The asteroid currently hitting frontend web development
A lot of the educators I admire in the frontend web space seem to be either bowing out or dialing back their efforts: Axel Rauschmayer, Salma Alam-Naylor, Josh W. Comeau, to name a few. Other well-known luminaries like Kent C. Dodds, Addy Osmani, Rachel Nabors, and Lydia Hallie have pivoted from talking about frontend development to talking about… well, take a wild guess.
I never made a living from talking about web dev, but I do have this blog, and I’ve done conference talks and podcasts about stuff I’m excited about. Recently for example, my passion was explaining all the ins and outs of CSS performance: how shadow DOM works, how the browser’s style engine works, the traps of CSS-in-JS, etc.
Just for kicks, I decided to ask Claude Sonnet how it would handle a Chrome trace with high “Style Calculation” costs. This is one of my favorite brain-teasers, because it’s the kind of thing that I saw web devs – even experienced ones! – trip up on over and over again. Claude gave a perfectly admirable answer:
Click to see
Prompt: Answer without searching the internet: you’re looking at a Chrome trace, and you see repeated spans of high Style cost but relatively low Layout cost. What kind of things do you look for in the webapp to optimize? What do you measure next?
What “Style” cost actually represents
The Style (Recalculate Style) phase is where the browser matches CSS selectors against the DOM and computes the final computed style for each affected element. It’s expensive independent of whether anything actually moves or resizes (that’s Layout’s job). So if Style is high but Layout is low, you’re likely paying for selector matching / invalidation over many elements, not for expensive geometry.
What to look for in the webapp
1. Selector complexity and count
- Overly complex or deeply nested selectors (
.a .b .c >; .d + .e), especially descendant combinators, force the engine to walk more of the DOM/ancestor chain per match attempt.
- Universal selectors or attribute selectors (
[data-foo="bar"]) applied broadly.
- CSS-in-JS libraries that generate huge numbers of unique class names/rules (style recalculation has to consider the whole rule set).
2. Invalidation scope — this is usually the big one
- A class/attribute/style toggle high up in the DOM tree (e.g., toggling a class on
<body>or a top-level container) can force style recalculation on large subtrees even if only a few elements’ final styles change.
- Check whether a single state change (e.g., a “theme” class, a “loading” class, a hover state) is invalidating far more elements than necessary. Chrome’s “Selector Stats” (enable in DevTools Performance settings) will show you which selectors are slow and how many elements they were tested against — this is the single most useful next measurement.
3. Frequency/amplification
- Something re-triggering style recalc many times per frame — e.g., reading a style/layout property in a loop right after a class change (forces synchronous recalc), or a JS animation using
.classList.toggle()or inline
styleupdates on many nodes per rAF tick instead of batching.
- Repeated small DOM mutations each forcing a style pass rather than being batched into one.
4. Inherited/computed property propagation
- Changing an inherited property (like
font-sizeor
coloron a common ancestor) forces recompute of all descendants’ computed styles, even without layout changes (e.g.,
color,
visibility,
cursorare Style-only, not Layout-triggering).
- Custom properties (CSS variables) changed at a high-level scope — updating a
--custom-propon
:rootor a shared ancestor recomputes style for every element referencing it.
5. Shadow DOM / component boundaries
- If using a framework with lots of shadow roots or scoped styles, check whether style recalculation is being needlessly repeated per component instance due to non-shared stylesheets.
What to measure next
- Enable “Selector Stats” in the Performance panel (gear icon → Enable selector stats). Re-record the trace. This gives you, per Recalculate Style event, the top slow selectors and match counts — that tells you directly which CSS rules and how many elements are responsible.
- Check the “Recalculate Style” event’s initiator/call stack in the trace to see what JS triggered it — a class toggle, a
style.setProperty, an animation frame callback, etc.
- Count how many elements are affected per recalc — DevTools shows “Elements Affected” per Recalculate Style event in the summary pane. Compare that number to how many elements actually changed appearance — a big gap indicates over-broad invalidation.
- Look at where in the DOM the triggering mutation happens — is it near the root (broad invalidation) vs. scoped to a small subtree (narrow, cheap)?
- Check for forced synchronous style — look for “Forced reflow” purple warnings; even though you said Layout is low, sometimes a forced style read (
getComputedStyle) interleaved with a DOM write shows up as many small back-to-back Style events rather than one batched one.
Typical fixes once you find the culprit
- Scope class/state toggles to the smallest subtree possible instead of a common ancestor.
- Simplify selectors, prefer single class selectors over descendant chains.
- Move CSS custom property updates to the smallest scope needed.
- Batch DOM/class changes so recalculation happens once, not per-mutation.
- Use
content-visibility: autoor
contain: style layouton independent subtrees to limit invalidation scope.
These days, given a slow-loading website, even as someone who’s written about browser performance for years and who literally worked on a browser performance team, I would probably just chuck a Chrome trace at Claude Code and have it suggest improvements. In fact I’ve done this very thing in my day job and gotten some good results.
The future of frontend
So where does this leave frontend dev education? Not in a great place obviously; I wish I had some more uplifting answers for people who (like me) used to get a lot of fulfillment out of trying to raise the bar for frontend developers everywhere. I do have some guesses though, and I think the problem is still worth puzzling through.
The core question is where frontend development itself lands in this new era. Sadly it feels to me like there are several trends pointing against increased investment in frontend knowledge:
The frontend is less risky to just hand to an agent. If you’re using an agent to write a database migration, you probably want to put it through several rounds of AI code review, scrutinize it yourself, run it on staging first, etc. If you write a React component with an agent, though, then the risk of just yolo’ing it into production is (typically) much lower.
Note I’m not saying there are zero risks: the agent could mess up accessibility, it could cause an infinite loop that blocks users, etc. But in general, frontend code is a lot more ephemeral and replaceable than other types of code. So I expect many AI coders will feel comfortable just letting their agent handle it unsupervised (for better or worse).
DevExp is becoming less critical overall. A lot of the pre-LLM discussion in the frontend space was about ergonomics versus outcomes: “The ‘developer experience’ bait-and-switch” by Alex Russell is a great example. For another example, Svelte and Solid have long argued that their ergonomics lead to better outcomes than React: less code, better performance, etc.
Meanwhile, Cursor and Viget have blogged about migrating their codebases from Solid and Lit, respectively, to React. Since rewrites are less expensive with agents, this may be a bit surprising: why not move to the more performant/less verbose framework? The answer (explicitly in Cursor’s case, and I suspect for Viget as well) is of course: “the agents know React.” For better or worse, React is heavily overrepresented in the training weights, and “agent experience” is starting to matter more than developer experience.
Standards will catch up. I’ve been out of the web standards space for a couple years now, so this is pure speculation on my part. But I imagine that a lot of the efforts to improve the ergonomics of building websites – better CSS shorthands, terser JavaScript syntax, etc. – will become perceived as less important relative to things that actually move the needle on performance, capabilities, etc. At the end of the day, it’s just not very different for an agent to write 3 lines of CSS instead of 1, and anyway using the newer syntax might actually be harder because you have to coach the agent about things that aren’t in its training weights.
In some ways this shift might have already been underway. I remember several years ago at TPAC, well before the AI coding boom, I told someone on the Chrome team that I was working on web component standards. They responded that they weren’t interested in that, because those APIs only affected the developer experience and didn’t actually make the browser more capable (e.g. Project Fugu). That stuck with me because it’s a good point: APIs like shadow DOM and custom elements don’t give web developers any new superpowers; they just change where and how the code gets authored. I expect such things will move out of the spotlight as AI coding takes over.
This doesn’t mean that standards will disappear from the topics a frontend dev needs to keep up on, but I imagine it will become less about “use this newer syntax” (an evergreen source of material for conference talks and articles) and more “here are these emerging capabilities.” And I predict the latter group will be much smaller than the former, since they tend to be more contentious for standards bodies and there’s just a smaller pool of features to draw from.
Whither frontend education?
So how can the field of frontend education adapt to this hostile future? To avoid being utterly bleak, here are some positive directions I think it could go in.
First off, the agents still need to be educated about the big picture. Agents and harnesses seem to love writing React and specifically SPAs, but SPAs are not the answer to everything. You can burn a lot of tokens having an agent write a big complex SPA for your marketing site, and then fix all the bugs with the back button, focus state, performance, etc., or you can just choose an MPA framework like Astro or Eleventy and call it a day. Maybe these frameworks will be a bit harder for the agents to work with (specifically Astro since it kinda-sorta looks like React but isn’t), but my guess is that since you’re writing ~50% less code overall it won’t matter.
Second, making websites that work well for agents is probably going to be a fruitful endeavor for the near future. Vercel’s is-agentic is a good example of this. Ironically, this points back to good fundamentals that public-facing websites should have been doing anyway: server-rendered content, proper accessibility, page speed, etc. But if slapping the word “AI” on it is what gets people to care about it then hey, I’m all for it.
Note that I’m a little bit less sanguine about this second point, because I’m not sure the web even survives in its current form as agents become more of a thing. If I want to figure out how much it costs to fly from Seattle to Paris, I’d much rather ask an agent than click through an infuriating series of buttons on a slow-loading website. The only reason I can’t is because these websites explicitly block bots, or they don’t offer an MCP, but I’m sure there are several startups champing at the bit to solve that problem. So I’m not sure how sustainable the current situation is.
Third, we can offer consulting services for vibe-coded monstrosities. A massive amount of AI-generated frontend code is being pumped out right now, and some of it (to use a Claude-ism) will certainly become “load-bearing.” If those websites are slow, non-compliant, and riddled with security holes, then it may not be enough to ask the agent “fix my website pls.” There could be an opportunity here for real expertise, especially if there’s money on the line and the vibe coder’s knowledge of web development doesn’t extend past “websites are apps hosted on the internet.”
(I acknowledge that this is the shakiest of my three points, since I can totally imagine the next generation of “self-healing” web apps to eclipse the average expert in 2027 or 2028. But for the time being: yes, expertise still matters.)
Conclusion
The point of this post wasn’t to make myself feel better, or to dance on the graves of all the careers that have been upended by the recent AI boom. I’m a naturally gloomy person, and this post was me allowing myself to wallow in my own gloominess. I don’t take any pleasure from noting that the huge body of knowledge I’ve built up over the years has been rendered nearly obsolete, nor am I happy to see the same thing happen to my much-more-qualified peers. But pretending that it’s not happening isn’t a valid strategy either.
There’s a mood in some of the blogs I read these days along the lines of “I’m so tired of talking about AI” or “Please don’t mention AI to me ever again.” I’m sure some of this is a kind of world-weary, above-it-all air that feels good to wear as a badge of distinction. But I think a lot of it also comes from real fear. It’s scary to admit that you don’t know what’s going to happen in a year. It’s destabilizing to imagine your career going along a certain trajectory, serenely landing at retirement, and then to see everything upset just a few years from your goal.
The metaphor I’ve been using is that an asteroid just hit the earth, and we’re still surveying the wreckage. It’s hard to predict what will happen after the dust settles (let alone which tiny rodents will usher in the Age of Mammals!), but ignoring the crater altogether seems like the worst kind of denial. Another metaphor is covid: when covid hit, I don’t recall thinking, “Ugh, I’m so tired of talking about covid” – instead, I wanted to learn everything I could about viruses, epidemiology, masking, etc. This turned out to be a good idea, since covid was going to dominate my life for the next few years (at which point yes, I did finally get tired of talking about it!).
I hardly have a crystal ball, but this post was my attempt to think through where my most cherished field might be going in the future. I admit that I have a lot less skin in the game these days: I’m out of web standards, I don’t even work on the frontend at my current gig, and my blog has mostly been a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth about AI rather than my usual menu of browsers, performance, accessibility, etc. That said, I still have a lot of love and respect for the frontend field, and I care about what happens to it in the future. It may be unrecognizable in just a few years, but if nothing else, I hope my peers find a way to navigate all these changes and to thrive in this weird new world.
Posted by Rob Mathews on
Front end development is dead.
Posted by Sander van Dragt on
thanks for an interesting article. As a web developer who did not have the understanding that you received from the long agent I was a bit surprised with the conclusions you’ve drawn.
I feel you’ve put what is a reasonably deep technical question (for the average web developer) to the ai agent, I learned a whole lot from the answer, and got a lot of context to follow up on, but instead of seeing the opportunity for learning the conclusion seems to be that it’s too easy to just ask the agent? (In a simplified way)
This points to one of the things that keeps surprising me. Why not ask the ai to help you learn, follow up on pros and cons of the answer, inspect it from different angles? Ask for examples, what the pros and cons are of each proposed next action? Instead the argument seems to be that if you use it like a better stack overflow, you get ready to use answers that are not much better than it.
It has the opportunity to bring a lot of people into a field that they are casually familiar with, and be a mentor for those who are starting out. Ask it for 5 lessons on Shadow Dom with a breakdown followed by 3 exercises each (I’ve created a skill at svandragt/lessons to help with this) and if you work through this you can have personalised follow-ups adapted to your learning path.
I think you get out what you put in to a certain extend.
Posted by Nolan Lawson on
I did cover this a bit in a previous post (“Using AI to write better code more slowly”), but I don’t totally disagree with you. Agents can be used as more than shortcuts: they can be used as teaching aids, as you describe. And I agree that the agent’s answer was surprisingly thorough and well-researched (including some things that aren’t well known, like the cost of duplicating styles across shadow trees!).
I think the challenge here for educators is 1) when presented with an “easy” button, many people will click it rather than do the work (we can see this with how AI is disrupting homework), and 2) as you’ve stated so well, agents are already excellent teachers, infinitely patient and tuned to their students’ exact questions. In this world, it seems hard to compete in the traditional way with courses, articles, tutorials, etc.
I think the other point I elided is that I wouldn’t stop with just asking the agent a question: I would give it the Chrome trace, the source code, and a browser, and let it write benchmarks and iterate on the solution. In a world where you can just type “make it fast” and be presented with a benchmark a few minutes later proving that code A is faster than code B, it seems hard to justify the investment of learning how to do such analyses yourself. Although of course there are still cases where the agent hallucinates, misses something, etc., so judgment is still valuable for now.
Posted by Quebo on
What a silly article and I didn’t even read it. Backend is more deterministic and easier for AI to take over, expected some data-in and some data-out, the strength about backend is that nobody knows that exists and C-level peeps don’t understand it neither. nobody can see or understand errors in the backend.
The frontend is harder, dealing with way too many complex things, screen sizes, colors, resolutions, and the hardest one the human eyes, the weak side of frontend is that everyone can see it and have opinions even CEOs and C-level peeps, everyone can see a miss-aligned card or error.
Even harder is design, designing things is really hard, if AI can design and do frontend work then backend is a piece of cake, it can invalidate cache, services or call what ever things
Posted by Nolan Lawson on
At the micro-level I might agree with you, but once you start talking about Kubernetes, backoff, retries, auto-scaling, load, database transactions, queues, microservices, race conditions, etc., I think the backend is full of a lot more things that can go catastrophically wrong and cause an incident. In a typical software company, I’d imagine you’re much more likely to get paged at 2am by a backend problem than a frontend problem. (Frankly this is something I loved about frontend for so many years; it felt much less like a high-wire act!)
That said you might argue that the above is self-inflicted, and that simple monoliths are less prone to these kinds of problems than microservice architectures (and I’d agree with you), but the same affliction also affects the frontend, where SPAs can make things needlessly complicated compared to MPAs (as I mention in the article).
I do think you’re absolutely right though that design is one of those areas that’s very resistant to disruption by GenAI. Agents today have very poor taste and don’t understand the customer requirements or know how to properly think through user flows. And they don’t have eyes. So yeah I think pivoting to more of a design focus could be a great career move for a lot of frontenders.
Posted by keira on
How, precisely, are you able to comment on something you haven’t bothered to read?
The article is about educating people on front-end becoming moot, so…. good analysis?
Posted by mbavio on
On the matter of education, I feel something similar to what I feel about AI writing: even if AI could definitely surpass the abilities of most humans, I still find joy on reading (and learning) from real people with real life stories.
Posted by Søren Frederiksen on
Good read. Interesting times 🤷♂️
Posted by DHPersonal on
If it can be disrupted once then it can be disrupted again. Everyone is so quick to say “AI is here to stay” when it wasn’t here just a few years ago. Public of AI is not improving — if anything, it’s getting worse — and quality of work via AI is not meeting expectations across the industry in ways that the AI providers declared. The cost of AI is so incredibly unrepresented in the current token costs — prices that are already going up and have to because it’s insanely expensive to run these systems — that we are fools to assume that the present is now the future, that this can’t change once again when the bubble bursts. We’ve been through this before: Covid-19 had the big tech companies over-hiring because they were certain the current way of things was the forever way of things. Let’s not get so hasty into believing front-end web development is over because some sales people brought out a shiny new toy.
Posted by DHPersonal on
Sorry, that should be “public opinion of AI” in my previous post.
Posted by Nolan Lawson on
Yeah, I definitely think things will change dramatically when the bubble pops. What I don’t believe is that LLMs or AI agents will dissolve into the ether when that happens. I’ve already gotten a lot of value out of open-weight models: Kimi K3 for example is pretty adequate for routine coding tasks in my experience. And models seem to be coming out that can run on consumer hardware. If anything, the current frenzy seems to be driving a race to the bottom on token costs, although I’m not an expert on the economics of the situation so I don’t really want to speculate. It feels like for better or worse, the technology is here to stay.
Posted by Ario Setiawan on
About “AI Tiredness” , i facing too, even i stop open youtube because of too many youtubers make content about AI
Pingback from Short notes on tech 35/2026 - Rule of Tech on
[…] The asteroid currently hitting frontend web developmentGreat writeup of how AI affect frontend web development. “The core question is where frontend development itself lands in this new [AI] era. Sadly it feels to me like there are several trends pointing against increased investment in frontend knowledge” tl;dr; The frontend is less risky to just hand to an agent.; DevExp is becoming less critical overall.; DevExp is becoming less critical overall. […]
Posted by 정동우 on
I agree with you. I’m an independent developer based in Korea, and in the past, there were plenty of tasks that developers like me could take on. I mainly worked on creating ad landing pages. But these days, most of those small jobs are being replaced by AI, and my income has dropped by nearly half.
Posted by Peter on
The asteroid is not only hitting frontend development.
I’ve seen my interaction with the internet plummet quite a bit because of ads and slop and propaganda rising. Interaction via internet hurts. I quite often end a call or an online conference with the feeling that I just wasted precious time.
Why even bother to add to the web when it is obviously decaying rapidly?
Viewed with an even greater distance:
As a Gen-Xer I once was accustomed to meeting people everywhere in the real world. Which became unpleasant and disputeful around 2014. I withdrew into my online groups of like minded people. Which became unpleasant and disputeful around 2020 when only two extreme positions were allowed. I withdrew into my online chat groups of like-minded people whom I knew personally. Who went silent one after the other after 2023 because after the lockdowns minds, wishes and visions have shifted everywhere.
Until 2005 I ran a few forums because it was a thrill to spark meetings, excursions and such in the real world. After 2005 it became a burden in Germany (google for “Abmahnanwalt” if you want to know why).
In my experience the internet was a knowledge machine until about 2001, an experience machine until about 2014, a dispute theatre until 2020, a shouting arena or thunder dome until 2024, and now a slop and propaganda sewerage.
Now Google has become evil, killed AB+, and I not even bother to switch to firefox. because the choice is between slop and propaganda with ads and slop and propaganda without ads.
My phone is 5 years old. Why should I even consider an update?
I watch myself to leave the internet behind just as I left Radio & TV behind in 2002.
It was good as long as it lasted. Thanks for the fish!
Posted by Davide Di Pumpo on
Really resonates, but I would push back a bit on the frontend specifically framing. It goes beyond just teaching too. Pretty much everyone doing frontend content has already pivoted toward AI in some way, Pocock is the TS example I follow closest. But it is not only a teaching thing: people doing full stack work, like Theo, moved on and built T3 Chat as an actual product, and part of why is that frontend on its own just does not monetize well enough. On frontend being more ephemeral, sure, but a lot of what passed for modern frontend work was really just a useEffect mapping Postgres rows 1:1. If that is what is dying, it is not exactly a loss of deep expertise. Osmani specifically had already drifted out of the frontend teaching scene for years before any of this, so I am not sure that one is really an AI story either. Zooming out though: frontend has always been terrible to monetize directly. What do you even sell for a stack that just runs in the browser? Mostly courses, and I have heard courses are dying as a complaint since well before the AI wave, at least since the Effect beta. Csswizardy stopped teaching because of covid, Kent C. Dodds too. The few people still doing frontend education full time are a tiny remainder even without AI in the picture. So my actual take: it is not that frontend is uniquely dying, it is that tech education as a whole is dying, and it shows even outside frontend, bootcamps disappearing everywhere. AI is accelerating it, not causing it from zero. And there is a second layer on top: before this there was a genuinely insane hiring cycle in tech, driven more by justifying VC funding and valuations than by actual headcount need. Some of what feels like an AI caused contraction now is really that bubble finally correcting, with AI as a convenient, real, but not sole explanation.
Posted by Davide Di Pumpo on
Small correction on my comment above: that should read “doing content”, not “doing frontend content”. Typo on my end.
Posted by Nolan Lawson on
That’s fair to say that it goes beyond frontend, and there are certainly other influencers I could have mentioned. I disagree though that frontend doesn’t require much deep expertise: in my own specialties of performance and accessibility, tons of experienced people get it wrong, which is why there’s so much performance and accessibility content out there. What’s depressing is that you can just ask an agent “fix a11y” and it will do a better job than 99% of web developers, and similarly for performance you can loop an agent with Chrome DevTools MCP and improve perf that way. For React-specific or TypeScript-specific content I’m less familiar, but I also think you can do some zany things with TypeScript, and there are certainly odd race conditions and memory leaks with
useEffectthat are hard to puzzle through. Both of those things are also vulnerable to AI replacement. I do agree with you though that it feels like tech education in general has been hit hard.
Posted by carlos255 on
Frontend as we know it may be dying, but that’s not the question we should be asking. We should be asking what will frontend jobs evolve to.
Yes, AI can create functional websites, even accessible ones if you give it the proper prompt or your agent is properly configured, but it won’t create sites and apps that people will want to visit, that’s still a human thing.
Posted by John on
Set your goddamn width for navigation to 826 to copy the main dude if you wana talk about design come on ..