Using distributed search handlers in Solr 3.6.2
TL;DR: disable lazy-loading on the
/spell handler if you’re using Solr 3.6.2 and distributed (i.e. sharded) search.
I discovered an interesting bug in Solr 3.6.2 the other day, so I thought I’d share it here.
While upgrading a distributed Solr system from version 3.5.0 to 3.6.2, everything worked as expected with minimal changes to the configuration, except for the
/spell search handler.
The other search handlers I’d defined (the standard
/select and a
/suggest for autosuggestions) responded just fine, but a distributed
/spell failed with a mysterious error in the logs:
Server returned HTTP response code: 400 for URL:
http://localhost:8080/solr-search/shard2/spell
?shards=localhost%3A8080%2Fsolr-search%2Fshard1%2Clocalhost%3A8080%2Fsolr-search%2Fshard2
&shards.qt=%2Fspell[...]
The logs from the server side weren’t any more helpful:
SEVERE: org.apache.solr.common.SolrException: Bad Request
Bad Request
request: http://localhost:8080/solr-search/shard1/spell
at org.apache.solr.client.solrj.impl.CommonsHttpSolrServer.request(CommonsHttpSolrServer.java:427)
at org.apache.solr.client.solrj.impl.CommonsHttpSolrServer.request(CommonsHttpSolrServer.java:249)
at org.apache.solr.handler.component.HttpShardHandler$1.call(HttpShardHandler.java:129)
at org.apache.solr.handler.component.HttpShardHandler$1.call(HttpShardHandler.java:103)
at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask$Sync.innerRun(FutureTask.java:303)
at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask.run(FutureTask.java:138)
at java.util.concurrent.Executors$RunnableAdapter.call(Executors.java:439)
at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask$Sync.innerRun(FutureTask.java:303)
at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask.run(FutureTask.java:138)
at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.runTask(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:895)
at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.run(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:918)
at java.lang.Thread.run(Thread.java:680)
Running Wireshark to capture HTTP requests on localhost dug up the following silent error message from Tomcat:
HTTP Status 400 - isShard is only acceptable with search handlers
type: Status report
message: isShard is only acceptable with search handlers
description: The request sent by the client was syntactically
incorrect (isShard is only acceptable with search handlers).
Huh! I could have sworn it was a SearchHandler. Checking the configuration for the
/spell handler in
solrconfig.xml, I indeed found the following:
<requestHandler name="/spell" class="solr.SearchHandler" lazy="true">
...
</requestHandler>
After some fruitless fiddling with the configuration, I finally gave up and launched a remote debugger in Eclipse. Grepping the Solr 3.6.2 source code showed that the exception was thrown from SolrCore.java lines 1373-1374:
if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false)
&& !(handler instanceof SearchHandler))
throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST,
"isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
In the Eclipse debugger, I saw that when this line was invoked, the
handler object was actually a
LazyRequestHandlerWrapper (an internal class in 3.6.2) rather than a
SearchHandler, causing the
if statement to evaluate to false. According to the
LazyRequestHandlerWrapper documentation:
/**
* The <code>LazyRequestHandlerWrapper</core> wraps any {@link SolrRequestHandler}.
* Rather then instanciate and initalize the handler on startup, this wrapper waits
* until it is actually called. This should only be used for handlers that are
* unlikely to be used in the normal lifecycle.
*
* You can enable lazy loading in solrconfig.xml using:
*
* <pre>
* <requestHandler name="..." class="..." startup="lazy">
* ...
* </requestHandler>
* </pre>
*
* This is a private class - if there is a real need for it to be public, it could
* move
*
* @version $Id: RequestHandlers.java 1306137 2012-03-28 03:30:52Z dsmiley $
* @since solr 1.2
*/
Aha! So that’s why my
/spell handler was behaving strangely – it was the only one using lazy loading.
Well, I never needed the lazy loading that badly anyway. Setting
lazy="false" in the XML configuration immediately corrected the problem.
Interestingly, it appears that the offending code has been commented out in Solr 4.3.0 (SolrCore.java:1812-1814):
// TODO: this doesn't seem to be working correctly and causes problems with the example server and distrib (for example /spell)
// if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false) && !(handler instanceof SearchHandler))
// throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST,"isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
I suspect that the reason this code backfires is that, in
example/solr/collection1/conf/solrconfig.xml, the
/spell handler is defined as
lazy="true". This would mean that the commented code could be fixed by simply publicizing the
LazyRequestHandlerWrapper class and accounting for handler wrapping in the
if statement:
SolrRequestHandler trueHandler = handler instanceof LazyRequestHandlerWrapper
? ((LazyRequestHandlerWrapper)handler).getWrappedHandler()
: handler;
if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false) && !(trueHandler instanceof SearchHandler))
throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST,"isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
I’ve already submitted this as a patch to Solr. We’ll see if the developers agree with my hunch.
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