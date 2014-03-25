Just in case anyone is wondering about PouchDroid, a few things changed since I started working on it three months ago:

I found out CouchBase Lite exists. So you may want to try that instead of some crazy JavaScript thing. I started working on PouchDB itself.

I do plan on eventually updating PouchDroid, but for the time being there’s still plenty to be done in PouchDB. Long-term goals will be:

API parity with PouchDB (at least, the important parts). Get a rigorous suite of tests in place. Once the tests are passing, port it to pure Java.

If you still want to use PouchDroid in a Cordova/PhoneGap app, I’d recommend using PouchDB itself and the SQLite plugin instead. PouchDroid uses a slightly modified version of the SQLite plugin, which probably won’t give you any noticeable performance improvements. As for the XHR overrides, I’ll probably take that out, so you should just set up CORS on your CouchDB.