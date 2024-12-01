In a previous post, I said that a web component’s connectedCallback and disconnectedCallback should be mirror images of each other: one for setup, the other for cleanup.

Sometimes, though, you want to avoid unnecessary cleanup work when your component has merely been moved around in the DOM:

div . removeChild ( component ) div . insertBefore ( component , null )

This can happen when, for example, your component is one element in a list that’s being re-sorted.

The best pattern I’ve found for handling this is to queue a microtask in disconnectedCallback before checking this.isConnected to see if you’re still disconnected:

async disconnectedCallback () { await Promise . resolve () if (! this . isConnected ) { // cleanup logic } }

Of course, you’ll also want to avoid repeating your setup logic in connectedCallback , since it will fire as well during a reconnect. So a complete solution would look like:

connectedCallback () { // setup logic this . _isSetUp = true } async disconnectedCallback () { await Promise . resolve () if (! this . isConnected && this . _isSetUp ) { // cleanup logic this . _isSetUp = false } }

For what it’s worth, Solid, Svelte, and Vue all use this pattern when compiled as web components.

If you’re clever, you might think that you don’t need the microtask, and can merely check this.isConnected . However, this only works in one particular case: if your component is inserted (e.g. with insertBefore / appendChild ) but not removed first (e.g. with removeChild ). In that case, isConnected will be true during disconnectedCallback , which is quite counter-intuitive:

However, this is not the case if removeChild is called during the “move”:

You can’t really predict how your component will be moved around, so sadly you have to handle both cases. Hence the microtask.