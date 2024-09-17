Pop quiz: what emoji do you see below? [1]

Depending on your browser and operating system, you might see:

This, frankly, is a mess. And it’s emblematic of how half-heartedly browsers and operating systems have worked to keep their emoji up to date.

What’s responsible for this sorry state? I gave an overview two years ago, and shockingly little has changed – in fact, it’s gotten a bit worse.

In short:

Firefox bundles their own emoji font (great!), but unfortunately, thanks to turmoil at Twitter/X, their bet on Twemoji has not shaken out too well, and they are two years behind the latest Unicode standard.

Windows 10 users (i.e. 64% of Windows as a whole) are stuck five years behind in emoji versions, and even Windows 11 is still not showing flag emoji, which Microsoft excludes for some mysterious reason. (Geopolitical skittishness? Disregard for sports fans?)

Safari has the same fragmentation problem, with multiple users stuck on old versions of iOS, and thus old emoji fonts. For example, some 3.75% of iOS users are still on iOS 15, with only 2022-era emoji. [2]

As a result, every website on the planet that cares about having a consistent emoji experience has to bundle their own font or spritesheet, wasting untold megabytes for something that’s been standardized like clockwork by the Unicode Consortium for 15 years.

My recommendation remains the same: browsers should bundle their own emoji font and ship it outside of OS updates. Firefox does this right; they just need to switch to an up-to-date font like this Twemoji fork. There is an issue on Chromium to add the same functionality. As for Safari, well… they’re not quite evergreen, and fragmentation is just a consequence of that. But shipping a font is not rocket science, so maybe WebKit or iOS could be convinced to ship it out-of-band.

In the meantime, web developers can use a COLR font or polyfill to get a reasonably consistent experience across browsers. It’s just sad to me that, with all the stunning advancements browsers have made in recent years, and with all the overwhelming popularity of emoji, the web still struggles at rendering them.

Footnotes