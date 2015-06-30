I recently wrote a pseudo-post as a GitHub readme, mostly because I couldn’t be bothered to turn it into a real blog post. It had a nice side effect, though, which was that I got a pull request correcting some errata. It’s kinda neat to get a pull request on a blog post.
For the sake of completeness, though, I’m re-blogging it here. Here’s a link:
A lot of the advice we get as programmers comes with an expiration date. It’s valuable for exactly the lifespan of a particular framework or tool, and then we can safely ignore it when the next framework rolls around.
Other advice is timeless. I consider Joel Spolsky’s blog, Joel on Software, and his associated books on UI design, to fall into this category.
Even though Joel worked at Microsoft on such now-ancient products as Excel 97, his advice rings as true today as it did the last century.
Some of my favorite bits of wisdom from Joel’s blog:
Hotel bathtubs have big grab bars. They’re just there to help disabled people, but everybody uses them anyway to get out of the bathtub. They make life easier even for the physically fit.
In the same way, Joel argues that we should design UIs for the least-capable among us – those with poor sight, or limited motor skills, or limited linguistic capacity. The reason being: if you can design a UI that your grandparent can use, then you’ve probably designed a UI that’s pleasant for you to use as well.
As a concrete example, consider the familiar “File Edit …” menu at the top of most Mac OS X windows. These menu items are “half an inch wide and a mile high,” because you can keep scrolling your mouse up past the top, and still be able to click on them.
This UI pattern is a godsend for arthritic folks. They no longer have to struggle with a stubborn mouse that just won’t point at the right spot. But even those of us who are adept with mice will appreciate this feature. It’s just easier to use.
Microsoft only belatedly realized the value of this design, and early versions of Windows forced you to position your mouse at a very precise distance from the edge of the screen in order to hit that Start button. Later versions of Windows fixed this by allowing you to jam your mouse all the way to the corner.
Offline-first
When I try to convince my peers that offline-first is a valuable design principle to embrace, I’m often faced with the response, “But people are rarely offline! Our users might spend a fraction of their time in the subway, or in an airplane, or on the road. Why should we code for an edge case?”
This perspective is badly mistaken. If you focus on the “offline” part of “offline-first,” you’re missing the point.
Offline-first is about more than just users who are literally offline – instead, it’s a corollary of the bathtub principle. If you design your UIs for people who are disconnected or only infrequently connected, you create better interfaces for everyone, including those who are online with fast connections.
That’s because, in the offline-first mindset, your primary data interaction is with the local data store, rather than a remote data store. Local data stores are always faster than remote data stores, so this leads to snappier, and therefore better, user experience. (Don’t believe the marketers trying to sell you their cloud service du jour. The speed of light happens to be a fixed constant in our universe.)
As a real-world example, consider php.net. You may notice that the autosuggestion box is ridiculously fast – much faster than we’re used to seeing with, say, Google’s autosuggestions. You type, and the words appear as quick as your keystrokes. How about that.
If you want to know what enables this otherworldly speed, it’s simple: they’re just using localStorage. When you first visit php.net, a fat 1-megabyte wad of JSON is immediately downloaded into localStorage. By the time you’ve absorbed the UI and clicked the search box, all the APIs are available locally for you to query. That’s it.
Web vs. native
Web developers should take note of this mentality. It’s a trick we’ve been using in the native app space for a long time, and at the risk of sounding smug, we’ve been doing pretty well as a result of it.
I consider myself both an Android developer and a web developer. When I write an Android app, one of the first things I think about is how to design the tables and schemas for the SQLite database. From there, I translate that vision into UI elements that the user actually interacts with, and then only later do I think about how to update the local data store with data from the server.
This is offline-first in a nutshell, and many native developers are already doing it. It’s second nature to us. It’s in our blood. To a lot of native developers I talk to, “offline-first development” is just “development.”
Given the recent success of native apps vs. web apps, this is an area where web developers could really benefit by taking a lesson from native developers. And fortunately, we no longer have to give up on the web as a platform when we give up on the notion of an ever-present Internet connection.
Today, there are a variety of tools that web developers can take advantage of to adopt an offline-first mindset. Most notably, we can take advantage of new in-browser databases like Web SQL and IndexedDB. Here’s a list of some tools that can ease this process.
Just remember: offline-first isn’t only about those who are offline. It’s about making a faster and smoother experience for everyone, regardless of whether they’re offline, intermittently online, online with a poor connection, or surfing on a cool 75 mbps FiOS connection.
Offline-first is for everyone. Offline-first is people-first.
Semver is so deeply entrenched in the Node community, that it’s hard to question it without making yourself an easy target for ridicule. Plus, much of the value of Semver comes from everybody collectively agreeing on it, so as with vaccines, dissenters risk being labeled as a danger to the community at large.
To me, though, most of this discussion is missing the point. The issue is not semantic versioning, but rather the build systems we’ve created that assume and promote automatic updates based on semantic versioning – i.e. npm. We wouldn’t be so worried about a breaking change in underscore 1.7.0 if thousands of projects weren’t primed to auto-update their underscore dependencies.
As a developer, I divide my time pretty evenly between Java and JavaScript, so I may have unique perspective here. I love the npm and Node communities, and I’ve been happily using and publishing modules for the past year or so. But as a community, I think it’s time we started being honest with ourselves about what Semver and auto-updating are actually buying us.
Recap of auto-updating
Recently, npm changed its default settings to automatically add dependencies like this:
"some-dependency" : "^1.2.1"
instead of like this:
"some-dependency" : "~1.2.1"
The caret ^ means the dependency will automatically update to the latest minor version relative to 1.2.1 (e.g. 1.3.5), whereas the tilde ~ means the dependency will update to the latest patch version releative to 1.2.1 (e.g. 1.2.7).
So that means that when you do npm install some-dependency, by default your package.json will be modified to do caret-updating rather than the more humble tilde-updating. But in any case, the default has traditionally been some flavor of auto-updating.
Life in Javaland
A comparison with Java is useful. The standard packaging/dependency system in the Java world is Maven, where it’s always been recommended to nail down your dependencies to a very precise version in your pom.xml.
This is partly a reflection of Java’s enterprisey-ness, where the thought of auto-updating would probably horrify the local Chief Security Officer (or whatever). But it’s also a reflection of the fact that Maven predates Semver’s current boom in popularity, back in the bad old days when there were few expectations about what might change between versions.
However, if you actually want to use auto-updating, Maven does have so-called “snapshot” dependencies (e.g. 1.2.1-SNAPSHOT), which can change anytime, according to the whims of the publisher. Usually these are only used for internal development, with the big uppercase letters SNAPSHOT designed to warn you in a stern voice that what you’re doing is dangerous.
Google actually flirted with auto-updating for awhile with the + modifier in Android dependencies (e.g. 1.2.1+), but now they’ve shied away from it, and if you try to add a + dependency in Android Studio, it’ll throw a big warning at you to let you know you should nail down your dependencies.
So okay, we have one community where auto-updating is a dirty word, and another where it’s the default. They can’t both be right, so as Node developers, let’s consider why we might want to be suspicious of auto-updating.
Drawback 1: minor/patch versions can still break something
Today I was the asshole who pushed a backward breaking change in a patch version. It happens. Use exact versions in your package.json deps
Since Node was one of the the first communities to really embrace Semver, it’s tempting to say “it’s different this time,” and that that’s why we can get away with auto-updating but nobody else can. However, humans make mistakes, and Semver isn’t as airtight of a guarantee as we’d like to believe.
When we publish a patch or a minor release, we try our darnedest not to include breaking changes, but sometimes a bug slips through. Or sometimes a change that we consider to be non-breaking actually turns out to be breaking for somebody else further downstream.
I help maintain a fairly large open-source project (PouchDB), so I’ve seen this play out plenty of times. It’s not common, but it happens. One day I push a new pull request, and suddenly the Travis tests are failing due to some mysterious error. My first instinct is to assume the bug is in the pull request, but after some digging I realize that the master branch is failing too. What gives?
Well, the author of the foo module, which is depended upon by the bar module, which is depended upon by PouchDB, decided to change something in a patch release, but we weren’t prepared for it upstream, so now our tests are broken. This is an annoying situations to debug, because a git bisect is not enough. The same exact code that worked yesterday is broken today.
Typically what I do in these cases is step through the code to identify the offending module, check to see when the last master branch was pushed, try to figure out what versions of that module were published in the interim, and then either file a bug on that module or write new code to work around it.
It’s a tedious process. And it can be especially irritating, because when you’re writing a PR, you’re usually trying to fix some unrelated issue. Hunting down bugs in somebody else’s module is just an unwelcome distraction.
Drawback 2: it’s a security problem
This is such a big issue, I’m surprised nobody else in the Node community has mentioned it, to my knowledge.
npm has made it trivially easy to publish modules, which is awesome. I love that when I want to publish a new Node module, it’s just an npm publish away. Whereas if I want to publish a Java project to Maven Central, there’s a lot of ceremony in configuring my Maven credentials, doing a gradle uploadArchives, and then clicking around in the Sonatype Nexus interface. It’s a pain.
npm’s ease-of-use has a weakness, though. Given that the majority of Node projects use caret- or tilde-versioning, and given that it’s so easy to npm publish, what’s to stop some nogoodnik from stealing a prolific Node developer’s laptop (let’s say Substack or Mikeal Rogers), and then publishing some malware as a patch release to all their popular libraries? Bam, suddenly everybody’s continuous integration systems are downloading malware from npm and pushing it out to thousands of running systems.
You may trust Substack, but do you trust that he’s secured his laptop?
Of course, if you avoid caret- and tilde-versioning in your package.json, then this isn’t a problem. You can already inspect the code you’re running, and make sure you trust it. One might argue that this is the “more secure” approach, but that would negate one of auto-updating’s main selling points, which is that patch releases can supposedly contain security patches.
Drawback 3: auto-updating has a limited shelf life
This is the point I would really like to get across to other Node developers.
Right now it’s mostly fine for dependencies to break upstream, because we can remain pretty confident that if we file a bug on a project, the author will respond quickly and fix it.
For instance, a month ago I found a bug in Express, and not only did the maintainer (the awesome Doug Wilson) fix it in a matter of minutes, he also took it upon himself to come into the express-pouchdb project and submit a bunch of PRs. Experiences like that really exemplify what’s great about OSS development.
However, right now Node and npm are in their heyday. Changes are coming fast and furious, the community is active and engaged, and so of course caret- and tilde-versioning are pretty low-risk. Even if a bug is introduced in a minor or patch version upstream, it’ll probably get resolved quickly.
Imagine a future after the current boom, though, where npm occupies a position more like CPAN – still useful, but long in the tooth. Popular modules have fallen into disrepair, GitHub issues go unresolved. Maybe everyone’s moved on to Go.
In this post-apocalpytic future for Node, I can easily imagine developers saying, “Oh yeah, npm? That’s that thing where whenever you require() something, you have to immediately go in and remove all the tildes and carets.” Or worse, maybe someone will have to write a proxy in front of npm to act as a sort of Wayback Machine, shrinkwrapping each module to the dependencies it had when it was last published.
Don’t kid yourself, Noders – someday this future will be upon us. Project maintainers will eventually lose interest, move on to other projects, or maybe find that the obligations of family/work/whatever have reduced their ability to respond to bugs on GitHub. Maintainers will even die – yes, young coder, you too are mortal – and ideally whatever software we write should remain useful even after we’re gone. Ideally.
I don’t have the answers, but I do know that we as a community need to start preparing for eventualities like this. Right now it may feel like the party’s never going to end, but eventually the booze will run out, the music will stop, and we will have to make a sober evaluation of our software’s legacy. Recognizing the limitations of Semver and caret- and tilde-versioning are a step in that direction.
Postscript: why do people rebel against Semver?
I have a hunch about this: I think it’s because the larger culture hasn’t adjusted to Semver yet.
For someone steeped in Node practices, it may be obvious that version 3.0.0 of a module has introduced breaking changes since 2.0.0. To the average layman, though, a major version change indicates some big overhaul of the software, along with a slew of new features. This is a holdover from the shrinkwrap era, when a new major version meant a shiny new box in the store, and it’s still the prevailing view in popular understanding: “web 2.0,” “government 2.0,” etc.
What Semver ignores is that bumping a major version has marketing value.
We definitely experienced that recently in PouchDB. I found it funny that after we released version 3.0.0, we suddenly got a lot more traffic and stargazers, and we were even featured in JavaScript Weekly. However, the biggest change in 3.0.0 was subtracting features – that’s why we incremented the major version!
By contrast, the previous version, 2.2.3, constituted a huge internal restructuring that brought better stability, but you wouldn’t really know it, since it was just a patch version. And it got much less attention than 3.0.0.
I suppose the payoffs from incrementing a major version may dwindle once you get into Chrome-like territory with version 36, 37, etc., but for the low versions, it definitely seems to help boost your project’s public visibility.
All signs seem to indicate that Apple will finally ship IndexedDB in Safari 7.1 sometime this year. This means that Safari, the last holdout against IndexedDB, will finally relent to the inevitable victory of HTML5’s new, new storage engine.
So I thought this would be a good time to hold a wake for Web SQL – that much maligned, much misunderstood also-ran that still proudly ships in Safari, Chrome, Opera, iOS, and every version of Android since 2.0.
Often in the tech industry we’re too quick to eviscerate some recently-obsoleted technology (Flash, SVN, Perl), because, as with politics and religion, nothing needs discrediting so much as the most recently reigning zeitgeist. Web SQL deserves better than that, though, so I’m here to give it its dues.
openDatabase('mydatabase', 1, 'mydatabase', 5000000, function (db) { db.transaction(function (tx) { tx.executeSql('create table rainstorms (mood text, severity int)', [], function () { tx.executeSql('insert into rainstorms values (?, ?)', ['somber', 6], function () { tx.executeSql('select * from rainstorms where mood = ?', ['somber'], function (tx, res) { var row = res.rows.item(0); console.log('rainstorm severity: ' + row.severity + ', my mood: ' + row.mood); }); }); }); }, function (err) { console.log('boo, transaction failed!: ' + err); }, function () { console.log('yay, transaction succeeded!'); });});
The gist of the story is this: in 2009 or so, native iOS and Android apps were starting to give the web a run for its money, and one area where the W3C recognized some room for improvement was in client-side storage. So Apple and Google hacked up the Web SQL Database API, which basically acknowledged that SQLite was great, mobile devs on iOS and Android loved it, and so both companies were happy to ship it in their browsers [1].
However, Microsoft and (especially) Mozilla balked, countering that the SQL language is not really a standard, and having one implementation in WebKit didn’t meet the “independent implementations” requirement necessary to be considered a serious spec.
So by 2010, Web SQL was abandoned in favor of IndexedDB, which is a document store that can be thought of as the NoSQL answer to Web SQL. It was designed by Nikunj Mehta at Oracle (of all places), and by 2014 every major browser, including IE 10 and Android 4.4, has shipped a version of IndexedDB, with Safari expected to join later this year.
As a rank-and-file developer, though, who’s worked with both Web SQL and IndexedDB, I can’t shake the feeling that the W3C made the wrong choice here. Let’s remember what Web SQL actually gave us:
SQLite in the browser. Seriously, right down to the sqlite_master table, fts indexes for full-text search, and the idiosyncratic type system. The only thing you didn’t get were PRAGMA commands – other than that, you still had transactions, joins, binary blobs, regexes, you name it.
5MB of storage by default, up to 50MB or more depending on the platform, to be confirmed by the user with a popup window at various increments.
The ability to easily hook into the native mobile SQLite databases, e.g. using the SQLite plugin for Cordova/PhoneGap.
A high-level, performant API based on an expressive language most everybody knows (SQL).
A database which had already been battle-tested on mobile devices, i.e. the place where performance matters.
A database which, let’s not forget, is also open-source.
Now what we have instead is IndexedDB, which basically lets you store key/value pairs, where the values are JavaScript object literals and the keys can be one or more fields from within that object. It supports gets, puts, deletes, and iteration. In Chrome it’s built on Google’s LevelDB, whereas in Firefox it’s actually backed by SQLite. In IE, who knows.
Enoughhasbeenwrittenalready about the failure of IndexedDB to capture the hearts of developers. And the API certainly won’t win any beauty contests:
html5rocks.indexedDB.open = function() { var version = 1; var request = indexedDB.open("todos", version); // We can only create Object stores in a versionchange transaction. request.onupgradeneeded = function(e) { var db = e.target.result; // A versionchange transaction is started automatically. e.target.transaction.onerror = html5rocks.indexedDB.onerror; if(db.objectStoreNames.contains("todo")) { db.deleteObjectStore("todo"); } var store = db.createObjectStore("todo", {keyPath: "timeStamp"}); }; request.onsuccess = function(e) { html5rocks.indexedDB.db = e.target.result; html5rocks.indexedDB.getAllTodoItems(); }; request.onerror = html5rocks.indexedDB.onerror;};
Instead of retreading the same old ground, though, I’d like to give my own spin on the broken promises of IndexedDB, as well as acknowledge where it has succeeded.
The death of Web SQL: a play in 1 act
To understand the context of how IndexedDB won out over Web SQL, let’s flash back to 2009. Normally you’d need sleuthing skills to solve a murder mystery, but luckily for us the W3C does everything out in the open, so the whole story is publicly available on the Internet.
Here’s my retelling of what went down, starting with the 2009 IRC log:
PROLOGUESix houses, all alike in dignity,In fair IRC, where we lay our scene,From ancient grudge to new mutiny,Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean.From Oracle, that SQL seer of IndexedDB,To Google, the stronghold of search,We add Mozilla, the Web SQL killa,And Apple, peering from its mobile perch.Here, a storage war would set keys to clack,Tongues to wag, and specs to shatter, There was also Microsoft and Opera,Who don't really seem to matter.THE PLAYERSNIKUNJ MEHTA, of House ORACLE, an instigatorJONAS SICKING, of House MOZILLA, an assassinMACIEJ STACHOWIAK, of House APPLE, a pugilistIAN FETTE, of House GOOGLE, a pleaderCHARLES MCCATHIENEVILE, of House OPERA, a peacemakerACT 1SCENE: A dark and gloomy day in Mountain View, orperhaps a bright and cheery one, depending on your IRC client's color scheme.
OK, enough joking around. Let’s let the players tell the story in their own words. I’ll try not to editorialize too much [2].
Jonas Sicking (Mozilla):
we’ve had a lot of discussions
primarily with MS and Oracle, Oracle stands behind Nikunj
we’ve talked to a lot of developers
the feedback we got is that we really don’t want SQL
Ian Fette (Google):
We’ve implemented WebDB, we’re about to ship it
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
We’ve implemented WebDB and have been shipping it for some time
it’s shipping in Safari
(At the time, Web SQL was called “Web DB,” and IndexedDB was called “Web Simple DB,” or just “Nikunj.”)
So basically, Sicking (of Mozilla) throws down the gauntlet: users don’t want SQL, and the solution proposed by Nikunj Mehta is backed by all three of Oracle, Microsoft, and Mozilla. Fette (of Google) and Stachowiak (of Apple) respond huffily that they’re already shipping Web SQL.
Ian Fette (Google):
we’re also interested in the Nikunj One
Fette makes a concession here. Recall that Google was quick to implement both Web SQL and IndexedDB, at least in Chrome. The Android stock browser/WebView didn’t get IndexedDB until version 4.4.
Ian Fette (Google):
the Chrome implementation shares some but not quite all of the code
beside shipping it, web sites have versions that target the iPhone and use it
we can’t easily drop it in the near future for that reason
However, Google doesn’t want to stop shipping Web SQL: that genie’s already out of the bottle, and web sites are already using it.
Later on they discuss LocalStorage. This is an interesting part of the conversation: it’s acknowledged that LocalStorage is limited because it’s synchronous only. It’s suggested that instead of IndexedDB, they could simply extend LocalStorage, but nobody bites on that proposal.
Jeremy Orlow (Google):
Google is not happy with the various proposals
Adrian Bateman (Microsoft):
Microsoft’s position is that WebSimpleDB is what we’d like to see
we don’t think we’ll reasonably be able to ship an interoperable version of WebDB
trying to arrive at an interoperable version of SQL will be too hard
Here we arrive at one of the best arguments against Web SQL: creating a separate implementation to match the WebKit version would just be too hard – Microsoft and Mozilla would have to rewrite SQLite itself, with all its funky idiosyncrasies, or just include it wholesale, in which case it’s not an independent implementation.
Chris Wilson (Microsoft):
it seems with multiple interoperable implementations
that you can’t really call it stillborn
when we started looking at WebDB
the reason we liked Nikunj was that it doesn’t impose
but it has the power
the part that concerned us with WebDB is that it presupposes SQLite
we’re not really sure
Ivan Herman (W3C):
Proposal
all the browsers shipping WebDB are WebKit based
proposal: we move WebDB to WebKit.org, and we kill it as a deliverable from this group
Charles C. McCathieNevile (Opera):
I think we’re likely to ship it
At this point, it’s pretty much taken for granted that Web SQL will be dropped from the HTML5 spec. The only thing they’re deciding now is whether to give it to a nice farm family upstate, or take it out back and shoot it.
Google won’t let it go, though. And several times, the speakers are even reminded that they’ve run out of time for discussion of web storage. Google makes the case for full-text search:
Sam Ruby (Apache):
Apple and Google have expressed an interest in added full text search to the api we’ve used
Jeremy Orlow (Google):
that’s extremely important to Google too
Ian Fette (Google):
To use this for gmail we have to be able to do fulltext and we don’t think we can do that performant in JS so we would like native code to do that.
Nikunj Mehta (Oracle):
In some discussions we can provide keyword/context, but fulltext incoroprates some more concepts that can get hairy in different languages. It should perform aequately with a qiuck index.
…
Spec was originally written on berkeleyDB which had no way to retrieve object based on key index. had a way to join dbs but we added a way to lookup an object from the index and treating the indices, and use of joins dropped.
So Google was really adamant that they needed full-text search for Gmail, but nobody else besides Apple was convinced.
Here’s an interesting experiment: open up Gmail in Chrome, and set your developer tools to emulate a mobile device, say the Nexus 4. Perform a search, and then check out the Resources tab to see if Google is doing anything interesting with storage.
If you’re not sure what you’re looking at, I’ll let you in on the secret: that’s a virtual table, created with the full-text search (FTS) capabilities of SQLite. Note that IndexedDB is not being used at all. And if you use desktop Gmail, neither database is used.
So clearly, Google has already voted with their code to support Web SQL, at least on mobile.
Correction: it turns out that’s not actually a FTS table – it’s just a regular table with some fancy triggers. Queries are cached, but they’re not actually run on the client. Still, FTS is indeed possible in Web SQL, and I think my point about Google preferring Web SQL over IndexedDB still stands.
Back to the IRC log:
Jeremy Orlow (Google):
In Gmail example, if you are searching for a to and from address you might have zillions of addresses so it might be a big burden on the system
Ian Fette (Google):
In terms of the world, Mozilla won’t implement WebDB, and we want to get Gmail working with a DB and there are others who want to get apps working. Plus or minus some detail, it seems Web Simple Database can do taht
Famous last words. It’s five years later, and clearly Google still doesn’t think IndexedDB is ready for primetime, at least in Gmail. Maybe IndexedDB v2 will save the day, though: the working draft contains a proposal for FTS, among other goodies.
The email follow-up: shots fired
After the 2009 meeting, there’s this follow-up email thread, which makes for great reading if you want to see what a W3C fist fight looks like. Curiously, nobody at Google joins in the fray, and we have only Stachowiak at Apple rising to Web SQL’s defense:
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
We actually have a bit of a chicken-and-egg problem here. Hixie has
said before he’s willing to fully spec the SQL dialect used by Web
Database. But since Mozilla categorically refuses to implement the
spec (apparently regardless of whether the SQL dialect is specified),
he doesn’t want to put in the work since it would be a comparatively
poor use of time.
Great point. It’s a little disingenuous of Mozilla to cite their own non-participation as a lack of independent implementations.
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
At the face-to-face, Mozilla representatives said that most if not all of the developers they spoke to said they wanted “anything but SQL” in a storage solution. This clashes with our experience at Apple, where we have been shipping Web Database for nearly two years now, and where we have seen a number of actual Web applications deployed using it (mostly targeting iPhone).
To me, this argument is so obvious it’s heartbreaking: SQL is a very newbie-friendly language, and iOS (and Android) developers are already familiar with SQLite. So why fix what ain’t broke?
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
It seems pretty clear to me that, even if we provide Web SimpleDB as an alternative, our mobile-focused developers will continue to use theSQL database. First, they will not see a compelling reason to change. Second, SimpleDB seems to require more code to perform even simple tasks (comparing the parallel examples in the two specs) and seems to be designed to require a JS library to be layered on top to work well. For our mobile developers, total code size is at a premium. They seem less willing than desktop-focused Web developers to ship large JS libraries, and have typically used mobile-specific JS libraries or aggressively pruned versions of full JS libraries.
An excellent point, and the Gmail example shows that this prediction has been borne out in practice. Jonas Sicking responds:
Jonas Sicking (Mozilla):
If we do specify a specific SQL dialect, that leaves us having to implement it. It’s very unlikely that the dialect would be compatible with SQLite (especially given that SQLite uses a fairly unusual SQL dialect with regards to datatypes) which likely leaves us implementing our own SQL engine.
…
I definitely agree that we don’t want a solution that punishes the mobile market. I think the way to do that is to ensure that SimpleDB is useful even for mobile platforms.
Sicking is right about the difficulty that Mozilla faces here, but in hindsight he was a little optimistic about IndexedDB on mobile. HTML5 is only now starting to catch up to native apps in terms of performance, while big players like Facebook have stopped betting on it entirely.
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
> Indeed. I still personally wouldn’t call it multiple independent
> implementations though.
Would you call multiple implementations that use the standard C library independent? Obviously there’s a judgment call to be made here. I realize that in this case a database implementation is a pretty key piece of the problem. But I also think it would be more fruitful for you to promote solutions you do like, than to try to find lawyerly reasons to stop the advancement of specs you don’t (when the later have been implemented and shipped and likely will see more implementations).
Stachowiak is clearly bitter that Web SQL got rejected for what he cites as “lawyerly” reasons. He continues:
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
I don’t think SimpleDB is useless for mobile platforms. You certainly *could* use it. But it does have three significant downsides compared to the SQL database: (1) it’s very different from what developers have already (happily) been using on mobile; (2) the target design point is that it’s primarily expected to be used through JavaScript libraries layered on top, and not directly (so you have to ship more code over the wire); and (3) for more complex queries, more of the work has to be done in JavaScript instead of in the database engine (so performance will likely be poor on low-power CPUs). For these reasons, I expect a lot of mobile developers will stick with the SQL database, even if we also provide something else.
Sicking had admitted earlier that he was “… not experienced enough to articulate all of the reasons well enough.” So after this onslaught from Stachowiak, another Mozilla employee, Robert O’Callahan, rushes to his colleague’s aid:
Robert O’Callahan (Mozilla):
> Would you call multiple implementations that use the standard C library
> independent? Obviously there’s a judgment call to be made here.
Yes. Multiple implementations passing query strings (more or less) verbatim to SQLite for parsing and interpretation would not pass that judgement call… IMHO, but wouldn’t you agree?
…
I think the problem is rather coming up with a SQL definition that can be implemented by anything other than SQLite (or from scratch, of course). One weird thing about SQLite is that column types aren’t enforced. So either the spec requires something like SQLite’s “type affinity” (in which case it doesn’t fit well with most other SQL implementations, and precludes common performance optimizations), or it requires strict type checking (which perhaps you could implement in SQLite by adding CHECK constraints?). But the latter course is probably incompatible with deployed content, so contrary to Jonas I expect the spec would be implementable *only* on top of SQLite (or from scratch, of course), or perhaps some unnatural embedding into other engines where all values are text or variants. Experience with alternative implementations would be important.
All valid points. SQLite has its own quirks, and Web SQL is basically a thin layer over SQLite. Although Stachowiak does point out later that “WebKit has around 15k lines of code which implement asynchronicity, do checking and rewrites on the queries, export DOM APIs, manage transactions, expose result sets, etc.”
O’Callahan continues:
Robert O’Callahan (Mozilla):
Do you have easy access to knowledge about the sort of complex queries these mobile apps do? That would be very useful.
To Apple’s discredit, such data was never provided (as far as I know). Although again, the example with Gmail is pretty instructive here.
Robert O’Callahan (Mozilla):
We already ship SQLite and implementing Web Database using SQLite would definitely be the path of least resistance for us. We’re just concerned it might not be the right thing for the Web.
This, of course, is why Mozilla is awesome. Whatever the advantages of Web SQL may have been, you can’t say that Mozilla didn’t have the best interests of the web in mind when they killed it.
Stachowiak counters somewhat weakly, ceding to most of O’Callahan’s points, but taking up the utilitarian argument that Web SQL is better for developers:
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
It seems that a database layer with a good amount of high-level concepts (including some kind of query language) is likely to be easier to code against directly for many use cases. Thus, application programmers, particularly in environments where extra abstraction layers are particularly costly
[Furthermore,] some mobile web developers have existing investment in SQL in particular, and do not appear to have had problems with it as a model. It would be a shame to abandon them, as in many ways they have been better pioneers of offline Web apps than mainline desktop-focused Web developers.
It seems plausible to me that SQL is not the best solution for all storage use cases. But it seems like a pretty aggressive position to say that, as a result, it should be out of the Web platform (and not just augmented by other facilities). It seems like that would underserve other use cases
Smelling blood, O’Callahan moves in for the kill:
Robert O’Callahan (Mozilla):
> Thus, it did not seem there would be a practical benefit to
> specifying the SQL dialect. Thus, those present said they were satisfied to
> specify that SQLite v3 is the dialect.
What exactly does that mean? Is it a specific version of SQLite? Almost every SQLite release, even point releases, adds features.
The fact that SQLite bundles new features, bug fixes and performance improvements together into almost every release makes it especially difficult to build a consistent Web API on. Have you frozen your SQLite import to a particular version? Or do you limit the SQLite dialect by parsing and validating queries? Or do you allow the dialect to change regularly as you update your SQLite import?
I thought there was a consensus that pointing to a pile of C code isn’t a good way to set standards for the Web. That’s why we write specs, and require independent implementations so we’re not even accidentally relying on a specific pile of C code. This seems to be a departure from that.
Another great point from O’Callahan. I recall writing a Cordova app where I actually had to fetch the SQLite version from the sqlite_master table, in order to figure out what features of FTS were supported. It wasn’t pretty. (Although, to be fair, we web developers are no strangers to such hacks; just take a look at the jQuery source code some time.)
There’s a little more back-and-forth in the thread, and Charles McCathieNevile (of Opera) jumps in to mediate a bit. They discuss performance, and whether any guarantees can be made about the big-O performance of IndexedDB. Ultimately, Nikunj Mehta has the last word:
Nikunj Mehta (Oracle):
WebSimpleDB will always remain easy and good to use directly, even though it will also support those who want to use libraries on top. Whether people would still prefer to use libraries or not, will depend on their use case. Specific use cases would help to find a more objective solution to your issue.
So here we arrive at a major selling point of IndexedDB: it’s low-level – much, much lower than SQL – so it’s not designed to be used directly by developers. In fact, I tend of think of IndexedDB as a thin transactional layer over LevelDB (on Chrome, anyway), which itself is best described as a tool for building databases rather than a database itself.
Also, from working on PouchDB, where we support all three of Web SQL, IndexedDB, and LevelDB, I can confirm that the first is the easiest to work with, and the last is the hardest. IndexedDB is definitely a far cry from raw LevelDB, but it has nothing close to the flexibility provided by Web SQL’s diverse toolkit. (Disclaimer: the other authors may disagree.)
Broken promises of IndexedDB: did library authors fill the gap?
So let’s return to Mehta’s original point: IndexedDB was designed to be low-level enough that the void could be filled by JavaScript libraries. In the same way that nobody uses the native XMLHttpRequest or DOM APIs ever since jQuery came along, the assumption was that library authors would pick up the slack for IndexedDB’s cumbersome API.
And although I count myself as a member of that cohort (hint, hint: try PouchDB), with the benefit of hindsight I’d like to evaluate how well that plan has played out:
Although arguably, they had no choice, given the performance needs of mobile devices. One of the downsides of a low-level JavaScript API is that the rest has to be implemented in, well, JavaScript, which tends to be slower than native C code. Unsurprisingly, in our performance tests with PouchDB, we’ve found that the Web SQL backend is nearly always faster than the IndexedDB backend, sometimes by a decimal order of magnitude.
My own take on IndexedDB
I have a few personal theories as to why IndexedDB still hasn’t really taken off, and they mostly circle back to the same points made by Stachowiak and Fette five years ago.
First off, it’s hard to get developers to care about offline functionality for any platform other than mobile – you just don’t have the same problems with poor performance and spotty Internet connections. And on mobile devices, Web SQL is king (sorry Windows Phone), meaning that in practice mobile devs can just forget that IndexedDB exists.
Secondly, IndexedDB doesn’t offer much beyond what you can already get with LocalStorage, and its API is a lot tougher to understand. It’s asynchronous, which is already a challenge for less experienced developers. And if you don’t need to do any fancy pagination, then usually a plain old localStorage.get()/localStorage.put() along with some JSON parsing/serializing will serve you just fine.
Compare this with the Web SQL database, which is also asynchronous, but which provides a fluent query language and a bevy of additional features, one of the most underrated of which is full-text search. Just think about what a client-side search engine with support for tokenization and stemming (the Porter stemmer is baked right in!) could do for your app’s comboboxes, and then compare that with IndexedDB’s meager offerings.
Another theory is that Apple’s criticisms of IndexedDB became a self-fulfilling prophesy. Clearly they’ve put more effort into Web SQL than IndexedDB, the spec be damned, and by failing to implement IndexedDB in Safari and iOS, they’ve probably stunted its growth by years.
Finally, it’s worth acknowledging that IndexedDB is just a crummy API. If you look at the HTML5 Rocks example and don’t start having flashbacks to xmlHttpRequest.onreadystatechange = function() ..., then you haven’t been doing web dev for very long.
However, nobody wants to have to resort to a third-party wrapper unless it offers the kinds of benefits that jQuery gave us over the DOM – interoperability, robustness, and an API that’s so convenient and understandable that a generation of web developers probably believes the $ is just a part of the language.
PouchDB: the jQuery of databases
Of course, this is exactly the problem we’re trying to solve with PouchDB. (I know, here comes the shameless plug.) PouchDB isn’t just a great tool for syncing data between JavaScript environments and CouchDB; it’s also a general-purpose storage API designed to work well regardless of the browser it’s running in. Think of it as jQuery for databases.
Currently, PouchDB falls back to Web SQL on browsers that don’t support IndexedDB, and it can fall back to a remote CouchDB on browsers that don’t support either. In the future, we’ll also support LocalStorage and a simple in-memory store, which will basically extend our reach everywhere, and give developers a drop-in database that “just works.”
Of course, we also do a lot of magic under the hood to work around browser bugs, in both Web SQL and IndexedDB. And there are a lot of bugs – enough for a whole other blog post. So that’s another way that we’re like jQuery.
Mostly, though, we’re just trying to move HTML5 storage forward, and to fulfill the original vision of web developers having access to neat JavaScript libraries built on top of IndexedDB. If PouchDB (or some similar library) manages to achieve mainstream success, then Nikunj Mehta will be vindicated, regardless of how developers feel about IndexedDB itself.
Conclusion
Web SQL will probably never truly die. Google and Apple are invested enough that they can’t remove it from their browsers without breaking thousands of mobile apps and web sites (including their own).
And when I write web apps, I tend to care enough about mobile performance that, until IndexedDB catches up, I’ll probably continue giving a nod to Web SQL with code like this:
var pouch = new PouchDB('mydb', {adapter: 'websql'});if (!pouch.adapter) { // fall back to IndexedDB pouch = new PouchDB('mydb');}
Web SQL, I salute you. You’re no longer in our hearts, but you’ll remain in our pockets for years to come.
Disclaimer: I apologize if I’ve misquoted anyone or taken what they said out of context. Please feel free to rip me a new one in the comments, on Twitter, or on Hacker News.
Notes:
[1]: In fact, Web SQL had been shipping in Safari since 2007. Presumably they wanted to test it out in the wild before committing to a formal spec.
[2]: I editorialize a lot.
[3]: I’m skipping some details of the story; Web SQL certainly wasn’t killed in a day. The criticisms of Web SQL, especially the “SQLite is not a standard” part, can be traced back to an April 2009 blog post and email by Vladimir Vukicevic of Mozilla. The conclusion reached by both Stachowiak and Sicking at the end of that thread was, to quote Stachowiak, that “the best path forward is to spec a particular SQL dialect, even though that task may be boring and unpleasant and not as fun as inventing a new kind of database.” Nikunj Mehta disagreed, and then went on to invent a new kind of database.
Update: I learned that Shrub exists. It’s much nicer than what I hacked up in an hour!
This is just a quick one.
I host a lot of public files on an Amazon S3 bucket. It’s my main mechanism for publishing releases of my open-source software.
So I was amazed to discover recently that S3 doesn’t have an easy way to just… show all the files. Like, not even a basic directory listing, which you could easily get with an Apache server. Just nothing.
So I made a better one, using Bootstrap for styling. Below is a screenshot, and here it is in action.
To use it, just download the index.html file from the GitHub page and drop it into the root of your public S3 bucket. That’s it!
As an aside, isn’t it awesome how easy web development has become, thanks to modern tools like Bootstrap, JQuery, and Handlebars? That file from Amazon used 174 lines of Javascript, whereas mine is only 99. Of course I have three external dependencies, but I use CDNs, so you probably won’t notice a difference in performance. How cool is that?
I’d like to talk to you today about Couch apps. No, not CouchApps. No, not necessarily CouchApps either. The phrase has been bandied around a lot, so it’s worth explaining what I mean: I’m talking about webapps that exclusively use CouchDB for their backend, whether or not they’re actually hosted within CouchDB and regardless of how they’re built.
Yes, this is a thing people are actually trying to do, and no, it’s not crazy. The purpose of this article is to explain why.
First off, some background: CouchDB is a NoSQL database (or key-value store, as the cool kids say) written in Erlang. It is probably the origin of this joke. Nobody who uses CouchDB cares that it is written in Erlang, though, because the big selling point is that you can interact with it using Javascript, JSON, and plain ol’ HTTP. It is “a database for the web,” the first of its kind.
CouchDB: it’s a database, right?
When I first started using CouchDB, I tried to treat it like any other database. I looked for connectors based on the language I was using: Ektorp for Java, AnyEvent::CouchDB for Perl, Nano for Node. And I used the web interface (bewilderingly called “Futon”) as I would a query browser – neat for debugging, but not much else. The fact that it ran in a web browser just kinda seemed like a gimmick.
Because CouchDB is a web server, you can serve applications directly [to] the browser without any middle tier. When I’m feeling punchy, I like to call the traditional application server stack “extra code to make CouchDB uglier and slower.”
Suddenly, I realized what CouchDB was all about.
No wait, CouchDB is a miracle
See, here I was, using client-side Javascript to talk to Express to talk to Node to talk to Nano to talk to Couch, and at each step I was converting parameter names from underscores to camel case (or whatever my petty hangups are), all the while introducing bugs as I tried to make each layer fit nicely with the next one. And I had a working web server right in front of me! CouchDB! Why not just call it directly, you fool?! (I shout at myself in hindsight.)
I think the reason a lot of developers, like myself, might have missed this epiphany is that we’re used to treating databases as, well, databases. Whether it’s MongoDB or MySQL or Oracle, you gotta have your JDBC connector for Java and perhaps an ORM layer or maybe you just give up on Hibernate and write all the database objects yourself, so half of your code is getters and setters, but that’s OK, because that’s how we abstract the database.
You see, you can’t just have your peanut butter and jelly sandwich! You need an interface between the bread and the peanut butter, and an abstraction layer between the peanut butter and the jelly, and don’t even get me started on the jelly and the bread! What, you want your bread to get soggy?
As a programmer, I’m so used to treating databases as this other, alien thing that needs to be handled with latex gloves, separately from my application code, that reaching for the nearest library has become a reflex.
But you don’t need that with CouchDB. Because… it’s just HTTP. Any extra layers just give you another API to learn.
CouchDB is the web done right
And in fact, CouchDB is better than HTTP, because CouchDB actually fulfills the promise of what RESTful services were supposed to be, instead of the kludges we’ve come to expect. Look! DELETE actually deletes things! POST isn’t just what you use when you need to send more data than a GET allows! And HEAD and PUT are actually useful, instead of just being trivia to impress your friends at dinner parties — “Oh, did you know that there are actually more HTTP commands than just GET and POST?” “Oh, how fascinating!”
You see, once you set aside your preconceived notion of what a database is supposed to be, you can actually get rid of all your fancy connectors and just use a standard HTTP library. (I like Requests for Python.) You can even use the network debugger in a browser window to see how CouchDB does everything. It’s all just AJAX!
And then, if you make it this far down the rabbit hole, you might notice that CouchDB actually has a user authentication database, with password hashing. You might also notice that it’s even got roles and privileges and administrator controls. And that’s when you realize, with fascinated horror, the most insidious thing about CouchDB:
CouchDB doesn’t want to be your database; it wants to be your web site.
And finally, this is where we come back to the subject of Couch apps. A Couch app is just a pure HTML/CSS/Javascript application, with only CouchDB as its backend, and this is the intended use case for CouchDB.
Now, think about what this proposition means to you as a developer. The web is moving more and more towards rich, client-side applications — we’ve had jQuery for years, and now we even have MVC with platforms like Ember, Knockout, and AngularJS. If CouchDB does user authentication (it’s got a “signup” button right on the home page, for crying out loud), paging, indexing, full-text search, geo data, and it all speaks HTTP, well… what does that actually leave us to do on the server?
Take a long look in the mirror, and really ask yourself! And yes, for those of you who do machine learning and scientific computing and business intelligence, I can already see you raising your hands, but for the rest of us who get paid to write Twitter clones, the answer is: not much. Your average CRUD app can magically transform into a PGPD app (PUT, GET, POST, DELETE), you can throw it up on CouchDB with some nice HTML and CSS to style it, and be at your local brewpub by 3. Or maybe you could just send the default Futon interface to the client and tell them you wrote it.
Now, this is the dream. And CouchDB, as it stands in 2013, actually gets us pretty damn far toward that dream. The app I’m releasing this week, Ultimate Crossword, is a testament to that. It’s a pure Couch app that only cheats by using Solr for full-text search (because I was too lazy to learn the Lucene plugin). It’s got user accounts, data aggregation, and even continuous syncing between the client and server thanks to the wonderful PouchDB.
Building this site gave me a lot of insight into what’s possible with a Couch app. However, I also got a reality check about where CouchDB still falls short of achieving the dream. I’ve got four big complaints:
1) No per-document read privileges
This is a big one. CouchDB has three basic security modes:
Everyone can do everything.
Some people can write (some documents), everyone can read (all documents).
Some people can write (some documents), some people can read (all documents).
If you want to give users exclusive read access to certain documents, you have to create a separate database for each user. And unfortunately, CouchDB has no feature to do this automatically. So you need a process on the server with administrative privileges to do it, breaking the pure “Couch app” ideal. Then, if you want to aggregate the data, you actually need another process to sync to a separate database, and… well, it just gets messy. I’m strongly rooting for this feature to show up in a future CouchDB release.
2) No password recovery.
This is a feature that users have come to expect from modern web sites. And despite all its security flaws (in that it makes your email a single point of failure), it seems here to stay.
Now, CouchDB can store arbitrary data in the users table (like email addresses), and you can even do custom validation. But for the whole “give us your email, and we’ll send you a new password” thing, you’re on your own.
On the bright side, the passwords are all salted and PBKDF2-hashed, so no attacker has much to gain from cracking your Couch.
3) No database migration.
This is a big one for me, although I wonder if I’m the only one. Since my early days of Java development, I’ve appreciated having Liquibase so I could track my database schema changes in version control.
In theory, CouchDB should be ideal for something like this, since it versions everything, and even its views (aka indexes) are their own documents. But I haven’t found a good recipe for managing this yet. For the time being, I just keep a series of Python scripts that create the databases.
4) Views are not indexes, and documents are not tables.
One of the nice things about SQL databases as a development paradigm is the flexibility of the SQL language itself. Decided you wanna sort by dogsLastName instead of favoritePokemon? No problem, we’ll just add an index. Too much data getting sent across the wire? No big deal, we’ll just SELECT the fields we need, instead of SELECT(*).
In CouchDB, you can’t do a WHERE and you can’t just SELECT the fields you want. Any query that’s not simply fetching a whole document by its ID requires a view, and those are costly to create. I’ve worked with Couch databases containing millions of documents, and rebuilding a view would often take days. I’d have a coworker ask me to add a new filter criterion for a view, and on Friday I’d say, “Okay, it’ll be ready by Monday.” For the Ultimate Crossword app, I stupidly decided to use CouchDB to crunch the data itself, and I ended up needing five separate Couch servers running on solid state drives in order to process it in in a reasonable amount of time. (CouchDB is best thought of as a single-process application. It’s append-only, so it uses one process per database file.)
Also, the fact that you can’t SELECT arbitrary fields means you need to start thinking about how much data you want to send over the wire with each document, and how to threshold it. I found myself structuring my database into a summary/detail format early on, and modeling the documents very tightly to the user interface, in ways that just made me feel icky.
Database purists, of course, would say that this is where the latex gloves are supposed to come out. But I think that if CouchDB simply had a better system for managing migrations (see #3) and/or faster view creation, this would be a non-issue. I’d also love it if the output of a view could be put into its own database, so I could have endlessly kaleidoscoping views of my data. One more for the wishlist!
Conclusion
Despite these drawbacks, I still think CouchDB has a lot of potential to revolutionize the way people write webapps. I certainly still plan to use it for quick hacking (hell, the crossword app only took me ten days to write), and Couch’s append-only design means I’ll never have to worry about my data getting corrupted. (It’s been proudly touted as “the Honda Accord of databases.”)
But for all its developers’ humility, CouchDB is a really exciting technology. When you step back and look at it, it’s a daring, crazy proposition, a bold statement about how awesome web development would be if we could just let it be the web. It’s a raving streetside lunatic, grabbing random people by the shoulders and screaming at them with frantic urgency: “We don’t need the server anymore! We only need the database! The database is the server!”
In short, CouchDB is an expression of an ideal, a fantastical tale of science fiction told by wide-eyed dreamers. And if there’s one truth about wide-eyed dreamers, it’s this: with hindsight, their predictions either seem delusional, or inevitable.
(Psssst! Go check out my Ultimate Crossword app! It’ll make you feel bad about your user authentication!)
Update: I decided to remove the CouchDB user authentication from the Ultimate Crossword app (I realized it was irresponsible to let people collaboratively “solve” the puzzle), but it’s still a pure Couch app!
TL;DR: web sockets are more widely supported on port 443 (via SSL) than port 80. Check that your ISP actually supports the port you’re using at WebSocketsTest.com.
I just wasted a good half-day trying to debug a problem with web sockets in the Socket.io plugin for Node.js running on Nginx 1.4.1.
Running the Node app locally on port 3000, everything worked swell. However, as soon as I deployed it to my production server, I was seeing about a 10-second startup in my app. This occurred in four different browsers – Chrome, Chromium, Firefox, and Safari.
Each one was reporting a 502 Bad Gateway response from the server. So since the client assumed web sockets were not being supported, Socket.io was falling back on XHR polling, which is less speedy.
The Node logs said:
warn: websocket connection invalidinfo: transport end (undefined)
The Nginx logs said:
2013/05/21 10:41:00 [error] 6117#0: *8 upstream prematurely closed connection while reading response header from upstream [...]
Neither was very helpful. So after reading several forums and blog posts online, and adding lots of tweaks and hacks that didn’t work, my Nginx site configuration bloated up to this:
# node.js running locally on port 3000upstream node { server 127.0.0.1:3000; keepalive 256; # not necessary}# the public nginx server instance running on port 80server { listen 80; server_name <mysite.com>; # domain of my site access_log /var/log/nginx/<mysite>.access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/<mysite>.error.log; # supposedly prevents 502 bad gateway error; # ultimately not necessary in my case large_client_header_buffers 8 32k; # run the app on the root directory location / { # the following is required for WebSockets proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_set_header X-NginX-Proxy true; # supposedly prevents 502 bad gateway error; # ultimately not necessary in my case proxy_buffers 8 32k; proxy_buffer_size 64k; # the following is required proxy_pass http://node; proxy_redirect off; # the following is required as well for WebSockets proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade"; tcp_nodelay on; # not necessary } }
Since web sockets worked fine when running Node locally, I assumed it was a problem with Nginx. What eventually clued me in was that even running Node directly on port 80 yielded the same error.
Finally I realized that the problem was with my Internet provider themselves – they were disallowing web sockets connections on port 80! WebSocketsTest.com turned out to be an invaluable resource in debugging this.
Incidentally, it would have worked if I had used SSL on port 443. According to WebSocketsTest’s aggregate data, port 443 is supported about 89% of the time, compared to 78% for port 80.
I tested a few public Wifi spots around Geneva and can confirm that this figure seems about right. I would be curious to know if support varies by geographic region, but WebSocketsTest doesn’t publish that data.
Lesson #1: even if you’re using a modern browser, your Internet provider may not be up to snuff. Check it first, before you wreck your brain!
Lesson #2: If you plan on using web sockets in a production environment, SSL is apparently the way to go. Not only is it secure, but it’s also better supported (as of 2013).
There are alotoffolks trying to sell their miracle cure for the problem of writing efficient, testable, maintainable JavaScript. And there’s anequalnumberoffolks decrying the proliferation of almost-there libraries and flash-in-the-pan frameworks.
Bootstrap. Backbone. Handlebars. Angular. I’ve spent so much time hearing snatches of conversation about these tools, and trying to make sense of them, that after awhile it all starts to sound like some crazy beat poetry.
If you shouted that on a street corner while wielding a bottle of bourbon, you wouldn’t look out of place. I’ve seen the best minds of my generation destroyed trying to understand this mess.
A good JavaScript is hard to find
Part of the reason there are so many snake-oil salesmen is that the cure is so badly needed. Web development is both 1) hard and 2) absolutely crucial. Facebook and Gmail have set the bar high enough that nowadays everyone expects beautiful, responsive, browser-based applications that take milliseconds to download and work on every rectangular-shaped device you can throw at it. It’s a tall order.
And the reason it feels like snake oil is that none of these tools solves the entire problem. I’ve tried many of them, hoping that I had finally found the JavaScript silver bullet, and I’ve always felt vaguely disappointed afterwards. The medicine tastes good going down, I get excited watching YouTube tutorials and reading GitHub pages and coding in a new paradigm, and then afterwards I still end up sweating feverishly over the Chrome Developer Tools, trying to center a disobedient div or figure out why my event isn’t firing. I exchange one set of problems for another.
And then I lay awake at night wondering, “Well, maybe instead of JQuery UI, I should have used YUI or Bootstrap or…”? Then it’s back for another dose of the same old medicine.
Another world is possible
This situation really frustrates me, primarily because I come from a Java background. And in Java Land, the platform is mature enough that there’s a basic suite of components that have emerged as the brain-dead, obvious solutions to common problems.
Need a package manager? Cripes, it’s the 21st century: use Maven. Or Ivy, if you want something even simpler.
And if you use modern Java-based frameworks like Android or Grails, you’ll see that a lot of these third-party tools are already baked in: e.g. JUnit and HTTP Client for Android; Ivy, Hibernate, and JUnit for Grails. New Java developers pick up stuff like JUnit without thinking about it, as if it were just part of the language. And it practically is.
Even Java itself is mature enough that I’ve honestly felt satisfied since Java 6, and haven’t seen much need to upgrade. String switches in Java 7? Yawn, I’ve been using Enums since Java 5. Lambdas in Java 8? No need, Google Guava has me covered.
No silver JS bullet
JavaScript, on the other hand, is anything but mature. There is no “obvious” choice for third-party components – with the exception of JQuery, which is so omnipresent nowadays that it almost is JavaScript.
But aside from JQuery, there’s no one-stop solution that everyone rallies behind. For each of my “easy” questions for Java above, you get a forest of forked decision trees in JavaScript:
When you’ve got dozens of popular frameworks, many of them with overlapping or even conflicting goals, the choices can be overwhelming. And even after you choose one, it’s easy to end up second-guessing yourself and fretting endlessly over your decision. It’s a familiar case of the phenomenon popularly known as the paradox of choice.
So what’s a poor JavaScript developer to do?
Let’s say, for instance, that your boss tells your team that you need to write a mobile webapp. Do you choose JQuery Mobile, Sencha Touch, or Dojo Mobile? And what if you need to write a regular data-driven Ajax app? Do you choose Angular, Ember, or Backbone? Each of them has a snazzy self-laudatory website and fierce partisans on Stack Overflow. Looks like you’ve got some reading to do!
I’m new to web development, but I’ve come to believe that the only surefire solution to the problem of competing frameworks is to try them all. Not for a mission-critical project, of course – instead, you should just write a stub app. That way, you’ll discover each framework’s strengths and shortcomings, you’ll understand the problems it’s trying to solve, and you’ll be able to make an informed decision when it really counts.
In my opinion, it’s better to have three developers on your team take a week to write stub apps in three different frameworks, rather than blindly embark down a single path based on the attractiveness of a documentation page or the charisma of a YouTube evangelist.
My own stub app
I decided to try this approach recently with three frameworks I was curious about – Angular, Bootstrap, and PhoneGap. They seemed to have orthogonal goals, so in theory they should play nicely together.
My objective was to write a webapp with nice MVC features (Angular) that would look pretty (Bootstrap) and could work as a native Android or iOS app (PhoneGap). For the task itself, I chose to write an end-of-game score calculator for one of my favorite Euro-style board games, Imperial. This had the benefit of being a well-defined problem that scratched a personal itch, and plus it gave me something to show off to my board gamer buddies.
For the feature specifications, the usual suspects applied. I needed to persist user data, because presumably users would want to see their saved games, or resume a game if they accidentally closed the tab. The design had to be responsive in order to accomodate multiple screen sizes, because you could imagine using this app in your browser as well as on a smartphone. It had to support deep-linking, because what if you wanted to share the game results with your friends? And of course, the UI had to present the data in a useful way: who’s in first place, who came in second, are there any ties, etc.
When I first described this project to one of my coworkers, his reaction was “that sounds like way more than a stub app.” Which is true – as soon as you exceed a certain level of complexity, you run into interesting problems, for which the frameworks are supposed to provide useful solutions. This is exactly the point of writing the app.
In the end, I’m very satisfied with the project. Not because the app itself is the best I’ve ever written (it’s not), but because it taught me some hard lessons that I’ll take with me to my next web project. For instance, here are some of the lessons learned:
Bootstrap does not magically make everything responsive. Do not design for the desktop and then hope that when you resize the viewport everything will “just work.” Some assembly required.
Angular is a godsend. It’s as if someone stepped out of a time machine and showed us what HTML6 will look like, today. I initially wrote the app in JQuery; a naïve Angular rewrite resulted in about 20% less code.
That being said, Angular does not instantly replace JQuery, unless you really grok directives. I still had to fall back on the good ol’ $ from time to time.
Lawnchair is a cool idea, but it’s poorly documented, and the asynchronous approach means you can’t save user data in the onbeforeunload event. In the end, I just went with LocalStorage.
PhoneGap is awesome. But man oh man, do not try debugging it without Weinre, unless you like pulling your hair out.
These are all opinions that I hold after working on this app. And I don’t expect you, dear reader, to swallow any of them just based on my say-so. The only way you can learn these lessons is to build a stub app yourself.
And perhaps you’ll have a totally different experience and come to totally different conclusions. Your mileage may vary. But you won’t know until you take the car out for a test drive.
Conclusion
JavaScript development is hard. The community is going through some growing pains, with everyone defending their cherished framework. The only solution to this problem of fragmentation and “There’s More Than One Million Ways To Do It” is time.
I do see some rays of hope in projects like Meteor and Yeoman, which are very opinionated meta-frameworks that attempt to combine multiple “best of class” JavaScript solutions into one easy package for web developers. In a sense, they’re trying to solve the problem that’s already been solved in Java Land.
But since Java Land is an increasingly irrelevant, fading power next to the ascendant hegemony that is the People’s Republic of JavaScript, the solution can’t come soon enough. In the meantime, I’ll keep writing stub apps.
Recently I added a ton of features and improvements to the Relatedness Calculator. Not only is the new app faster, lighter, prettier, and lower-cholesterol, but it’s also made me a savvier web developer in the process. How about that! I find myself actually learning a lot about web development, and slowly correcting my shameful n00b errors from the first version.
How closely related am I to my grandma’s cousin’s daughter?
— A dude on a message board
Answering this question in an automated way required writing a parser, defining a hell of a lot of English relationships, and writing an algorithm to calculate the relatedness coefficient for arbitrarily chained relationships (e.g. “X’s X’s X’s (…) X”).
As it turns out, there’s a lot you have to know about genealogy in order to write such a system. At the minimum, you have to read something like Richard Dawkins’ essay on genesmanship from The Selfish Gene. But then there are also a lot of non-obvious things you learn that go beyond genealogy 101.
For instance, I learned that there’s a whole class of relationships that can be expressed with “half” – it’s not just half-brothers and half-sisters. There are half-cousins, half-uncles, half-second cousins, and even half-great-nieces too. What they all have in common is having two common ancestors in the family tree, which get reduced to just one in the “half” versions. Neat, huh?
There’s also a sort of “relatedness addition” that goes into calculating the relatedness coefficients for chained relations. If, for instance, I was parsing “uncle’s daughter,” I discovered I could take the common ancestors for “uncle” and the common ancestors for “daughter,” then use what the math geeks call matrix addition to get the right set of common ancestors. And it worked! I have no idea if it’s justified mathematically, but it made my unit tests pass, so that’s all I care about. (Man, am I a computer programmer, or what?)
There are also some relations that don’t make sense when you chain them together – for instance, “cousin’s brother” or “father’s son.” Examples like these kept screwing up the relatedness addition, because in fact they were redundant ways of expressing a much simpler concept. I.e., “cousin’s brother” is really just a cousin, and “father’s son” is really just you, or possibly your brother. The app had to handle all these errors to avoid barfing up nonsensical results, such as arbitrarily reduced relatedness coefficients for “father’s son’s father’s son’s father’s son’s…” etc.
So essentially, version one was an academic exercise. I barely paid any attention to the UI, and instead just made sure that the core logic was bulletproof. But all that changed with the second version.
User Confusion
From looking at the logs, I could see that users were typing a lot of unexpected queries that completely broke the system:
step-cousin twice removed on my mother’s side
john’s uncle’s wife
identical twin
father’s 2nd wife’s son
4th great-grandfather’s granddaughter
The worst part about a user typing something the system doesn’t understand is that they get a big fat error page. Most users will probably leave the site the first time something like that happens. After all, they went to all the trouble of typing a query out, and the system puked. Who would want to waste their time on a site like that?
Obviously some of these queries are things I can fix – “identical twin” and “twice removed” are all features I added in version two. But other things don’t really make any sense in terms of calculating relatedness. Who is “John”? How am I supposed to know if you’re biologically related to his wife? And you’re not biologically related to your step-cousins, either!
I decided the biggest problem here was not that the system was throwing error messages, but rather that users didn’t know what kind of input the system expected. This is a classic autocompletion problem. People hate staring at a blank page. So starting with version two, I added a nice little autocomplete box.
Showing the space of possible queries goes a long way to help increase the user’s comprehension of the system. “Do I have to start with the word ‘my’?” “Do I have to put a space after the word ‘great’?” “Do I have to type ‘grandfather’ or can I just put ‘gramps’?” All these questions are answered in real time, as you type. It also makes playing around with the system rewarding and fun.
Memory usage
One of the biggest problems I ran into after adding autocompletion was OutOfMemoryErrors. I had used a simple trie object to suggest autocompletions, but this was really taxing the available memory on my Amazon EC2 Micro instance (613 MB).
So the first thing I did was add a 1G swap file on the OS. This had the effect of degrading the performance, while avoiding a complete application crash. I knew I still had some work to do.
I deduced that the new trie object was the culprit, given that the system didn’t crash until after the first autocomplete request was made. So using NetBeans to profile the memory usage, I slowly started slimming down the trie.
The original trie used a classic node-based data structure, similar to a linked list:
public class Trie<T> { private TrieNode root = new TrieNode(); private class TrieNode { T value; Map<Character, TrieNode> next = Maps.newHashMap(); }
A parameterized Trie<T> could hold any object in the T, and out of laziness I was storing the entire String that led to a leaf TrieNode. So first off I axed that, since the String itself could just be reconstructed from the breadcrumb trail of Characters anyway.
In the end, the new trie greatly improved the memory usage of the application, to the point where I didn’t even really need the swap space anymore. (But it’s nice to keep, just in case!)
Browser optimization
Having very little experience in building webapps, I didn’t have the faintest clue how to optimize one. Luckily there are a lot of smart folks who have already figured most of this stuff out, and who publish nice, condensed best-practice guides. Also, the debugging tools are incredibly slick these days, and between Firebug and Chrome’s Developer Tools, I had everything I needed to get under the hood and start tinkering around.
As it turned out, the biggest drain on the application’s performance was just resource management. Grails automates a lot of that, and it’s nice when it works, but when it doesn’t, you have to get your hands dirty. I eventually noticed I had a misbehaving plugin that was requesting Javascript resources that didn’t exist, so I was getting 302 (“moved temporarily”) redirects. On my teensy Micro instance running in Oregon, halfway across the globe from me, this was adding a nearly half-second roundtrip for each request. Once I fixed the links, though, the resources could be cached in the browser and therefore loaded in almost 0 time after the first request.
Another basic problem with redirects came from the root of the app itself. Linking to “/relatedness-calculator” instead of “/relatedness-calculator/” (i.e. without the slash), amazingly, also added about half a second to the request, which would occur anytime the user clicked the logo. So the addition of a single character saved me half a second of response time.
De-uglification
I don’t think there’s much that needs to be said here. Just take a look at the before and after pictures:
Another subtle visual change I made was to the family tree graph. To make the relationships in the graph clearer, I added emphasis to the nodes that were most relevant to the user’s query. For instance, in the case of “grandpa’s cousin,” the system draws a green border around “you,” “your grandpa,” and “your grandpa’s cousin.”
Conclusion
In the end, I’m pretty pleased with the changes I made to the Relatedness Calculator, and I’m proud of the end product. The only thing I find that I’m missing is the thrill I always got from Android development, from getting my code immediately into users’ hands and finding out whether an app was a winner or a dud. With Android development, users always seemed to quickly find my apps and give me feedback on them, even if I never did any marketing.
For instance, even my all-time least popular app, App Tracker, has 4,000 downloads, 50 ratings, 30 comments, and a handful of emails I’ve received from interested users. But with the Relatedness Calculator, it’s been out for three months and I haven’t heard a peep about it. It doesn’t seem to rank highly in Google’ssearchresults, and according to the logs it’s only gotten about 250 query hits.
So I suppose the next step with the Relatedness Calculator is to figure out how to get people to use the damn thing. “Search engine optimization” and all that. My first instinct is to start emailing around to genealogy sites to see if any of them would be interested in linking to me, or maybe even running a standalone version on their own servers.
Alternatively, I could just make an Android version and see if my clout on the Play Store helps push it up in the search results. But I’m hesitant to do that, because this isn’t a product that makes a whole lot of sense as a mobile app. And plus, the mobile site works just fine.
In any case, I don’t plan on abandoning the Relatedness Calculator anytime soon. It’s a nice, simple project that gives me an opportunity to write some gnarly regexes while learning a thing or two about web development. And anyway, I’ve got an app that can figure out your relatedness to your identical twin’s children. How cool is that?
I’m releasing a new open-source app today. It’s called the Relatedness Calculator. It’s a pretty simple app: what it does is take the name of a relative, written in plain English, and calculate the relatedness coefficient for that relative. It even accepts complex English descriptions, like “father’s half-brother’s granddaughter.” Plus, it draws a family tree, so that you can visualize the relationship. It’s pretty fun if you’re into genealogy!
Why did I write this app? Well, the inspiration actually came from a strange place: a message board. On this message board, a guy was wondering if anyone though it would be weird to date a distant relative of his. He said she was his grandma’s cousin’s daughter, and although that’s a pretty big distance in the family tree, he was worried about the social stigma if the two of them were to get married. Having a layman’s interest in genetics, I did the math for him and told him that he was only 1.5% related to her. And if he compared that to cousins (12.5%), which is kind of the borderline of acceptability for most cultures, he could see that it’s not really a big deal.
Doing the math for such a far-flung relation, though, was kind of tough. I had to go back and re-read some of Richard Dawkin’s excellent The Selfish Gene to brush up on the calculations. And then I wanted to make sure that my math was right, so I wrote some Java classes to help me out. Then I started writing unit tests. Then I started writing a parser, and… well, sometimes when you’re moderately autistic, as many programmers are, you start to get carried away. So I did, and that became a standalone Java library.
At this point I knew I wanted to make an app out of this project, because I thought it was neat enough to interest a lot of people (and not just those who want to date their relatives). I could have easily built an Android app out of it, but I’ve already written 8 Android apps, and anyway I didn’t think it was the right platform. Nobody’s going to download such a trivial app to their phone. Also, there didn’t seem to be any general-purpose relatedness calculators on the web, so I thought: why not make my own?
This is my first published webapp, so in many ways it’s kind of a “hello world” for me. I used Grails, because it seemed like a nice framework, and Groovy is close to Java. Astute Grails fans will notice that I didn’t even bother to change the default theming, but that’s typically what I do when I write apps. I don’t have a head for design, so even with my Android apps I’ve always just used the default theme. I prefer focusing on functionality over flash.
To deploy the app was a bit complicated. I hesitated between choosing Google App Engine and Amazon EC2, but in the end I decided to go with the latter, because as it turned out I needed full OS access in order to run Graphviz on the command line in a separate process, which I don’t believe is supported by GAE.
I registered for an Amazon EC2 Micro instance because it’s free for one year, so we’ll see how it holds up. Even though the app is pretty lightweight – no persistence, no heavy computation, most everything cached – I’ve already seen some significant slowdown. Since the server is free, though, I can’t really complain.
The biggest difference I find with developing webapps versus Android apps is just the barrier to entry. When it comes to costs, being an Android developer will only run you the $25 signup fee, and then after that Google takes care of the rest. For a webapp, though, I need to pay $10-15/year for the domain name, and then my micro EC2 instance (after the first free year) will cost at least $15/month, plus more if the app is popular. That’s pretty steep for hobby apps like mine, which don’t even bring in any money.
As for deployment, you also don’t need to know how to set up a LAMP stack on Android, or how to build a WAR file, or even how to use the command line. You just submit your app to Google using the web interface, and you’re done.
Plus, of course, the project structure itself is much simpler. Android apps are just Java and XML, whereas with a modern webapp, you need to make sure your Javascript plays nice with your CSS, and that your HTML plays nice with whatever’s generating it on the server side – Java, Groovy, Perl, Python, Ruby, etc. That’s a lot to take in at once.
When it comes to Android, I think an undergrad, with one or two intro Java courses under their belt, could probably build a decent app just by reading the Android tutorials. Building a webapp, on the other hand, requires a lot of additional specialized knowledge. Having come from a server-side background, and having had to figure this stuff out myself by trial and error, I can definitely say that web development is not for the faint of heart. It’s a global standard, and the W3C has tried to please everybody, so much of it feels like a Frankenstein’s monster of barely compatible compromises, rather than a holistic framework built from the ground up, like what Google did with Android.
And yet, web development is so… satisfying. I love that I can build this app, and now anybody with a browser can just point themselves to my site and make use of my code. It even works on mobile! Just play around with the CSS a bit, and you can turn your webapp into a perfectly functional, cross-platform mobile application. I suppose these observations seem pretty banal to folks who have been doing web development for forever, but for me, it’s still kind of amazing.