to specify a particular directionality.
For instance, you can make “dog,” “hound,” and “pooch” all expand to “dog | hound | pooch,” or you can specify that “dog” maps to “hound” but not vice-versa, or you can make them all collapse to “dog.” This part of the synonym handling is very flexible and works quite well.
Where it gets complicated is when you have to decide where to fit the SynonymFilterFactory: into the query analyzer or the index analyzer?
Index-time vs. query-time
The graphic below summarizes the basic differences between index-time and query-time expansion. Our problem is specific to Solr, but the choice between these two approaches can apply to any information retrieval system.
Your first, intuitive choice might be to put the SynonymFilterFactory in the query analyzer. In theory, this should have several advantages:
Your index stays the same size.
Your synonyms can be swapped out at any time, without having to update the index.
Synonyms work instantly; there’s no need to re-index.
However, according to the Solr docs, this is a Very Bad Thing to Do(™), and apparently you should put the SynonymFilterFactory into the index analyzer instead, despite what your instincts would tell you. They explain that query-time synonym expansion has two negative side effects:
Multi-word synonyms won’t work as phrase queries.
The IDF of rare synonyms will be boosted, causing unintuitive results.
Multi-word synonyms won’t be matched in queries.
This is kind of complicated, so it’s worth stepping through each of these problems in turn.
Multi-word synonyms won’t work as phrase queries
At Health On the Net, our search engine uses MeSH terms for query expansion. MeSH is a medical ontology that works pretty well to provide some sensible synonyms for the health domain. Consider, for example, the synonyms for “breast cancer”:
breast neoplasm
breast neoplasms
breast tumor
breast tumors
cancer of breast
cancer of the breast
So in a normal SynonymFilterFactory setup with expand=”true”, a query for “breast cancer” becomes:
+((breast breast breast breast breast cancer cancer) (cancer neoplasm neoplasms tumor tumors) breast breast)
…which matches documents containing “breast neoplasms,” “cancer of the breast,” etc.
However, this also means that, if you’re doing a phrase query (i.e. “breast cancer” with the quotes), your document must literally match something like “breast cancer breast breast” in order to work.
Huh? What’s going on here? Well, it turns out that the SynonymFilterFactory isn’t expanding your multi-word synonyms the way you might think. Intuitively, if we were to represent this as a finite-state automaton, you might think that Solr is building up something like this (ignoring plurals):
But really it’s building up this:
And your poor, unlikely document must match all four terms in sequence. Yikes.
Similarly, the mm parameter (minimum “should” match) in the DisMax and EDisMax query parsers will not work as expected. In the example above, setting mm=100% will require that all four terms be matched:
+((breast breast breast breast breast cancer cancer) (cancer neoplasm neoplasms tumor tumors) breast breast)~4
The IDF of rare synonyms will be boosted
Even if you don’t have multi-word synonyms, the Solr docs mention a second good reason to avoid query-time expansion: unintuitive IDF boosting. Consider our “dog,” “hound,” and “pooch” example. In this case, a query for any one of the three will be expanded into:
+(dog hound pooch)
Since “hound” and “pooch” are much less common words, though, this means that documents containing them will always be artificially high in the search results, regardless of the query. This could create havoc for your poor users, who may be wondering why weird documents about hounds and pooches are appearing so high in their search for “dog.”
Index-time expansion supposedly fixes this problem by giving the same IDF values for “dog,” “hound,” and “pooch,” regardless of what the document originally said.
Multi-word synonyms won’t be matched in queries
Finally, and most seriously, the SynonymFilterFactory will simply not match multi-word synonyms in user queries if you do any kind of tokenization. This is because the tokenizer breaks up the input before the SynonymFilterFactory can transform it.
For instance, the query “cancer of the breast” will be tokenized by the StandardTokenizationFactory into [“cancer”, “of”, “the”, “breast”], and only the individual terms will pass through the SynonymFilterFactory. So in this case no expansion will take place at all, assuming there are no synonyms for the individual terms “cancer” and “breast.”
I initially followed Solr’s suggestions, but I found that index-time synonym expansion created its own issues. Obviously there’s the problem of ballooning index sizes, but besides that, I also discovering an interesting bug in the highlighting system.
When I searched for “breast cancer,” I found that the highlighter would mysteriously highlight “breast cancer X Y,” where “X” and “Y” could be any two words that followed “breast cancer” in the document. For instance, it might highlight “breast cancer frauds are” or “breast cancer is to.”
After reading through this Solr bug, I discovered it’s because of the same issue above concerning how Solr expands multi-word synonyms.
With query-time expansion, it’s weird enough that your query is logically transformed into the spaghettified graph above. But picture what happens with index-time expansion, if your document contains e.g. “breast cancer treatment options”:
This is literally what Lucene thinks your document looks like. Synonym expansion has bought you more than you bargained for, with some Dada-esque results! “Breast tumor the options” indeed.
Essentially, Lucene now believes that a query for “cancer of the breast” (4 tokens) is the same as “breast cancer treatment options” (4 tokens) in your original document. This is because the tokens are just stacked one on top of the other, losing any information about which term should be followed by which other term.
Query-time expansion does not trigger this bug, because Solr is only expanding the query, not the document. So Lucene still thinks “cancer of the breast” in the query only matches “breast cancer” in the document.
All of this wackiness led me to the conclusion that Solr’s built-in mechanism for synonym expansion was seriously flawed. I had to figure out a better way to get Solr to do what I wanted.
In summary, index-time expansion and query-time expansion were both unfeasible using the standard SynonymFilterFactory, since they each had separate problems:
Index-time
Index size balloons.
Synonyms don’t work instantly; documents must be re-indexed.
Synonyms cannot be instantly replaced.
Multi-word synonyms cause arbitrary words to be highlighted.
Query-time
Phrase queries do not work.
IDF values for rare synonyms are artificially boosted.
Multi-word synonyms won’t be matched in queries.
I began with the assumption that the ideal synonym-expansion system should be query-based, due to the inherent downsides of index-based expansion listed above. I also realized there’s a more fundamental problem with how Solr has implemented synonym expansion that should be addressed first.
Going back to the “dog”/”hound”/”pooch” example, there’s a big issue usability-wise with treating all three terms as equivalent. A “dog” is not exactly the same thing as a “pooch” or a “hound,” and certain queries might really be looking for that exact term (e.g. “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” “The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochy Show”). Treating all three as equivalent feels wrong.
Also, even with the recommended approach of index-time expansion, IDF weights are thrown out of whack. Every document that contains “dog” now also contains “pooch”, which means we have permanently lost information about the true IDF value for “pooch”.
In an ideal system, a search for “dog” should include documents containing “hound” and “pooch,” but it should still prefer documents containing the actual query term, which is “dog.” Similarly, searches for “hound” should prefer “hound,” and searches for “pooch” should prefer “pooch.” (I hope I’m not saying anything controversial here.) All three should match the same document set, but deliver the results in a different order.
Solution
My solution was to move the synonym expansion from the analyzer’s tokenizer chain to the query parser. So instead of expanding queries into the crazy intercrossing graphs shown above, I split it into two parts: the main query and the synonym query. Then I combine the two with separate, configurable weights, specify each one as “should occur,” and then wrap them both in a “must occur” boolean query.
So a search for “dog” is parsed as:
+((dog)^1.2 (hound pooch)^1.1)
The 1.2 and the 1.1 are the independent boosts, which can be configured as input parameters. The document must contain one of “dog”, “hound,” or “pooch”, but “dog” is preferred.
Handling synonyms in this way also has another interesting side effect: it eliminates the problem of phrase queries not working. In the case of “breast cancer” (with the quotes), the query is parsed as:
(The question marks appear because of the stopwords “of” and “the.”)
This means that a query for “breast cancer” (with the quotes) will also match documents containing the exact sequence “breast neoplasm,” “breast tumor,” “cancer of the breast,” and “cancer of breast.”
I also went one step beyond the original SynonymFilterFactory and built up all possible synonym combinations for a given query. So, for instance, if the query is “dog bite” and the synonyms file contains:
dog,hound,pooch
bite,nibble
… then the query will be expanded into:
dog bite
hound bite
pooch bite
dog nibble
hound nibble
pooch nibble
Try it yourself!
The code I wrote is a simple extension of the ExtendedDisMaxQueryParserPlugin, called the SynonymExpandingExtendedDisMaxQueryParserPlugin (long enough name?). I’ve only tested it to work with Solr 3.5.0, but it ought to work with any version that has EDisMax.
<queryParser name="synonym_edismax" class="solr.SynonymExpandingExtendedDismaxQParserPlugin"> <!-- TODO: figure out how we wouldn't have to define this twice --> <str name="luceneMatchVersion">LUCENE_34</str> <lst name="synonymAnalyzers"> <lst name="myCoolAnalyzer"> <lst name="tokenizer"> <str name="class">solr.StandardTokenizerFactory</str> </lst> <lst name="filter"> <str name="class">solr.ShingleFilterFactory</str> <str name="outputUnigramsIfNoShingles">true</str> <str name="outputUnigrams">true</str> <str name="minShingleSize">2</str> <str name="maxShingleSize">4</str> </lst> <lst name="filter"> <str name="class">solr.SynonymFilterFactory</str> <str name="tokenizerFactory">solr.KeywordTokenizerFactory</str> <str name="synonyms">my_synonyms_file.txt</str> <str name="expand">true</str> <str name="ignoreCase">true</str> </lst> </lst> <!-- add more analyzers here, if you want --> </lst></queryParser>
The analyzer you see defined above is the one used to split the query into all possible alternative synonyms. Synonyms that are exactly the same as the original query will be ignored, so feel free to use expand=true if you like.
This particular configuration (StandardTokenizerFactory + ShingleFilterFactory + SynonymFilterFactory) is just the one that I found worked the best for me. Feel free to try a different configuration, but something really fancy might break the code, so I don’t recommend going too far.
For instance, you can configure the ShingleFilterFactory to output shingles (i.e. word N-grams) of any size you want, but I chose shingles of size 1-4 because my synonyms typically aren’t longer than 4 words. If you don’t have any multi-word synonyms, you can get rid of the ShingleFilterFactory entirely.
(I know that this XML format is different from the typical one found in schema.xml, since it uses lst and str tags to configure the tokenizer and filters. Also, you must define the luceneMatchVersion a second time. I’ll try to find a way to fix these problems in a future release.)
Add defType=synonym_edismax to your query URL parameters, or set it as the default in solrconfig.xml.
Add the following query parameters. The first one is required:
Param
Type
Default
Summary
synonyms
boolean
false
Enable or disable synonym expansion entirely. Enabled if true.
synonyms.analyzer
String
null
Name of the analyzer defined in solrconfig.xml to use. (E.g. in the example above, it’s myCoolAnalyzer). This must be non-null, if you define more than one analyzer.
synonyms.originalBoost
float
1.0
Boost value applied to the original (non-synonym) part of the query.
synonyms.synonymBoost
float
1.0
Boost value applied to the synonym part of the query.
synonyms.disablePhraseQueries
boolean
false
Enable or disable synonym expansion when the user input contains a phrase query (i.e. a quoted query).
Future work
Note that the parser does not currently expand synonyms if the user input contains complex query operators (i.e. AND, OR, +, and -). This is a TODO for a future release.
I also plan on getting in contact with the Solr/Lucene folks to see if they would be interested in including my changes in an upcoming version of Solr. So hopefully patching won’t be necessary in the future.
In general, I think my approach to synonyms is more principled and less error-prone than the built-in solution. If nothing else, though, I hope I’ve demonstrated that making synonyms work in Solr isn’t as cut-and-dried as one might think.
Note: I decided to put the summary and conclusion first, for the benefit of people stumbling across this article from a search engine. You guys might not want to read a wall of text. For everyone else who’s interested in the justification for these conclusions, keep reading.
Prefer multiplicative boosting to additive boosting.
Be careful not to confuse queries with functions.
Recently I inherited a Solr project. Having never used Solr or Lucene before, but being well-versed in the dark arts of computational linguistics (from ye olde university days, anyway), I was eager to roll up my sleeves and get acquainted with it. I’d seen the formulas and proofs and squiggly stuff before – now I wanted to get my hands on something that really works.
And as I turns out, Lucene/Solr is a pretty slick piece of software. After over 10 years of development, it’s basically become a Swiss army knife for anything related to information retrieval. It’s got a bazillion different methods for parsing your queries, caching search results, tokenizing your stored text… It slices, it dices. But like any mature open-source project, it’s also got some inconsistencies and odd bits of historical baggage. Some of this is clear from the documentation, some of it isn’t.
One area that was especially unclear to me was “query boosting.” It’s a common scenario when building a search engine: you want to apply a boost function based on some static document attribute. For instance, maybe you want to give more preference to recent documents, or maybe you want to apply a PageRank score. The goal is to give your query results a gentle “nudge” in a certain direction, without completely throwing the TF-IDF score out with the bathwater.
As it turns out, there’s a good way of doing this in Solr. In fact, there’s more than one way. Let me explain.
In the Solr FAQs, the primary means for boosting queries is given as the following:
q={!boost b=myBoostFunction()}myQuery
It would be straightforward enough if this were the only method. But the DisMax query parser docs also mention bq, the “boost query” parameter, and bf, the “boost function” parameter. Furthermore, the ExtendedDisMax parserdocs mention a third parameter, simply called boost, which they boast is “a multiplier rather than an addend, improving your boost results.” They also assert backwards compatibility with bq and bf.
At this point, my head was spinning. The Javadoc for Lucene’s Similarity.java describes just one simple boost function. The formulas in that document make for pretty thick reading, but if you have some experience in IR, it’s at least something you can wrap your head around. But now it looks like we’ve got 4 different boost functions. Which one should you pick?
Well, in the code base I inherited, we wanted to boost the logarithm of a static attribute called “relevancy score,” which was a precomputed, query-independent value attached to each document. To boost this value, the previous developer had decided to use the {!boost b} syntax. So for the query “foo,” our parameter q would be:
{!boost b=log(relevancy_score)}foo
This seemed to work reasonably well, but I wanted to experiment with the other methods. In particular, I wanted to see if I could abstract away the boost and keep it in a separate parameter, rather than doing ugly string manipulation of the q variable.
So I set up a simple test to compare all the different ways of applying boosts in Solr. These tests were run on Solr 3.5.0, using an index with about 4 million documents crawled from the web. I tested the three most popular query parsers – lucene, dismax, and edismax – and tried all four boost methods. For good measure, I also threw in a slightly different formulation of the {!boost b} method, which looks like this:
… where boostParam and qq can be any string; they’re just variable references.
For each boost method, I queried 1000 documents and took the MD5 sum of each result set, in order to figure out which queries were identical. I tested several queries to ensure that my findings were consistent. The script I wrote is on GitHub if you want to check my work.
Below are my results for the query “diabetes” (my documents were healthcare-related), plus color-coding to show which result sets were identical. I also tried to give meaningful names to the result sets, based on what I could gleam from the Solr documentation.
(Don’t worry about the “multiplicative” and “additive” stuff – we’ll get to that later.) Using debugQuery=on, we can see how Solr is parsing these queries. This helps make a lot more sense out of the results pattern:
A few insights leap out from looking at these tables. First off, it’s a relief to see that {!boost b} does indeed work the same with or without the variables. I think the variables are nice, because they abstract away the boost function from the query. The syntax is a little verbose, though.
Second, I was obviously barking up the wrong tree with bq (“boost query”), because it parses my function like a query. I.e., it’s literally looking for text containing “log” and “relevancy_score.” I realized later that this is because bq takes a query, not a function. Now, bq may be useful for cases where you’d want to boost a particular query – for instance, say you’ve got a sweetheart deal with Sony, so you want to add bq=manufacturer:sony^2. But it’s not useful for boosting static attributes.
Also, according to this thread on the Solr mailing list, bq and bf are essentially two sides of the same coin. Any query can be expressed as a function (using _val_:"..."), and any function can be expressed as a query (using query({!v=...})). So bq and bf are functionally equivalent, and historically one was just a shortcut to the other. Chris Hostetter, an original Solr contributor, fills us in on the story:
[T]he existence is entirely historic. I added bq because i needed it, and then i added bf because the _val_:”…” syntax was anoying [sic].
Third, it’s interesting to note that bq actually behaves differently with the DisMax parser vs. the EDisMax parser. The Lucid Imagination documentation suggests that they should be the same:
the additive boost functions of DisMax (bf and bq) are also supported
… but apparently, EDisMax behaves slightly differently from DisMax, because it automatically conjoins the “log” and “relevancy_score” tokens, which changes the results. That’s something worth considering if you’re already making use of bq.
So finally, that just leaves a proper analysis of the “multiplicative boost” (shown in green) and the “boost function, additive” (shown in blue). Both seem reasonable, so which one is the right solution?
From looking at the parsed queries, it seems that here we’ve finally found the multiplicative/additive split alluded to in the documentation. The bf (“boost function”) simply runs two separate queries – the main query and the boost query – and then takes the disjunction of the two using DisjunctionMaxQuery. That is, it just adds the scores together.
The {!boost b} and boost methods, on the other hand, apply a true multiplicative boost, using BoostedQuery. That is, they multiply the boost function’s score by whatever score would normally be spit out. This method is more faithful to the Lucene Javadoc for Similarity.java, and it seems to be the recommended choice, given how dismissively the word “additive” is tossed around in the documentation.
So basically, this is the boost you’re looking for. If you’re using the default lucene parser or the dismax parser, go with the {!boost b} method. If you’re using edismax, though, take advantage of the nice boost parameter and use that instead.