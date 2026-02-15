Days of miracle and wonder
Oprah Winfrey and I have something in common, which is that our favorite album is Paul Simon’s Graceland.
I’ve been thinking a lot recently about the opening track, “The Boy in the Bubble”. The song can be read a few different ways, but I read it as an aging man amazed by modernity but also kind of frightened by it, and comforting his loved one with:
These are the days of miracle and wonder, and don’t cry baby, don’t cry, don’t cry
If these are “the days of miracle and wonder,” then why would anyone want to cry about it? Well, a few different reasons:
These are the days of lasers in the jungle, lasers in the jungle somewhere
Staccato signals of constant information
A loose affiliation of millionaires and billionaires
Sound familiar? It was written in 1986, but it could have been written today.
One thing I’ve noticed during our recent technological turbulations is that some people seem to have lost the capacity for wonder, or are willfully ignorant of the wonders around them. And if you can’t acknowledge that something extraordinary has happened, then you can’t start grieving for what has been lost (the subject of my last post). To me, this is the opposite of what Paul Simon is advocating: awe for the future combined with reverence for the past.
For example, I have a lot of conversations on Mastodon that start with me acknowledging some flabbergasting feat that coding agents have accomplished lately, like one-shotting a browser API that passes 77% of the relevant Web Platform Tests, or building a rudimentary browser that can render basic web pages, or building a C compiler that can compile the Linux kernel, etc. Then the interlocutor says something like, “Sure, but are the Web Platform Tests really representative of a working browser?” (Short answer: yes, it’s the entire basis of cross-browser projects like Interop.) Or: “Well sure, but is the code maintainable and bug-free?”
I find these conversations kind of baffling. It’s as if you’ve been shown a talking dog that can also sing the blues and play steel-string guitar, and your first response is, “Yeah, but the second verse was a bit off-key.” I understand skepticism – being skeptical is good, and there is a ton of hype and hogwash out there in the “AI era,” but like… can we just take a moment to be amazed? None of this was imaginable even three years ago, and now it’s practically worthy of the snooze button.
In fact, some of my more AI-adept colleagues are actually not much impressed with these stories, precisely because they know that even more amazing stories are likely around the corner. The lasers in the jungle have become so commonplace that we hardly notice them anymore.
Personally, I’m trying to maintain my skepticism as well as my sense of wonder. There’s so much breathless hype out there that it clouded my judgment for a while, but I’m also humbled by how fast things have moved, defying my early expectations.
I don’t consider myself a tech optimist – I seriously doubt we’ll ever travel to Mars, let alone colonize it, and I think predictions of the singularity or uploading our brains into the cloud are fun science fiction but hardly a bet I would take on the optimists’ side. But I have to admit that I was wrong on AI coding, so I’m prepared for my expectations to be defied again.
In many ways, I feel like the last year has been a victory for the techno-optimists – LinkedIn bros, Elon Musk stans, former NFT-peddlers – over artists, tech critics, and left-leaning intellectuals, which has been a bitter pill for me to swallow, since I identify with the second group much more than the first. This is what I was trying to get at with “AI tribalism”, although in retrospect I was a bit clumsy about it.
So if you’re feeling like me, and a bit bitter that the tech bros are taking a victory lap right now, and maybe hoping that they realize their shoelaces are untied and fall flat on their faces, I’d suggest taking a different tack. Disregard the hype, ignore the breathless prognostications of eternal abundance, and just look around and ask yourself if you would have been impressed by any of this three years ago. If so, take a moment to be amazed. It doesn’t make you a stooge or a credulous mark; it just makes you human.
And if you have to grieve, grieve. Technology is changing in scary and unpredictable ways, and not all the changes are positive. (Far from it – I wonder if someday we’ll look back on the invention of LLMs like the invention of the atom bomb.) But eventually we should move on from our grief, because the world is not ending; it’s just turning, as it always has.
In other words:
These are the days of miracle and wonder, and don’t cry baby, don’t cry, don’t cry
Posted by Tim McCormack on
“Disregard the hype” is honestly really, really hard. I’m bombarded with boosterism from all sides! Where I currently stand is that it’s indeed impressive but I don’t want to use it.
It’s a bit like asking me to admire some weaponry. I can never really ignore the downsides, no matter how astonishing it is.
Posted by Nolan Lawson on
That’s fair. There’s a lot of boosterism that is aggressively trying to get people to use these tools (“You’re not gonna make it,” etc.)
I feel uncomfortable with that, since I still feel ambivalent in that I think the tools are kind of distasteful. Although “don’t use them” is not advice I would give to junior devs these days.
Posted by tranquilmiracleba536132b3 on
Nolan, keep these posts going. I’m someone who’s mourning with you and share your view of “ambivalence” instead of outright denial or psychopathic boosterism.It’s been hard, and I’m not quite there yet, though I’m better than where I was 6 months ago. Nonetheless, every announcement out of Anthropic is like a gut punch all over again and sometimes it’s tough to see a road ahead when the entire market’s discourse right now is predicated on “replacement” rather than “enhancement”
That said I think I turned a corner when thinking about you mentioned here about navigating the extremes of both social media and the boosterism, especially as someone middle aged who chose the last 3 years to start a family. Especially since I know that you and I share a penchant for being sentimental, it led me to think about myself – all the ideas I had about parenting and raising children in this world are being turned on its head. The one thing that I do crave, is some amount of stability. Historically, we could find some of that stability in the working world (plus ça change). But that’s not what we’re seeing. There’s a weird sort of demeaning going on about human labor in the tech space I quite haven’t seen before. I’m nearly positive this will be short lived, it’s just a question about how short. I think once we’re over the skewed power dynamic and perhaps we’re able to treat each other more humanly, I think I may finally move away from ambivalence into a more optimistic future!
Posted by Nolan Lawson on
Thanks a lot, that’s really nice to say! I feel very similarly; it’s so disorienting to feel like you don’t know what your industry is even going to look like in a few months. And yes, a lot of the language out there is downright demeaning (“you’re not gonna make it” etc.).
I may or may not be able to keep up the pace on these kinds of posts, because honestly it’s been a bit exhausting. But it felt necessary because it felt like we were living through one of Lenin’s “weeks where decades happen,” and I needed to process it all. Maybe we all do.
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[…] to exercise my capacity for wonder and acknowledge what an incredible time this is. I appreciated Nolan Lawson challenging me to this idea a month ago. Because I will admit, I have felt frustrated, irritated, mad, powerless, and […]