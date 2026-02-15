I’ve been thinking a lot recently about the opening track, “The Boy in the Bubble”. The song can be read a few different ways, but I read it as an aging man amazed by modernity but also kind of frightened by it, and comforting his loved one with:
These are the days of miracle and wonder, and don’t cry baby, don’t cry, don’t cry
If these are “the days of miracle and wonder,” then why would anyone want to cry about it? Well, a few different reasons:
These are the days of lasers in the jungle, lasers in the jungle somewhere
Staccato signals of constant information
A loose affiliation of millionaires and billionaires
Sound familiar? It was written in 1986, but it could have been written today.
One thing I’ve noticed during our recent technological turbulations is that some people seem to have lost the capacity for wonder, or are willfully ignorant of the wonders around them. And if you can’t acknowledge that something extraordinary has happened, then you can’t start grieving for what has been lost (the subject of my last post). To me, this is the opposite of what Paul Simon is advocating: awe for the future combined with reverence for the past.
For example, I have a lot of conversations on Mastodon that start with me acknowledging some flabbergasting feat that coding agents have accomplished lately, like one-shotting a browser API that passes 77% of the relevant Web Platform Tests, or building a rudimentary browser that can render basic web pages, or building a C compiler that can compile the Linux kernel, etc. Then the interlocutor says something like, “Sure, but are the Web Platform Tests really representative of a working browser?” (Short answer: yes, it’s the entire basis of cross-browser projects like Interop.) Or: “Well sure, but is the code maintainable and bug-free?”
I find these conversations kind of baffling. It’s as if you’ve been shown a talking dog that can also sing the blues and play steel-string guitar, and your first response is, “Yeah, but the second verse was a bit off-key.” I understand skepticism – being skeptical is good, and there is a ton of hype and hogwash out there in the “AI era,” but like… can we just take a moment to be amazed? None of this was imaginable even three years ago, and now it’s practically worthy of the snooze button.
In fact, some of my more AI-adept colleagues are actually not much impressed with these stories, precisely because they know that even more amazing stories are likely around the corner. The lasers in the jungle have become so commonplace that we hardly notice them anymore.
Personally, I’m trying to maintain my skepticism as well as my sense of wonder. There’s so much breathless hype out there that it clouded my judgment for a while, but I’m also humbled by how fast things have moved, defying my early expectations.
I don’t consider myself a tech optimist – I seriously doubt we’ll ever travel to Mars, let alone colonize it, and I think predictions of the singularity or uploading our brains into the cloud are fun science fiction but hardly a bet I would take on the optimists’ side. But I have to admit that I was wrong on AI coding, so I’m prepared for my expectations to be defied again.
In many ways, I feel like the last year has been a victory for the techno-optimists – LinkedIn bros, Elon Musk stans, former NFT-peddlers – over artists, tech critics, and left-leaning intellectuals, which has been a bitter pill for me to swallow, since I identify with the second group much more than the first. This is what I was trying to get at with “AI tribalism”, although in retrospect I was a bit clumsy about it.
So if you’re feeling like me, and a bit bitter that the tech bros are taking a victory lap right now, and maybe hoping that they realize their shoelaces are untied and fall flat on their faces, I’d suggest taking a different tack. Disregard the hype, ignore the breathless prognostications of eternal abundance, and just look around and ask yourself if you would have been impressed by any of this three years ago. If so, take a moment to be amazed. It doesn’t make you a stooge or a credulous mark; it just makes you human.
And if you have to grieve, grieve. Technology is changing in scary and unpredictable ways, and not all the changes are positive. (Far from it – I wonder if someday we’ll look back on the invention of LLMs like the invention of the atom bomb.) But eventually we should move on from our grief, because the world is not ending; it’s just turning, as it always has.
In other words:
These are the days of miracle and wonder, and don’t cry baby, don’t cry, don’t cry
I didn’t ask for a robot to consume every blog post and piece of code I ever wrote and parrot it back so that some hack could make money off of it.
I didn’t ask for the role of a programmer to be reduced to that of a glorified TSA agent, reviewing code to make sure the AI didn’t smuggle something dangerous into production.
And yet here we are. The worst fact about these tools is that they work. They can write code better than you or I can, and if you don’t believe me, wait six months.
You could abstain out of moral principle. And that’s fine, especially if you’re at the tail end of your career. And if you’re at the beginning of your career, you don’t need me to explain any of this to you, because you already use Warp and Cursor and Claude, with ChatGPT as your therapist and pair programmer and maybe even your lover. This post is for the 40-somethings in my audience who don’t realize this fact yet.
So as a senior, you could abstain. But then your junior colleagues will eventually code circles around you, because they’re wearing bazooka-powered jetpacks and you’re still riding around on a fixie bike. Eventually your boss will start asking why you’re getting paid twice your zoomer colleagues’ salary to produce a tenth of the code.
Ultimately if you have a mortgage and a car payment and a family you love, you’re going to make your decision. It’s maybe not the decision that your younger, more idealistic self would want you to make, but it does keep your car and your house and your family safe inside it.
Someday years from now we will look back on the era when we were the last generation to code by hand. We’ll laugh and explain to our grandkids how silly it was that we typed out JavaScript syntax with our fingers. But secretly we’ll miss it.
We’ll miss the feeling of holding code in our hands and molding it like clay in the caress of a master sculptor. We’ll miss the sleepless wrangling of some odd bug that eventually relents to the debugger at 2 AM. We’ll miss creating something we feel proud of, something true and right and good. We’ll miss the satisfaction of the artist’s signature at the bottom of the oil painting, the GitHub repo saying “I made this.”
I don’t celebrate the new world, but I also don’t resist it. The sun rises, the sun sets, I orbit helplessly around it, and my protests can’t stop it. It doesn’t care; it continues its arc across the sky regardless, moving but unmoved.
If you would like to grieve, I invite you to grieve with me. We are the last of our kind, and those who follow us won’t understand our sorrow. Our craft, as we have practiced it, will end up like some blacksmith’s tool in an archeological dig, a curio for future generations. It cannot be helped, it is the nature of all things to pass to dust, and yet still we can mourn. Now is the time to mourn the passing of our craft.
My first blog post was published just under 15 years ago in March of 2011. Since then, I’ve published 151 posts, including this one. (If I was a numerologist, I’d think it had something to do with Pokémon.)
This blog has covered a wide variety of topics, including Pokémon in fact (I wrote the first Pokédex app for Android). The topics largely followed the trajectory of my career: starting with machine learning, veering into Android, taking a detour into Solr/Lucene, and eventually settling on JavaScript and web development. Later I wrote about web performance, accessibility, web components – basically whatever topic crossed my desk. You’re reading the unfiltered output of my brain here, more or less.
I don’t publish a lot – less than one post per month apparently. My main guiding principle is that I don’t write unless some topic is itching to get off my chest, or I think I have something novel to say. There are no ads on this humble WordPress blog, and I don’t have anything to sell you, so there’s nothing motivating me except my own desire to explore an idea, make a point, or just stretch the old writing muscle.
As you can tell, I’m too lazy to even update the vintage WordPress theme – odd for someone who pretends to be a professional web developer! I’ve always felt like that was a distraction, though. I know some bloggers who spend more time tweaking their CSS than writing content, and that’s fine, but it was just never my goal for this blog. If I want to scratch that itch, I write an oddball project like Pokedex.org or Pinafore instead.
The biggest challenge of the early days of this blog was just getting anybody to read it. The biggest challenge later on was dealing with the overwhelming anxiety of realizing “Oh shit, people are actually reading this”, followed by the inevitable fears of:
blowback (I got too controversial)
audience capture (I got soft)
being ignored (I got boring)
I feel like I’ve careened between all of these extremes over the past 15 years. Overall my writing was a lot more freewheeling in the past, and I’ve tried to recapture some of that lately, but having an audience just naturally gnaws at your mind in a way that (I find) I can’t totally ignore.
Quitting Twitter (and wasn’t that a weird story arc on my blog!) helped a lot, although there’s still of course Mastodon and Lobsters and Hacker News and all the rest where the comments can be a vicious cesspool if you spend too much time there. (If you’re reading this from RSS: you’re my favorite readers, and they can take my RSS reader from my cold dead hands!)
Not that this blog has a ton of readers. There’s actually a list of the most popular blogs on Hacker News, and mine hit #631 last year. This puts me somewhere between “I think I’ve seen his face on the internet once” and “never heard of him.” Although based on my WordPress stats, my best days are somewhat behind me, with my all-time most popular posts being:
Interestingly to me, though, the work that I’m most proud of didn’t get a lot of traction. It wasn’t a polemic, or a thinkpiece, or a perhaps-too-glib takedown of a major browser vendor (sigh) but instead my work on performance optimizations, benchmarking, etc. A lot of my blog posts are basically: “People say this thing is fast. Is it though? Let’s run some numbers.” For example:
This is the kind of stuff that (I like to think) really moves the needle in the web development space, because words are cheap but numbers talk. I’ve heard from some folks that a post of mine immediately short-cutted some internal discussion about whether they should choose Strategy A or B for their web app. I love having that kind of impact!
This experience has taught me that the page stats aren’t everything. Sometimes it’s not about how many people read your post, but whether the right people read it. One example is my recent post on the js-framework-benchmark. This was a sleeper hit: barely touching any of the socials, never high on Hacker News or Lobsters, and yet I know from personal anecdotes that performance experts read it and appreciated it. Not every post needs to be a thrilling dimestore paperback: some can be a ponderous Tolstoy or Joyce.
Conclusion
When I first started this blog, I was early in my career and didn’t really know what I was doing. I made a blog because I guess I thought it was the cool thing to do, and that maybe it would help me land a job someday.
I named it “Read the Tea Leaves” because I thought you were supposed to have a punchy title like “Daring Fireball” or “Coding Horror”. If I were starting it today, I’d probably just call it “Nolan Lawson’s blog” and be done with it (although I do love tea).
Keeping this blog has been a great source of passion for me, and it has indeed opened doors in my career. I landed my most recent job in no small part thanks to this blog (good foresight, 2011 me!), and it’s also just really fun to get recognized at a conference or have a coworker mention that they enjoyed one of my posts.
I’ve found though that the greatest value is just the act of writing itself. That’s one reason I don’t use AI for any of these posts (heck, I don’t even use Grammarly – all the spelling mistakes are mine!). The act of writing is also the act of thinking, and my thoughts are (usually) sharpened by typing words into a blank page.
And if nothing else, I can put an idea out there, let it get tossed in the wind, and see if anybody picks it up to do something useful with it (even if that something is just to denounce or refute it). For that reason, I don’t even regret my most controversial posts, and not even the ones I disagree with today, because I think there’s still value in being wrong in public and at least trying to stimulate people’s minds in the right direction.
Would I recommend that young coders take up blogging? Absolutely. Start up a blog anywhere – WordPress, Squarespace, a file server of HTML files, whatever. Write all the time, even if you don’t always hit “publish.” (I certainly don’t – 63 unpublished drafts!)
Get yourself in the habit of being brave in public, and try to ignore that voice that says “This isn’t good enough” or “You’re not smart enough” or “People will hate you for this.” I’ve sacrificed a lot of sacred cows over the years, and maybe even burned some bridges (man, my recent AI posts may have done that). But if I hadn’t tried to speak my mind, put my thoughts out there, and find the courage to be vulnerable in public, then I would have just felt limp and cowardly and boring. That’s what I regret most: all the blog posts I didn’t write.
Still, I do have a high bar for this blog (despite what some haters may believe!), so I don’t intend to become one of those “post-a-day” kind of people. It’s just not my style. But I do hope to be the kind of person who has more ideas worth expressing and worth putting into cyberspace. Here’s to 15 more years of blogging.
When I learned that two simple browserengines had been vibe-coded, I was not particularly surprised. A browser engine is a well-understood problem with multiple independent implementations, whose codebases have no doubt been slurped up into LLM training data.
What did surprise me is that neither project seemed to really leverage the Web Platform Tests (WPTs), which represent countless person-hours of expertise distilled into a precise definition of how a browser should work, right down to the oddest of edge cases. (The second project does make partial use of WPTs, but it doesn’t seem to be the primary testing strategy.)
LLMs work great when you give them a clear specification (or PRD) and acceptance tests. This is exactly what the web standards community has been painstakingly building for the past few decades: the browser standards themselves (in plain English as HTML files) and the WPTs. The WPT pass rate in particular gives you a good measure of how “web-compatible” a browser is (i.e. can it actually render websites in the wild). This is why newer browsers like Ladybird and Servo heavily rely on it.
I don’t have the patience (or cash) to build an entire browser, but I thought it would be interesting to build a single browser API from scratch using a single prompt, and to try to pass a non-trivial percentage of the Web Platform Tests. I chose IndexedDB because it’s a specification that I’m very familiar with, having worked on both PouchDB and fake-indexeddb, as well as having opened small PRs and bugs on the spec itself.
IndexedDB is not a simple API: it’s a full NoSQL database with multiple key types (including array keys and arrays-as-keys), cursors, durability modes, transactions, scheduling, etc. If you build on top of SQLite, then you can get some of this stuff for free (which is probably why both Firefox’s and WebKit’s implementations use it), but you still have to handle JavaScript object types like Dates and ArrayBuffers, JavaScript-specific microtask timing, auto-transactions, and plenty of other idiosyncrasies.
The experiment
So here was the experiment:
Create a repo with submodules containing both the Web Platform Tests and IndexedDB specification.
Tell Claude (in plan mode) to create a plan to build a working implementation of IndexedDB in TypeScript and Node.js on top of SQLite, passing >90% of the tests.
Plug the plan into a Ralph loop so multiple agents can iterate sequentially on solving the problem.
Go to sleep and wake up the next morning.
If you’re not familiar with the so-called “Ralph Wiggum” technique, it’s dead simple: run Claude in a Bash loop, giving it a markdown file of instructions and a text file to track its progress. (That’s literally it.) The main insight is to avoid context rot by frequently starting a brand-new session. In other words: the LLM gets dumber the longer the conversation goes on, so have shorter conversations. I used Matt Pocock’s implementation (which is literally 24 lines of Bash) in --dangerously-skip-permissions mode, in a Podman container for safety.
The project completed in a few hours of work, and the agent decided to disobey my instructions and pass well over 90% of the target tests, reaching 95%. (Naughty robot!) Note that it omitted some tests because they weren’t deemed appropriate for a Node.js environment, but it still amounts to 1,208 passing tests out of the 1,272 target subset.
Here was the prompt. You’ll note I had some typos and grammatical errors (e.g. I meant instanceof, not typeof), but the agent still figured it out:
Click to see prompt
Help me plan a project. You have the entire IndexedDB spec and web-platform-tests checked out in git submodules.
Here’s the project: build a TypeScript-based project that implements IndexedDB in raw JavaScript (no dependencies) on top of SQLite (so okay, SQLite is the one dependency). You should try to pass at least 90% of the IndexedDB tests from WPT.
Stipulations:
Use TypeScript and run in native Node (you have Node v24 already installed which supports TS out-of-the-box). Use tsc for linting though
Write tests using node:test
You must run the WPT tests UNMODIFIED in Node. To achieve this you will no doubt have to use some shims since the tests were designed to run in the browser, not Node. But as much as possible, you should prefer built-ins. Node supports a lot of built-ins now like Event and EventTarget so this shouldn’t be super hard.
You should start first by setting up the basic project scaffolding and test scaffolding. To start, try to get ONE test passing, even if you have to do a basic pure-JS implementation of IndexedDB (i.e. a “hello world”) to get that to work.
You should store some of these basic stipulations and project structure in CLAUDE.md as you go for the next agent. E.g. how to run tests, how to lint, etc.
Your implementation should ultimately store data in sqlite. You should use the better-sqlite3 package for this. Again, no dependencies other than this one. (You may have as many devDependencies as you want, e.g. typescript)
We’re building a plan, and I want this plan to encompass everything that’s needed to get to roughly 90% test coverage. To do so, we should probably divide up the PRD into some subset of tests that make sense to tackle first, but we can leave it up to future agents to change the order if it makes sense
As much as possible, try to make your implementation JS-environment-agnostic. We’ll be running in Node, but if someday we want this running in a browser on top of SQLite-on-WASM then that shouldn’t be impossible. Your test harness code can have Node-specific stuff in it if necessary, but the actual library we’re building should strive to be agnostic.
In the end, your test suite should have a manifest file of which tests are passing, failing, timing out, etc. This will be a good way to judge progress on the test suite and give guidance to the next agent on what to tackle next. Ideally this manifest file will have comments so that agents know if certain tests are tricky or outright impossible (toml or yaml may be a good format).
You’re running in a sandbox with sudo so if you need to install some tool just do it.
The project is complete when you reach 90% test coverage on the IndexedDB tests in wpt. Note that this number should be based on the number of passing tests, not the passing test files.
Your test script should OUTPUT the manifest of passing/failing tests. This allows the next agent to know which tests are passing/failing WITHOUT having to actually run the tests (which takes time). You should also commit this manifest file whenever you commit to git.
For simplicity, your tests should use sub-processes/workers for isolation rather than any kind of vm technique since this can introduce JavaScript cross-realm issues (e.g. typeof Array not being right).
For the purposes of this project, “one task” should be considered to be ONE TEST (or maybe two) at a time to keep things simple. Don’t try to bite off huge entire feature of IndexedDB (e.g. cursors, indexes, etc.) and instead try to break work up into small chunks.
The main goal of this project is to be spec-compliant, but being performant is great too. Try to leverage SQLite features for maximum performance (and don’t fake it by doing things in raw JavaScript instead). If a task is just “improve performance” then that’s fine.
If you can’t tell from the git history, the hardest part was just keeping the loop running. Despite the relentlessness of the Bash loop, Claude Code kept occasionally erroring out with:
Error: No messages returned at FKB (/$bunfs/root/claude:6151:78) at processTicksAndRejections (native:7:39)
This seems to be a bug. Annoying, but not a dealbreaker since I could just restart the loop when it crashed. So it didn’t finish “overnight,” but it was done by the time I finished breakfast.
Evaluating the code
Looking at the project structure, it’s pretty straightforward and the files have familiar (to me) names: IDBCursor.ts, IDBFactory.ts, etc. This isn’t surprising because it follows the spec naming conventions, as well as the patterns of projects like fake-indexeddb (which I’m sure was part of the LLM training data). The test harness has to shim some browser APIs like window.addEventListener and ImageData to get certain tests to pass, which is exactly what we did in fake-indexeddb as well.
According to cloc, the src directory is 4,395 lines of code. Looking through some of the bits that I knew would be challenging, like event dispatching, I wasn’t surprised to see that it took a similar strategy to fake-indexeddb, shimming the event dispatch / listener logic rather than relying on the Node.js built-ins. (This is really not straightforward!)
Interestingly though, it deviated from fake-indexeddb by implementing its own structuredClone logic using v8.serialize(). I assume the reason for this is that, unlike fake-indexeddb, it doesn’t have the luxury of keeping JavaScript objects in memory, and instead has to serialize to SQLite. So although you could argue that it’s cribbing from its training data, it’s also doing something pretty unique in this case.
As for its transaction scheduler, this doesn’t look anything like fake-indexeddb‘s logic, but it does look sensibly designed and is at least readable. Then there’s also of course sqlite-backend.ts which deviates from the only comparable implementation I’m aware of (IndexedDBShim) by having a proper “backend” for the SQL logic rather than mixing SQL into the APIs as IndexedDBShim does (which is a bit hacky in my opinion).
One annoying thing about its coding style is that it doesn’t make much reference to the actual spec. If you read fake-indexeddb or the source code of a browser (especially Ladybird and Servo in my experience), there are often comments quoting the literal spec language. This is great, since the spec is often pseudocode anyway, so it helps the reader to keep track of whether the browser implementation actually matches the spec or not. Claude seemed to avoid this altogether; perhaps relying entirely on the WPTs, or perhaps just not seeing it worth a word-for-word comment.
Another thing I noticed during code review is that the agent fibbed a bit on the pass rate: out of the original test files it targeted, 9 crashed, and so they weren’t counted in the denominator (presumably because it didn’t know how many tests would have run). So the “real” pass rate is actually 92%, if we consider all crashed tests to be failures: 1208 / 1313 (I got the true denominator using wpt.fyi). Although to be fair, 95% is accurate for the test files that ran without crashing.
As a final test, I ran the code against fake-indexeddb‘s own WPT test suite – just to make sure there was no funny business, and the LLM didn’t cherry-pick tests to make itself look good. The two test suites aren’t 1-to-1 – the agent had decided to skip some large but tricky tests like the IDL harness, plus there are the 9 crashed tests mentioned above. So using fake-indexeddb‘s own tests gives us a more accurate way to judge this code against a comparable IndexedDB implementation.
In this more rigorous test, the implementation scores 77.4%, which compares favorably to fake-indexeddb's own 82.8% (only ~5% off). We can also compare it with browsers:
Implementation
Version
Passed
%
Chrome
144.0.7514.0
1651
99.9%
Firefox
146.0a1
1498
90.6%
Safari
231 preview
1497
90.6%
Ladybird
1.0-cde3941d9f
1426
86.3%
fake-indexeddb
6.2.5
1369
82.8%
One-shot
1279
77.4%
77.4% vs 82.8% is really not bad, given that fake-indexeddb is ~10 years old and has 15 contributors. Although I think once you get past roughly ~40%, you have a largely working implementation – many of the WPTs are corner cases or IDL quirks, e.g. whether a property is enumerable/configurable or not.
The one-shot implementation actually passes 30 tests that fake-indexeddb fails, mostly in the zone of IDL harness tests. As for the 88 tests fake-indexeddb passes but the one-shot fails, they are mostly in structured cloning and blob serialization, properties on the IDBCursor object, errors for invalid keys such as detached ArrayBuffers, and other edge cases.
fake-indexeddb‘s WPT tests also ran in 49.2s versus 125.5s for the one-shot implementation (2.5x slower, median of 3 iterations), so there’s definitely room for improvement on performance. Although to be fair, this is comparing an actual persisted SQLite implementation versus in-memory, and boy did I work to optimizefake-indexeddb! I suspect another issue is that it chose a basic setTimeout for task queuing, whereas we used a much more optimal strategy in fake-indexeddb.
Conclusion
I’ve been talking a lot about LLMs recently and how they’ve changed my coding workflow. A large part of my audience has ethical concerns with LLMs around energy use, copyright, the motivations of big tech companies, etc., but my goal has just been to show that these things work. It would be easy to dismiss them if the technology was merely overhyped, but (somewhat sadly for me) it actually works.
This experiment is a good example of how far the latest models like Opus 4.5 have come: given a good enough prompt with clear tests and a specification, you can go to sleep at night and wake up the next morning to a working codebase. Before LLMs, you might have been able to count on two hands the number of actual independent IndexedDB implementations (~5 browser vendors plus fake-indexeddb and IndexedDBShim). Whereas now you can make a new one on-demand.
And it wasn’t that expensive, either: this project used roughly 20% of my weekly budget on a $100 Claude monthly plan, so let’s just say it cost me 7 bucks. Of course some will say that the costs are subsidized and likely to rise (and I won’t dispute that), but still: this is what you pay today. A new IndexedDB implementation can be had for roughly the price of a side of fries at a fancy pub.
So where does this project go next? If this was five years ago, and I had a halway-decent IndexedDB implementation in my hands, I’d open source it, publish to npm, accept PRs, etc. As is, I don’t really see the point. You can have a better version of the code yourself if you make it two-shot rather than one-shot. Or you can think of a better one-shot. Or you can build it on top of LevelDB or Rust or whatever you want. This is kind of what I was getting at in “The fate of ‘small’ open source”, although the definition of “small” seems to be growing every day.
How do I feel about this? Not great, to be honest. I poured tons of time into fake-indexeddb in the last year, using no AI at all (just my own feeble primate intelligence). I enjoyed the experience and don’t regret it, but experiments like this cheapen the efforts I’ve made over the years. It reduces the value of things. I think this is partly why so many of us have a knee-jerk reaction to reject these tools: if they work, then they’re frankly insulting.
However, I don’t think I or anyone else can wish LLMs away. Given their capabilities, it seems pretty clear that they’re going to become a core part of building software in the future. Maybe that’ll be good, maybe it’ll be bad, but their dominance seems inevitable to me now. I’m trying to not be so glum about it, though: if you follow some “AI influencers” like Matt Pocock, Simon Willison, and Steve Yegge, they seem to be having a tremendous amount of fun. As my former Edge colleague Kyle Pflug said recently:
AI-first development is making it once again joyful and eminently possible for anyone to create on the Web. It’s a feeling I’ve missed since View Source became illegible, and a silver lining that’s arriving just in time.
As a middle-aged fuddy-duddy trying to understand what all these kids are excited about, I have to agree. Even if vibe coding doesn’t feel particularly joyful to me right now, I can see why others like it a lot: it gives you a tremendous amount of creative power and dramatically lowers the barrier to entry. Simon Willison predicts that we’ll see a production-grade web browser built by a small team with AI by 2029. I wouldn’t bet against him on that.
“Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point” – ClickHole
“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?” – John Maynard Keynes, paraphrased
2025 was a weird year for me. If you had asked me exactly a year ago, I would have said I thought LLMs were amusing toys but inappropriate for real software development. I couldn’t fathom why people would want a hyperactive five-year-old to grab their keyboard every few seconds and barf some gobbledygook into their IDE that could barely compile.
Today, I would say that about 90% of my code is authored by Claude Code. The rest of the time, I’m mostly touching up its work or doing routine tasks that it’s slow at, like refactoring or renaming.
By now the battle lines have been drawn, and these arguments are getting pretty tiresome. Every day there’s a new thinkpiece on Hacker News about how either LLMs are the greatest thing ever or they’re going to destroy the world. I don’t write blog posts unless I think I have something new to contribute though, so here goes.
What I’ve noticed about a lot of these debates, especially if you spend a lot of time on Mastodon, Bluesky, or Lobsters, is that it’s devolved into politics. And since politics long ago devolved into tribalism, that means it’s become tribalism.
I remember when LLMs first exploded onto the scene a few years ago, and the same crypto bros who were previously hawking monkey JPEGs suddenly started singing the praises of AI. Meanwhile upper management got wind of it, and the message I got (even if they tried to use euphemisms, bless their hearts) was “you are expendable now, learn these tools so I can replace you.” In other words, the people whose opinions on programming I respected least were the ones eagerly jumping from the monkey JPEGs to these newfangled LLMs. So you can forgive me for being a touch cynical and skeptical at the start.
Around the same time, the smartest engineers I knew were maybe dabbling with LLMs, but overall unimpressed with the hallucinations, the bugs, and just the overall lousiness of these tools. I remember looking at the slow, buggy output of an IDE autocomplete and thinking, “I can type faster than this. And make fewer mistakes.”
Something changed in 2025, though. I’m not an expert on this stuff, so I have no idea if it was Opus 4.5 or reinforcement learning or just that Claude Code was so cleverly designed, but some threshold was reached. And I noticed that, more and more, it just didn’t make sense for me to type stuff out by hand (and I’m a very fast typist!) when I could just write a markdown spec, work with Claude in plan mode to refine it, and have it do the busywork.
Of course the bugs are still there. It still makes dumb mistakes. But then I open a PR, and Cursor Bugbot works its magic, and it finds bugs that I never would have thought of (even if I had written the code myself). Then I plug it back into Claude, it fixes it, and I start to wonder what the hell my job as a programmer even is anymore.
So that’s why, when I read about Steve Yegge’s Gas Town or Geoffrey Huntley’s Ralph loops (or this great overview by Anil Dash), I no longer brush it off as pure speculation or fantasy. I’ve seen what these tools can do, I’ve seen what happens when you lash together some very stupid barnyard animals and they’ve suddenly built the Pyramids, so I’m not surprised when smart engineers say that the solution to bad AI is to just add more AI. This is already working for me today (in my own little baby systems I’ve built), and I don’t have to imagine some sci-fi future to see what’s coming next.
The models don’t have to get better, the costs don’t have to come down (heck, they could even double and it’d still be worth it), and we don’t need another breakthrough. The breakthrough is already here; it just needs a bit more tinkering and it will become a giant lurching Frankenstein-meets-Akira-meets-the-Death-Star monster, cranking out working code from all 28 of its sub-agent tentacles.
I can already hear the cries of protest from other engineers who (like me) are clutching onto their hard-won knowledge. “What about security?” I’ve had agents find security vulnerabilities. “What about performance?” I’ve had agents write benchmarks, run them, and iterate on solutions. “What about accessibility?” Yeah they’re dumb at that – but if you say the magic word “accessibility,” and give them a browser to check their work, then suddenly they’re doing a better job than the median web dev (which isn’t saying much, but hey, it’s an improvement).
And honestly, even if all that doesn’t work, then you could probably just add more agents with different models to fact-check the other models. Inefficient? Certainly. Harming the planet? Maybe. But if it’s cheaper than a developer’s salary, and if it’s “good enough,” then the last half-century of software development suggests it’s bound to happen, regardless of which pearls you clutch.
I frankly didn’t want to end up in this future, and I’m hardly dancing on the grave of the old world. But I see a lot of my fellow developers burying their heads in the sand, refusing to acknowledge the truth in front of their eyes, and it breaks my heart because a lot of us are scared, confused, or uncertain, and not enough of us are talking honestly about it. Maybe it’s because the initial tribal battle lines have clouded everybody’s judgment, or maybe it’s because we inhabit different worlds where the technology is either better or worse (I still don’t think LLMs are great at UI for example), but there’s just a lot of patently unhelpful discourse out there, and I’m tired of it.
To me, the truth is this: between the hucksters selling you a ready-built solution, the doomsayers crying the end of software development, and the holdouts insisting that the entire house of cards is on the verge of collapsing – nobody knows anything. That’s the hardest truth to acknowledge, and maybe it’s why so many of us are scared or lashing out.
My advice (and I’ve already said I know nothing) would just be to experiment, tinker, and try to remain curious. It certainly feels to me like software development is unrecognizable from where it was 3 years ago, so I have no idea where it will be 3 years from now. It’s gonna be a bumpy ride for everyone, so just try have some empathy for your fellow passengers in the other tribe.