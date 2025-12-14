A common UI pattern is something like this:

Post published 4 hours ago

People do lots of stuff with that “4 hours ago.” They might make it a permalink:

Post published < a href = "/posts/123456" > 4 hours ago </ a >

Or they might give it a tooltip to show the exact datetime upon hover/focus:

Post published < Tooltip content = "December 14, 2025 at 11:30 AM PST" > 4 hours ago </ Tooltip >

Note: I’m assuming some Tooltip component written in your favorite framework, e.g. React, Svelte, Vue, etc. There’s also the bleeding-edge popover="hint" and Interest Invokers API, which would give us a succinct way to do this in native HTML/CSS.

If you’re a pedant about HTML though (like me), then you might use the <time> element:

Post published < time datetime = "2025-12-14T19:30:00.000Z" > 4 hours ago </ time >

This is great! We now have a semantic way to express the exact timestamp of a date. So browsers and screen readers should use this and give us a way to avoid those annoying manual tooltips and… oh wait, no. The <time> element does approximately nothing.

I did some research on this and couldn’t find any browser or assistive technology that actually makes use of the <time> element, besides, you know, rendering it. (Whew!) This is despite the fact that <time> is used on roughly 8% of pageloads per Chrome’s usage tracker.

Update: Léonie Watson helpfully reports that the screen readers NVDA and Narrator actually do read out the timestamp in a human-readable format! So <time> does have an impact on accessibility (although arguably not a positive one).

So what does <time> actually do? As near as I can tell, it’s used by search engines to show date snippets in search results. However, I can’t find any guidelines from Google that specifically advocate for the <time> element, although there is a 2023 post from Search Engine Journal which quotes a Google Search liaison:

Google doesn’t depend on a single date factor because all factors can be prone to issues. That’s why our systems look at several factors to determine our best estimate of when a page was published or significantly updated.

In fact, the only Google documentation I found doesn’t mention <time> at all, and instead recommends using Schema.org’s datePublished and dateModified fields. (I.e., not even HTML.)

So there it is. <time> is a neat idea in theory, but in practice it feels like an unfulfilled promise of semantic HTML. A 2010 CSS Tricks article has a great quote about this from Bruce Lawson (no relation):

The uses of unambiguous dates in web pages aren’t hard to imagine. A browser could offer to add events to a user’s calendar. A Thai-localised browser could offer to transform Gregorian dates into Thai Buddhist era dates. A Japanese browser could localise 16:00 to “16:00時”.