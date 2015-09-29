When it comes to databases, a lot of people just want to know: which one is the fastest?
Never mind things like memory usage, the CAP theorem, consistency, read vs write speed, test coverage, documentation – just tell me which one is the fastest, dammit!
This mindset is understandable. A single number is easier to grasp than a big table of features, and it’s fun to make grand statements like “Redis is 20x faster than Mongo.” (N.B.: I just made that up.)
As someone who spends a lot of time on browser databases, though, I think it’s important to look past the raw speed numbers. On the client side especially, the way you use a database, and how it interacts with the JavaScript environment, has a big impact on something more important than performance: how your users perceive performance.
In this post, I’m going to take a look at various browser databases with regard not only to their speed, but to how much they block the DOM.
TLDR: IndexedDB isn’t nearly the performance home-run that many in the web community think it is. In my tests, I found that it blocked the DOM significantly in Firefox and Chrome, and was slower than both LocalStorage and WebSQL for basic key-value insertions.
Every “database” listed above uses one of those three under the hood (or they operate in-memory). So to understand browser storage, you only really need to understand LocalStorage, WebSQL, and IndexedDB 1.
LocalStorage is a lightweight way to store key-value pairs. The API is very simple, but usage is capped at 5MB in many browsers. Plus the API is synchronous, so as we’ll see later, it can block the DOM. Browser support is very good.
IndexedDB is the successor to both LocalStorage and WebSQL, designed to replace them as the “one true” browser database. It exposes an asynchronous API that supposedly avoids blocking the DOM, but as we’ll see below, it doesn’t necessarily live up to the hype. Browser support is extremely spotty, with only Chrome and Firefox having fully usable implementations.
Now, let’s run a simple test to see when and how these APIs block the DOM.
Thou shalt not block the DOM
JavaScript is a single-threaded programming environment, meaning that synchronous operations are blocking. And since the DOM is synchronous, this means that when JavaScript blocks, the DOM is also blocked. So if any operation takes longer than 16ms, it can lead to dropped frames, which users experience as slowness, “stuttering,” or “jank.”
This is the reason that JavaScript has so many asynchronous APIs. Just imagine if your entire page was frozen during every AJAX request – wouldn’t the web be an awful user experience if it worked that way! Hence the profusion of programming constructs like callbacks, promises, event listeners, and the like.
To demonstrate DOM blocking, I’ve put together a simple demo page with an animated GIF. Whenever the DOM is blocked, Kirby will stop his happy dance and freeze in place.
Try this experiment: go to that page, open up the developer tools, and enter the following code:
for (var i = 0; i < 10000; i++) {console.log('blocked!')}
You’ll see that Kirby freezes for the duration of the for-loop:
This affects more than just animated GIFs; any JavaScript animation or DOM operation, such as adding or modifying elements, will also be blocked. You can’t even select a radio button; the page is totally unresponsive. The only animations that are unaffected are hardware-accelerated CSS animations.
Using this demo page, I tested four ways of of storing data: in-memory, LocalStorage, WebSQL, and IndexedDB. The test inserts a given number of “documents,” which are just unstructured JSON keyed by a string ID. I made a YouTube video showing my results, but the rest of the article will summarize my findings.
Not surprisingly, since any synchronous code is blocking, in-memory operations are also blocking. You can test this in the demo page by choosing “regular object” or “LokiJS” (which is an in-memory database). The DOM blocks during long-running inserts, but unless you’re dealing with a lot of data, you’re unlikely to notice, because in-memory operations are really fast.
“Disk is about a bazillion times slower than memory, and the network is about a bazillion times slower than that.”
— Nolan Lawson
Of course, the tradeoff with in-memory is that your data isn’t saved. So let’s look at some ways of writing data that will actually survive a browser refresh.
LocalStorage
In all three of Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, LocalStorage fully blocks the DOM while you’re writing data 2. The blocking is a lot more noticeable than with in-memory, since the browser has to actually flush to disk.
This is pretty much the banner reason not to use LocalStorage. Even if the API only takes a few hundred milliseconds to return after inserting 10000 records, you’ll notice that the DOM might block for a long time after that. I assume this is because these browsers cache LocalStorage to memory and then batch their write operations (here’s how Firefox does it), but in any case the UI still ends up looking janky.
In Safari, the situation is even worse. Somehow the DOM isn’t blocked at all during LocalStorage operations, but on the other hand, if you insert too much data, you’ll get a spinning beach ball of doom, and the page will be permanently frozen. I’ve filed this as a bug on WebKit.
WebSQL
We can only test this one in Chrome and Safari, but it’s still pretty instructive. In Chrome, WebSQL actually blocks the DOM quite a bit, at least for heavy operations. Whereas in Safari, the animations all remain buttery-smooth, no matter what WebSQL is doing.
This should fill you with a sense of foreboding, as we start to move on to the supposed savior of client-side databases, IndexedDB. Aren’t both WebSQL and IndexedDB asynchronous? Don’t they have nothing to do with the DOM? Why should they block DOM rendering at all?
I myself was pretty shocked by these results, even though I’ve worked extensively with these APIs over the past two years. But let’s keep going further and see how deep this rabbit hole goes…
IndexedDB
If you try that demo page in Chrome or Firefox, you may be surprised to see that IndexedDB actually blocks the DOM for nearly the entire duration of the operation3. In Safari, I don’t see this behavior at all (although IndexedDB is painfully slow), whereas in Edge I see the occasional dropped frame.
In both Firefox and Chrome, IndexedDB is slower than LocalStorage for basic key-value insertions, and it still blocks the DOM. In Chrome, it’s also slower than WebSQL, which does blocks the DOM, but not nearly as much. Only in Edge and Safari does IndexedDB manage to run in the background without interrupting the UI, and aggravatingly, those are the two browsers that only partially implement the IndexedDB spec.
This was a pretty shocking find, so I promptly filed a bug both on Chrome and on Firefox. It saddens me to think that this is just one more reason web developers will have to ignore IndexedDB – what with the shoddy browser support and the ugly API, we can now add the fact that it doesn’t even deliver on its promise of beating LocalStorage at DOM performance.
Web workers FTW
I do have some good news: IndexedDB works swimmingly well in a web worker, where it runs at roughly the same speed but without blocking the DOM. The only exception is Safari, which doesn’t support IndexedDB inside a worker.
So that means that for Chrome and Firefox, you can always offload your expensive IndexedDB operations to a worker thread, where there’s no chance of blocking the UI thread. In my own tests, I didn’t see a single dropped frame when using this method.
It’s also worth acknowledging that IndexedDB is the only storage option inside of a web worker (or a service worker, for that matter). Neither WebSQL nor LocalStorage are available inside of a worker for any of the browsers I tested; the localStorage and openDatabase globals just aren’t there. (Support for WebSQL used to exist in Chrome and Safari, but has since been removed.)
Test results
I’ve gathered these results into a consolidated table, along with the time taken in milliseconds as measured by a simple Date.now() comparison. All tests were on a 2013 MacBook Air; Edge was run in a Windows 10 VirtualBox. “In-memory” refers to a regular JavaScript object (“regular object” in the demo page). Between each test, all browser data was cleared and the page refreshed.
Take these raw numbers with the grain of salt. They only account for the time taken for the API in question to return successfully (or finish the transaction, in the case of IndexedDB and WebSQL), and they don’t guarantee that the data was durably written or that the DOM wasn’t blocked after the operation completed. However, it is interesting to compare the speed across browsers, and it’s pretty consistent with what I’ve seen from working on PouchDB over the past couple of years.
Number of insertions
1000
10000
100000
Blocks?
Notes
Chrome 47
In-memory
4
10
217
Yes
LocalStorage
18
527
4725
Yes
WebSQL
45
213
1927
Partially
Blocks a bit at the beginning
IndexedDB
64
572
5372
Yes
IndexedDB in a worker
66
604
6108
No
Firefox 43
In-memory
1
12
152
Yes
LocalStorage
19
177
1950
Yes
Froze significantly after loop finished
IndexedDB
114
823
8849
Yes
IndexedDB in a worker
132
1006
9264
No
Safari 9
In-memory
2
8
100
Yes
LocalStorage
6
41
418
No
10000 and 100000 crashed the page
WebSQL
26
173
1557
No
IndexedDB
1093
10658
117790
No
Edge 20
In-memory
7
19
331
Yes
LocalStorage
198
4624
N/A
Yes
100000 crashed the page
IndexedDB
315
5657
28662
Slightly
A few frames lost at the beginning
IndexedDB in a worker
985
2881
24236
No
Edit: The LocalStorage results are inaccurate, because there was a bug in the test suite causing it to improperly store the JavaScript objects as '[object Object]' rather than using JSON.stringify(). After the fix, LocalStorage performs more poorly.
Key takeaways from the data:
WebSQL is faster than IndexedDB in both Chrome (~2x) and Safari (~100x!) even though I’m inserting unstructured JSON with a string key, which should be IndexedDB’s bread and butter.
LocalStorage is slightly faster than IndexedDB in all browsers (disregarding the crashes).
IndexedDB is not significantly slower when run in a web worker, and never blocks the DOM that way.
Again, these numbers wasn’t gathered in a super rigorous way (I only ran the tests once; didn’t average them or anything), but it should give you an idea of what kind of behavior you can expect from these APIs in different browsers. You can run the demo page yourself to try to reproduce my results.
Conclusion
Running IndexedDB in a web worker is a nice workaround for DOM slowness, but in principle it ought to run smoothly in either environment. Originally, the whole selling point of IndexedDB was that it would improve upon both LocalStorage and WebSQL, finally giving web developers the same kind of storage power that native developers have enjoyed for the past several years.
IndexedDB’s awkward asynchronous API was supposed to be a bitter medicine that, if you swallowed it, would pay off in terms of performance. But according to my tests, that just isn’t the case, at least with IndexedDB’s two flagship browsers, Chrome and Firefox.
I’m still hopeful that browser vendors will resolve all these issues with IndexedDB, although with the spec being over five years old, it sure feels like we’ve been waiting a long time. As someone who does both native and web development for a living, I’m tired of reciting a list of reasons why the web “isn’t quite there yet.” And IndexedDB has been too high on that list for too long.
IndexedDB was the web’s chance to finally get local storage right. It was the chosen one. It was supposed to lead us out of the morass of half-baked solutions and provide the best and fastest way to work with data on the client side. It’s come a long way, but I’m still waiting for it to make good on that original promise.
Footnotes
1: Yes, I’m ignoring cookies, the File API, window.name, SessionStorage, the Service Worker cache, and probably a few other oddballs. There are actually lots of ways of storing data (too many in my opinion), but all of them have niche use cases except for LocalStorage, WebSQL, and IndexedDB.
2: In this article, when I say “Chrome,” “Firefox,” “Edge,” and “Safari”, I mean Chrome Canary 47, Firefox Developer Edition 43, Edge 20, and WebKit Nightly 10600.8.9. All tests were run on a 2013 MacBook Air; Edge was run in Windows 10 using Virtual Box.
3: This blog post used to suggest that the DOM was blocked for the entire duration of the transaction, but after an exchange with Ben Kelly I changed the wording to “nearly the entire duration.”
Thanks to Dale Harvey for providing feedback on a draft of this blog post.
The things I write rarely have broad appeal. I tend to write about weird esoteric stuff like IndexedDB and WebSQL, maybe throwing the normals a bone with something about CSS animations. I’m not some kind of thought-leader.
I thoroughly enjoyed the resulting debate, though, and yes, there are valid arguments on both sides. So I’d like to pick up where I left off, and respond to my detractors while doubling-down on my claim that Safari is acting as an anchor in the web community. I’ll also end on a hopeful note, with some suggestions for reconciliation with Apple.
And since, judging by the response, people tend not to read much further than the first few paragraphs (or even the title!), I’ll keep the most important points up top, so nobody can miss them.
“Linkbait,” Safari != IE, etc.
I wrote that article in a mad rush the morning after I got back from EdgeConf. It was the culmination of a lot of frustration I’ve had with Safari over the past year or so, compounded by the fact that I just got back from a conference where I would have loved to pick the brain of somebody from Apple about it.
To be honest, I penned the whole thing in one go before settling on the title, which was based on something funny Calvin Metcalf had said in a presentation. Yes, the title was snappy, and yes, it was a bit sensational. But hey, nobody would be talking about it if I had called it “Meditations on the uncanny parallels between…” I choose headlines that grab attention; welcome to journalism 101.
That being said, my point was to compare Safari to IE in terms of 1) not keeping up with new standards, 2) maintaining a culture of relative secrecy, and 3) playing a monopolistic role, by not allowing other rendering engines on iOS. Those accusations are pretty undeniable.
Web Components, Shadow DOM
I basically pulled these two examples out of a hat, because they were oft-discussed at EdgeConf, but I couldn’t find where Apple had even commented on them. Of course, such information is buried in mailinglistdiscussions where I should have done the research to find it. (“Read the mailing list” is the “RTFM” of the W3C community.)
So yes, it was unfair of me to say that Apple “has shown no public interest” in those specs. I corrected the article and personallyapologized to Ryosuke Niwa, who has been very active in the design of Web Components and Shadow DOM. Mea culpa; I made a dumb mistake.
The “user-centric web”
This point was made in a rebuttal article by Rene Ritchie, and although I enjoyed reading it, I don’t find the argument very persuasive. It boils down to a false dichotomy, saying that Apple can either focus on user-facing features (like speed and battery life) or new web APIs, but it can’t do both.
From my own interactions with the WebKit developers, I can only conclude that they are sincere folks who take an extreme pride in their work. However, it’s become clear to me that Apple has different priorities, and that those priorities are limiting the potential of the WebKit team. One need only glance at the Safari 9 release notes to see both a paucity of new features, as well as a focus on proprietary and user-facing features. In terms of standards, a one-year release from Safari is comparable to tworeleases from Chrome, representing about 3 months of work. That’s a shockingly deep deficit.
(Proprietary or user-facing: force touch events, AirPlay, Picture in Picture, pinned tab icons, secure extensions, shared links, content blocking. Standards: scroll snapping, filters, ES6, unprefixing. Other: responsive design mode, Web Inspector overhaul, SFSafariViewController.)
As for Ritchie’s other argument that Apple is shying away from “native-hopeful” web features that “don’t make sense,” given the miraculous speed boosts that both WebKit and Chrome have demonstrated recently, I doubt anyone on either team actually shares that opinion. The web can reach 60 FPS, and where it can’t, that’s an argument for more progress in the web, not less.
IndexedDB, my idée fixe
Since nobody else brought this up, I’ll offer what I think is the best counterpoint to my article. What I basically did was take Apple’s utter bungling of IndexedDB, add in their lack of clear signals and iron grip on iOS, and extrapolate that Safari is dragging us back into some kind of new web Dark Ages. Okay! It sounds a bit hyperbolic, I’ll agree.
However, you’ll have to forgive me if I fixate on IndexedDB. While CSS features like scroll snap points and position:sticky are nice, I happen to think the thing that stores user data is pretty damned important. Imagine writing an iOS/Android app without SQLite/CoreData, and you’ll understand how badly web devs need consistent IndexedDB support. The fact that Apple messed it up so catastrophically shows a carelessness in their approach to the new, “appy” web.
Of course, that statement exposes my own bias in this debate, which I’ll gladly divulge. Namely: I’m an Android developer who’s tired of writing apps for a single platform, and wants webapps that can compete with native apps. That’s why I contribute to PouchDB – because although the IndexedDB spec is 5 years old, you still need a mountain of shims to get anything done with it. It’s a nasty situation, but PouchDB makes it bearable.
Even with tools like PouchDB, though, it’s still maddeningly difficult for web developers to create anything resembling a native app. And for that, the blame usually falls square on Safari, and especially mobile Safari. For instance, when PouchDB users ask me how much data they can store on iOS, and they find out it’s capped at 50MB with a modal popup after 5MB, they often say, “Thanks, but I’ll write a native app instead.” Yet when I complain about this stuff to Apple, they mostly shrug their shoulders.
Working on mobile webapps, I often find myself reaching for Safari polyfills (e.g. FastClick, which I cannot believe we still need), or relying on years-old standards that are in sore need of a replacement (WebSQL, AppCache, touch icons). Whereas at the same time, I’m seeing constant innovation from other browsers to improve the state of the “appy” web: Service Worker from Google, pointer events from Microsoft, and just about everything Mozilla has done on Firefox OS.
So yeah, by the raw HTML5Test numbers, Safari isn’t so far behind. But in the stuff that matters to me as a mobile and webapp developer, they’ve got a lot of catching up to do. And based on their priorities and release cycle, I’m not confident that they’re even keeping pace.
Let’s explore those feelings a bit, though. Why are web developers so wary of Apple? I have my own answer, and it touches on some of the most important points I raised in the article.
The web is increasingly becoming an open community. JavaScript is the most popular language on Github, and web developers are drowning in conferences, meetups, and hackathons. I regularly attend severalmeetupsinNewYorkCity, many of which did not even exist a year ago. There are so many of these things nowadays, I can attend nearly one a week.
Through these community events and my activity on Github, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and collaborating with people from Mozilla, Microsoft, and Google. Sometimes they’ve even come out of the blue to propose a pull request to PouchDB, or ask for feedback on IndexedDB. And yet, I’ve never once seen an Apple employee at any of these events, nor have I ever worked with any of them on an open-source project. My sole interaction with Apple has been through their bugtracker (or on Twitter, poking them to look at their bugtracker).
With even Microsoft being all chummy these days, the web has become an open party, but Apple is frequently tossing their invitation in the trash. This extends beyond the official discussions in the W3C mailing lists. As IE engineer Jacob Rossi put it, conferences like EdgeConf are “a crucial part of participating in standards.” As with any human endeavor, some of the most important discussions about the web platform are happening in hallways, at restaurants, and in face-to-face meetings. Apple can’t complain about getting cut out of the standards process, if they won’t even show up to join the conversation.
Apple’s lack of engagement with the broader web community has also been damaging to their reputation. By not making the effort to attend meetups, write blog posts, or set up forums for feedback, it’s no wonder developers are left with the impression that Apple doesn’t care about the web. Even just sending a developer evangelist to a few meetups to smile, nod, and answer questions politely would do wonders for their public perception.
Furthermore, Apple’s lack of boots on the ground at everyday developer soirées means that they’re increasingly out of touch with what developers want from the web platform. The fact that so many meetups and conferences have sprung up recently, and the fact that the web is fast becoming the world’s most advanced cross-platform application runtime are not isolated incidents. Developers like myself are getting excited about the web precisely because it’s supplanting all the old application paradigms. But as I pointed out above, the “appy” aspects of the web are exactly where Safari tends to falter.
Conclusion
Personally what I want out of this whole debate is for Apple to realize that the web is starting to move on without them, and that their weird isolationism and glacial release cycle are not going to win them any favors in this new, dynamic web community. I don’t even want them to open up iOS to other browsers nearly as much as I want them to just start coming to events and talking with web developers. Once they hear our gripes and see the frustration in our eyes as we describe how much we’ve struggled to support their browser, I think they’ll be motivated by empathy alone to start fixing these problems.
I do regret the generalizations and errata in my original post. However, I don’t regret starting the debate, because clearly I’ve touched a nerve at Apple, while casting a light on the widening divide between them and the rest of the web community. Maybe a harsh diatribe is exactly what Apple needs to shake them out of their complacency, even if it loses me a few friends in Cupertino.
So what I’m saying is this: next time I’m at a conference, I hope someone from Apple comes up to me, takes off a glove, and slaps me right in the face. Number one, because I kinda deserve it for being a jerk to them, and number two, because that would mean they’re finally coming to conferences.
Thanks to Jan Lehnardt, Chris Gullian, and Dale Harvey for reviewing a draft of this post.
Update: This post represents my views before I joined the Microsoft Edge team, and before I got involved with browsers or web standards in general. I leave it up as a historically interesting artifact.
Last weekend I attended EdgeConf, a conference populated by many of the leading lights in the web industry. It featured panel talks and breakout sessions with a focus on technologies that are just now starting to emerge in browsers, so there was a lot of lively discussion around Service Worker, Web Components, Shadow DOM, Web Manifests, and more.
EdgeConf’s hundred-odd attendees were truly the heavy hitters of the web community. The average Twitter follower count in any given room was probably in the thousands, and all the major browser vendors were represented – Google, Mozilla, Microsoft, Opera. So we had lots of fun peppering them with questions about when they might release such-and-such API.
There was one company not in attendance, though, and they served as the proverbial elephant in the room that no one wanted to discuss. I heard them referred to cagily as “a company in California” or “a certain fruit company.” Their glowing logo illuminated nearly every laptop in the room, and yet it seemed like nobody dared speak their name. Of course I’m talking about Apple.
I think there is a general feeling among web developers that Safari is lagging behind the other browsers, but when you go to a conference like EdgeConf, it really strikes you just how wide the gap is. All of the APIs I mentioned above are not implemented in Safari, and Apple has shown no public interest in them. (Correction: actually, theyhave.) When you start browsing caniuse.com, the list goes on and on.
Even when Apple does implement newer APIs, they often do it halfheartedly. To take an example close to my heart, IndexedDB was proposed more than 5 years ago and has been available in IE, Firefox, and Chrome since 2012. Apple, on the other hand, didn’t release IndexedDB until mid-2014, and when they did, they unveiled a bafflingly incompetent implementation that was so bad, it’s been universally derided as unusable. (LocalForage, PouchDB, and YDN-DB, the major IndexedDB wrappers, all ignore Safari’s version and fall back to WebSQL.)
Now, after one year, Apple has fixed a whopping two bugs in IndexedDB (out of several), and they’ve publicly stated that they don’t find much value in working on it, because they don’t see “a huge use.” Well duh, nobody’s going to use IndexedDB if the browser support is completely broken. (Microsoft, I’m looking at you too.)
It’s hard to get insight into why Apple is behaving this way. They never send anyone to web conferences, their Surfin’ Safari blog is a shadow of its former self, and nobody knows what the next version of Safari will contain until that year’s WWDC. In a sense, Apple is like Santa Claus, descending yearly to give us some much-anticipated presents, with no forewarning about which of our wishes he’ll grant this year. And frankly, the presents have been getting smaller and smaller lately.
In recent years, Apple’s strategy towards the web can most charitably be described as “benevolent neglect.” Although performance has been improving significantly with JSCore and the new WKWebView, the emerging features of the web platform – offline storage, push notifications, and “installable” webapps – have been notably absent on Safari. It’s tempting to interpret this as a deliberate effort by Apple to sabotage any threats to their App Store business model, but a conspiracy seems unlikely, since that part of the business mostly breaks even. Another possibility is that they’re just responding to the demands of iOS developers, which largely amount to 1) more native APIs and 2) Swift, Swift, Swift. But since Apple is pretty good at keeping a lid on their internal process, it’s anyone’s guess.
The tragedy here is that Apple hasn’t always been a web skeptic. As recently as 2010, back when Steve Jobs famously skewered Flash while declaring that HTML5 is the future, Apple was a fierce web partisan. Lots of the early features that helped webapps catch up to native apps – ApplicationCache, WebSQL, touch events, touch icons – were enthusiastically implemented by WebKit developers, and many even originated at Apple.
Around that same time, when WebSQL was deprecated in favor of IndexedDB, you’ll even find mailing list arguments where Apple employees vigorously defended WebSQL as a must for performant web applications. Reading the debates, I sense a lot of bitterness from Apple after IndexedDB won out. The irony here is that Apple nearly gave us the tools to undermine their own proprietary platform, but by rejecting WebSQL, we gave them an opportunity to rethink their strategy and put the brakes on any new progress in web APIs.
I find Application Cache, which will probably soon be deprecated in favor of Service Worker, to be a similar story. It gained wide browser support at a time when Apple was still interested in the web, but unfortunately it turned out to be a rushed, half-baked solution to the problem. I worry that Service Worker might suffer the same fate as IndexedDB, if Apple continues to lag behind the pack.
At this point, we in the web community need to come to terms with the fact that Safari has become the new IE. Microsoft is repentant these days, Google is pushing the web as far as it can go, and Mozilla is still being Mozilla. Apple is really the one singer in that barbershop quartet hitting all the sour notes, and it’s time we start talking about it openly instead of tiptoeing around it like we’re going to hurt somebody’s feelings. Apple is the most valuable company in the world; they can afford to take a few punches.
So what can we do, when one of the major browser vendors is stuck in the 2010 model, and furthermore has a total monopoly on iOS (because no, “Chrome for iOS” is not really Chrome), showing a brazenness even beyond that of 90’s-era Microsoft? I see three major coping mechanisms:
Stick with what worked in 2010, and use polyfills to support Safari. This is a strategy I highlighted in my opening talk for the frontend data panel, where I showed that you can get nearly the same features as Service Worker by using AppCache and PouchDB (which falls back to WebSQL on Safari). This approach should appeal to the vast majority of web developers, who tend to hit the snooze button on new technologies until they’re available cross-browser. On the other hand, it’s also a good way to coddle Apple and give them no incentive to step up their game.
Use technologies like Service Worker that don’t work on Safari, and consider it a progressive enhancement. Alex Russell made a great point about this during the “installable webapps” breakout, arguing that if we create a large body of free webapps that use Service Worker, and which work fabulously well on Android but only meh on iOS, then it will be in Apple’s interest to suck it up and support the API. Unfortunately, while this would be the best outcome for the web community as a whole, it’s going to be hard to convince developers to write code that only reaches half their audience.
Contribute to WebKit. The core of Safari is still, after all, an open-source project, so there’s no practical reason why anyone with the C++ chops couldn’t roll up their sleeves and implement the new APIs themselves. (The absurdity of giving free labor to the richest company on earth isn’t lost on me, but we’re talking desperate times here.) The major problem I see with this approach is that WebKit is not Safari, and Apple could still decide to not deploy WebKit features to their flagship browser. To circle back to IndexedDB again, it was fully implemented by Google well before the Blink fork, and for several years, Apple could have just flipped a bit in their build script to include Google’s implementation, but instead they decided to waffle for a few years and then replace it with their own broken version. (Update: see note on IndexedDB below.) There’s no guarantee they wouldn’t do the same thing for other outside contributions.
So in summary, I don’t know what the right solution is. I’ve engaged many of the WebKit developers onTwitter, and I’ve even done the hard work of writing reproducible test cases and trying out their beta software so I can give them early warning. (Yes, I fork over $200 a year to Apple, for the privilege of testing their own software for them.) And frankly I’ve grown bitter, because most of the bugs I’ve reported have languished, with little response other than a link to their internal Radar tracker.
I appreciate the work that many of the WebKit developers have been doing (Brady Eidson has been particularly patient and helpful), but at this point it seems to me that the best strategy toward Apple may be the stick rather than the carrot. So I’m inclined to take up Alex Russell’s solution outlined in #2 above, and to start promoting the adoption of new web technologies – Safari support be damned.
If we can start building a vibrant ecosystem of web applications where Apple is not invited, then maybe they’ll be forced to pull a Microsoft and make their own penitent walk to Canossa. Otherwise we’ll have to content ourselves with living in the web of 2010, with Safari replacing IE as the blue-tinged icon that fills web developers with dread.
Update on IndexedDB: I’m told by Ryosuke Niwa at Apple that Google’s IndexedDB was not so easily usable in Safari, even pre-fork. So it wasn’t a build flag. However, in a private discussion with a Google employee, I’m told that the IPC layer was abstracted to a degree that it shouldn’t have been too difficult for Safari to use. In any case, it’s true that Apple had something close to a fully working implementation years before they shipped their inferior version.
You can comment on Hacker News, on Ars Technica, and on Twitter. Thanks to Jan Lehnardt, Dave Myers, Beckie Choi, and Julian Applebaum for providing feedback on a draft of this blog post.
I recently wrote a pseudo-post as a GitHub readme, mostly because I couldn’t be bothered to turn it into a real blog post. It had a nice side effect, though, which was that I got a pull request correcting some errata. It’s kinda neat to get a pull request on a blog post.
For the sake of completeness, though, I’m re-blogging it here. Here’s a link:
A lot of the advice we get as programmers comes with an expiration date. It’s valuable for exactly the lifespan of a particular framework or tool, and then we can safely ignore it when the next framework rolls around.
Other advice is timeless. I consider Joel Spolsky’s blog, Joel on Software, and his associated books on UI design, to fall into this category.
Even though Joel worked at Microsoft on such now-ancient products as Excel 97, his advice rings as true today as it did the last century.
Some of my favorite bits of wisdom from Joel’s blog:
Hotel bathtubs have big grab bars. They’re just there to help disabled people, but everybody uses them anyway to get out of the bathtub. They make life easier even for the physically fit.
In the same way, Joel argues that we should design UIs for the least-capable among us – those with poor sight, or limited motor skills, or limited linguistic capacity. The reason being: if you can design a UI that your grandparent can use, then you’ve probably designed a UI that’s pleasant for you to use as well.
As a concrete example, consider the familiar “File Edit …” menu at the top of most Mac OS X windows. These menu items are “half an inch wide and a mile high,” because you can keep scrolling your mouse up past the top, and still be able to click on them.
This UI pattern is a godsend for arthritic folks. They no longer have to struggle with a stubborn mouse that just won’t point at the right spot. But even those of us who are adept with mice will appreciate this feature. It’s just easier to use.
Microsoft only belatedly realized the value of this design, and early versions of Windows forced you to position your mouse at a very precise distance from the edge of the screen in order to hit that Start button. Later versions of Windows fixed this by allowing you to jam your mouse all the way to the corner.
Offline-first
When I try to convince my peers that offline-first is a valuable design principle to embrace, I’m often faced with the response, “But people are rarely offline! Our users might spend a fraction of their time in the subway, or in an airplane, or on the road. Why should we code for an edge case?”
This perspective is badly mistaken. If you focus on the “offline” part of “offline-first,” you’re missing the point.
Offline-first is about more than just users who are literally offline – instead, it’s a corollary of the bathtub principle. If you design your UIs for people who are disconnected or only infrequently connected, you create better interfaces for everyone, including those who are online with fast connections.
That’s because, in the offline-first mindset, your primary data interaction is with the local data store, rather than a remote data store. Local data stores are always faster than remote data stores, so this leads to snappier, and therefore better, user experience. (Don’t believe the marketers trying to sell you their cloud service du jour. The speed of light happens to be a fixed constant in our universe.)
As a real-world example, consider php.net. You may notice that the autosuggestion box is ridiculously fast – much faster than we’re used to seeing with, say, Google’s autosuggestions. You type, and the words appear as quick as your keystrokes. How about that.
If you want to know what enables this otherworldly speed, it’s simple: they’re just using localStorage. When you first visit php.net, a fat 1-megabyte wad of JSON is immediately downloaded into localStorage. By the time you’ve absorbed the UI and clicked the search box, all the APIs are available locally for you to query. That’s it.
Web vs. native
Web developers should take note of this mentality. It’s a trick we’ve been using in the native app space for a long time, and at the risk of sounding smug, we’ve been doing pretty well as a result of it.
I consider myself both an Android developer and a web developer. When I write an Android app, one of the first things I think about is how to design the tables and schemas for the SQLite database. From there, I translate that vision into UI elements that the user actually interacts with, and then only later do I think about how to update the local data store with data from the server.
This is offline-first in a nutshell, and many native developers are already doing it. It’s second nature to us. It’s in our blood. To a lot of native developers I talk to, “offline-first development” is just “development.”
Given the recent success of native apps vs. web apps, this is an area where web developers could really benefit by taking a lesson from native developers. And fortunately, we no longer have to give up on the web as a platform when we give up on the notion of an ever-present Internet connection.
Today, there are a variety of tools that web developers can take advantage of to adopt an offline-first mindset. Most notably, we can take advantage of new in-browser databases like Web SQL and IndexedDB. Here’s a list of some tools that can ease this process.
Just remember: offline-first isn’t only about those who are offline. It’s about making a faster and smoother experience for everyone, regardless of whether they’re offline, intermittently online, online with a poor connection, or surfing on a cool 75 mbps FiOS connection.
Offline-first is for everyone. Offline-first is people-first.
Semver is so deeply entrenched in the Node community, that it’s hard to question it without making yourself an easy target for ridicule. Plus, much of the value of Semver comes from everybody collectively agreeing on it, so as with vaccines, dissenters risk being labeled as a danger to the community at large.
To me, though, most of this discussion is missing the point. The issue is not semantic versioning, but rather the build systems we’ve created that assume and promote automatic updates based on semantic versioning – i.e. npm. We wouldn’t be so worried about a breaking change in underscore 1.7.0 if thousands of projects weren’t primed to auto-update their underscore dependencies.
As a developer, I divide my time pretty evenly between Java and JavaScript, so I may have unique perspective here. I love the npm and Node communities, and I’ve been happily using and publishing modules for the past year or so. But as a community, I think it’s time we started being honest with ourselves about what Semver and auto-updating are actually buying us.
Recap of auto-updating
Recently, npm changed its default settings to automatically add dependencies like this:
"some-dependency" : "^1.2.1"
instead of like this:
"some-dependency" : "~1.2.1"
The caret ^ means the dependency will automatically update to the latest minor version relative to 1.2.1 (e.g. 1.3.5), whereas the tilde ~ means the dependency will update to the latest patch version releative to 1.2.1 (e.g. 1.2.7).
So that means that when you do npm install some-dependency, by default your package.json will be modified to do caret-updating rather than the more humble tilde-updating. But in any case, the default has traditionally been some flavor of auto-updating.
Life in Javaland
A comparison with Java is useful. The standard packaging/dependency system in the Java world is Maven, where it’s always been recommended to nail down your dependencies to a very precise version in your pom.xml.
This is partly a reflection of Java’s enterprisey-ness, where the thought of auto-updating would probably horrify the local Chief Security Officer (or whatever). But it’s also a reflection of the fact that Maven predates Semver’s current boom in popularity, back in the bad old days when there were few expectations about what might change between versions.
However, if you actually want to use auto-updating, Maven does have so-called “snapshot” dependencies (e.g. 1.2.1-SNAPSHOT), which can change anytime, according to the whims of the publisher. Usually these are only used for internal development, with the big uppercase letters SNAPSHOT designed to warn you in a stern voice that what you’re doing is dangerous.
Google actually flirted with auto-updating for awhile with the + modifier in Android dependencies (e.g. 1.2.1+), but now they’ve shied away from it, and if you try to add a + dependency in Android Studio, it’ll throw a big warning at you to let you know you should nail down your dependencies.
So okay, we have one community where auto-updating is a dirty word, and another where it’s the default. They can’t both be right, so as Node developers, let’s consider why we might want to be suspicious of auto-updating.
Drawback 1: minor/patch versions can still break something
Today I was the asshole who pushed a backward breaking change in a patch version. It happens. Use exact versions in your package.json deps
Since Node was one of the the first communities to really embrace Semver, it’s tempting to say “it’s different this time,” and that that’s why we can get away with auto-updating but nobody else can. However, humans make mistakes, and Semver isn’t as airtight of a guarantee as we’d like to believe.
When we publish a patch or a minor release, we try our darnedest not to include breaking changes, but sometimes a bug slips through. Or sometimes a change that we consider to be non-breaking actually turns out to be breaking for somebody else further downstream.
I help maintain a fairly large open-source project (PouchDB), so I’ve seen this play out plenty of times. It’s not common, but it happens. One day I push a new pull request, and suddenly the Travis tests are failing due to some mysterious error. My first instinct is to assume the bug is in the pull request, but after some digging I realize that the master branch is failing too. What gives?
Well, the author of the foo module, which is depended upon by the bar module, which is depended upon by PouchDB, decided to change something in a patch release, but we weren’t prepared for it upstream, so now our tests are broken. This is an annoying situations to debug, because a git bisect is not enough. The same exact code that worked yesterday is broken today.
Typically what I do in these cases is step through the code to identify the offending module, check to see when the last master branch was pushed, try to figure out what versions of that module were published in the interim, and then either file a bug on that module or write new code to work around it.
It’s a tedious process. And it can be especially irritating, because when you’re writing a PR, you’re usually trying to fix some unrelated issue. Hunting down bugs in somebody else’s module is just an unwelcome distraction.
Drawback 2: it’s a security problem
This is such a big issue, I’m surprised nobody else in the Node community has mentioned it, to my knowledge.
npm has made it trivially easy to publish modules, which is awesome. I love that when I want to publish a new Node module, it’s just an npm publish away. Whereas if I want to publish a Java project to Maven Central, there’s a lot of ceremony in configuring my Maven credentials, doing a gradle uploadArchives, and then clicking around in the Sonatype Nexus interface. It’s a pain.
npm’s ease-of-use has a weakness, though. Given that the majority of Node projects use caret- or tilde-versioning, and given that it’s so easy to npm publish, what’s to stop some nogoodnik from stealing a prolific Node developer’s laptop (let’s say Substack or Mikeal Rogers), and then publishing some malware as a patch release to all their popular libraries? Bam, suddenly everybody’s continuous integration systems are downloading malware from npm and pushing it out to thousands of running systems.
You may trust Substack, but do you trust that he’s secured his laptop?
Of course, if you avoid caret- and tilde-versioning in your package.json, then this isn’t a problem. You can already inspect the code you’re running, and make sure you trust it. One might argue that this is the “more secure” approach, but that would negate one of auto-updating’s main selling points, which is that patch releases can supposedly contain security patches.
Drawback 3: auto-updating has a limited shelf life
This is the point I would really like to get across to other Node developers.
Right now it’s mostly fine for dependencies to break upstream, because we can remain pretty confident that if we file a bug on a project, the author will respond quickly and fix it.
For instance, a month ago I found a bug in Express, and not only did the maintainer (the awesome Doug Wilson) fix it in a matter of minutes, he also took it upon himself to come into the express-pouchdb project and submit a bunch of PRs. Experiences like that really exemplify what’s great about OSS development.
However, right now Node and npm are in their heyday. Changes are coming fast and furious, the community is active and engaged, and so of course caret- and tilde-versioning are pretty low-risk. Even if a bug is introduced in a minor or patch version upstream, it’ll probably get resolved quickly.
Imagine a future after the current boom, though, where npm occupies a position more like CPAN – still useful, but long in the tooth. Popular modules have fallen into disrepair, GitHub issues go unresolved. Maybe everyone’s moved on to Go.
In this post-apocalpytic future for Node, I can easily imagine developers saying, “Oh yeah, npm? That’s that thing where whenever you require() something, you have to immediately go in and remove all the tildes and carets.” Or worse, maybe someone will have to write a proxy in front of npm to act as a sort of Wayback Machine, shrinkwrapping each module to the dependencies it had when it was last published.
Don’t kid yourself, Noders – someday this future will be upon us. Project maintainers will eventually lose interest, move on to other projects, or maybe find that the obligations of family/work/whatever have reduced their ability to respond to bugs on GitHub. Maintainers will even die – yes, young coder, you too are mortal – and ideally whatever software we write should remain useful even after we’re gone. Ideally.
I don’t have the answers, but I do know that we as a community need to start preparing for eventualities like this. Right now it may feel like the party’s never going to end, but eventually the booze will run out, the music will stop, and we will have to make a sober evaluation of our software’s legacy. Recognizing the limitations of Semver and caret- and tilde-versioning are a step in that direction.
Postscript: why do people rebel against Semver?
I have a hunch about this: I think it’s because the larger culture hasn’t adjusted to Semver yet.
For someone steeped in Node practices, it may be obvious that version 3.0.0 of a module has introduced breaking changes since 2.0.0. To the average layman, though, a major version change indicates some big overhaul of the software, along with a slew of new features. This is a holdover from the shrinkwrap era, when a new major version meant a shiny new box in the store, and it’s still the prevailing view in popular understanding: “web 2.0,” “government 2.0,” etc.
What Semver ignores is that bumping a major version has marketing value.
We definitely experienced that recently in PouchDB. I found it funny that after we released version 3.0.0, we suddenly got a lot more traffic and stargazers, and we were even featured in JavaScript Weekly. However, the biggest change in 3.0.0 was subtracting features – that’s why we incremented the major version!
By contrast, the previous version, 2.2.3, constituted a huge internal restructuring that brought better stability, but you wouldn’t really know it, since it was just a patch version. And it got much less attention than 3.0.0.
I suppose the payoffs from incrementing a major version may dwindle once you get into Chrome-like territory with version 36, 37, etc., but for the low versions, it definitely seems to help boost your project’s public visibility.
All signs seem to indicate that Apple will finally ship IndexedDB in Safari 7.1 sometime this year. This means that Safari, the last holdout against IndexedDB, will finally relent to the inevitable victory of HTML5’s new, new storage engine.
So I thought this would be a good time to hold a wake for Web SQL – that much maligned, much misunderstood also-ran that still proudly ships in Safari, Chrome, Opera, iOS, and every version of Android since 2.0.
Often in the tech industry we’re too quick to eviscerate some recently-obsoleted technology (Flash, SVN, Perl), because, as with politics and religion, nothing needs discrediting so much as the most recently reigning zeitgeist. Web SQL deserves better than that, though, so I’m here to give it its dues.
openDatabase('mydatabase', 1, 'mydatabase', 5000000, function (db) { db.transaction(function (tx) { tx.executeSql('create table rainstorms (mood text, severity int)', [], function () { tx.executeSql('insert into rainstorms values (?, ?)', ['somber', 6], function () { tx.executeSql('select * from rainstorms where mood = ?', ['somber'], function (tx, res) { var row = res.rows.item(0); console.log('rainstorm severity: ' + row.severity + ', my mood: ' + row.mood); }); }); }); }, function (err) { console.log('boo, transaction failed!: ' + err); }, function () { console.log('yay, transaction succeeded!'); });});
The gist of the story is this: in 2009 or so, native iOS and Android apps were starting to give the web a run for its money, and one area where the W3C recognized some room for improvement was in client-side storage. So Apple and Google hacked up the Web SQL Database API, which basically acknowledged that SQLite was great, mobile devs on iOS and Android loved it, and so both companies were happy to ship it in their browsers [1].
However, Microsoft and (especially) Mozilla balked, countering that the SQL language is not really a standard, and having one implementation in WebKit didn’t meet the “independent implementations” requirement necessary to be considered a serious spec.
So by 2010, Web SQL was abandoned in favor of IndexedDB, which is a document store that can be thought of as the NoSQL answer to Web SQL. It was designed by Nikunj Mehta at Oracle (of all places), and by 2014 every major browser, including IE 10 and Android 4.4, has shipped a version of IndexedDB, with Safari expected to join later this year.
As a rank-and-file developer, though, who’s worked with both Web SQL and IndexedDB, I can’t shake the feeling that the W3C made the wrong choice here. Let’s remember what Web SQL actually gave us:
SQLite in the browser. Seriously, right down to the sqlite_master table, fts indexes for full-text search, and the idiosyncratic type system. The only thing you didn’t get were PRAGMA commands – other than that, you still had transactions, joins, binary blobs, regexes, you name it.
5MB of storage by default, up to 50MB or more depending on the platform, to be confirmed by the user with a popup window at various increments.
The ability to easily hook into the native mobile SQLite databases, e.g. using the SQLite plugin for Cordova/PhoneGap.
A high-level, performant API based on an expressive language most everybody knows (SQL).
A database which had already been battle-tested on mobile devices, i.e. the place where performance matters.
A database which, let’s not forget, is also open-source.
Now what we have instead is IndexedDB, which basically lets you store key/value pairs, where the values are JavaScript object literals and the keys can be one or more fields from within that object. It supports gets, puts, deletes, and iteration. In Chrome it’s built on Google’s LevelDB, whereas in Firefox it’s actually backed by SQLite. In IE, who knows.
Enoughhasbeenwrittenalready about the failure of IndexedDB to capture the hearts of developers. And the API certainly won’t win any beauty contests:
html5rocks.indexedDB.open = function() { var version = 1; var request = indexedDB.open("todos", version); // We can only create Object stores in a versionchange transaction. request.onupgradeneeded = function(e) { var db = e.target.result; // A versionchange transaction is started automatically. e.target.transaction.onerror = html5rocks.indexedDB.onerror; if(db.objectStoreNames.contains("todo")) { db.deleteObjectStore("todo"); } var store = db.createObjectStore("todo", {keyPath: "timeStamp"}); }; request.onsuccess = function(e) { html5rocks.indexedDB.db = e.target.result; html5rocks.indexedDB.getAllTodoItems(); }; request.onerror = html5rocks.indexedDB.onerror;};
Instead of retreading the same old ground, though, I’d like to give my own spin on the broken promises of IndexedDB, as well as acknowledge where it has succeeded.
The death of Web SQL: a play in 1 act
To understand the context of how IndexedDB won out over Web SQL, let’s flash back to 2009. Normally you’d need sleuthing skills to solve a murder mystery, but luckily for us the W3C does everything out in the open, so the whole story is publicly available on the Internet.
Here’s my retelling of what went down, starting with the 2009 IRC log:
PROLOGUESix houses, all alike in dignity,In fair IRC, where we lay our scene,From ancient grudge to new mutiny,Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean.From Oracle, that SQL seer of IndexedDB,To Google, the stronghold of search,We add Mozilla, the Web SQL killa,And Apple, peering from its mobile perch.Here, a storage war would set keys to clack,Tongues to wag, and specs to shatter, There was also Microsoft and Opera,Who don't really seem to matter.THE PLAYERSNIKUNJ MEHTA, of House ORACLE, an instigatorJONAS SICKING, of House MOZILLA, an assassinMACIEJ STACHOWIAK, of House APPLE, a pugilistIAN FETTE, of House GOOGLE, a pleaderCHARLES MCCATHIENEVILE, of House OPERA, a peacemakerACT 1SCENE: A dark and gloomy day in Mountain View, orperhaps a bright and cheery one, depending on your IRC client's color scheme.
OK, enough joking around. Let’s let the players tell the story in their own words. I’ll try not to editorialize too much [2].
Jonas Sicking (Mozilla):
we’ve had a lot of discussions
primarily with MS and Oracle, Oracle stands behind Nikunj
we’ve talked to a lot of developers
the feedback we got is that we really don’t want SQL
Ian Fette (Google):
We’ve implemented WebDB, we’re about to ship it
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
We’ve implemented WebDB and have been shipping it for some time
it’s shipping in Safari
(At the time, Web SQL was called “Web DB,” and IndexedDB was called “Web Simple DB,” or just “Nikunj.”)
So basically, Sicking (of Mozilla) throws down the gauntlet: users don’t want SQL, and the solution proposed by Nikunj Mehta is backed by all three of Oracle, Microsoft, and Mozilla. Fette (of Google) and Stachowiak (of Apple) respond huffily that they’re already shipping Web SQL.
Ian Fette (Google):
we’re also interested in the Nikunj One
Fette makes a concession here. Recall that Google was quick to implement both Web SQL and IndexedDB, at least in Chrome. The Android stock browser/WebView didn’t get IndexedDB until version 4.4.
Ian Fette (Google):
the Chrome implementation shares some but not quite all of the code
beside shipping it, web sites have versions that target the iPhone and use it
we can’t easily drop it in the near future for that reason
However, Google doesn’t want to stop shipping Web SQL: that genie’s already out of the bottle, and web sites are already using it.
Later on they discuss LocalStorage. This is an interesting part of the conversation: it’s acknowledged that LocalStorage is limited because it’s synchronous only. It’s suggested that instead of IndexedDB, they could simply extend LocalStorage, but nobody bites on that proposal.
Jeremy Orlow (Google):
Google is not happy with the various proposals
Adrian Bateman (Microsoft):
Microsoft’s position is that WebSimpleDB is what we’d like to see
we don’t think we’ll reasonably be able to ship an interoperable version of WebDB
trying to arrive at an interoperable version of SQL will be too hard
Here we arrive at one of the best arguments against Web SQL: creating a separate implementation to match the WebKit version would just be too hard – Microsoft and Mozilla would have to rewrite SQLite itself, with all its funky idiosyncrasies, or just include it wholesale, in which case it’s not an independent implementation.
Chris Wilson (Microsoft):
it seems with multiple interoperable implementations
that you can’t really call it stillborn
when we started looking at WebDB
the reason we liked Nikunj was that it doesn’t impose
but it has the power
the part that concerned us with WebDB is that it presupposes SQLite
we’re not really sure
Ivan Herman (W3C):
Proposal
all the browsers shipping WebDB are WebKit based
proposal: we move WebDB to WebKit.org, and we kill it as a deliverable from this group
Charles C. McCathieNevile (Opera):
I think we’re likely to ship it
At this point, it’s pretty much taken for granted that Web SQL will be dropped from the HTML5 spec. The only thing they’re deciding now is whether to give it to a nice farm family upstate, or take it out back and shoot it.
Google won’t let it go, though. And several times, the speakers are even reminded that they’ve run out of time for discussion of web storage. Google makes the case for full-text search:
Sam Ruby (Apache):
Apple and Google have expressed an interest in added full text search to the api we’ve used
Jeremy Orlow (Google):
that’s extremely important to Google too
Ian Fette (Google):
To use this for gmail we have to be able to do fulltext and we don’t think we can do that performant in JS so we would like native code to do that.
Nikunj Mehta (Oracle):
In some discussions we can provide keyword/context, but fulltext incoroprates some more concepts that can get hairy in different languages. It should perform aequately with a qiuck index.
…
Spec was originally written on berkeleyDB which had no way to retrieve object based on key index. had a way to join dbs but we added a way to lookup an object from the index and treating the indices, and use of joins dropped.
So Google was really adamant that they needed full-text search for Gmail, but nobody else besides Apple was convinced.
Here’s an interesting experiment: open up Gmail in Chrome, and set your developer tools to emulate a mobile device, say the Nexus 4. Perform a search, and then check out the Resources tab to see if Google is doing anything interesting with storage.
If you’re not sure what you’re looking at, I’ll let you in on the secret: that’s a virtual table, created with the full-text search (FTS) capabilities of SQLite. Note that IndexedDB is not being used at all. And if you use desktop Gmail, neither database is used.
So clearly, Google has already voted with their code to support Web SQL, at least on mobile.
Correction: it turns out that’s not actually a FTS table – it’s just a regular table with some fancy triggers. Queries are cached, but they’re not actually run on the client. Still, FTS is indeed possible in Web SQL, and I think my point about Google preferring Web SQL over IndexedDB still stands.
Back to the IRC log:
Jeremy Orlow (Google):
In Gmail example, if you are searching for a to and from address you might have zillions of addresses so it might be a big burden on the system
Ian Fette (Google):
In terms of the world, Mozilla won’t implement WebDB, and we want to get Gmail working with a DB and there are others who want to get apps working. Plus or minus some detail, it seems Web Simple Database can do taht
Famous last words. It’s five years later, and clearly Google still doesn’t think IndexedDB is ready for primetime, at least in Gmail. Maybe IndexedDB v2 will save the day, though: the working draft contains a proposal for FTS, among other goodies.
The email follow-up: shots fired
After the 2009 meeting, there’s this follow-up email thread, which makes for great reading if you want to see what a W3C fist fight looks like. Curiously, nobody at Google joins in the fray, and we have only Stachowiak at Apple rising to Web SQL’s defense:
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
We actually have a bit of a chicken-and-egg problem here. Hixie has
said before he’s willing to fully spec the SQL dialect used by Web
Database. But since Mozilla categorically refuses to implement the
spec (apparently regardless of whether the SQL dialect is specified),
he doesn’t want to put in the work since it would be a comparatively
poor use of time.
Great point. It’s a little disingenuous of Mozilla to cite their own non-participation as a lack of independent implementations.
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
At the face-to-face, Mozilla representatives said that most if not all of the developers they spoke to said they wanted “anything but SQL” in a storage solution. This clashes with our experience at Apple, where we have been shipping Web Database for nearly two years now, and where we have seen a number of actual Web applications deployed using it (mostly targeting iPhone).
To me, this argument is so obvious it’s heartbreaking: SQL is a very newbie-friendly language, and iOS (and Android) developers are already familiar with SQLite. So why fix what ain’t broke?
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
It seems pretty clear to me that, even if we provide Web SimpleDB as an alternative, our mobile-focused developers will continue to use theSQL database. First, they will not see a compelling reason to change. Second, SimpleDB seems to require more code to perform even simple tasks (comparing the parallel examples in the two specs) and seems to be designed to require a JS library to be layered on top to work well. For our mobile developers, total code size is at a premium. They seem less willing than desktop-focused Web developers to ship large JS libraries, and have typically used mobile-specific JS libraries or aggressively pruned versions of full JS libraries.
An excellent point, and the Gmail example shows that this prediction has been borne out in practice. Jonas Sicking responds:
Jonas Sicking (Mozilla):
If we do specify a specific SQL dialect, that leaves us having to implement it. It’s very unlikely that the dialect would be compatible with SQLite (especially given that SQLite uses a fairly unusual SQL dialect with regards to datatypes) which likely leaves us implementing our own SQL engine.
…
I definitely agree that we don’t want a solution that punishes the mobile market. I think the way to do that is to ensure that SimpleDB is useful even for mobile platforms.
Sicking is right about the difficulty that Mozilla faces here, but in hindsight he was a little optimistic about IndexedDB on mobile. HTML5 is only now starting to catch up to native apps in terms of performance, while big players like Facebook have stopped betting on it entirely.
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
> Indeed. I still personally wouldn’t call it multiple independent
> implementations though.
Would you call multiple implementations that use the standard C library independent? Obviously there’s a judgment call to be made here. I realize that in this case a database implementation is a pretty key piece of the problem. But I also think it would be more fruitful for you to promote solutions you do like, than to try to find lawyerly reasons to stop the advancement of specs you don’t (when the later have been implemented and shipped and likely will see more implementations).
Stachowiak is clearly bitter that Web SQL got rejected for what he cites as “lawyerly” reasons. He continues:
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
I don’t think SimpleDB is useless for mobile platforms. You certainly *could* use it. But it does have three significant downsides compared to the SQL database: (1) it’s very different from what developers have already (happily) been using on mobile; (2) the target design point is that it’s primarily expected to be used through JavaScript libraries layered on top, and not directly (so you have to ship more code over the wire); and (3) for more complex queries, more of the work has to be done in JavaScript instead of in the database engine (so performance will likely be poor on low-power CPUs). For these reasons, I expect a lot of mobile developers will stick with the SQL database, even if we also provide something else.
Sicking had admitted earlier that he was “… not experienced enough to articulate all of the reasons well enough.” So after this onslaught from Stachowiak, another Mozilla employee, Robert O’Callahan, rushes to his colleague’s aid:
Robert O’Callahan (Mozilla):
> Would you call multiple implementations that use the standard C library
> independent? Obviously there’s a judgment call to be made here.
Yes. Multiple implementations passing query strings (more or less) verbatim to SQLite for parsing and interpretation would not pass that judgement call… IMHO, but wouldn’t you agree?
…
I think the problem is rather coming up with a SQL definition that can be implemented by anything other than SQLite (or from scratch, of course). One weird thing about SQLite is that column types aren’t enforced. So either the spec requires something like SQLite’s “type affinity” (in which case it doesn’t fit well with most other SQL implementations, and precludes common performance optimizations), or it requires strict type checking (which perhaps you could implement in SQLite by adding CHECK constraints?). But the latter course is probably incompatible with deployed content, so contrary to Jonas I expect the spec would be implementable *only* on top of SQLite (or from scratch, of course), or perhaps some unnatural embedding into other engines where all values are text or variants. Experience with alternative implementations would be important.
All valid points. SQLite has its own quirks, and Web SQL is basically a thin layer over SQLite. Although Stachowiak does point out later that “WebKit has around 15k lines of code which implement asynchronicity, do checking and rewrites on the queries, export DOM APIs, manage transactions, expose result sets, etc.”
O’Callahan continues:
Robert O’Callahan (Mozilla):
Do you have easy access to knowledge about the sort of complex queries these mobile apps do? That would be very useful.
To Apple’s discredit, such data was never provided (as far as I know). Although again, the example with Gmail is pretty instructive here.
Robert O’Callahan (Mozilla):
We already ship SQLite and implementing Web Database using SQLite would definitely be the path of least resistance for us. We’re just concerned it might not be the right thing for the Web.
This, of course, is why Mozilla is awesome. Whatever the advantages of Web SQL may have been, you can’t say that Mozilla didn’t have the best interests of the web in mind when they killed it.
Stachowiak counters somewhat weakly, ceding to most of O’Callahan’s points, but taking up the utilitarian argument that Web SQL is better for developers:
Maciej Stachowiak (Apple):
It seems that a database layer with a good amount of high-level concepts (including some kind of query language) is likely to be easier to code against directly for many use cases. Thus, application programmers, particularly in environments where extra abstraction layers are particularly costly
[Furthermore,] some mobile web developers have existing investment in SQL in particular, and do not appear to have had problems with it as a model. It would be a shame to abandon them, as in many ways they have been better pioneers of offline Web apps than mainline desktop-focused Web developers.
It seems plausible to me that SQL is not the best solution for all storage use cases. But it seems like a pretty aggressive position to say that, as a result, it should be out of the Web platform (and not just augmented by other facilities). It seems like that would underserve other use cases
Smelling blood, O’Callahan moves in for the kill:
Robert O’Callahan (Mozilla):
> Thus, it did not seem there would be a practical benefit to
> specifying the SQL dialect. Thus, those present said they were satisfied to
> specify that SQLite v3 is the dialect.
What exactly does that mean? Is it a specific version of SQLite? Almost every SQLite release, even point releases, adds features.
The fact that SQLite bundles new features, bug fixes and performance improvements together into almost every release makes it especially difficult to build a consistent Web API on. Have you frozen your SQLite import to a particular version? Or do you limit the SQLite dialect by parsing and validating queries? Or do you allow the dialect to change regularly as you update your SQLite import?
I thought there was a consensus that pointing to a pile of C code isn’t a good way to set standards for the Web. That’s why we write specs, and require independent implementations so we’re not even accidentally relying on a specific pile of C code. This seems to be a departure from that.
Another great point from O’Callahan. I recall writing a Cordova app where I actually had to fetch the SQLite version from the sqlite_master table, in order to figure out what features of FTS were supported. It wasn’t pretty. (Although, to be fair, we web developers are no strangers to such hacks; just take a look at the jQuery source code some time.)
There’s a little more back-and-forth in the thread, and Charles McCathieNevile (of Opera) jumps in to mediate a bit. They discuss performance, and whether any guarantees can be made about the big-O performance of IndexedDB. Ultimately, Nikunj Mehta has the last word:
Nikunj Mehta (Oracle):
WebSimpleDB will always remain easy and good to use directly, even though it will also support those who want to use libraries on top. Whether people would still prefer to use libraries or not, will depend on their use case. Specific use cases would help to find a more objective solution to your issue.
So here we arrive at a major selling point of IndexedDB: it’s low-level – much, much lower than SQL – so it’s not designed to be used directly by developers. In fact, I tend of think of IndexedDB as a thin transactional layer over LevelDB (on Chrome, anyway), which itself is best described as a tool for building databases rather than a database itself.
Also, from working on PouchDB, where we support all three of Web SQL, IndexedDB, and LevelDB, I can confirm that the first is the easiest to work with, and the last is the hardest. IndexedDB is definitely a far cry from raw LevelDB, but it has nothing close to the flexibility provided by Web SQL’s diverse toolkit. (Disclaimer: the other authors may disagree.)
Broken promises of IndexedDB: did library authors fill the gap?
So let’s return to Mehta’s original point: IndexedDB was designed to be low-level enough that the void could be filled by JavaScript libraries. In the same way that nobody uses the native XMLHttpRequest or DOM APIs ever since jQuery came along, the assumption was that library authors would pick up the slack for IndexedDB’s cumbersome API.
And although I count myself as a member of that cohort (hint, hint: try PouchDB), with the benefit of hindsight I’d like to evaluate how well that plan has played out:
Although arguably, they had no choice, given the performance needs of mobile devices. One of the downsides of a low-level JavaScript API is that the rest has to be implemented in, well, JavaScript, which tends to be slower than native C code. Unsurprisingly, in our performance tests with PouchDB, we’ve found that the Web SQL backend is nearly always faster than the IndexedDB backend, sometimes by a decimal order of magnitude.
My own take on IndexedDB
I have a few personal theories as to why IndexedDB still hasn’t really taken off, and they mostly circle back to the same points made by Stachowiak and Fette five years ago.
First off, it’s hard to get developers to care about offline functionality for any platform other than mobile – you just don’t have the same problems with poor performance and spotty Internet connections. And on mobile devices, Web SQL is king (sorry Windows Phone), meaning that in practice mobile devs can just forget that IndexedDB exists.
Secondly, IndexedDB doesn’t offer much beyond what you can already get with LocalStorage, and its API is a lot tougher to understand. It’s asynchronous, which is already a challenge for less experienced developers. And if you don’t need to do any fancy pagination, then usually a plain old localStorage.get()/localStorage.put() along with some JSON parsing/serializing will serve you just fine.
Compare this with the Web SQL database, which is also asynchronous, but which provides a fluent query language and a bevy of additional features, one of the most underrated of which is full-text search. Just think about what a client-side search engine with support for tokenization and stemming (the Porter stemmer is baked right in!) could do for your app’s comboboxes, and then compare that with IndexedDB’s meager offerings.
Another theory is that Apple’s criticisms of IndexedDB became a self-fulfilling prophesy. Clearly they’ve put more effort into Web SQL than IndexedDB, the spec be damned, and by failing to implement IndexedDB in Safari and iOS, they’ve probably stunted its growth by years.
Finally, it’s worth acknowledging that IndexedDB is just a crummy API. If you look at the HTML5 Rocks example and don’t start having flashbacks to xmlHttpRequest.onreadystatechange = function() ..., then you haven’t been doing web dev for very long.
However, nobody wants to have to resort to a third-party wrapper unless it offers the kinds of benefits that jQuery gave us over the DOM – interoperability, robustness, and an API that’s so convenient and understandable that a generation of web developers probably believes the $ is just a part of the language.
PouchDB: the jQuery of databases
Of course, this is exactly the problem we’re trying to solve with PouchDB. (I know, here comes the shameless plug.) PouchDB isn’t just a great tool for syncing data between JavaScript environments and CouchDB; it’s also a general-purpose storage API designed to work well regardless of the browser it’s running in. Think of it as jQuery for databases.
Currently, PouchDB falls back to Web SQL on browsers that don’t support IndexedDB, and it can fall back to a remote CouchDB on browsers that don’t support either. In the future, we’ll also support LocalStorage and a simple in-memory store, which will basically extend our reach everywhere, and give developers a drop-in database that “just works.”
Of course, we also do a lot of magic under the hood to work around browser bugs, in both Web SQL and IndexedDB. And there are a lot of bugs – enough for a whole other blog post. So that’s another way that we’re like jQuery.
Mostly, though, we’re just trying to move HTML5 storage forward, and to fulfill the original vision of web developers having access to neat JavaScript libraries built on top of IndexedDB. If PouchDB (or some similar library) manages to achieve mainstream success, then Nikunj Mehta will be vindicated, regardless of how developers feel about IndexedDB itself.
Conclusion
Web SQL will probably never truly die. Google and Apple are invested enough that they can’t remove it from their browsers without breaking thousands of mobile apps and web sites (including their own).
And when I write web apps, I tend to care enough about mobile performance that, until IndexedDB catches up, I’ll probably continue giving a nod to Web SQL with code like this:
var pouch = new PouchDB('mydb', {adapter: 'websql'});if (!pouch.adapter) { // fall back to IndexedDB pouch = new PouchDB('mydb');}
Web SQL, I salute you. You’re no longer in our hearts, but you’ll remain in our pockets for years to come.
Disclaimer: I apologize if I’ve misquoted anyone or taken what they said out of context. Please feel free to rip me a new one in the comments, on Twitter, or on Hacker News.
Notes:
[1]: In fact, Web SQL had been shipping in Safari since 2007. Presumably they wanted to test it out in the wild before committing to a formal spec.
[2]: I editorialize a lot.
[3]: I’m skipping some details of the story; Web SQL certainly wasn’t killed in a day. The criticisms of Web SQL, especially the “SQLite is not a standard” part, can be traced back to an April 2009 blog post and email by Vladimir Vukicevic of Mozilla. The conclusion reached by both Stachowiak and Sicking at the end of that thread was, to quote Stachowiak, that “the best path forward is to spec a particular SQL dialect, even though that task may be boring and unpleasant and not as fun as inventing a new kind of database.” Nikunj Mehta disagreed, and then went on to invent a new kind of database.
I do plan on eventually updating PouchDroid, but for the time being there’s still plenty to be done in PouchDB. Long-term goals will be:
API parity with PouchDB (at least, the important parts).
Get a rigorous suite of tests in place.
Once the tests are passing, port it to pure Java.
If you still want to use PouchDroid in a Cordova/PhoneGap app, I’d recommend using PouchDB itself and the SQLite plugin instead. PouchDroid uses a slightly modified version of the SQLite plugin, which probably won’t give you any noticeable performance improvements. As for the XHR overrides, I’ll probably take that out, so you should just set up CORS on your CouchDB.
If you want to use PouchDroid in a Java Android project, it’s still pretty nifty for small sync tasks (e.g. the PouchDroidMigrationTask, which can sync a SQLite database to CouchDB). But if you want something more full-featured and reliable, wait for 1.0.
Update: CouchDroid has been renamed to PouchDroid, and I’ve released version 0.1.0. The code examples below are out of date. Please refer to the instructions and tutorials on the GitHub page.
I love PouchDB. It demonstrates the strength and flexibility of CouchDB, and since it supports both WebSQL and IndexedDB under the hood, it obviates the need to learn their separate APIs (or to worry about the inevitable browserinconsistencies). If you know CouchDB, you already know PouchDB.
And most importantly, it offers two-way sync in just a few lines of code. To me, this is magical:
var db = new PouchDB('mydb')db.replicate.to('http://foo.com:5984/db', {continuous : true});db.replicate.from('http://foo.com:5984/db', {continuous : true});
I wanted to bring this same magic to Android, so I started working on an Android adapter for PouchDB. I’m calling it CouchDroid, until I can think of a better name. The concept is either completely crazy or kinda clever, which is why I’m writing this post, in the hopes of getting early feedback.
The basic idea is this: instead of rewriting PouchDB in Java, I fire up an invisible WebView that runs PouchDB in JavaScript. I override window.openDatabase to redirect to the native Java SQLite APIs, so that all of the SQL queries run on a background thread (instead of tying up the UI thread, like they normally would). I also redirect XMLHttpRequest into Java, giving me control over the HTTP request threads, and helping avoid any messy server-side configuration of CORS/JSONP for web security.
Result: it works on a fresh CouchDB installation, no assembly required. And it’s actually pretty damned fast.
The code is still a little rough around the edges, but it can already do bidirectional sync, which is great. Callbacks look weird in Java, but static typing, generics, and content assist make the Pouch APIs a dream to work with. (My precious Ctrl+space works!)
Here’s an example of bidirectional sync between two Android devices and a CouchDB server using CouchDroid. First, we define what kinds of documents we want to sync by extending PouchDocument. This is Android, so let’s store some robots:
public class Robot extends PouchDocument { private String name; private String type; private String creator; private double awesomenessFactor; private int iq; private List<RobotFunction> functions; // constructors, getters, setters, toString...}public class RobotFunction { private String name; // constructors, getters, setters, toString...}
I’m using Jackson for JSON serialization/deserialization, which means that your standard POJOs “just work.” The PouchDocument abstract class simply adds the required CouchDB fields _id and _rev.
In our Activity, we extend CouchDroidActivity (needed to set up the Java <-> JavaScript bridge), and we add a bunch of robots to a PouchDB<Robot>:
public class MainActivity extends CouchDroidActivity { private PouchDB<Robot> pouch; // onCreate()... @Override protected void onCouchDroidReady(CouchDroidRuntime runtime) { pouch = PouchDB.newPouchDB(Robot.class, runtime, "robots.db"); List<Robot> robots = Arrays.asList( new Robot("C3P0", "Protocol droid", "George Lucas", 0.4, 200, Arrays.asList( new RobotFunction("Human-cyborg relations"), new RobotFunction("Losing his limbs"))), new Robot("R2-D2", "Astromech droid", "George Lucas", 0.8, 135, Arrays.asList( new RobotFunction("Getting lost"), new RobotFunction("Having a secret jetpack"), new RobotFunction("Showing holographic messages"))) ); pouch.bulkDocs(robots, new BulkCallback() { @Override public void onCallback(PouchError err, List<PouchInfo> info) { Log.i("Pouch", "loaded: " + info); } }); }}
Meanwhile, on another Android device, we load a completely different list of robots:
List<Robot> robots = Arrays.asList( new Robot("Mecha Godzilla", "Giant monster", "Toho", 0.4, 82, Arrays.asList( new RobotFunction("Flying through space"), new RobotFunction("Kicking Godzilla's ass"))), new Robot("Andy", "Messenger robot", "Stephen King", 0.8, 135, Arrays.asList( new RobotFunction("Relaying messages"), new RobotFunction("Betraying the ka-tet"), new RobotFunction("Many other functions"))), new Robot("Bender", "Bending Unit", "Matt Groening", 0.999, 120, Arrays.asList( new RobotFunction("Gettin' drunk"), new RobotFunction("Burping fire"), new RobotFunction("Bending things"), new RobotFunction("Inviting you to bite his lustrous posterior"))) );
And, of course, we set up bidirectional replication on both pouches:
So within seconds, all five documents have been synced to two separate PouchDBs and one CouchDB. Not bad!
In addition to adapting the PouchDB API for Java, I also wrote a simple migration tool to mirror an existing SQLite database to a remote CouchDB. It could be useful, if you just want a read-only web site where users can view their Android data:
sqlite> .schema MonstersCREATE TABLE Monsters (_id integer primary key autoincrement, uniqueId text not null, nationalDexNumber integer not null, type1 text not null, type2 text, name text not null);sqlite> select * from Monsters limit 11|001|1|Grass|Poison|Bulbasaur
CouchDroid isn’t ready for a production release yet. But even in its rudimentary state, I think it’s pretty damn exciting. As Android developers, wouldn’t it be great if we didn’t have to write so many SQL queries, and we could just put and get our POJOs? And wouldn’t it be awesome if that data were periodically synced to the server, so we didn’t even have to think about intermittent availability or incremental sync or conflict resolution or any of that junk? And wouldn’t our lives be so much easier if the data was immediately available in a RESTful web service like CouchDB, so we didn’t even need to write any server code? The dream is big, but it’s worth pursuing.
For more details on the project, check it out on GitHub. The sample apps in the examples directory are a good place to start. Example #1 is the migration script above, Example #2 is some basic CRUD operations on the Pouch API, and Example #3 is the full bidirectional sync described above. More to come!