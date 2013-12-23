I’ve managed to nail down the bulk of the API for PouchDroid, and I’m releasing a super-tentative 0.1.0 version today, just in time for Christmas.

Obligatory caveat: Please do not use it in production yet. God no, not yet. Your user’s data is more precious to me than that.

Do go try it out, though! There’s now a well-thought-out README and a “Getting Started” tutorial. And a dorky logo I made in GIMP. (Aw yeah.)

So, it’s official: PouchDB’s empire has spread to Android. And now that JavaScript is a first-class citizen on iOS, could that platform be far behind?