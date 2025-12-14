The <time> element should actually do something
A common UI pattern is something like this:
Post published 4 hours ago
People do lots of stuff with that “4 hours ago.” They might make it a permalink:
Post published <a href="/posts/123456">4 hours ago</a>
Or they might give it a tooltip to show the exact datetime upon hover/focus:
Post published
<Tooltip content="December 14, 2025 at 11:30 AM PST">
4 hours ago
</Tooltip>
If you’re a pedant about HTML though (like me), then you might use the
<time> element:
Post published
<time datetime="2025-12-14T19:30:00.000Z">
4 hours ago
</time>
This is great! We now have a semantic way to express the exact timestamp of a date. So browsers and screen readers should use this and give us a way to avoid those annoying manual tooltips and… oh wait, no. The
<time> element does approximately nothing.
I did some research on this and couldn’t find any browser or assistive technology that actually makes use of the
<time> element, besides, you know, rendering it. (Whew!) This is despite the fact that
<time> is used on roughly 8% of pageloads per Chrome’s usage tracker.
So what does
<time> actually do? As near as I can tell, it’s used by search engines to show date snippets in search results. However, I can’t find any guidelines from Google that specifically advocate for the
<time> element, although there is a 2023 post from Search Engine Journal which quotes a Google Search liaison:
Google doesn’t depend on a single date factor because all factors can be prone to issues. That’s why our systems look at several factors to determine our best estimate of when a page was published or significantly updated.
In fact, the only Google documentation I found doesn’t mention
<time> at all, and instead recommends using Schema.org’s
datePublished and
dateModified fields. (I.e., not even HTML.)
So there it is.
<time> is a neat idea in theory, but in practice it feels like an unfulfilled promise of semantic HTML. A 2010 CSS Tricks article has a great quote about this from Bruce Lawson (no relation):
The uses of unambiguous dates in web pages aren’t hard to imagine. A browser could offer to add events to a user’s calendar. A Thai-localised browser could offer to transform Gregorian dates into Thai Buddhist era dates. A Japanese browser could localise to “16:00時”.
This would be amazing, and I’d love to see browsers and screen readers make use of
<time> like this. But for now, it’s just kind of an inert relic of the early HTML5 days. I’ll still use it, though, because (as Marge Simpson would say), I just think it’s neat.