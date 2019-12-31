After reviewing books for a coupleofyears, one thing that stood out to me is just how few of them were written by women. Well this year, I tried to buck that trend – of the 8 books on this list, 4 were written by women.
A beautiful, moving book that’s hard to summarize or draw a “conclusion” from. You just have to read it.
This book impressed upon me the power of quiet, contemplative moments and of art. And it did so by being a great piece of art itself. That’s pretty rare for a nonfiction book, so it deserves a place on my must-read list of 2019.
A collection of essays on various topics, hilariously written and full of unexpected conclusions. Tolentino is one of those writers who can craft a sentence in just such a way that it makes you laugh out loud at the mere phrasing, but she’s also incredibly insightful, especially when writing about narcissism and self-delusion in the context of modern media.
Here she is on trolling in social media:
My column about trolling would, of course, attract an influx of trolling. Then, having proven my point, maybe I’d go on TV and talk about the situation, and then I would get trolled even more, and then I could go on defining myself in reference to trolls forever, positioning them as inexorable and monstrous, and they would return the favor in the interest of their own ideological advancement, and this whole situation could continue until we all died.
Eventually, though, a different picture started to emerge. Books like Identity Crisis pointed out that, according to the polling data, the most important factor in the 2016 election was actually ethnicity and immigration, not economics. This idea shocked me, but I didn’t really have a framework for understanding why anyone would be upset about demographic changes.
Whiteshift helps put this situation into perspective. Kaufmann compares our current moment to the anti-Catholic and anti-Jewish immigrant backlashes of the 19th and early 20th century, which caused political and social turmoil before these groups eventually became subsumed into the “white” majority. He makes a good case that the same thing will happen with current demographic trends, as long as we can craft a unifying narrative for the new majority.
I appreciate that this book is high on statistics and academic rigor, and low on emotional reasoning. I hope that the author’s optimistic outlook ends up being correct.
A really fun read. I enjoyed the historical outlook on how different groups became absorbed into internet culture at different points of time, and how their first contact point (be it Usenet, AIM, or Facebook) influenced the way they communicate on the internet.
I also appreciate that this book was written by a linguist, and that she takes the study of internet language as seriously as any other language. One of the more interesting arguments in this book is that emoji are more analogous to hand gestures than to anything we can identify in written language (hieroglyphs, ideograms, etc.).
This book is a great read if you’re looking for a historical perspective on early Christianity: how it spread from the Gospels through Paul the Apostle, and how different scholars clashed with one another in their interpretations.
I was especially interested in how many different sects there were among early Christians – such as the Marcionists, who believed that the God of the Old Testament was distinct from the God of the New Testament. It’s interesting to imagine how differently world religions might have turned out if one or another interpretation had happened to survive.
A great book, just as engrossing as Guns, Germs, and Steel or Collapse. Even though we may live in “interesting times,” I appreciate the historical perspective, because it helps you realize that history tends to be cyclical, and you can learn a lot about the present by studying the past. I found the chapters on Finland’s Winter War and Chile’s Pinochet regime to be especially interesting.
This is a massive book, so it’s difficult to only say one or two things about it. I didn’t really know much about the Arthurian legend before reading it, so to me this is less of a “retelling” and more of the foundational way I’ll now look at the story of Arthur, Guinevere, the Holy Grail, etc.
What I found most interesting was the story of King Arthur as a kind of clash of civilizations – between the indigenous Druidic Celtic people and the conquering Romans (and later Saxons). The author paints a vivid picture of a population slowly shifting from largely pagan to largely Christian, and the conflict between those who either stubbornly hold to the old ways, eagerly embrace the new ones, or try to find some common ground between the two.
I’ve been an avid Song of Ice and Fire reader since 2011, so I’ve been eagerly awaiting the sequel to A Dance with Dragons since what feels like forever.
A prequel is not what I would have wished for, but (like the Dunk and Egg novellas) this one will have to hold me over. Ultimately I think Fire and Blood is a great read, full of intriguing characters and richly-imagined world-building. If you’ve already read The World of Ice and Fire, though, you may find it a bit repetitive. (Although personally, I prefer the more novel-like format of Fire and Blood.)
Over the past year or so, I’ve learned a lot about accessibility, mostly thanks to working on Pinafore, which is a Single Page App (SPA). In this post, I’d like to share some of the highlights of what I’ve learned, in the hope that it can help others who are trying to learn more about accessibility.
One big advantage I’ve had in this area is the help of Marco Zehe, an accessibility expert who works at Mozilla and is blind himself. Marco has patiently coached me on a lot of these topics, and his comments on the Pinafore GitHub repo are a treasure trove of knowledge.
So without further ado, let’s dive in!
Misconceptions
One misconception I’ve observed in the web community is that JavaScript is somehow inherently anti-accessibility. This seems to stem from a time when screen readers did not support JavaScript particularly well, and so indeed the more JavaScript you used, the more likely things were to be inaccessible.
I’ve found, though, that most of the accessibility fixes I’ve made have actually involved writing more JavaScript, not less. So today, this rule is definitely more myth than fact. However, there are a few cases where it holds true:
divs and spans versus buttons and inputs
Here’s the best piece of accessibility advice for newbies: if something is a button, make it a <button>. If something is an input, make it an <input>. Don’t try to reinvent everything from scratch using <div>s and <span>s. This may seem obvious to more seasoned web developers, but for those who are new to accessibility, it’s worth reviewing why this is the case.
First off, for anyone who doubts that this is a thing, there was a large open-source dependency of Pinafore (and of Mastodon) that had several thousand GitHub stars, tens of thousands of weekly downloads on npm, and was composed almost entirely of <div>s and <span>s. In other words: when something should have been a <button>, it was instead a <span> with a click listener. (I’ve since fixed most of these accessibility issues, but this was the state I found it in.)
This is a real problem! People really do try to build entire interfaces out of <div>s and <span>s. Rather than chastise, though, let me analyze the problem and offer a solution.
I believe the reason people are tempted to use <div>s and <span>s is that they have minimal user agent styles, i.e. there is less you have to override in CSS. However, resetting the style on a <button> is actually pretty easy:
99% of the time, I’ve found that this was all I needed to reset a <button> to have essentially the same style as a <div> or a <span>. For more advanced use cases, you can explore this CSS Tricks article.
In any case, the whole reason you want to use a real <button> over a <span> or a <div> is that you essentially get accessibility for free:
For keyboard users who Tab around instead of using a mouse, a <button> automatically gets the right focus in the right order.
When focused, you can press the Space bar on a <button> to press it.
Screen readers announce the <button> as a button.
Etc.
You could build all this yourself in JavaScript, but you’ll probably mess something up, and you’ll also have a bunch of extra code to maintain. So it’s best just to use the native semantic HTML elements.
SPAs must manually handle focus and scroll position
There is another case where the “JavaScript is anti-accessibility” mantra has a kernel of truth: SPA navigation. Within SPAs, it’s common for JavaScript to handle navigation between pages, i.e. by modifying the DOM and History API rather than triggering a full page load. This causes several challenges for accessibility:
You need to manage focus yourself.
You need to manage scroll position yourself.
For instance, let’s say I’m in my timeline, and I want to click this timestamp to see the full thread of a post:
When I click the link and then press the back button, focus should return to the element I last clicked (note the purple outline):
For classic server-rendered pages, most browser engines [1] give you this functionality for free. You don’t have to code anything. But in an SPA, since you’re overriding the normal navigation behavior, you have to handle the focus yourself.
This also applies to scrolling, especially in a virtual list. In the above screenshot, note that I’m scrolled down to exactly the point in the page from before I clicked. Again, this is seamless when you’re dealing with server-rendered pages, but for SPAs the responsibility is yours.
Easier integration testing
One thing I was surprised to learn is that, by making my app more accessible, I also made it easier to test. Consider the case of toggle buttons.
A toggle button is a button that can have two states: pressed or not pressed. For instance, in the screenshot below, the “boost” and “favorite” buttons (i.e. the circular arrow and the star) are toggle buttons, because it’s possible to boost or favorite a post, and they start off in unboosted/unfavorited states.
Visually, there are plenty of styles you can use to signal the pressed/unpressed state – for instance, I’ve opted to make the colors darker when pressed. But for the benefit of screen reader users, you’ll typically want to use a pattern like the following:
Incidentally, this makes it easier to write integration tests (e.g. using TestCafe or Cypress). Why rely on classes and styles, which might change if you redesign your app, when you can instead rely on the semantic attributes, which are guaranteed to stay the same?
I observed this pattern again and again: the more I improved accessibility, the easier things were to test. For instance:
When using the feed pattern, I could use aria-posinset and aria-setsize to confirm that the virtual list had the correct number of items and in the correct order.
For buttons without text, I could test the aria-label rather than the background image or something that might change if the design changed.
For hidden elements, I could use aria-hidden to identify them.
Etc.
So make accessibility a part of your testing strategy! If something is easy for screen readers to interpret, then it’ll probably be easier for your automated tests to interpret, too. After all, screen reader users might not be able to see colors, but neither can your headless browser tests!
As pointed out in the talk, it’s not necessarily the case that every mouse-accessible element also needs to be keyboard-accessible. If there are redundant links on the page, then you can skip them in the tabindex order, so a keyboard user won’t have to press Tab so much.
In the case of Pinafore, consider a post. There are two links that lead to the user’s profile page – the profile picture and the user name:
These two links lead to exactly the same page; they are strictly redundant. So I chose to add tabindex="-1" to the profile picture, giving keyboard users one less link to have to Tab through. Especially on a KaiOS device with a tiny d-pad, this is a nice feature!
In the above video, note that the profile picture and timestamp are skipped in the tab order because they are redundant – clicking the profile picture does the same thing as clicking the user name, and clicking the timestamp does the same thing as clicking on the entire post. (Users can also disable the “click the entire post” feature, as it may be problematic for those with motor impairments. In that case, the timestamp is re-added to the tab order.)
Interestingly, an element with tabindex="-1" can still become focused if you click it and then press the back button. But luckily, tabbing out of that element does the right thing as long as the other tabbable elements are in the proper order.
The final boss: accessible autocomplete
After implementing several accessible widgets from scratch, including the feed pattern and an image carousel (which I described in a previous post), I found that the single most complicated widget to implement correctly was autocompletion.
Originally, I had implemented this widget by following this design, which relies largely on creating an element with aria-live="assertive" which explicitly speaks every change in the widget state (e.g. “the current selected item is number 2 of 3”). This is kind of a heavy-handed solution, though, and it led to several bugs.
After toying around with a few patterns, I eventually settled on a more standard design using aria-activedescendant. Roughly, the HTML looks like this:
<textarea id="the-textarea" aria-describedby="the-description" aria-owns="the-list" aria-expanded="false" aria-autocomplete="both" aria-activedescendant="option-1"></textarea><ul id="the-list" role="listbox"> <li id="option-1" role="option" aria-label="First option (1 of 2)"> </li> <li id="option-2" role="option" aria-label="Second option (2 of 2)"> </li></ul><label for="the-textarea" class="sr-only"> What's on your mind?</label><span id="the-description" class="sr-only"> When autocomplete results are available, press up or down arrows and enter to select.</span>
Explaining this pattern probably deserves a blog post in and of itself, but in broad strokes, what’s happening is:
aria-expanded indicates whether there are autocomplete results or not.
aria-activedescendant indicates which option in the list is selected.
aria-labels on the options allow me to control how it’s spoken to a screen reader, and to explicitly include text like “1 of 2” in case the screen reader doesn’t speak this information.
After extensive testing, this was more-or-less the best solution I could come up with. It works perfectly in NVDA on the latest version of Firefox, although sadly it has some minor issues in VoiceOver on Safari and NVDA on Chrome. However, since this is the standards-based solution (and doesn’t rely on aria-live="assertive" hacks), my hope is that browsers and screen readers will catch up with this implementation.
Update: I managed to get this widget working in Chrome+NVDA and Safari+VoiceOver. The fixes needed are described in this comment.
Manual and automated accessibility testing
There are a lot of automated tools that can give you good tips on improving accessibility in your web app. Some of the ones I’ve used include Lighthouse (which uses Axe under the hood), the Chrome accessibility tools, and the Firefox accessibility tools. (These tools can give you slightly different results, so I like to use multiple so that I can get second opinions!)
However, I’ve found that, especially for screen reader accessibility, there is no substitute for testing in an actual browser with an actual screen reader. It gives you the exact experience that a screen reader user would have, and it helps build empathy for what kinds of design patterns work well for voice navigation and which ones don’t. Also, sometimes screen readers have bugs or slightly differing behavior, and these are things that accessibility auditing tools can’t tell you.
Personally I find VoiceOver to be the easiest to use from a developer’s point of view, mostly because it has a visual display of the assistive text while it’s being spoken.
NVDA can also be configured to do this, but you have to know to go into the settings and enable the “Speech Viewer” option. I would definitely recommend turning this on if you’re using NVDA for development!
Similar to testing screen readers, it’s also a good idea to try Tabing around your app to see how comfortable it is with a keyboard. Does the focus change unexpectedly? Do you have to do a lot of unnecessary Tabing to get where you want? Are there any handy keyboard shortcuts you’d like to add?
For a lot of things in accessibility, there are no hard-and-fast rules. Like design or usability in general, sometimes you just have to experience what your users are experiencing and see where you can optimize.
Conclusion
Accessibility can be challenging, but ultimately it’s worth the effort. Working on accessibility has improved the overall usability of my app in a number of ways, leading to unforeseen benefits such as KaiOS arrow key navigation and better integration tests.
The greatest satisfaction, though, comes from users who are happy with the work I’ve done. I was beyond pleased when Marco had this to say:
“Pinafore is for now by far the most accessible way to use Mastodon. I use it on desktop as well as iOS, both iPhone & iPad, too. So thank you again for getting accessibility in right from the start and making sure the new features you add are also accessible.”
– Marco Zehe, October 21 2019
Thank you, Marco, and thanks for all your help! Hopefully this blog post will serve as a way to pay your accessibility advice forward.
Thanks to Sorin Davidoi, Thomas Wilburn, and Marco Zehe for feedback on a draft of this post.
Footnotes
1. In the course of writing this article, I was surprised to learn that, for server-rendered pages, pressing the back button restores focus to the previously-clicked element in Firefox, Safari, and Edge (EdgeHTML), but not Chrome. I found a webcompat.com bug describing the browser difference, I’ve gone ahead and filed a bug on Chrome.
Recently I spent some time getting Pinafore to run on a KaiOS device. Overall, I found it to be challenging but enjoyable. In this post, I’ll talk about some of the tricks that helped me to work with this curious little feature phone.
Why KaiOS? Well, I guess I’ve always been a bit of a gadget geek. I’ve been developing for Android since the early days of the HTC Dream, I managed to get my Nexus 5 to triple-boot into Android, Firefox OS, and Ubuntu Touch, and I’ve also played around with the Amazon Fire Phone, Windows Phone, iPod Touch… You get the idea.
Recently though, I’ve found the mobile landscape a bit boring. Android and iOS are the two big players, and it’s been that way for nearly a decade. Firefox OS, Blackberry OS, Windows Phone, and other would-be contenders have long since bitten the dust.
KaiOS can run regular websites, but it can also run “packaged” apps, ala Firefox OS. So how can an aspiring KaiOS developer get started?
Step one: buying a development phone
I like to test on real devices, because I want to experience my app with real-world hardware and performance constraints, as an actual user would. I decided to get the Nokia 8110 4G because it was available on Amazon for $70.
Note that this phone only supports AT&T in the U.S., so if you plan on using it as your actual personal phone, you may be out of luck.
When you first unbox the phone, you’ll have about 5 minutes’ worth of setup screens, after which you’re ready to go. I’d also recommend going into the settings and upgrading the OS, since mine needed an upgrade right away.
Paul says that he could only get WebIDE to work in Firefox 48, but I found that Firefox 59 also worked (per the KaiOS developer guide). So let’s use that.
First you’ll want to download Firefox 59 for your OS (in my case, Ubuntu) via Mozilla’s download site. Sadly I could not get Firefox 59 to run alongside the latest Firefox (which is my go-to browser), and I also found that Firefox 59 tried to aggressively update itself, so every time I reopened it, it would be running the latest version. To work around that, you can run this script:
This will delete Firefox’s stored data and restart it with a fresh profile every time. It’s handy for quickly restarting Firefox!
After you input the “secret” code that Paul mentions (*#*#33284#*#*), you should see a little bug icon in the corner:
At this point you should be able to run:
adb devices
…and see your device in the list of devices:
List of devices attached4939400 device
If adb isn’t running, you can run adb kill-server && adb start-server to restart it.
This didn’t work for me out of the box – I got an error saying it couldn’t connect to my device due to faulty udev rules. Luckily the KaiOS developer guide has a “Setting USB access” script that will fix that.
After running that script, I used Paul’s trick of setting up adb forwarding:
As a quick gut-check of whether your app will run on KaiOS, you can try downloading Firefox 48, loading your website, and seeing if it works. (I found this easier than trying to debug on KaiOS right out of the gate.) You can use the same script above to run Firefox 48 with a fresh profile.
Once your code is sufficiently backwards-compatible (I found that @babel/preset-env with the default settings plus an Intl polyfill was good enough for me as a starting point), you have two options for testing your app:
as a packaged app
as a hosted app
(If you’ve done Firefox OS development before, you’ll find these options familiar.)
I tried both techniques, but found that the hosted app was easier for quick testing. If your development machine and phone are on the same WiFi network, then you can create a manifest.webapp file per KaiOS’s documentation and then load a URL like so:
http://192.168.1.2:4002/manifest.webapp
(If you’re not sure what IP address, to use, run ifconfig -a | grep inet.)
Then you should see your app listed, and you can run it on the device by clicking the “play” button:
You can also try the packaged-app route, but I found that it didn’t play well with the routing library in my framework of choice (Sapper) due to the extra /index.html. Plus, if I ever actually submit this app to the KaiStore, I’ll probably go with the hosted route since it’s less maintenance work.
Optimizing for KaiOS
In terms of web development, there are a few good things to be aware of when developing for KaiOS, and in particular for the Nokia 8110 4G.
First off, the available screen size is 240×294 pixels, which you can check by using window.innerWidth in JavaScript, @media (max-width: 240px) in CSS, etc. If you set "fullscreen": true to hide the status bar, you can get slightly more breathing room: 240×320.
I had already optimized my app for the iPhone 4’s screen size (which is 320×480), but I found I had to do extra work to make things show up correctly on an even tinier screen.
Next, the input methods are quite limited. If you’ve actually taken the time to make your webapp keyboard-accessible, then you should be most of the way there. But there are still some extra optimizations you may have to make for KaiOS.
By default, the ↑ and ↓ arrows will typically scroll the page up or down. I decided to use the ← and → arrows to change the focus – i.e. to act as proxies for the Tab and Shift + Tab keys. I wrote some fairly simple logic to navigate through the focusable elements on the page, taking special care to allow the arrow keys to work properly inside of text inputs and modal dialogs.
I also found that the focus outlines were a bit hard to see on the small screen, so I scaled them up for KaiOS and added some extra styling to make the focus more obvious.
Some apps may opt to display an onscreen cursor (this seems to be the default behavior of the web browser), but I found that to be a bit of a clumsy experience. So I think managing the focus is better.
Other KaiOS web developer hurdles
The next most difficult thing about KaiOS is still the lack of modern browser standards. For instance, I couldn’t get SVG <use> tags to work properly, so I fell back to inlining each SVG as a workaround.
CSS Grid is (mercifully) supported, so I didn’t have to backport my Grid logic. Since Grid is not supported in Firefox 48, this hints to me that KaiOS must have tweaked the Firefox OS code beyond what Firefox 48 can support. But I haven’t done the full rundown of all the supported features. (And I still find it helpful to use Firefox 48 as a minimum bar for a quick test target.)
As with all web development, this is the area where you’ll probably have to roll up your sleeves and test for what’s supported and what’s not. But overall I find KaiOS to be much easier to develop for than, say, IE11. It’s much further along on the standards track than a truly legacy browser.
Once you’ve gotten past those hurdles, though, the result can be surprisingly good! I was impressed at how well this tiny feature phone could run Pinafore:
(Much of the credit, I’m sure, is due to the excellent SvelteJS framework.)
Conclusion
Building for KaiOS is fun! The device is quirky and lightweight, and it makes me excited about mobile development in a way that I haven’t felt in a while. In terms of development, it feels like a nice compromise between a feature phone with limited hardware (small screen, no touch, limited key input) and a smartphone OS with cutting-edge web technologies (it has CSS Grid! And String.prototype.padStart()! It’s not so bad!).
However, I’m not a huge fan of app stores – I don’t like having to agree to the ToS, going through a review process, and ultimately subjecting myself to the whims of a private corporation. But KaiOS is neat, it’s cute, and it’s growing in developing markets, so I think it’s a worthy venue for development.
And unlike fully proprietary development platforms, you’re not writing throwaway code if KaiOS ever goes away. Since it’s ultimately just a webapp, improvements I’ve made to Pinafore for keyboard accessibility and small screens will accrue to any other device that can browse the web. Other than the manifest.webapp file, there’s nothing truly specific to KaiOS that I had to do to support it.
Overall, I find it fun and refreshing to build for something like KaiOS. It helps me see the web platform from a new perspective, and if nothing else, I’ve got a new gadget to play with.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned about web performance, it’s that you have to approach it with a sense of open-mindedness and humility. Otherwise, prepare to be humbled.
Just as soon as you think you’ve got it all figured out, poof! Browsers change their implementation. Or poof! The spec changes. Or poof! You just flat-out turn out to be wrong. So you have to constantly test and revalidate your assumptions.
In a recent post, I suggested that pointermove events fire more frequently than requestAnimationFrame, and so it’s a good idea to throttle them to rAF. I also rattled off some other events that may fire faster than rAF, such as scroll, wheel, touchmove, and mousemove.
Do these events actually fire faster than rAF, though? It’s an important detail! If browsers already align/throttle these events to rAF, then there’s little point in recreating that same behavior in userland. (Thankfully an extra rAF won’t add an extra frame delay, though, assuming browsers fire the rAF-aligned events right before rAF. Thanks Jake Archibald for this tip!)
TL;DR: it varies across browsers and events. I’d still recommend the rAF-throttling technique described in my previous post.
Step one: check the spec
The first question to ask is: what does the spec say?
After reading the specs for pointermove, mousemove, touchmove, scroll, and wheel, I found that the only mention of animation frame timing was in pointermove and scroll. The spec for pointermovesays:
A user agent MUST fire a pointer event named pointermove when a pointer changes button state. […] These events may be coalesced or aligned to animation frame callbacks based on UA decision.
(Emphasis mine.) So browsers are not required to coalesce or align pointermove events to animation frames, but they may do so. (Presumably, this is the point of getCoalescedEvents().)
As for scroll, it’s mentioned in the event loop spec, where it says “for each fully active Document […], run the scroll steps for that Document” as part of the steps before running rAF callbacks. So on the main document at least, scroll is definitely supposed to fire before rAF.
A user agent must dispatch this event type to indicate when the user moves a touch point along the touch surface. […] Note that the rate at which the user agent sends touchmove events is implementation-defined, and may depend on hardware capabilities and other implementation details.
(Emphasis mine.) So this time, nothing about animation frames, and also some language about “implementation-defined.” Similarly, here’s mousemove:
The frequency rate of events while the pointing device is moved is implementation-, device-, and platform-specific, but multiple consecutive mousemove events SHOULD be fired for sustained pointer-device movement, rather than a single event for each instance of mouse movement.
(Emphasis mine.) So we’re starting to get a pretty clear picture (or a hazy one, depending on your perspective). It seems that, aside from scroll, the specs don’t have much to say about whether events should be coalesced with rAF or not.
Step two: test it
However, this doesn’t mean browsers don’t do it! After all, it’s clearly in browsers’ interests to coalesce these events to animation frames. Assuming that most web developers do the simplest possible thing and handle the events directly, then any browser that aligns with rAF will avoid some unintentional jank from noisy input events.
Do browsers actually do this, though? Thankfully Jake has written a nice demo which makes it easy to test this. I’ve also extended his demo to test scroll events. And because I apparently have way too much free time on my hands (or I just hate uncertainty when it comes to browser stuff), I went ahead and compiled the data for various browsers and OSes:
pointermove
mousemove
touchmove
wheel
scroll
Chrome 76 (Windows 10)
Y*
Y*
N/A
Y*
Y
Firefox 68 (Windows 10)
Y
Y
N/A
N
Y
Edge 18 (Windows 10)
N
N
N/A
N
Y
Chrome 76 (macOS 10.14.6)
Y*
Y*
N/A
Y*
Y
Firefox 68 (macOS 10.14.6)
Y
Y
N/A
N
Y
Safari 12.1.2 (macOS 10.14.6)
N/A
N
N/A
N
N
Safari Technology Preview 13.1 (macOS 10.14.6)
N
N
N/A
N
N
Chrome 76 (Ubuntu 16.04)
Y*
Y*
N/A
Y*
Y
Firefox 68 (Ubuntu 16.04)
Y
Y
N/A
N
Y
GNOME Web 3.28.5 (Ubuntu 16.04)
N/A
N
N/A
N
N
Chrome 76 (Android 6)
Y
N/A
Y
N/A
Y
Firefox 68 (Android 6)
N/A
N/A
Y
N/A
Y
Safari (iOS 12.4)
N/A
N/A
Y
N/A
N
Abbreviations:
Y: Yes, events are coalesced and aligned to rAF.
N: No, events fire independently of and faster than rAF.
As you can see from the data, there is a lot of variance in terms of which events and browsers align to rAF. Although for the most part, it seems consistent within browser engines (e.g. GNOME Web is a WebKit-based browser, and it patterns with macOS Safari). Note though that I only tested a regular mouse or trackpad, not exotic input devices such as a Wacom stylus, Surface Pen, etc.
Given this data, I would take the cautious approach and still do the manual rAF-throttling as described in my previous blog post. It has the upside of being guaranteed to work roughly the same across all browsers, at the cost of some extra bookkeeping. [1]
Depending on your supported browser matrix, though, and depending on when you’re reading this (maybe at a point in the future when all browser input events are rAF-aligned!), then you may just handle the input directly and trust the browser to align it to rAF. [2]
Thanks to Ben Kelly and Jake Archibald for feedback on a draft of this blog post. Thanks also to Jake for clueing me in to this rAF-throttling business in the first place.
Footnotes
1. Interestingly, in the case of pointermove at least, the browser behavior can be feature-detected by checking getCoalescedEvents (i.e. Firefox and Chrome have it, Edge and Safari Technology Preview don’t). So you can use PointerEvent.prototype.getCoalescedEvents as a feature check. But there’s little point in feature-detecting, since manual rAF-throttling doesn’t add an extra frame delay in browsers that already rAF-align.
2. Jake also pointed me to an interesting detail: “Although these events are synced to rendering, they’ll flush if another non-synced event happens.” So for instance, keyboard events will interfere with pointermove and cause them to no longer sync to rAF, which you can reproduce in Jake’s demo by typing on the keyboard and moving the mouse at the same time. Another good reason to just rAF-throttle and be sure!
Update: In a follow-up post, I explore some of the subtleties across browsers in how they fire input events.
There is a class of UI performance problems that arise from the following situation: An input event is firing faster than the browser can paint frames.
Several events can fit this description:
scroll
wheel
mousemove
touchmove
pointermove
etc.
Intuitively, it makes sense why this would happen. A user can jiggle their mouse and deliver precise x/y updates faster than the browser can paint frames, especially if the UI thread is busy and thus the framerate is being throttled (also known as “jank”).
In the above screenshot, pointermove events are firing faster than the framerate can keep up.[1] This can also happen for scroll events, touch events, etc.
In a previous post, I discussed Lodash’s debounce and throttle functions, which I find very useful for these kinds of situations. Recently however, I found a pattern I like even better, so I want to discuss that here.
Understanding the event loop
Let’s take a step back. What exactly are we trying to achieve here? Well, we want the browser to do only the work necessary to paint the frames that it’s able to paint. For instance, in the case of a pointermove event, we may want to update the x/y coordinates of an element rendered to the DOM.
The problem with Lodash’s throttle()/debounce() is that we would have to choose an arbitrary delay (e.g. 20 milliseconds or 50 milliseconds), which may end up being faster or slower than the browser is actually able to paint, depending on the device and browser. So really, we want to throttle to requestAnimationFrame():
With the above code, we are at least aligning our work with the browser’s event loop, i.e. firing right before style and layout are calculated.
However, even this is not really ideal. Imagine that a pointermove event fires three times for every frame. In that case, we will essentially do three times the necessary work on every frame:
This may be harmless if the code is fast enough, or if it’s only writing to the DOM. However, if it’s both writing to and reading from the DOM, then we will end up with the classic layout thrashing scenario,[2] and our rAF-based solution is actually no better than handling the input directly, because we recalculate the style and layout for every pointermove event.
Throttling based on framerate
Again, let’s take a step back and figure out what we’re trying to do. If the user is dragging their finger across the screen, and pointermove fires 3 times for every frame, then we actually don’t care about the first and second events. We only care about the third one, because that’s the one we need to paint.
So let’s only run the final callback before each requestAnimationFrame. This pattern will work nicely:
function throttleRAF () { let queuedCallback return callback => { if (!queuedCallback) { requestAnimationFrame(() => { const cb = queuedCallback queuedCallback = null cb() }) } queuedCallback = callback }}
We could also use cancelAnimationFrame for this, but I prefer the above solution because it’s calling fewer DOM APIs. (It only calls requestAnimationFrame() once per frame.)
This is nice, but at this point we can still optimize it further. Recall that we want to avoid layout thrashing, which means we want to batch all of our reads and writes to avoid unnecessary recalculations.
To best align our DOM updates with the browser’s event loop, we want to follow these simple rules:
DOM writes go in requestAnimationFrame().
DOM reads go in requestPostAnimationFrame().
The reason this works is because we write to the DOM right before the browser will need to calculate style and layout (in rAF), and then we read from the DOM once the calculations have been made and the DOM is “clean” (in rPAF).
If we do this correctly, then we shouldn’t see any warnings in the Chrome Dev Tools about “forced reflow” (i.e. a forced style/layout outside of the browser’s normal event loop). Instead, all layout calculations should happen during the regular event loop cycle.
To accomplish this, let’s make our throttler more generic, and create one that can handle requestPostAnimationFrame as well:
function throttle (timer) { let queuedCallback return callback => { if (!queuedCallback) { timer(() => { const cb = queuedCallback queuedCallback = null cb() }) } queuedCallback = callback }}
Then we can create multiple throttlers based on whether we’re doing DOM reads or writes:[3]
Effectively, we have implemented something like fastdom, but using only requestAnimationFrame and requestPostAnimationFrame!
Pointer event pitfalls
The last piece of the puzzle (at least for me, while implementing a UI like this), was to avoid the pointer events polyfill. I found that, even after implementing all the above performance improvements, my UI was still janky in Firefox for Android.
Here is the before-and-after of my UI, using Firefox on a Nexus 5:
When handling very performance-sensitive scenarios, like a UI that should respond to every pointermove event, it’s important to reduce the amount of work done on each frame. I’m sure that this polyfill is useful in other situations, but in my case, it was just adding too much overhead.
One other optimization I made was to delay updates to the store (which trigger some extra JavaScript computations) until the user’s drag had completed, instead of on every drag event. The end result is that, even on a resource-constrained device like the Nexus 5, the UI can actually keep up with the user’s finger!
Conclusion
I hope this blog post was helpful for anyone handling scroll, touchmove, pointermove, or similar input events. Thinking in terms of how I’d like to align my work with the browser’s event loop (using requestAnimationFrame and requestPostAnimationFrame) was useful for me.
Note that I’m not saying to never use Lodash’s throttle or debounce. I use them all the time! Sometimes it makes sense to just let a timer fire every n milliseconds – e.g. when debouncing window resize events. In other cases, I like using requestIdleCallback – for instance, when updating a non-critical part of the UI based on user input, like a “number of characters remaining” counter when typing into a text box.
In general, though, I hope that once requestPostAnimationFrame makes its way into browsers, web developers will start to think more purposefully about how they do UI updates, leading to fewer instances of layout thrashing. fastdom was written in 2013, and yet its lessons still apply today. Hopefully when rPAF lands, it will be much easier to use this pattern and reduce the impact of layout thrashing on web performance.
Footnotes
1. In the Pointer Events Level 2 spec, it says that pointermove events “may be coalesced or aligned to animation frame callbacks based on UA decision.” So hypothetically, a browser could throttle pointermove to fire only once per rAF (and if you need precise x/y events, e.g. for a drawing app, you can use getCoalescedEvents()). It’s not clear to me, though, that any browser actually does this.Update: see comments below, some browsers do! In any case, throttling the events to rAF in JavaScript accomplishes the same thing, regardless of UA behavior.
2. Technically, the only DOM reads that matter in the case of layout thrashing are DOM APIs that force style/layout, e.g. getBoundingClientRect() and offsetLeft. If you’re just calling getAttribute() or classList.contains(), then you’re not going to trigger style/layout recalculations.
3. Note that if you have different parts of the code that are doing separate reads/writes, then each one will need its own throttler function. Otherwise one throttler could cancel the other one out. This can be a bit tricky to get right, although to be fair the same footgun exists with Lodash’s debounce/throttle.
I started biking to work last summer, around 8-10 miles per day. Overall it’s been a big boon to my health – I’ve lost weight, I feel happier, and I have a new hobby to geek out over. But there are some lessons I wish I had learned earlier, so in this post I’m going to offer some advice to new cyclists.
Note: I’m not a doctor, a physical therapist, or even a big expert on cycling. So take my advice with a grain of salt.
Gear
You don’t need a lot of expensive gear to be a bike commuter. I used a 20-year-old hand-me-down mountain bike for my first few months, before I decided I was serious enough to want an upgrade.
The most important thing is safety: flashing lights, bright colors. If you’re going to be biking alongside traffic, you want to be visible in all conditions: daytime, nighttime, dusk, etc. If you don’t have a brightly-colored backpack, get a backpack cover that’s bright yellow with reflective strips. As a bonus, it will keep your backpack dry.
The second most important thing is comfort. I really like the dorky bike shorts with padding on bottom, because they reduce saddle sores, but you can also just use regular gym shorts. You don’t need special bike shoes, but you may want to use a different pair than you wear throughout the day, because they will get sweaty and stinky. In the winter, make sure to have gloves, a scarf, and a hat that will fit under your helmet.
Safety
I’ll say it again: flashing lights, bright colors. Some cars will treat you with respect, but a lot of drivers are just distracted or lazy and won’t see you coming. Deck yourself out like the yellow Power Ranger, and even then don’t assume that cars will see you.
Traditionally there are hand sigals for left turns and right turns. I don’t use the “bent elbow” left-hand signal for right turns, because I assume that no driver has seen that signal since the 1930’s. You’re better off just pointing with your right hand.
If you’re on a road without a bike lane, or if there’s barely any shoulder, then try to make it clear that you don’t want to be passed. Otherwise if you keep too far to the right, then drivers will take it as an invitation to pass you, even if you’re just inches away from their side mirror. Drive in the middle of the lane if you have to. Better to slow down someone’s commute than to be roadkill.
Look behind you when you merge left. Practice it if it’s hard to ride a straight line while doing so. I prefer this to using a rearview mirror, because it makes it really obvious to drivers that I’m craning my neck and so they should watch my movement.
If you can alter your route to include more dedicated bike paths and bike trails, then do it. Adding a few extra minutes to your commute is worth the peace of mind. Plus, you’re trying to get some exercise, right?
Health
Biking has a lot of health hazards, but I’m just going to talk about the ones that affected me.
If you get drop bars, make sure you’re using them correctly. I made the mistake of over-using the lower position (“I’m going so fast! I’m a real cyclist now!”), and it really did a number on my wrists. I ended up with a lot of chronic wrist pain until I learned to do it right. It’s better now, but I can’t do push-ups anymore.
Basic advice: use the middle “Atari joystick” position for 90% of your ride, use the upper position on uphills (to lean back and get bigger lungfuls of air), and only use the lower position on downhills, when you want more control over your brakes and a bit more speed. Try to work your core muscles so you’re not putting weight on your wrists, and switch up your position occasionally.
Get a bike fitting. Yes, it can be expensive (mine ran $150), but it’s way cheaper than physical therapy. They’ll adjust your saddle height, your handlebar position, and everything else for maximum comfort. This can prevent all sorts of back and wrist pain. I wish I had done it earlier.
Have fun
Keep at it. Drink lots of water. Don’t feel bad when you get passed by 60 year-old dudes with gray beards – instead, think about how someday you could be that silverfox!
The other cyclists you see on the road are, statistically speaking, likely to be more hardcore than you. They probably spend a lot more time cycling – hence why you see them. So don’t feel bad about getting passed.
If there’s a particularly nasty uphill on your route, just think to yourself, “It gets a little easier every day.” Because the truth is, it does! Pretty soon you’ll be shaving time off your commute, and you may even find that it’s faster than other modes of transportation. (For me, cycling actually beats the bus, especially in bad traffic.)
So that’s it for my newbie cycling advice. Cycling is fun, it’s good for your health, and it’s good for the environment. Plus, the more you normalize it, the more you encourage other people to brave the car traffic and try cycling.
The news from this year’s book review is that I have belatedly decided I’m a fantasy fan. Even though I had read The Lord of the Rings as a teenager and the entire Song of Ice and Fire series (including the “Dunk and Egg” prequels) in my 20s, I still somehow thought of myself as “above” the glossy paperbacks with their scowling wizards and soaring pegasi. Well, the veil of self-delusion has lifted. Bring on the pegasi.
The other news is that I’m breaking 2019’s book review into two posts. There are just too many books to cover. (Famous last words! My reading velocity is going down as the summer starts to heat up.)
A haunting, beautiful book. I’d never considered myself a big fantasy fan, but somehow this one really stuck with me. I decided to read it because of this Atlantic article, and I’m glad I did.
I think what sets this one apart is that, while books like Harry Potter or the Narnia series are about childhood and its relationship with fantasy, The Last Unicorn is about growing up and growing away from fantasy. In the book, people have forgotten about unicorns or can’t see their horns. Some of them look upon the unicorn and start crying even if they don’t know why.
The book is ultimately about loss – loss of childhood, loss of innocence, loss of childish fantasies – as well as regret. It’s a very profound and moving book. Oh, and the author has a real gift for language; the book is filled with beautiful poetry to paint its fantasy world. Anyway, read it.
I decided after reading The Last Unicorn that I should start taking fantasy books a bit more seriously. So I picked up The Magicians, and quickly devoured all three books in the trilogy. The whole series is great, although for slightly different reasons than Unicorn.
At first glance, Magicians comes across as a mash-up between Harry Potter and Narnia, but with some decidedly adult elements thrown in. At times I burst out laughing at the incongruity between the magical situations that the characters found themselves in and their wry commentary on it. These are fantasy novels for people who think fantasy novels are a bit silly.
In the end, though, I think Magicians is actually closest in theme and tone to The Dark Tower by Stephen King. It has the same sense of taking old fables and tropes and turning them into something gritty and believable. It’s a fantasy world seen through a dark, ironic lens. But it’s also a great piece of storytelling. Well worth the read.
I needed one last piece of post-apocalyptic fiction for the road, before switching over to the wizards and unicorns.
This one tells a good story, although ultimately I don’t find its depiction of a world waiting to die very believable. I just find it hard to imagine that, in the face of a nuclear dust-cloud descending inexorably towards Australia, that an entire continent would decide to go the “stiff upper lip” route and carry on as usual, pretending as if Armageddon wasn’t on its way.
Societal breakdown and anarchy seem more likely to me, although I guess that might be hindsight talking. This book was written in 1957, well before post-apocalyptic fiction had really settled into its groove and the Mad Max-style mohawked warlords had become staples of the genre. So it gets points for trying – I’m sure this book spooked a lot of people back in the days when fallout shelters and “duck and cover” drills were still a thing.
I loved this book. I’ve been reading Cory Doctorow’s blog posts for years, and I’m surprised at what an effective storyteller he is. Think Black Mirror, but funnier and less bleak.
The two short stories that stood out the most to me were the first – about a toaster oven that refuses to toast “unlicensed” bread – and the third – about cancer survivors radicalized by an online forum.
The first story in particular feels plausible in a disturbing way, and it cuts to the core of some of the concerns I’ve expressed about the ways that technology can be used to take more power away from those who are already powerless. For instance, consider this (true) story about renters in Brooklyn who are unable to stop their landlord from installing face-recognizing cameras. This story shows that Doctorow’s DRM toaster isn’t so much a vision of the future as it is an extrapolation of present trends. Which is what good science fiction is all about.
A central fact about eating meat is that it’s much easier if you forget where it comes from. With this book I forced myself to take a hard look at where it comes from, and I found the results to be disturbing and appalling.
I don’t think it’s unnatural for humans to eat meat (my incisors are proof of that), but I do think that the modern factory farming system is immoral. It’s a form of industrial cruelty, systematized and magnified on a monstrous scale. Anyone who has owned a pet wouldn’t want it to experience even one minute of what these animals have to suffer every day of their lives.
If humans still did animal husbandry the old-fashioned way, on small-scale farms where the animals could live more-or-less decent lives, then I wouldn’t have a problem with eating animal products. What bothers me isn’t the way they die – it’s the way they live. Reading about the lives of egg-laying chickens and pigs in factory farms activates all my moral instincts and says in no uncertain terms, This is wrong. In fact, I think most meat-eaters would consider it wrong too, which is why they try to push it out of their minds.
I’d love to say that, after reading this book, I went fully vegan and never looked back. The truth is that I gave it a shot for a few weeks, found it too difficult, and then settled into a quasi-vegetarian/pescetarian thing, which is what I’ve been doing for the past decade or so anyway.
The main difference is that I have a better sense now of what kinds of foods actually reduce animal suffering. For instance: less dairy, more wild-caught fish. (I know; it’s surprising. Read the book.)
My relationship with food is still complicated, but at least this book has brought some facts and numbers to inform my decisions.
I’ll admit: as recently as 2010, I probably would have described myself as a “climate change skeptic.” Not because I doubted the science (the consensus was clear at this point) but because I questioned whether the economic cost of combating climate change would outweigh the benefits of preventing it. India and China were rapidly developing – who was I to say that poor people in Kerala should live without air conditioning?
Like most everybody else, though, I’ve come around to the massive challenge posed by climate change. Living through two summer forest fires in Seattle, where people wore protective masks and the sky looked like a hazy Martian sunset, certainly helped change my mind. As did this book.
Before The Uninhabitable Earth I had also started reading CarbonIdeologies by William T. Vollmann. They’re good books, but honestly they’re so long and dense and meandering that it’s hard to recommend them to anyone but the convinced climate activist. If you’re really interested in the physics, the numbers, and the nitty-gritty, then these books are for you.
Wallace-Wells’s book is different. It’s short, it’s punchy, and it encourages you to actually envision a world after global warming, and to let it hit you at a gut level. I imagine a book like this will inspire some great science fiction (cli-fi?), which might do more to get people to care about climate change than all the facts and figures in the world. So for that, it’s a book I strongly recommend.
Kolbert’s book is another eye-opening look at humanity’s relationship with nature and where we fit into the grand arc of geologic history. I’ve had a longstanding interest in paleontology, and I find Kolbert’s defense of the Anthropocene (which is what this book amounts to) very compelling.
One thing that always puzzled me about climate change was why one or two degrees of average temperature, or a few percentage points of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, would really be such a catastrophic event for humanity. Wasn’t the carbon dioxide level orders of magnitude higher during the Mesozoic? Why would a few percentage points be our death knell?
What this book makes clear is that it’s not so much about the absolute numbers, but instead the rate of change. Earth has adapted to rapid changes before (such as an unlucky rendez-vous with an asteroid), but the recovery always takes a long time. Like, “longer than the human species has been around” long. Are we willing to trade 300 years of indulgence in fossil fuels for hundreds of thousands of years of getting the Earth’s ecosystem back on track?
If Wallace-Wells’s book hasn’t already bummed you out too much, then you should definitely pick this one up. It certainly helps put things in (geologic) perspective.
First, download a ROM from this Russian message board. It’s okay! You can totally verify the GPG signature. Allow yourself 30 minutes to remember how GPG works, then verify that forum poster LeetAndrej420 has indeed signed the file.
Next, root your Android phone. You will need to hold the volume-up and power buttons for ten seconds, then unplug from USB, then reboot a few times after you mess it up, then give up and download the Android dev tools.
After you figure out the Android adb and fastboot commands, you should see a friendly UI with green Courier text on a black background. Press the button that says, “I void my warranty and completely exonerate the OEM in the likely event that I am actually pwning myself by installing random software from the internet onto a tracking device I carry in my pocket every day.” But it’s okay. You trust Andrej, right?
Next you will need to install the “recovery” tool. Despite the name, this is actually the best way to brick your device. Luckily it is incredibly feature-rich, boasting 12 buttons on the home screen, including an “Advanced” button containing more buttons. These buttons will invite you to do things like “clear the Dalvik/ART cache,” which you totally know what that means.
When you download the recovery tool, make sure you get the right version for your phone! Of course, it’s not named after your phone’s brand name, but rather a cheeky internal name chosen by the OEM, like “bacon”, “cheeseburger”, or “mahimahi”. The professionalism on display from all parties should fill you with confidence.
You will download the recovery tool from a site called SickWarez.biz. Use GPG to ensure that it’s signed by Andrej.
Once downloaded, go into recovery mode and install the ROM, being careful to press the one correct button out of 12, like a game of Minesweeper that will brick your phone if you lose. This will also factory-reset your device, which is fine because all your photos and contacts are backed up to your Google account… ah, right. You’ll want to do something about that.
Assuming you have successfully installed the ROM without turning your phone into a $700 doorstop, you can now install apps. Thankfully there is F-Droid, which hosts all your favorite open-source apps. Wait, your favorite apps aren’t open-source? Well, at least it has Signal. Wait, it doesn’t have Signal?
Once you’ve installed the Yalp Store, which sideloads apps from Google Play in a way that may or may not be totally illegal and will get blocked by Google once they read this blog post and realize that it exists, you can now download some actually useful apps.
Thankfully, though, your personal data will be safe and secure from third-party developers, because these apps will not work. Be prepared for error messages like, “Please install Google Maps,” “Google Play Services required,” or “What kind of sicko has a Google phone without Google? What is wrong with you?”
After all this ceremony, you can now relax and enjoy your Google-free Android device. Note, though, that weather widgets, GPS, push notifications, and the majority of Android apps you rely on will not work. That said, there are some great note-taking apps! Plus SMS will still work. Good old SMS.
So now that you’ve successfully turned your $700 Android device into a glorified $30 Nokia flip phone, which may or may not be siphoning your passwords to a Ukrainian teenager, you can finally have a Google-free smartphone experience. Or you could just buy an iPhone.
It’s been about a year since I first launched Pinafore. So I’d like to reflect on where the project came from, and where I hope to take it.
Background
In 2017, I was in a funk. I had stopped contributing to the PouchDB project largely due to burnout, and for various reasons I eventually left my job at Microsoft. In the meantime, I had become enamored of Mastodon and even contributed to it, but I was feeling restless and looking for a new project.
The Mastodon codebase is extremely well-written. I’m convinced that Eugen Rochko is some kind of savant. However, I never took much of a liking to React, and I found it difficult to fix some fundamental problems in the Mastodon UI, such as offline support or the occasionally jerky scrolling. I also really missed the single-column layout of Twitter (I was never a Tweetdeck fan).
So the idea came to me to create my own Mastodon web client. I had been working on web sites for years, but aside from some small prototypes, I had never built an entire web app by myself. This was an opportunity to test some of my ideas about how a web app “should” be, leveraging my experience in web performance and standards. Also, I wanted to teach myself about accessibility, which I had never really studied before.
I knew I wanted to use Svelte, because I agreed with Rich Harris and Tom Dale that JavaScript frameworks should focus less on being runtime APIs and more on being compilers. Incidentally, I was at the same talk by Jed Schmitt that Rich mentions in this video, and it blew my mind as much as it blew his. (The difference between Rich and me is that he actually went off and built a whole framework based on it!)
I started working on Pinafore at the end of December 2017, and released it in April 2018. So after 18 months of development, I’d like to consider where Pinafore has done well and where it can improve.
Success metrics
Pinafore doesn’t have any trackers on it, so I don’t know how many people are using it. Sure, I could use a privacy-respecting tracker like Fathom, but the Mastodon community is pretty allergic to any kind of tracking, so I’ve been hesitant to add it. In any case, I don’t really care, because I would work on Pinafore regardless of how many people are using it.
However, I do get a trickle of questions and bug reports about Pinafore, and the #Pinafore hashtag is pretty active. I’ve also heard from several folks that it’s their preferred Mastodon interface. The reasons they give are usually one of the following:
Accessibility: I’ve focused a lot on making Pinafore work well with keyboard navigation and screen readers. (Marco Zehe‘s guidance really helped!)
Design: the single-column layout of Pinafore is a key differentiator with the Mastodon frontend (although not for long).
Instance-switching: people who juggle multiple accounts on different instances don’t necessarily want one browser tab for each.
My favorite user testimonial, though, is from my wife. She told me, “I like Pinafore because it never loses my place in the timeline.” (Much of my motivation for working on Pinafore can be credited to “wife-driven development” – I like making her happy!)
So this confirms that I’ve achieved at least some of the goals from the Pinafore introductory blog post. Although notably, offline support is rarely mentioned, but I’ll get to that later.
There are some challenges with building a dev community around Pinafore. The app is implemented using Svelte v2 and Sapper, which unfortunately causes two downsides in terms of onboarding: 1) Svelte isn’t a very well-known framework, and 2) Svelte v2 is incompatible with Svelte v3, and there’s no upgrade path currently.
I’ll have to continue grappling with these challenges, but for now I’m very satisfied with Svelte v2. It’s fast, lightweight, and does everything I need it to. So I’m not in a big hurry to upgrade.
My first goal with Pinafore is completeness. Even though I’ve been working on it for over a year, there are still plenty of missing features compared to the Mastodon frontend. And although the gap has been narrowing, Mastodon itself hasn’t stopped innovating, so there’s always new stuff to add. (Polls! Blurhash! Keybase! Does Eugen ever sleep?)
Beyond that, I’d like to start focusing on features that make Pinafore a more pleasant social media experience. One of the virtues of decentralized social media is that we can experiment with features that give people control over their social media experience, even if it hampers addictiveness or growth. To that end, I’ve added a set of wellness features, inspired by Tristan Harris’s Center for Humane Technology. I’ll probably tweak and expand these features as feedback rolls in.
I’d also like to improve offline support. Even though Pinafore does have an offline mode, and even though it uses a Service Worker to cache static assets, it’s not very offline-first. Instead, it uses offline storage more as a fallback for when the network fails, rather than as the primary source of truth.
Given my background working on offline-first technology and advocating for it, I find this a bit disappointing. But it turns out that it’s really difficult to implement an offline-first social media UI. How do you deal with offline writes? How do you handle the gap between fresh content and stale content within the same timeline? These are not easy questions, and for the most part I’ve punted on them. But Pinafore can do better.
Conclusion
Pinafore is a passion project for me. It gives me something interesting to do on weekends and evenings, and it teaches me a lot about how the web platform works.
I also see Pinafore as an opportunity to provide more options to the Mastodon community, and to prove that you don’t have to treat Eugen as a gatekeeper for every minor UI tweak you’d like to see in Mastodon. Mastodon is decentralized; let’s decentralize the interface!
I have every intention to keep working on Pinafore, and I’m curious to know where you think it should go next.
For the past few years I’ve swum in a lot of “tech veganism” circles (mostly thanks to Mastodon), so I think I have a good definition now:
a preference for open-source software over proprietary software
a suspicion of big tech companies
a high bar for privacy and security
The parallel with veganism is a good one for several reasons. First off, a lot of people find vegans annoying. “What, you think you’re better than me?” It’s a lot easier to eat animal products if you don’t think about where they come from, and vegans are an uncomfortable reminder of food’s icky origins. Plus, it’s never pleasant to think that someone might be silently judging you for your personal lifestyle choices.
Now imagine someone telling you they don’t use Google, Facebook, etc. “What, you think you’re better than me?”
Second, people don’t typically choose tech veganism because it’s a better user experience. Even though some vegans may swear that their black bean burger tastes just as good as your Angus beef, the honest ones will acknowledge that it’s more about principle than palate.
Similarly, there are plenty of tech vegans who will claim that OpenStreetMap is a great replacement for Google Maps, or that DuckDuckGo provides better search results than Google. But if they’re being honest with themselves, they’ll admit that they’re more motivated by principle than quality or convenience.
Third, tech veganism is a good way to alienate people. Talk about it enough, and you may get accused of being overly dour, negative, cynical, etc. Can’t you just eat a burger and enjoy it like a normal person? Why do you have to bring up factory farms all the time, and ruin my meal? Similarly: why can’t you just use Google like a normal person? Why do you have to drone on and on about LibreOffice and OpenBSD?
Tech veganism can even cost you friends. In the same way that having one vegan in the group severely limits your restaurant choices, being the one tech vegan among your friends can really narrow down the options for communication apps. Sure, you can ask them to use Signal. Or email. But most likely, the group chat will just happen without you, and you won’t be getting any Facebook invites.
Fourth, in some cases tech veganism is difficult if not downright impossible. If you’ve ever actually tried to go vegan (note: I have), you’ll find it’s a constant battle of reading ingredient lists to find the hidden references to milk, eggs, fish, etc. (Some surprising things that aren’t vegan: Worcestershire sauce, kimchi, even sugar.) And once you travel to a foreign country, you might find yourself surviving on bread and water, or else giving up entirely and grabbing a croque-monsieur.
Similarly, it’s almost impossible to avoid proprietary software or the tech giants. Consider this FOSDEM talk, where the executive director of the Software Freedom Conservancy admits to having proprietary software embedded inside her body, because that was the only option for a defibrillator. She advocates open-source software, and yet despite her best efforts, she’s a closed-source cyborg!
Try to avoid Google or Amazon and you may find yourself in a similar boat. There’s a great series of posts from Kashmir Hill where she shows that it’s nearly impossible to quit the tech giants because of how enmeshed they are in every app, website, and network request. It’s easier to find something vegan at a Brazilian barbecue than it is to eliminate big tech from your internet diet.
Another similarity: just as there are more vegetarians in India, tech veganism can be surprisingly region-specific. In particular, Europeans have more reason than Americans to embrace tech veganism, because the non-Chinese tech giants – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, the dreaded GAFAM – are all American.
The dominance of American tech platforms in Europe, and especially all the data from European citizens being siphoned back to Silicon Valley, can feel like an issue of national sovereignty. Hence we have France opting for the open-source Matrix project for government communications, or organizations like Framasoft depicting themselves as a tiny Astérix-like village holding off foreign invaders. And the invaders really are foreign!
One place where the veganism metaphor breaks down is that, although nearly anyone can be a vegan, tech veganism is mostly practiced by those who are expert enough or privileged enough to learn the elaborate workarounds to avoid the GAFAMs of the world. Setting up an Ubuntu laptop, a LineageOS phone, a Fastmail account, and wiring it all together so that you actually get calendar notifications is no easy feat. You will probably have to get your hands dirty on the command line.
I find that there’s a bit of a “let them eat cake” attitude among tech vegan boosters, because they often discount the sheer difficulty of all this stuff. (“Let them use Linux” could be a fitting refrain.) After all, they figured it out, so why can’t you? What, doesn’t everyone have a computer science degree and six years experience as a sysadmin?
To be a vegan, all you have to do is stop eating animal products. To be a tech vegan, you have to join an elite guild of tech wizards and master their secret arts. And even then, you’re probably sneaking a forbidden bite of Google or Apple every now and then.
So where does that leave tech veganism? Well, for the near term, it’s probably going to remain the province of geeks and specialists due to the difficulties described above. Ironically, that means that it’ll mostly involve tech workers building products that other tech workers refuse to use. (Imagine if veganism were only practiced by employees of meat companies.)
I also suspect that tech veganism will begin to shift, if it hasn’t already. I think the focus will become less about open source vs closed source (the battle of the last decade) and more about digital well-being, especially in regards to privacy, addiction, and safety. So in this way, it may be less about switching from Windows to Linux and more about switching from Android to iOS, or from Facebook to more private channels like Discord and WhatsApp.
Generation Z has grown up with smartphones and app stores as an inescapable fact of their lives. Does anyone under 21 actually care whether the code on their phone is open-source and whether, Stallman-style, they can dive into an Objective-C file and change something? Probably not many. Does anyone in that demographic care about their phone’s impact on their anxiety, their quality time with friends and family, and their safety from harassment and abuse? Probably a lot more.
In my opinion, this change is a good thing. You shouldn’t have to enter an elite tech priesthood just to preserve your privacy, security, and safety online. Tech veganism should be as easy as regular veganism – it should just be an option on the menu. That doesn’t mean that it won’t suffer from many of the same problems as regular veganism, but at least it will be democratized.