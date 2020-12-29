“Have you tried turning it off and back on again?” is one of the most familiar tropes associated with tech support. But as someone who is often asked by family members for help with misbehaving devices, I find it to be one of my most effective tools.
The solution is primitive, but the logic behind it is surprisingly profound: programmers are bad at managing state.
As a programmer, I understand this fact intuitively. When a program I’ve written has first booted up, it is in its most pristine, perfect state. I have lovingly crafted every variable and array to be exactly how I intend it to be. If I have automated tests, then this is the state that is most heavily tested.
It’s only after this initial bootup phase that everything starts to go to hell. The user clicked on something! The user typed in a field! How could they? How could they besmirch my beautiful, perfect program with their grubby little hands?
Before you know it, the user has not only clicked and typed – they’ve pressed the browser’s back and forward buttons, and the refresh button, and they’ve booted up the program after a few weeks of inactivity, so that some of the data has become stale, or maybe they installed an update and now they’ve got some locally cached files that were designed for an older version of the app… It’s here that users run into the countless errors, crashes, and freezes associated with software that finds itself in a state that the original programmers didn’t intend.
This is why “turn it off and on again” works so well. You put the software back in a state that the programmers predicted, and poof, everything works again. Sometimes, though, you have to take this logic even further.
Recently my wife was having problems launching Steam. She hadn’t run it in a few years, so she reinstalled it and clicked the icon, but it refused to load. I googled around and couldn’t find a solution, so, on a hunch, I deleted the ~/Library/Application Support/Steam folder, where Steam was apparently storing data, and relaunched it. Poof! It worked.
Another time, she was having trouble with a web app that was stuck on a loading bar, no matter how many times she refreshed. So I opened up the handy Chrome DevTools “Application” tab, clicked “Clear storage”, and what do you know? After refreshing and logging in again, everything worked.
Another time, her MacBook refused to print anything on our HP printer after a macOS update. After about an hour of searching various web forums, it turned out that I needed to run a program called HP Uninstaller to remove old HP software. Poof! Everything worked.
Having a dedicated program to clean up your own program’s files may seem a bit ridiculous, like an admission of defeat, but I actually think it’s kind of brilliant. As a programmer, it’s impossible to predict all the states that your program can end up in. You can use something like XState to help visualize it, but when you start multiplying the possible states by the cached configuration files by the different versions of the software by the different teams of people who built each version… it just becomes unfeasible to plan for every outcome. (Let alone write tests for every possible state!) So rather than having software that doesn’t work, maybe it’s better to just admit your own human frailty, and offer a way for users to start from scratch.
Mozilla’s “Refresh Firefox” feature is another brilliant application of this principle. If you haven’t used Firefox in a while, then it will pop up a little alert offering to blow everything away and start from scratch. This is probably a great way to avoid attrition to other browsers: I’m sure plenty of people switch from Browser A to Browser B because on day 1, Browser B feels so much faster – not because B is actually superior to A, but because B isn’t bogged down with a bunch of extensions, settings, history, leftover update files, etc.
If you’ve ever reinstalled Windows or Android from scratch, and observed how remarkably fast and lightweight everything suddenly feels, then you’ve probably also seen this phenomenon in action.
I don’t have a solution to this problem. Software is complicated, and unless you have the luxury of writing code that can be tested with formal proofs, it’s impossible to predict every possible state that your code can be in. So maybe the best bet is to just provide some kind of escape hatch, so that at least it’s easy to “turn it off and back on again.”
In my previous blog post, I introduced emoji-picker-element, a custom element that acts as an emoji picker. In the post, I said that accessibility “shouldn’t be an afterthought,” and made it clear that I took accessibility seriously.
But I didn’t explain how I actually made the component accessible! In this post I’ll try to make up for that oversight.
Reduce motion
If you have motion-based animations in your web app, one of the easiest things you can do to improve accessibility is to disable them with the prefers-reduced-motion CSS media query. (Note that this applies to transform animations but not opacity animations, as it’s my understanding that opacity changes don’t cause nausea for those with vestibular disorders.)
There were two animations in emoji-picker-element that I had to consider: 1) a small “indicator” under the currently-selected tab button, which moves as you click tab buttons, and 2) the skin tone dropdown, which slides down when you click it.
Note that there is also an opacity transition on this element (which plays when search results appear or disappear), so there is a bit of unfortunate repetition here. But the core idea is to remove the transform animation.
For the skin tone dropdown, the fix was a bit more complicated. The reason is that I have a JavaScript transitionend event listener on the element:
Based on my testing in Safari, Firefox, and Chrome, this effectively removes the animation while ensuring that transitionend still fires. (There are other tricks mentioned in that thread, but I found that this solution was sufficient for my use case.)
With these fixes in place, the potentially-nauseating animations are removed for those who prefer things that way. The easiest way to test this is in the Chrome DevTools “Rendering” tab, under “Emulate CSS media feature prefers-reduced-motion”:
Here it is with motion reduced:
As you can see, the elements no longer move around. Instead, they instantly pop in or out of place.
Screen reader and keyboard accessibility
When testing screen reader accessibility, I use four main tools:
NVDA in Firefox on Windows (with SpeechViewer enabled so I can see the text)
VoiceOver in Safari on macOS
Chrome’s Accessibility panel in DevTools (Firefox also has nice accessibility tools! I use them occasionally for a second opinion.)
I like testing in actual screen readers, because they sometimes have bugs or differing behavior (just like browsers!). Testing in both NVDA and VoiceOver gives me more confidence that I didn’t mess anything up.
In the following sections, I’ll go over the basic semantic patterns I used in emoji-picker-element, and how those work for screen reader or keyboard users.
Tab buttons and tab panel
For the main emoji picker UI, I decided to use the tab panel pattern with manual activation. This means that each emoji category (“Smileys and emoticons,” “People and body”) is a tab button (role=tab), and the list of emoji underneath is a tab panel (role=tabpanel).
The only thing I had to do to make this pattern work was to add ← and →keydown listeners to move focus left and right between tabs. (Technically I should also add Home and End – I have that as a todo!)
Aside from that, clearly each tab button should be a <button> (so that Enter and Spacebar fire correctly), and it should have an aria-label for assistive text. I also went ahead and added titles that echo the content of aria-label, but I’m considering replacing those since they aren’t accessible to keyboard users. (I.e. title appears when you hover with a mouse, but not when you focus with the keyboard. Plus it sometimes adds extra spoken text in NVDA, which is less than ideal.)
The button that triggers the dropdown is just a regular <button>, whereas the listbox has role=listbox and its child <button>s have role=option. To implement this, I just used the DevTools to analyze the W3C demo linked above, then tested in both NVDA and VoiceOver to ensure that my implementation had the same behavior as the W3C example.
One pro tip: since the listbox disappears on the blur event, which would happen when you click inside the DevTools itself, you can use the DevTools to remove the blur event and make it easier to inspect the listbox in its “expanded” state.
Search input and search results
For the search input, I decided to do something a bit clever (which may or may not burn me later!).
By default, the emoji in the tabpanel are simple <button>s aligned in a CSS Grid. They’re given role=menuitem and placed inside of a role=menu container, modeled after the menu pattern.
However, when you start typing in the search input, the tabpanel emoji are instantly replaced with the search results emoji:
Visually, this is pretty straightforward, and it aligns with the behavior of most other emoji pickers. I also found it to be good for performance, because I can have one single Svelte #each expression, and let Svelte handle the list updates (as opposed to clearing and re-creating the entire list whenever something changes).
If I had done nothing else, this would have been okay for accessibility. The user can type some text, and then change focus to the search results to see what the results are. But that sounded kind of awkward, so I wanted to do one better.
So instead, I implemented the combobox with listbox popup pattern. When you start typing into the input (which is <input type=search> with role=combobox), the menu with menuitems immediately transforms into a listbox with options instead. Then, using aria-activedescendant and aria-controls, I link the listbox with the combobox, allowing the user to press ↑ or ↓ down to cycle through the search results. (I also used an aria-describedby to explain this behavior.)
In the above video, you can see NVDA reading out the expanded/collapsed state of the combobox, as well as the currently-selected emoji as I cycle through the list by pressing ↑ and ↓. (My thanks to Assistiv Labs for providing a free account for OSS testing! This saved me a trip to go boot up my Windows machine.)
So here’s the upshot: from the perspective of a screen reader user, the search input works exactly like a standard combobox with a dropdown! They don’t have to know that the menu/menuitem elements are being replaced at all, or that they’re aligned in a grid.
Now, this isn’t a perfect pattern: for a sighted user, they might find it more intuitive to press ← and → to move horizontally through the grid of emoji (and ↑ and ↓ to move vertically). However, I found it would be tricky to properly handle the ← /→ keys, as the search input itself allows you to move the cursor left and right when it has focus. Whereas the ↑ and ↓ are unambiguous in this situation, so they’re safe to use.
Plus, this is really a progressive enhancement – mouse or touch users don’t have to know that these keyboard shortcuts exist. So I’m happy with this pattern for now.
Testing
To test this project, I decided to use Jest with testing-library. One of my favorite things about testing-library is that it forces you to put accessibility front-and-center. By design, it makes it difficult to use simple CSS selectors, and encourages you to query by ARIA roles instead.
This made it a bit harder to debug, since I had to inspect the implicit accessibility tree of my component rather than the explicit DOM structure. But it helped keep me honest, and ensure that I was adding the proper ARIA roles during development.
If I had one criticism of this approach, I would say that I find it inherently harder to test using Jest and JSDom rather than a real browser. Rather than having access to the browser DevTools, I had to set debugger statements and use node --inspect-brk to walk through the code in the Chrome Node inspector.
It also wasn’t always clear when one of my ARIA role queries wasn’t working properly. Perhaps when the Accessibility Object Model gains wider adoption, it will become as easy to test the accessibility tree as it is to test CSS selectors.
Conclusion
To get accessibility right, it helps to consider it from the get-go. Like performance, it can be easy to paint yourself into a corner if you quickly build a solution based only on the visuals, without testing the semantics as well.
While building emoji-picker-element, I found that I often had to make tweaks to improve performance (e.g. using one big Svelte #each expression) or accessibility (e.g. changing the aria-hidden and tabindex attributes on elements that are visually hidden but not display: none). I also had to think hard about how to merge the menu component with the listbox to allow the search to work properly.
I don’t consider myself an accessibility expert, so I’m happy to hear from others who have ideas for improving accessibility. For instance, I don’t think the favorites bar is easily reachable to screen reader or keyboard users, and I’m still noodling on how I might improve that. Please feel free to open a GitHub issue if you have any ideas for what I can do better!
Emoji pickers are ubiquitous. It seems that every social media and messaging app needs to have a little grid of cartoon faces you can click on.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with emoji (they’re fun! they’re popular! they make communication livelier!). But the way they’re currently used on the web is wasteful.
The emoji picker landscape
The main problem is that there are a lot of emoji: 1,814 as of the latest version, Emoji v.13.0. That doesn’t even include the skin tone variants (or combinations of skin tones), and each of those emoji has associated shortcodes, tags, ASCII emoticons, etc. And the way most web-based emoji pickers work, all of this data is stored in-memory.
A popular JavaScript library to manage emoji data, emojibase, currently offers two JSON files for English: the main one, which is 854kB, and the “compact” one, which is 543kB. Now imagine that, for every browser tab you have open, each website is potentially loading over a half a megabyte of data, just to show a little grid of emoji!
You could say that these websites should ditch the custom picker and just ask people to use the built-in emoji picker for their OS. The problem is that a lot of people don’t know that these exist. (How many Mac users know about Cmd+Ctrl+Space? How many Windows users have memorized Win+.?) Some OSes don’t even have a native emoji picker (try Ubuntu or stock Android for an example). Even ignoring these problems, websites often need to tweak the emoji picker, such as adding their own custom emoji (e.g. Discord, Slack, Mastodon).
Shouldn’t browser vendors offer a standard emoji picker element? Something like <input type="emoji">? I’ve actually proposed this in the past, but I’m not aware of any browser vendors that were interested in picking it up.
Also, standardizing an emoji picker would probably require coordination between the JavaScript (TC39) and web (W3C/WHATWG) standards, as you’d ideally want a JavaScript-based API for querying Intl-specific emoji data (e.g. to show autocompletions) in addition to the actual picker element. The degree of collaboration between the browser vendors and the standards bodies would have to be fairly involved, so it seems unlikely to happen soon.
Starting from scratch
When I first wrote Pinafore, I didn’t want to deal with this situation at all. I found the whole idea of custom emoji pickers to be absurd – just use the one built into the OS!
When I realized how unreliable the OS-provided emoji pickers were, though, and after considering the need for Mastodon custom emoji, I eventually decided to use emoji-mart, a React component that Mastodon also uses. For various reasons, though, I grew frustrated with emoji-mart (even as I contributed to it), and I mused about how I might build my own.
What would the ideal web-based emoji picker be like? I settled on a few requirements:
Data should be stored in IndexedDB, not in-memory. The Unicode Consortium is never going to stop adding emoji, so at some point keeping all the emoji and their metadata in-memory is going to become unsustainable (or at least, unwieldy).
It should be a custom element. Web components are a thing; using an emoji picker should be as simple as dropping <emoji-picker></emoji-picker> into your HTML.
It should be lightweight. If every website is going to use their own emoji picker, then it should at least have a low JavaScript footprint.
It should be accessible. Accessibility shouldn’t be an afterthought; the emoji picker should work well for screen reader users, keyboard users – everyone.
So against my better judgment, I embarked on the arduous task: building a full emoji picker, the way I thought it should be built. Today it’s available on npm, and you can try out a demo version here. I call it (somewhat presumptuously): emoji-picker-element.
Design
emoji-picker-element follows the vision I set out above. Usage can be as simple as:
Under the hood, emoji-picker-element will download the emojibase data, parse it, and store it in IndexedDB. (By default, it fetches from jsdelivr.) The second time the picker loads, it will just do a HEAD request and check the ETag to see if anything has changed.
This is a bonus of using IndexedDB: we can avoid downloading, parsing, and processing the emoji data a second time, because it’s already available on-disk! Following offline-first principles, emoji-picker-element also lazily updates in the background if the data has changed.
emoji-picker-element shows only native emoji (no spritesheets), in the categories defined by emojibase. If any emoji are not supported by the OS or browser, then those will be hidden.
Like most emoji pickers, you can also do a text search, set a skin tone, and see a list of frequently-used emoji. I also added support for custom emoji with custom categories, which is an important feature for Mastodon admins who want to add some pizzazz and personality to their instance.
To keep the bundle size small and the runtime performance fast, I’m using Svelte 3 to implement the picker. The tree-shaken Svelte “runtime” is bundled with the component, so consumers don’t have to care what framework I’m using – it “just works.”
Also, I’m using Shadow DOM, which keeps styles nicely encapsulated, while also offering a neat styling API using CSS variables:
The same page with the emojibase “compact” JSON object loaded
The same page with the emojibase full JSON object loaded
Here are the results:
Scenario
Bytes
Relative to blank page
blank
635 kB
0 B
picker
1.38 MB
744 kB
compact
1.43 MB
792 kB
full
1.77 MB
1.13 MB
As you can see, emoji-picker-element takes up less memory than merely loading the “compact” JSON itself! That’s all the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript needed to render the component, and it’s already smaller than the emoji data alone.
Note that the size of a JSON file (in this case, 854kB for the full data and 543kB for the compact data) is not the same as the memory usage when it’s parsed into a JavaScript object. That’s why it’s important to actually parse the JSON to get the true memory usage.
Disk usage
Given that emoji-picker-element moves data out of memory and into IndexedDB, you might also wonder how much space it takes up on disk. There are three major IndexedDB implementations in browsers (Chrome/Chromium, Firefox/Gecko, and Safari/WebKit), so I wrote a script to calculate the IndexedDB disk usage. Here it is:
Browser
Disk usage
Chrome
896kB
Firefox
1.26MB
GNOME Web (WebKit)
1.77MB
(Note that these values may be a bit inconsistent – it seems that all browsers do some amount of compacting over time. These are the lowest I saw.)
These numbers are not small, but they make sense given the size of the emoji data, and the fact that the database contains an index for text search. I find it to be a reasonable tradeoff given the memory savings.
Runtime performance
To calculate the load time, I measure from the beginning of the custom element’s constructor to the requestPostAnimationFrame (polyfilled) after rendering the first set of emoji and favorites bar.
On a Nexus 5 (released in 2013) running Chrome on Android 6, median of 5 iterations, I got the following numbers:
Type
Duration
First load (uncached)
2982ms
Subsequent load (cached)
259ms
(This was running on a local network – I’m focusing on CPU performance more than network performance.)
Looking at a Chrome trace of first load shows that the Nexus 5 spends about 200ms rendering the initial view (i.e. the “loading” state), 200ms downloading the data on the local intranet, 400ms processing it, 650ms inserting it into IndexedDB, roughly another second of IndexedDB transaction costs, then 250ms rendering the final result:
In the above screenshot, the total render took 2.76s.
On second load, most of those IndexedDB costs are gone, and we merely fetch from IDB and render:
In this case, the total render took 434ms.
Interestingly, because it’s IndexedDB, we can actually move the initial data loading to a web worker, which frees up the main thread. In that case, the initial load looks like this:
The total time in this case was about 2.5s. Clearly, we’ve just shifted the costs from one thread to another (we haven’t made anything faster), but it’s pretty neat that we can avoid jank this way! In the end, only about 300ms of work happens on the main thread.
This points to a nice application-level optimization: assuming the emoji picker is lazy-loaded, the app can proactively spin up a worker thread to populate the database. This would ensure that the emoji data is already ready when the user first opens the picker.
Bundle size
Currently the bundle size of emoji-picker-element is 39.66kB minified, and 12.3kB minified+Brotli. Those are both a bit too large for my taste, but they do compare favorably with other emoji pickers on npm: the smallest one I could find with a similar feature set is interweave-emoji-picker, which is 40.7kB minified.
Of course, the other emoji pickers don’t also include the entire runtime for their framework. The reason I’m bundling Svelte with the component is 1) Svelte’s runtime is quite small already, 2) it’s also tree-shaken to only include what you need, and 3) I’m assuming that most folks out there aren’t using Svelte, since it’s still an up-and-coming framework.
That said, I do have a separate build for those who are already using Svelte 3, and in that case the bundle size is about 11kB smaller (minified). Either way, emoji-picker-element should ideally be lazy-loaded!
Pitfalls and future work
Not everything went swimmingly well with this project, so I have some ideas for where it can improve in the future.
The woes of native emoji
First off, using native emoji is easier said than done. No OS has Emoji v13 yet, and unless you’re on an Apple device, it’s unlikely that you even have Emoji v12. (Only 19% of Android devices are running Android 10+, which has Emoji v12, whereas 75% of iOS devices are running iOS 13.2+, which has Emoji v12.1.) Or your OS may have incomplete emoji (Microsoft’s choice to use two-letter codes for flags is… odd at best). If you’re using Chrome on Ubuntu, you have no native color emoji at all, unless you install a separate package.
GitLab has a great post detailing all the headaches of supporting native emoji. It involves rendering emoji to canvas and checking the rendered color, as well as handling edge cases such as ligatures that may appear as “double emoji” when rendered improperly. (E.g. “person with red hair” may appear as a person with a floating wig of red hair next to them.) In short, it’s a mess.
However, my goal with this project is to skate to where the puck is going, not where it is. My hope is that browsers and OSes will get their acts together, and start to broadly support native color emoji without hacks or workarounds. (If they don’t, more websites than just emoji-picker-element will appear broken! So they have every incentive to do this.)
Plus, I don’t have to jump through as many hoops as GitLab, because I’m not concerned about supporting every emoji under the sun. (If I were, I would just use a spritesheet!) So my current strategy is a sniff test – check a representative emoji from each emoji version, and hide the entire set if one emoji is unsupported. This isn’t perfect, but I believe it’s good enough for most use cases. And it should improve over time as native emoji support improves.
Shadow DOM
This could be a blog post in and of itself, but shadow DOM is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, I love how easy it is to encapsulate CSS, and to offer a styling API with CSS variables. On the other hand, I found that any libraries that manage focus – e.g. focus-visible, a11y-dialog, or my own arrow-key-navigation – had to be tweaked to account for shadow DOM. Otherwise, the focus behavior didn’t work properly.
I won’t go into the nitty-gritty details (see my Mastodon thread for that). Long story short: none of these libraries worked with shadow DOM, except for focus-visible, which required some manual work. So for a11y-dialog I forked it, and for arrow-key-navigation I had to implement shadow DOM support. Kind of annoying, when all I really wanted was style encapsulation!
But again: I’m trying to skate to where the puck is going. My hope is that eventually browsers will iron out problems with the shadow DOM API, and make it easier for libraries to implement focus traps, custom focus hotkeys, etc.
Conclusion
Building emoji-picker-element was not easy. Properly rendering native emoji required arcane knowledge of emoji support on various platforms and browsers, as well as how to detect it. Add in skin tone variants (which may or may not be supported, even if the base emoji is supported), and it can get very complicated very fast.
I’m deeply indebted to the work of those who came before me: emojibase for providing the emoji data, Emojipedia for being an inexhaustible resource on the subject, and if-emoji and GitLab for demystifying how to detect emoji support.
Of course, I’m also grateful for all the existing emoji pickers that I drew inspiration from – it’s nice not to have to reinvent the wheel! Most emoji pickers have converged on a strikingly similar design, so I didn’t feel the need to be particularly creative with my own design. (Although I do think some of my CSS animations are nice.)
I still believe that the emoji picker is probably something browsers should handle themselves, to avoid the inevitable bloat of every web page loading their own picker. But for the time being, there should at least be a web-based emoji picker that’s as lightweight and performant as possible. emoji-picker-element is my best attempt at that vision.
I’ve been using Ubuntu as my primary home desktop OS for the past year and a half, so I thought it would be a good time to write up my experiences. Hopefully this will be interesting to other web developers who are currently using Mac or Windows and may be Linux-curious.
Note: in this post, I’m mostly going to be talking about Ubuntu. I’ve played with other Linux distros, but I stick with Ubuntu because if I have a problem, I can Google it and find an answer 99.9% of the time.
Some history
I first switched to Linux in 2007, when I was at university. At the time I perceived it to be a huge step-up over Windows Vista (so much faster! and better for programmers!), but it also came with plenty of headaches:
WiFi didn’t work out of the box. I had to use ndiswrapper to wrap Windows drivers.
Multi-monitor and presentations were terrible. Every time I used xrandr I knew I would suffer.
Poor support for a lot of consumer applications. I recall running Netflix on Firefox in Wine because this was the only way to get it to work.
Around 2012 I switched to Mac – mostly because I noticed that every web developer giving a conference talk was using one. Then I became a dual Windows/Mac user when I joined Microsoft in 2016, and I didn’t consider Linux again until after I left Microsoft in 2018.
I’m happy to say that none of my old Linux headaches exist anymore in 2020. On my Dell XPS 13 (which comes with Ubuntu preinstalled), WiFi and multi-monitor work out-of-the-box. And since it seems everything is either an Electron app or a website these days, it’s rare to find a consumer app that doesn’t support Linux. (At least, the ones I care about; I’m sure you can find a counter-example!) The biggest gripe I have nowadays is with fonts, which is a far cry from fiddling with WiFi drivers.
OK so enough history, let’s talk about the good and the bad about Linux in 2020, from a web developer’s perspective.
The command line
I tend to live and breathe on the command line, and for me the command line on Linux is second-to-none.
The main reason should be clear: if you’re writing code that’s going to run on a server somewhere, that server is probably going to run Linux. Even if you’re not doing much sysadmin stuff, you’re probably using Linux to run your test and CI infrastructure. So eventually your code is going to have to run on Linux.
Using Linux as your desktop machine just makes things that much simpler. All my servers run Ubuntu, as do my Travis CI tests, as does my desktop. I know that my shell scripts will run exactly the same on all these environments. If you’ve ever run into headaches with subtle differences between the Mac and Linux shell (e.g. incompatible versions of grep, tar, and sed with slightly different flags, so you have to brew install coreutils and use ggrep and gtar… ugh), then you know what I’m talking about.
If you’re a Mac user, the hardest part about switching to the Linux terminal is probably just going to be the iTerm keyboard shortcuts you’ve memorized to open tabs and panes. I found the simplest solution was to use tmux instead. As an added bonus, tmux also runs on Mac, so if you learn the keyboard shortcuts once, you can use them everywhere. I set my terminal to automatically open tmux on startup.
Since the command line is the main selling point of Linux (IMO), it’s tempting to just use Windows with the Windows Subsystem for Linux instead. This is definitely a viable option, and totally reasonable, especially if there’s that one Windows program you really need (or you’re a PC gamer). For me, though, I don’t do much PC gaming, and my experience with WSL is that although compatibility was excellent, the performance was poor. npm install would take orders of magnitude more time on WSL compared to the equivalent Mac or Linux machine. (Keep in mind I was using WSL back in 2016-2018 though, and I’m told it’s improved since then.)
Still, for me, I just don’t find Windows to my taste. The UI has always felt slow and clunky to me, which may just be my perception, although when I read blog posts like this one from Bruce Dawson I feel a bit vindicated. (Right-clicking taskbar icons is slow! Why?) In any case, Ubuntu starts up fast, the system updates are quick and unobtrusive, and it’s not missing any must-have apps for me. So I run 100% Ubuntu, no dual-boot even.
Web development
For the average web developer, most of the stuff you need is going to work just fine on Linux. You can run Chrome and VS Code (or WebStorm, my preference), and all your command-line utilities like node and npm will work the same. You can use nvm to manage Node versions. So far, so good.
As a web developer, the biggest issue I’ve run into is not having a quick way to test all three major browser engines – Blink (Chrome), Gecko (Firefox), and WebKit (Safari). Especially now that Edge has gone Chromium and the Trident/EdgeHTML lineage is slowly dying out, it’s really attractive that, with a Mac, you can test all three major browser engines without having to switch to another machine or use a tool like BrowserStack.
On Linux of course we have Chrome and Firefox, and those run mostly the same as they do on a Mac, so they fit the bill just fine. For WebKit we even have GNOME Web (aka Epiphany Browser), but I only consider it “okay” as a stand-in for Safari. It doesn’t support some of the Safari-specific APIs (e.g. backdrop filter, Apple Pay, etc.), and it’s terribly slow, but it’s good for a quick gut-check to see if some bit of code will run well on Safari or not.
Unfortunately for me, I don’t consider that “good enough,” especially since the vast majority of Safari users are on iOS, so that’s the platform you really want to test. And here is where Linux runs into its biggest drawback from a web developer’s perspective: debugging iOS Safari.
If you want to debug Chrome or Firefox on Android – no problem. adb runs just fine on Linux, you can run chrome:inspect on Chrome or Remote Debugging on Firefox, and it all works great. For iOS Safari, though, the best option you have is remotedebug-ios-webkit-adapter, which uses ios-webkit-debug-proxy under the hood.
Essentially this is an elaborate suite of tools that makes iOS Safari kinda-sorta look like Chrome, so that you can use the Chrome DevTools to debug it. The most amazing thing about it is… it actually works! As long as you can get the odd dependencies running correctly, you’ll have your familiar Chrome DevTools attached to an iOS device.
If you have a spare iPhone or iPod Touch laying around, this is not a bad option. But it’s still a far cry from the streamlined experience on a Mac, where you can quickly run an iOS Simulator with any iOS version of your choice, and where Safari debugging works out-of-the-box.
For accessibility testing, it’s a similar story. Of course Firefox and Chrome have accessibility tools, but they’re no substitute for VoiceOver on Mac or NVDA on Windows. Linux does have the Orca screen reader, but I don’t see much point in testing it, since it’s not representative of actual screen reader usage. Especially given that screen readers may have bugs or quirks, I prefer testing the real deal. So I keep a Mac Mini and cheap Windows desktop around for this reason.
Conclusion
So in short, using Linux as your desktop environment if you’re a web developer is pretty great. You probably won’t miss much, as soon as you rewire your brain to get the keyboard shortcuts right.
I find that the main things I miss these days are some of Apple’s best built-in apps, such as Preview or Garage Band. I love Preview for taking a quick screenshot and drawing arrows and boxes on it (something I do surprisingly often), and I haven’t found any good substitutes on Linux. (I use Pinta, which is okay.) Other apps like ImageOptim also have no Linux version.
So if you depend on some Mac-only apps, or if you need best-in-class Safari and iOS debugging, then I wouldn’t recommend Linux over Mac. If your main focus is accessibility, it also might not be sufficient for you (although something like Assistiv Labs may change this calculus). But for everything else, it’s a great desktop OS for web development.
Thanks to Ben Frain for asking about my Linux experiences and inspiring this blog post.
I recently updated my desktop machine from Ubuntu 18.04 to 20.04. (I tend to be skittish and stick to the LTS releases.) Everything went great, except that when I opened some of my go-to websites (such as GitHub), the fonts just looked… off.
After some research, I learned a few things:
Firefox relies on an OS-level utility called fontconfig to choose fonts.
On Ubuntu 20.04, fontconfig has a default config file that automatically replaces proprietary fonts like Helvetica with free fonts like Nimbus Sans.
If a web page’s CSS has Helvetica in the font-family property, Firefox will ask the OS, “Hey, do you have Helvetica?” And the OS will say, “Yep!” and serve up Nimbus Sans.
Nimbus Sans is not an attractive font to my eyes. I would have much preferred an alternative like DejaVu Sans or Liberation Sans (one of which, I’m pretty sure, is what Ubuntu 18.04 was using). So I did some digging.
Surprisingly, I couldn’t find a simple answer to “how do I tell Firefox which fonts to use on Linux?”. The fontconfig man pages are too dense to be much help. But after stumbling upon this helpful blog post, I eventually found a solution.
Create a fontconfig file
First, I created a file at ~/.config/fontconfig/fonts.conf (you may have to create the directory). Here’s mine:
If you’re curious, by default Ubuntu 20.04 will give Nimbus Sans for Helvetica, DejaVu Serif for system-ui, DejaVu Sans for sans-serif, and Liberation Sans for Arial (on Firefox 75).
Then my debug cycle became:
Edit the fonts.conf file.
Reload the page in Firefox (you may have to close the tab and open a new one).
Open the Firefox developer tools to the “Fonts” section.
Using this technique, I could finally get GitHub (as well as some other sites) to better suit my tastes:
Here is a zoomed-in before and after (Nimbus Sans on top, Liberation Sans on bottom):
Hopefully this blog post is helpful to someone else trying to figure out fontconfig. Good luck!
Notes
This research upended my understanding of how font-family works in CSS. I figured that if a website declares font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif, then it will fall back to sans-serif if Helvetica doesn’t exist on the user’s OS. But given that the OS can lie about which fonts it supports (and thus choose “Helvetica”), this can really change how fonts render.
Apparently fc-match Helvetica is supposed to show which font fontconfig chooses for Helvetica. This didn’t work for me. Running this command (with or without sudo) would always return “Nimbus Sans,” regardless of what Firefox was showing. Clearing the cache with fc-cache -rv also had no effect. Go figure.
Also, the Firefox font settings (Preferences → Fonts and Colors) don’t work. Well, maybe they work for choosing the default sans-serif font, but they don’t help if a website’s CSS explicitly lists Helvetica first. (As they often do, which is perhaps a testament to the Mac-centrism of most web developers. I even found this pattern in my own website’s CSS, which probably dates back to when I was a Mac user.)
Also, be aware that Chrome uses its own system for managing fonts, different from Firefox’s. If you test Chrome, you’ll get different results.
Update: I’ve written a tool to automate many of the steps described in this post.
Part of the bargain we struck when we switched from building server-rendered websites to client-rendered SPAs is that we suddenly had to take a lot more care with the resources on the user’s device. Don’t block the UI thread, don’t make the laptop’s fan spin, don’t drain the phone’s battery, etc. We traded better interactivity and “app-like” behavior for a new class of problems that don’t really exist in the server-rendered world.
One of these problems is memory leaks. A poorly-coded SPA can easily eat up megabytes or even gigabytes of memory, continuing to gobble up more and more resources, even as it’s sitting innocently in a background tab. At this point, the page might start to slow to a crawl, or the browser may just terminate the tab and you’ll see Chrome’s familiar “Aw, snap!” page.
(Of course, a server-rendered website can also leak memory on the server side. But it’s extremely unlikely to leak memory on the client side, since the browser will clear the memory every time you navigate between pages.)
The subject of memory leaks is not well-covered in the web development literature. And yet, I’m pretty sure that most non-trivial SPAs leak memory, unless the team behind them has a robust infrastructure for catching and fixing memory leaks. It’s just far too easy in JavaScript to accidentally allocate some memory and forget to clean it up.
So why is so little written about memory leaks? My guesses:
Lack of complaints: most users are not diligently watching Task Manager while they surf the web. Typically, you won’t hear about it from your users unless the leak is so bad that the tab is crashing or the app is slowing down.
Lack of data: the Chrome team doesn’t provide data about how much memory websites are using in the wild. Nor are websites often measuring this themselves.
Lack of tooling: it’s still not easy to identify or fix memory leaks with existing tooling.
Lack of caring: browsers are pretty good at killing tabs that consume too much memory. Plus people seem to blame the browser rather than the websites.
In this post, I’d like to share some of my experience fixing memory leaks in web applications, and provide some examples of how to effectively track them down.
Anatomy of a memory leak
Modern web app frameworks like React, Vue, and Svelte use a component-based model. Within this model, the most common way to introduce a memory leak is something like this:
That’s it. That’s all it takes to introduce a memory leak. If you call addEventListener on some global object (the window, the <body>, etc.) and then forget to clean it up with removeEventListener when the component is unmounted, then you’ve created a memory leak.
Worse, you’ve just leaked your entire component. Because this.onMessage is bound to this, the component has leaked. So have all of its child components. And very likely, so have all the DOM nodes associated with the components. This can get very bad very fast.
Here is the fix:
// Mount phasethis.onMessage = this.onMessage.bind(this);window.addEventListener('message', this.onMessage);// Unmount phasewindow.removeEventListener('message', this.onMessage);
Note that we saved a reference to the bound onMessage function. You have to pass in exactly the same function to removeEventListener that you passed in to addEventListener, or else it won’t work.
The memory leak landscape
In my experience, the most common sources of memory leaks are APIs like these:
addEventListener. This is the most common one. Call removeEventListener to clean it up.
setTimeout / setInterval. If you create a recurring timer (e.g. to run every 30 seconds), then you need to clean it up with clearTimeout or clearInterval. (setTimeout can leak if it’s used like setInterval – i.e., scheduling a new setTimeout inside of the setTimeout callback.)
IntersectionObserver, ResizeObserver, MutationObserver, etc. These new-ish APIs are very convenient, but they are also likely to leak. If you create one inside of a component, and it’s attached to a globally-available element, then you need to call disconnect() to clean them up. (Note that DOM nodes which are garbage-collected will have their listeners and observers garbage-collected as well. So typically, you only need to worry about global elements, e.g. the <body>, the document, an omnipresent header/footer element, etc.)
Promises, Observables, EventEmitters, etc. Any programming model where you’re setting up a listener can leak memory if you forget to stop listening. (A Promise can leak if it’s never resolved or rejected, in which case any .then() callbacks attached to it will leak.)
Global object stores. With something like Redux the state is global, so if you’re not careful, you can just keep appending memory to it and it will never get cleaned up.
Infinite DOM growth. If you implement an infinite scrolling list without virtualization, then the number of DOM nodes will grow without bound.
Of course, there are plenty of other ways to leak memory, but these are the most common ones I’ve seen.
Identifying memory leaks
This is the hard part. I’ll start off by saying that I just don’t think any of the tooling out there is very good. I’ve tried Firefox’s memory tool, the Edge and IE memory tools, and even Windows Performance Analyzer. The best-in-class is still the Chrome Developer Tools, but it has a lot of rough edges that are worth knowing about.
In the Chrome DevTools, our main tool of choice is going to be the “heap snapshot” tool in the “Memory” tab. There are other memory tools in Chrome, but I don’t find them very helpful for identifying leaks.
When you click the “take snapshot” button, you’ve captured all the live objects in a particular JavaScript VM on that web page. This includes objects referenced by the window, objects referenced by setInterval callbacks, etc. Think of it as a frozen moment in time representing all the memory used by that web page.
The next step is to reproduce some scenario that you think may be leaking – for instance, opening and closing a modal dialog. Once the dialog is closed, you’d expect memory to return back to the previous level. So you take another snapshot, and then diff it with the previous snapshot. This diffing is really the killer feature of the tool.
However, there are a few limitations of the tool that you should be aware of:
Even if you click the little “collect garbage” button, you may need to take a few consecutive snapshots for Chrome to truly clean up the unreferenced memory. In my experience, three should be enough. (Check the total memory size of each snapshot – it should eventually stabilize.)
If you have web workers, service workers, iframes, shared workers, etc., then this memory will not be represented in the heap snapshot, because it lives in another JavaScript VM. You can capture this memory if you want, but just be sure you know which one you’re measuring.
Sometimes the snapshotter will get stuck or crash. In that case, just close the browser tab and start all over again.
At this point, if your app is non-trivial, then you’re probably going to see a lot of leaking objects between the two snapshots. This is where things get tricky, because not all of these are true leaks. Many of these are just normal usage – some object gets de-allocated in favor of another one, something gets cached in a way that will get cleaned up later, etc.
Cutting through the noise
I’ve found that the best way to cut through the noise is to repeat the leaking scenario several times. For instance, instead of just opening and closing a modal dialog once, you might open and close it 7 times. (7 is a nice conspicuous prime number.) Then you can check the heap snapshot diff to see if any objects leaked 7 times. (Or 14 times, or 21 times.)
(Another helpful technique is to run through the scenario once before recording the first snapshot. Especially if you are using a lot of code-splitting, then your scenario is likely to have a one-time memory cost of loading the necessary JavaScript modules.)
At this point, you might wonder why we should sort by the number of objects rather than the total memory. Intuitively, we’re trying to reduce the amount of memory leaking, so shouldn’t we focus on the total memory usage? Well, this doesn’t work very well, for an important reason.
When something is leaking, it’s because (to paraphrase Joe Armstrong) you’re holding onto the banana, but you ended up getting the banana, the gorilla holding the banana, and the whole jungle. If you measure based on total bytes, you’re measuring the jungle, not the banana.
Let’s go back to the addEventListener example above. The source of the leak is an event listener, which is referencing a function, which references a component, which probably references a ton of stuff like arrays, strings, and objects.
If you sort the heap snapshot diff by total memory, then it’s going to show you a bunch of arrays, strings, and objects – most of which are probably unrelated to the leak. What you really want to find is the event listener, but this takes up a minuscule amount of memory compared to the stuff it’s referencing. To fix the leak, you want to find the banana, not the jungle.
So if you sort by the number of objects leaked, you’re going to see 7 event listeners. And maybe 7 components, and 14 sub-components, or something like that. That “7” should stand out like a sore thumb, since it’s such an unusual number. And no matter how many times you repeat the scenario, you should see exactly that number of objects leaking. This is how you can quickly find the source of the leak.
Walking the retainer tree
The heap snapshot diff will also show you a “retainer” chain showing which objects are pointing to which other objects and thus keeping the memory alive. This is how you can figure out where the leaking object was allocated.
In the above example, there is a variable called someObject which is referenced by a closure (aka “context”), which is referenced by an event listener. If you click the source link, it will take you to the JavaScript declaration, which is fairly straightforward:
In the above example, the “context” is the onMessage closure which references the someObject variable. (This is a contrived example; real memory leaks can be much less obvious!)
But the heap snapshotting tool has several limitations:
If you save and re-load the snapshot file, then you will lose all the file references to where the object was allocated. So for instance, you won’t see that the event listener’s closure comes from line 22 of foo.js. Since this is really critical information, it’s almost useless to save and send heap snapshot files.
If there are WeakMaps involved, then Chrome will show you those references even though they don’t really matter – those objects would be de-allocated as soon as the other references are cleaned up. So they are just noise.
Chrome classifies the objects by their prototype. So the more you use actual classes/functions and the less you use anonymous objects, the easier it will be to see what exactly is leaking. As an example, imagine if our leak was somehow due to an object rather than an EventListener. Since object is extremely generic, we’re unlikely to see exactly 7 of them leaking.
This is my basic strategy for identifying memory leaks. I’ve successfully used this technique to find dozens of memory leaks in the past.
This guide is just the start, though – beyond this, you will also have to be handy with setting breakpoints, logging, and testing your fix to see if it resolves the leak. Unfortunately, this is just inherently a time-consuming process.
In a lab or synthetic testing environment, you can increase the granularity on this API by using the Chrome flag --enable-precise-memory-info. You can also create heap snapshot files by calling the proprietary Chromedriver command :takeHeapSnapshot. This has the same limitation mentioned above, though – you probably want to take three in a row and discard the first two.
Since event listeners are the most common source of memory leaks, another technique that I’ve used is to monkey-patch the addEventListener and removeEventListener APIs to count the references and ensure they return to zero. Here is an example of how to do that.
In the Chrome DevTools, you can also use the proprietary getEventListeners() API to see the event listeners attached to a particular element. Note that this can only be used in DevTools, though.
Update: Mathias Bynens has informed me of another useful DevTools API: queryObjects(), which can show you all objects created with a particular constructor. Christoph Guttandin also has an interesting blog post about using this API for automated memory leak detection in Puppeteer.
Summary
The state of finding and fixing memory leaks in web apps is still fairly rudimentary. In this blog post, I’ve covered some of the techniques that have worked for me, but admittedly this is still a difficult and time-consuming process.
As with most performance problems, an ounce of prevention can be worth a pound of cure. You might find it worthwhile to put synthetic testing in place rather than trying to debug a memory leak after the fact. Especially if there are several leaks on a page, it will probably turn into an onion-peeling exercise – you fix one leak, then find another, then repeat (while weeping the whole time!). Code review can also help catch common memory leak patterns, if you know what to look for.
JavaScript is a memory-safe language, so it’s somewhat ironic how easy it is to leak memory in a web application. Part of this is just inherent to UI design, though – we need to listen for mouse events, scroll events, keyboard events, etc., and these are all patterns that can easily lead to memory leaks. But by trying to keep our web applications’ memory usage low, we can improve runtime performance, avoid crashes, and be respectful of resource constraints on the user’s device.
Thanks to Jake Archibald and Yang Guo for feedback on a draft of this post. And thanks to Dinko Bajric for inventing the “choose a prime number” technique, which I’ve found so helpful in memory leak analysis.