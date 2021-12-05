Every so often, I come across a web performance post from what I like to call the “one weird trick” genre. It goes something like this:
“I improved my page load time by 50% by adding one line of CSS!”
or
“It’s 2x faster to use this JavaScript API than this other one!”
The thing is, I love a good performance post. I love when someone finds some odd little unexplored corner of browser performance and shines a light on it. It might actually provide some good data that can influence framework authors, library developers, and even browser vendors to improve their performance.
But more often than not, the “one weird trick” genre drives me nuts, because of what’s not included in the post:
Did you test on multiple browsers?
Did you profile to try to understand why something is slower or faster?
Did you publish your benchmark so that others can verify your results?
That’s why I wrote “How to write about web performance”, where I tried to summarize everything that I think makes for a great web perf post. But of course, not everyone reads my blog religiously (how dare they?), so the “one weird trick” genre continues unabated.
Look, I get it. Writing about performance is hard. And we’re not all experts. I’ve made the same mistakes myself, in posts like “High performance web worker messages” (2016) – where I found the “one weird trick” that it’s faster to stringify an object before sending it to a web worker. Of course this makes little sense (the browser should be able to serialize the object faster than you can do it yourself), and Surma has demonstrated that there’s no need to do this stringify dance in modern versions of Chrome. (As I’ve said before: if you’re not wrong about web perf today, you’ll be wrong tomorrow when browsers change!)
That said, I do occasionally find a post that really exemplifies what’s great about the web perf genre. For instance, this post by Eoin Hennessy about improving Webpack performance really ticks all the boxes. The author wasn’t satisfied with finding “one weird trick” – they had to understand why the trick worked. So they actually went to the trouble of building Node from source (!) to find the true root cause, and they even submitted a patch to Webpack to fix it.
A post like this, like a good mystery novel, has everything that makes for a satisfying story: the problem, the search, the resolution, the ending. Unlike the “one weird trick” posts, this one doesn’t leave me craving more. Instead, it leaves me feeling like I truly learned something about how browser engines work.
So if you’ve found “one weird trick,” that’s great! There might actually be something really interesting there. But unless you do the extra research, it’s hard to say more than just “Well, this technique worked for me, on my website, in Chrome, in this scenario…” (etc.). If you want to extrapolate from your results to something more widely-applicable, you have to put in the work.
So here are some things you can do. Test in multiple browsers. File a browser bug if one is slower than the others. Ask around if you know any web perf experts or folks who work at browser vendors. Take a performance profile. And if you put in just a bit of extra effort, you might find more than “one weird trick” – you might find a valuable learning opportunity for web developers, browser vendors, or anyone interested in how the web works.
I’ve been writing about performance for a long time. I like to think I’ve gotten pretty good at it, but sometimes I look back on my older blog posts and cringe at the mistakes I made.
This post is an attempt to distill some of what I’ve learned over the years to offer as advice to other aspiring tinkerers, benchmarkers, and anyone curious about how browsers actually work when you put them to the test.
Why write about web performance?
The first and maybe most obvious question is: why bother? Why write about web performance? Isn’t this something that’s better left to the browser vendors themselves?
In some ways, this is true. Browser vendors know how their product actually works. If some part of the system is performing slowly, you can go knock on the door of your colleague who wrote the code and ask them why it’s slow. (Or send them a DM, I suppose, in our post-pandemic world.)
But in other ways, browser vendors really aren’t in a good position to talk frankly about web performance. Browsers are in the business of selling browsers. Web performance claims are often used in marketing, with claims like “Browser X is 25% faster than Browser Y,” which might need to get approved by the marketing department, the legal department, not to mention various owners and stakeholders…
And that’s only if your browser is the fast one. If you run a benchmark and it turns out that your browser is the slow one, or it’s a mixed bag, then browser vendors will keep pretty quiet about it. This is why whenever a browser vendor releases a new benchmark, surprise surprise! Their browser wins. So the browser vendors’ hands are pretty tied when it comes to accurately writing about how their product actually works.
Of course, there are exceptions to this rule. Occasionally you will find someone’s personal blog, or a comment on a public bugtracker, which betrays that their browser is actually not so great in some benchmark. But nobody is going to go out of their way to sing from the mountaintops about how lousy their browser is in a benchmark. If anything, they’ll talk about it after they’ve done the work to make things faster, meaning the benchmark already went through several rounds of internal discussion, and was maybe used to evaluate some internal initiative to improve performance – a process that might last years before the public actually hears about it.
Other times, browser vendors will release a new feature, announce it with some fanfare, and then make vague claims about how it improves performance without delving into any specifics. If you actually look into these claims, though, you might find that the performance improvement is pretty meager, or it only manifests in a specific context. (Don’t expect the team who built the feature to eagerly tell you this, though.)
By the way, I don’t blame the browser vendors at all for this situation. I worked on the performance team at Microsoft Edge (back in the EdgeHTML days, before the switch to Chromium), and I did the same stuff. I wrote about scrolling performance because, at the time, our engine was the best at scrolling. I wrote about input responsiveness after we had already made it faster. (Not before! Definitely not before.) I designed benchmarks that explicitly showed off the improvements we had made. I worked on marketing videos that showed our browser winning in experiments where we already knew we’d win.
And if you think I’m picking on Microsoft, I could easily find examples of the other browser vendors doing the same thing. But I choose not to, because I’d rather pick on myself. (If you work for a browser vendor and are reading this, I’m sure some examples come to mind.)
Don’t expect a car company to tell you that their competitor has better mileage. Don’t expect them to admit that their new model has a lousy safety rating. That’s what Consumer Reports is for. In the same way, if you don’t work at a browser vendor (I don’t, anymore), then you are blessedly free to say whatever you want about browsers, and to honestly assess their claims and compare them to each other in fair, unbiased benchmarks.
Plus, as a web developer, you might actually be in a better position to write a benchmark that is more representative of real-world code. Browser developers spend most of their day writing C, C++, and Rust, not necessarily HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. So they aren’t always familiar with the day-to-day concerns of working web developers.
The subtle science of benchmarking
Okay, so that was my long diatribe about why you’d bother writing about web performance. So how do you actually go about doing it?
First off, I’d say to write the benchmark before you start writing your blog post. Your conclusions and high-level takeaways may be vastly different depending on the results of the benchmark. So don’t assume you already know what the results are going to be.
I’ve made this mistake in the past! Once, I wrote an entire blog post before writing the benchmark, and then the benchmark completely upended what I was going to say in the post. I had to scrap the whole thing and start from scratch.
Benchmarking is science, and you should treat it with the seriousness of a scientific endeavor. Expect peer review, which means – most importantly! – publish your benchmark publicly and provide instructions for others to test it. Because believe me, they will! I’ve had folks notify me of a bug in my benchmark after I published a post, so I had to go back and edit it to correct the results. (This is annoying, and embarrassing, but it’s better than willfully spreading misinformation.)
Since you may end up running your benchmark multiple times, and even generating your charts and tables multiple times, make an effort to streamline the process of gathering the data. If some step is manual, try to automate it.
These days, I like Tachometer because it automates a lot of the boring parts of benchmarking – launching a browser, taking a measurement, taking multiple measurements, taking enough measurements to achieve statistical significance, etc. Unfortunately it doesn’t automate the part where you generate charts and graphs, but I usually write small scripts to output the data in a format where I can easily import it into a spreadsheet app.
This also leads to an important point: take accurate measurements. A common mistake is to use Date.now() – instead, you should use performance.now(), since this gives you a high-resolution timestamp. Or even better, use performance.mark() and performance.measure() – these are also high-resolution, but with the added benefit that you can actually see your measurements laid out visually in the Chrome DevTools. This is a great way to double-check that you’re actually measuring what you think you’re measuring.
As mentioned above, it’s also a good idea to take multiple measurements. Benchmarks will always show variance, and you can prove just about anything if you only take one sample. For best results, I’d say take at least three measurements and then calculate the median, or better yet, use a tool like Tachometer that will use a bunch of fancy statistics to find the ideal number of samples.
Humility
Writing about web performance is really hard, so it’s important to be humble. Browsers are incredibly complex, so you have to accept that you will probably be wrong about something. And if you’re not wrong, then you will be wrong in 5 years when browsers update their engines to make your results obsolete.
There are a few ways you can limit your likelihood of wrongness, though. Here are a few strategies that have worked well for me in the past.
First off, test in multiple browser engines. This is a good way to figure out if you’ve identified a quirk in a particular browser, or a fundamental truth about how the web works. Heck, if you write a benchmark where one browser performs much more poorly than the other ones, then congratulations! You’ve found a browser bug, and now you have a reproducible test case that you can file on that browser.
(And if you think they won’t be grateful or won’t fix the problem, then prepare to be surprised. I’ve filed several such bugs on browsers, and they usually at least acknowledge the issue if not outright fix it within a few releases. Sometimes browser developers are grateful when you file a bug like this, because they might already know something is a problem, but without bug reports from customers, they weren’t able to convince management to prioritize it.)
Second, reduce the variables. Test on the same hardware, if possible. (For testing the three major browser engines – Blink, Gecko, and WebKit – this sadly means you’re always testing on macOS. Do not trust WebKit on Windows/Linux; I’ve found its performance to be vastly different from Safari’s.) Browsers can differ based on whether the device is plugged into power or has low battery, so make sure that the device is plugged in and charged. Don’t run other applications or browser windows or tabs while you’re running the benchmark. If networking is involved, use a local server if possible to eliminate latency. (Or configure the server to always respond with a particular delay, or use throttling, as necessary.) Update all the browsers before running the test.
Third, be aware of caching. It’s easy to fool yourself if you run 1,000 iterations of something, and it turns out that the last 999 iterations are all cached. JavaScript engines have JIT compilers, meaning that the first iteration can be different from the second iteration, which can be different from the third, etc. If you think you can figure out something low-level like “Is const faster than let?”, you probably can’t, because the JIT will outsmart you. Browsers also have bytecode caching, which means that the first page load may be different from the second, and the second may even be different from the third. (Tachometer works around this by using a fresh browser tab each iteration, which is clever.)
My point here is that, for all of your hard work to do rigorous, scientific benchmarking, you may just turn out to be wrong. You’ll publish your blog post, you’ll feel very proud of yourself, and then a browser engineer will contact you privately and say, “You know, it only works like this on a 60FPS monitor.” Or “only on Intel CPUs.” Or “only on macOS Big Sur.” Or “only if your DOM size is greater than 1,000 and the layer depth is above 10 and you’re using a trackball mouse and it’s a Tuesday and the moon is in the seventh house.”
There are so many variables in browser performance, and you can’t possibly capture them all. The best you can do is document your methodology, explain what your benchmark doesn’t test, and try not to make grand sweeping statements like, “You should always use const instead of let; my benchmark proves it’s faster.” At best, your benchmark proves that one number is higher than another in your very specific benchmark in the very specific way you tested it, and you have to be satisfied with that.
Conclusion
Writing about browser performance is hard, but it’s not fruitless. I’ve had enough successes over the years (and enough stubbornness and curiosity, I guess) that I keep doing it.
I bring up all these examples less to brag, and more to show that it is possible to improve things by simply writing about them. In all three of the above cases, I actually made mistakes in my benchmarks (pretty dumb ones, in some cases), and had to go back and fix it later. But if you can get enough traction and get the right people’s attention, then the browsers and bundlers and frameworks can change, without you having to actually write the code to do it. (To this day, I can’t write a line of C, C++, or Rust, but I’ve influenced browser vendors to write it for me, which aligns with my goal of spending more time playing Tetris than learning new programming languages.)
My point in writing all this is to try to convince you (if you’ve read this far) that it is indeed valuable for you to write about web performance. Even if you don’t feel like you really understand how browsers work. Even if you’re just getting started as a web developer. Even if you’re just curious, and you want to poke around at browsers to see how they tick. At worst you’ll be wrong (which I’ve been many times), and at best you might teach others about performant programming patterns, or even influence the ecosystem to change and make things better for everyone.
There are plenty of upsides, and all you need is an HTML file and a bit of patience. So if that sounds interesting to you, get started and have fun benchmarking!
Ten years ago I would have considered myself someone who was excited about new technology. I always had the latest smartphone, I would read the reviews of new Android releases with a lot of interest, and I was delighted when things like Google Maps Navigation, speech-to-text, or keyboard swiping made my life easier.
Nowadays, to the average person I probably look like a technology curmudgeon. I don’t have a smart speaker, a smart watch, or any smart home appliances. My 4-year-old phone runs a de-Googled LineageOS that barely runs any apps other than Signal and F-Droid. My house has a Raspberry Pi running Nextcloud for file storage and Pi-hole for ad blocking. When I bought a new TV I refused to connect it to the Internet; instead, I hooked it up to an old PC running Ubuntu so I can watch Netflix, Hulu, etc.
My wife complains that none of the devices in our house work, and she’s right. The Pi-hole blocks a lot of websites, and it’s a struggle to unblock them. Driving the TV with a wireless keyboard is cumbersome. Nextcloud is clunky compared to something like Dropbox or Google Drive. I even tried cloudflared for a while, but I had to give up when DNS kept periodically failing.
One time – no joke – I had a dream that I was using some open-source alternative to a popular piece of software, and it was slow and buggy. I don’t even remember what it was, but I remember being frustrated. This is just what I’m used to nowadays – not using a technology because it’s the best-in-class or makes my life easier, but because it meets some high-minded criteria about how I think software should be: privacy-respecting, open-source, controlled by the user, etc.
To the average person, this is probably crazy. “Nolan,” they’d say. “You couldn’t order a Lyft because their web app didn’t work in Firefox for Android. Your files don’t sync away from home because you’re only running Nextcloud on your local network. Your friends can’t even message you on WhatsApp, Facebook, or Twitter because you don’t have an account and the apps don’t work on your phone. If you want to live in the eighteenth century so bad, why don’t you get a horse and buggy while you’re at it?”
Maybe this nagging voice in my head is right (and I do think these thoughts sometimes). Maybe what I’m practicing is a kind of tech veganism that, like real veganism, is a great idea in theory but really hard to stick to in practice. (And yes, I’ve tried real veganism too. Maybe I should join a monastery at this point.)
On the other hand, I have to remind myself that there are benefits to the somewhat ascetic lifestyle I’ve chosen. The thing that finally pushed me to switch from stock Android to de-Googled LineageOS was all the ads and notifications in Google Maps. I remember fumbling around with a dozen settings, but never being able to get rid of the “Hey, rate this park” message. (Because everything on Earth needs a star rating apparently.)
And now, I don’t have to deal with Google Maps anymore! Instead I deal with OsmAnd~, which broke down the other day and failed to give me directions. So it goes.
Maybe someday I’ll relent. Maybe I’ll say, “I’m too old for this shit” and start using technology that actually works instead of technology that meets some idealistic and probably antiquated notion of software purity. Maybe I’ll be forced to, because I need a pacemaker that isn’t open-source. Or maybe there will be some essential government service that requires a Google or Apple phone – my state’s contact tracing app does! I got jury duty recently and was unsurprised to find that they do everything through Zoom. At what point will it be impossible to be a tech hermit, without being an actual hermit?
That said, I’m still doing what I’m doing for now. It helps that I’m on Mastodon, where there are plenty of folks who are even more hardcore than me. (“I won’t even look at a computer if it’s running non-FLOSS software,” they smirk, typing from their BSD laptop behind five layers of Tor.) Complaining to this crowd about how I can’t buy a TV anymore without it spying on me makes me feel a little bit normal. Just a bit.
The thing that has always bothered me about this, and which continues to bother me, is that I’m only able to live this lifestyle because I have the technical know-how. The average person would neither know how to do any of the things I’m doing (installing a custom Android ROM, setting up Nextcloud, etc.), nor would they probably want to, given that it’s a lot of extra hassle for a sub-par experience.
And who am I, anyway? Edward Snowden? Why am I LARPing as a character in a spy novel when I could be focusing on any one of a million other hobbies in the world?
I guess the answer is: this is my hobby. Figuring out how to get my Raspberry Pi to auto-update is a hobby. Tinkering with my TV setup so that I can get Bluetooth headphones working while the TV is in airplane mode is a hobby. Like a gearhead who’s delighted when their car breaks down (“Hey! Now I can fix it!”), I don’t mind when the technology around me doesn’t work – it gives me something to do on the weekend! But I have no illusions that this lifestyle makes sense for most people. Or that it will even make sense for me, once I get older and probably bored of my hobby.
For the time being, though, I’m going to keep acting like technology is an enemy I need to subdue rather than a purveyor of joys and delights. So if you want to know how it’s going, subscribe to my blog via RSS or message me on Signal. Or if that fails, come visit me in a horse and buggy.
Recently I read James Long’s article “A future for SQL on the web”. It’s a great post, and if you haven’t read it, you should definitely go take a look!
I don’t want to comment on the specifics of the tool James created, except to say that I think it’s a truly amazing feat of engineering, and I’m excited to see where it goes in the future. But one thing in the post that caught my eye was the benchmark comparisons of IndexedDB read/write performance (compared to James’s tool, absurd-sql).
The IndexedDB benchmarks are fair enough, in that they demonstrate the idiomatic usage of IndexedDB. But in this post, I’d like to show how raw IndexedDB performance can be improved using a few tricks that are available as of IndexedDB v2 and v3:
Pagination (v2)
Relaxed durability (v3)
Explicit transaction commits (v3)
Let’s go over each of these in turn.
Pagination
Years ago when I was working on PouchDB, I hit upon an IndexedDB pattern that, at the time, improved performance in Firefox and Chrome by roughly 40-50%. I’m probably not the first person to come up with this idea, but I’ll lay it out here.
In IndexedDB, a cursor is basically a way of iterating through the data in a database one-at-a-time. And that’s the core problem: one-at-a-time. Sadly, this tends to be slow, because at every step of the iteration, JavaScript can respond to a single item from the cursor and decide whether to continue or stop the iteration.
Effectively this means that there’s a back-and-forth between the JavaScript main thread and the IndexedDB engine (running off-main-thread). You can see it in this screenshot of the Chrome DevTools performance profiler:
Notice that each call to cursor.continue() gets its own little JavaScript task, and the tasks are separated by a bit of idle time. That’s a lot of wasted time for each item in a database!
Luckily, in IndexedDB v2, we got two new APIs to help out with this problem: getAll() and getAllKeys(). These allow you to fetch multiple items from an object store or index in a single go. They can also start from a given key range and return a given number of items, meaning that we can implement a paginated cursor:
const batchSize = 100let keys, values, keyRange = nullfunction fetchMore() { // If there could be more results, fetch them if (keys && values && values.length === batchSize) { // Find keys greater than the last key keyRange = IDBKeyRange.lowerBound(keys.at(-1), true) keys = values = undefined next() }}function next() { store.getAllKeys(keyRange, batchSize).onsuccess = e => { keys = e.target.result fetchMore() } store.getAll(keyRange, batchSize).onsuccess = e => { values = e.target.result fetchMore() }}next()
In the example above, we iterate through the object store, fetching 100 items at a time rather than just 1. Using a modified version of the absurd-sql benchmark, we can see that this improves performance considerably. Here are the results for the “read” benchmark in Chrome:
Click for table
DB size (columns) vs batch size (rows):
100
1000
10000
50000
1
8.9
37.4
241
1194.2
100
7.3
34
145.1
702.8
1000
6.5
27.9
100.3
488.3
(Note that a batch size of 1 means a cursor, whereas 100 and 1000 use a paginated cursor.)
And here’s Firefox:
Click for table
DB size (columns) vs batch size (rows):
100
1000
10000
50000
1
2
15
125
610
100
2
9
70
468
1000
2
8
51
271
And Safari:
Click for table
DB size (columns) vs batch size (rows):
100
1000
10000
50000
1
11
106
957
4673
100
1
5
44
227
1000
1
3
26
127
As you can see, the paginated cursor is particularly effective in Safari, but it improves performance in all browser engines.
Now, this technique isn’t without its downsides. For one, you have to choose an explicit batch size, and the ideal number will depend on the size of the data and the usage patterns. You may also want to consider the downsides of overfetching – i.e. if the cursor should stop at a given value, you may end up fetching more items from the database than you really need. (Although ideally, you can use the upper bound of the key range to guard against that.)
Of course, instead of implementing a paginated cursor, you could also just use getAll() and getAllKeys() as-is and fetch all the data at once. This probably isn’t a great idea if the database is large, though, as you may run into memory pressure, especially on constrained devices. But it could be useful if the database is small.
getAll() and getAllKeys() both have great browser support, so this technique can be widely adopted for speeding up IndexedDB read patterns, at least in ascending order.
Relaxed durability
The paginated cursor can speed up database reads, but what about writes? In this case, we don’t have an equivalent to getAll()/getAllKeys() that we can lean on. Apparently there was some effort put into building a putAll(), but currently it’s abandoned because it didn’t actually improve write performance in Chrome.
That said, there are other ways to improve write performance. Unfortunately, none of these techniques are as effective as the paginated cursor, but they are worth investigating, so I’m reporting my results here.
The idea behind relaxed durability is to resolve some disagreement between the browser vendors as to whether IndexedDB transactions should optimize for durability (writes succeed even in the event of a power failure or crash) or performance (writes succeed quickly, even if not fully flushed to disk).
It’s been welldocumented that Chrome’s IndexedDB performance is worse than Firefox’s or Safari’s, and part of the reason seems to be that Chrome defaults to a durable-by-default mode. But rather than sacrifice durability across-the-board, the Chrome team wanted to expose an explicit API for developers to decide which mode to use. (After all, only the web developer knows if IndexedDB is being used as an ephemeral cache or a store of priceless family photos.) So now we have three durability options: default, relaxed, and strict.
Using the “write” benchmark, we can test out relaxed durability in Chrome and see the improvement:
Click for table
Durability
100
1000
10000
50000
Default
26.4
125.9
1373.7
7171.9
Relaxed
17.1
112.9
1359.3
6969.8
As you can see, the results are not as dramatic as with the pagination technique. The effect is most visible in the smaller database sizes, and the reason turns out to be that relaxed durability is better at speeding up multiple small transactions than one big transaction.
Modifying the benchmark to do one transaction per item in the database, we can see a much clearer impact of relaxed durability:
Click for table
Durability
100
1000
Default
1074.6
10456.2
Relaxed
65.4
630.7
(I didn’t measure the larger database sizes, because they were too slow, and the pattern is clear.)
Personally, I find this option to be nice-to-have, but underwhelming. If performance is only really improved for multiple small transactions, then usually there is a simpler solution: use fewer transactions.
It’s also underwhelming given that, even with this option enabled, Chrome is still much slower than Firefox or Safari:
Click for table
Browser
100
1000
10000
50000
Chrome (default)
26.4
125.9
1373.7
7171.9
Chrome (relaxed)
17.1
112.9
1359.3
6969.8
Firefox
8
53
436
1893
Safari
3
28
279
1359
That said, if you’re not storing priceless family photos in IndexedDB, I can’t see a good reason not to use relaxed durability.
Explicit transaction commits
The last technique I’ll cover is explicit transaction commits. I found it to be an even smaller performance improvement than relaxed durability, but it’s worth mentioning.
This API is available in both Chrome and Firefox, and (like relaxed durability) has also been implemented in Safari Technology Preview 130.
The idea is that, instead of allowing the transaction to auto-close based on the normal flow of the JavaScript event loop, you can explicitly call transaction.close() to signal that it’s safe to close the transaction immediately. This results in a very small performance boost because the IndexedDB engine is no longer waiting for outstanding requests to be dispatched. Here is the improvement in Chrome using the “write” benchmark:
Click for table
Relaxed / Commit
100
1000
10000
50000
relaxed=false, commit=false
26.4
125.9
1373.7
7171.9
relaxed=false, commit=true
26
125.5
1373.9
7129.7
relaxed=true, commit=false
17.1
112.9
1359.3
6969.8
relaxed=true, commit=true
16.8
112.8
1356.2
7215
You’d really have to squint to see the improvement, and only for the smaller database sizes. This makes sense, since explicit commits can only shave a bit of time off the end of each transaction. So, like relaxed durability, it has a bigger impact on multiple small transactions than one big transaction.
The results are similarly underwhelming in Firefox:
Click for table
Commit
100
1000
10000
50000
No commit
8
53
436
1893
Commit
8
52
434
1858
That said, especially if you’re doing multiple small transactions, you might as well use it. Since it’s not supported in all browsers, though, you’ll probably want to use a pattern like this:
if (transaction.commit) { transaction.commit()}
If transaction.commit is undefined, then the transaction can just close automatically, and functionally it’s the same.
Conclusion
IndexedDB has a lot of detractors, and I think most of the criticism is justified. The IndexedDB API is awkward, it has bugs and gotchas in various browser implementations, and it’s not even particularly fast, especially compared to a full-featured, battle-hardened, industry-standard tool like SQLite. The new APIs unveiled in IndexedDB v3 don’t even move the needle much. It’s no surprise that many developers just say “forget it” and stick with localStorage, or they create elaborate solutions on top of IndexedDB, such as absurd-sql.
Perhaps I just have Stockholm syndrome from having worked with IndexedDB for so long, but I don’t find it to be so bad. The nomenclature and the APIs are a bit weird, but once you wrap your head around it, it’s a powerful tool with broad browser support – heck, it even works in Node.js via fake-indexeddb and indexeddbshim. For better or worse, IndexedDB is here to stay.
That said, I can definitely see a future where IndexedDB is not the only player in the browser storage game. We had WebSQL, and it’s long gone (even though I’m still maintaining a Node.js port!), but that hasn’t stopped people from wanting a more high-level database API in the browser, as demonstrated by tools like absurd-sql. In the future, I can imagine something like the Storage Foundation API making it more straightforward to build custom databases of top of low-level storage primitives – which is what IndexedDB was designed to do, and arguably failed at. (PouchDB, for one, makes extensive use of IndexedDB’s capabilities, but I’ve seen plenty of storage wrappers that essentially use IndexedDB as a dumb key-value store.)
I’d also like to see the browser vendors (especially Chrome) improve their IndexedDB performance. The Chrome team has said that they’re focused on read performance rather than write performance, but really, both matter. A mobile app developer can ship a prebuilt SQLite .db file in their app; in terms of quickly populating a database, there is nothing even remotely close for IndexedDB. As demonstrated above, cursor performance is also not great
For those web developers sticking it out with IndexedDB, though, I hope I’ve made a case that it’s not completely a lost cause, and that its performance can be improved. Who knows: maybe the browser vendors still have some tricks up their sleeves, especially if we web developers keep complaining about IndexedDB performance. It’ll be interesting to watch this space evolve and to see how both IndexedDB and its alternatives improve over the years.
Short answer: Kinda. It depends. And it might not be enough to make a big difference in the average web app. But it’s worth understanding why.
First off, let’s review the browser’s rendering pipeline, and why we might even speculate that shadow DOM could improve its performance. Two fundamental parts of the rendering process are style calculation and layout calculation, or simply “style” and “layout.” The first part is about figuring out which DOM nodes have which styles (based on CSS), and the second part is about figuring out where to actually place those DOM nodes on the page (using the styles calculated in the previous step).
Browsers are complex, but in general, the more DOM nodes and CSS rules on a page, the longer it will take to run the style and layout steps. One of the ways we can improve the performance of this process is to break up the work into smaller chunks, i.e. encapsulation.
For layout encapsulation, we have CSS containment. This has already been covered in otherarticles, so I won’t rehash it here. Suffice it to say, I think there’s sufficient evidence that CSS containment can improve performance (I’ve seen it myself), so if you haven’t tried putting contain: content on parts of your UI to see if it improves layout performance, you definitely should!
For style encapsulation, we have something entirely different: shadow DOM. Just like how CSS containment can improve layout performance, shadow DOM should (in theory) be able to improve style performance. Let’s consider why.
What is style calculation?
As mentioned before, style calculation is different from layout calculation. Layout calculation is about the geometry of the page, whereas style calculation is more explicitly about CSS. Basically, it’s the process of taking a rule like:
div > button { color: blue;}
And a DOM tree like:
<div> <button></button></div>
…and figuring out that the <button> should have color: blue because its parent is a <div>. Roughly speaking, it’s the process of evaluating CSS selectors (div > button in this case).
Now, in the worst case, this is an O(n * m) operation, where n is the number of DOM nodes and m is the number of CSS rules. (I.e. for each DOM node, and for each rule, figure out if they match each other.) Clearly, this isn’t how browsers do it, or else any decently-sized web app would become grindingly slow. Browsers have a lot of optimizations in this area, which is part of the reason that the common advice is not to worry too much about CSS selector performance (see this article for a good, recent treatment of the subject).
That said, if you’ve worked on a non-trivial codebase with a fair amount of CSS, you may notice that, in Chrome performance profiles, the style costs are not zero. Depending on how big or complex your CSS is, you may find that you’re actually spending more time in style calculation than in layout calculation. So it isn’t a completely worthless endeavor to look into style performance.
Shadow DOM and style calculation
Why would shadow DOM improve style performance? Again, it’s because of encapsulation. If you have a CSS file with 1,000 rules, and a DOM tree with 1,000 nodes, the browser doesn’t know in advance which rules apply to which nodes. Even if you authored your CSS with something like CSS Modules, Vue scoped CSS, or Svelte scoped CSS, ultimately you end up with a stylesheet that is only implicitly coupled to the DOM, so the browser has to figure out the relationship at runtime (e.g. using class or attribute selectors).
Shadow DOM is different. With shadow DOM, the browser doesn’t have to guess which rules are scoped to which nodes – it’s right there in the DOM:
In this case, the browser doesn’t need to test the div {color: green} rule against every node in the DOM – it knows that it’s scoped to <my-component>. Ditto for the div {color: blue} rule in <another-component>. In theory, this can speed up the style calculation process, because the browser can rely on explicit scoping through shadow DOM rather than implicit scoping through classes or attributes.
Benchmarking it
That’s the theory, but of course things are always more complicated in practice. So I put together a benchmark to measure the style calculation performance of shadow DOM. Certain CSS selectors tend to be faster than others, so for decent coverage, I tested the following selectors:
Roughly, I would expect IDs and classes to be the fastest, followed by attributes and attribute values, followed by the “silly” selector (thrown in to add something to really make the style engine work).
To measure, I used a simple requestPostAnimationFrame polyfill, which measures the time spent in style, layout, and paint. Here is a screenshot in the Chrome DevTools of what’s being measured (note the “total” under the Timings section):
To run the actual benchmark, I used Tachometer, which is a nice tool for browser microbenchmarks. In this case, I just took the median of 51 iterations.
The benchmark creates several custom elements, and either attaches a shadow root with its own <style> (shadow DOM “on”) , or uses a global <style> with implicit scoping (shadow DOM “off”). In this way, I wanted to make a fair comparison between shadow DOM itself and shadow DOM “polyfills” – i.e. systems for scoping CSS that don’t rely on shadow DOM.
Each CSS rule looks something like this:
#foo { color: #000000;}
And the DOM structure for each component looks like this:
<div id="foo">hello</div>
(Of course, for attribute and class selectors, the DOM node would have an attribute or class instead.)
Benchmark results
Here are the results in Chrome for 1,000 components and 1 CSS rule for each component:
Click for table
id
class
attribute
attribute-value
silly
Shadow DOM
67.90
67.20
67.30
67.70
69.90
No Shadow DOM
57.50
56.20
120.40
117.10
130.50
As you can see, classes and IDs are about the same with shadow DOM on or off (in fact, it’s a bit faster without shadow DOM). But once the selectors get more interesting (attribute, attribute value, and the “silly” selector), shadow DOM stays roughly constant, whereas the non-shadow DOM version gets more expensive.
We can see this effect even more clearly if we bump it up to 10 CSS rules per component:
Click for table
id
class
attribute
attribute-value
silly
Shadow DOM
70.80
70.60
71.10
72.70
81.50
No Shadow DOM
58.20
58.50
597.10
608.20
740.30
The results above are for Chrome, but we see similar numbers in Firefox and Safari. Here’s Firefox with 1,000 components and 1 rule each:
Click for table
id
class
attribute
attribute-value
silly
Shadow DOM
27
25
25
25
25
No Shadow DOM
18
18
32
32
32
And Firefox with 1,000 components, 10 rules each:
Click for table
id
class
attribute
attribute-value
silly
Shadow DOM
30
30
30
30
34
No Shadow DOM
22
22
143
150
153
And here’s Safari with 1,000 components and 1 rule each:
Click for table
id
class
attribute
attribute-value
silly
Shadow DOM
57
58
61
63
64
No Shadow DOM
52
52
126
126
177
And Safari with 1,000 components, 10 rules each:
Click for table
id
class
attribute
attribute-value
silly
Shadow DOM
60
61
81
81
92
No Shadow DOM
56
56
710
716
1157
All benchmarks were run on a 2015 MacBook Pro with the latest version of each browser (Chrome 92, Firefox 91, Safari 14.1).
Conclusions and future work
We can draw a few conclusions from this data. First off, it’s true that shadow DOM can improve style performance, so our theory about style encapsulation holds up. However, ID and class selectors are fast enough that actually it doesn’t matter much whether shadow DOM is used or not – in fact, they’re slightly faster without shadow DOM. This indicates that systems like Svelte, CSS Modules, or good old-fashioned BEM are using the best approach performance-wise.
This also indicates that using attributes for style encapsulation does not scale well compared to classes. So perhaps scoping systems like Vue would be better off switching to classes.
Another interesting question is why, in all three browser engines, classes and IDs are slightly slower when using shadow DOM. This is probably a better question for the browser vendors themselves, and I won’t speculate. I will say, though, that the differences are small enough in absolute terms that I don’t think it’s worth it to favor one or the other. The clearest signal from the data is just that shadow DOM helps to keep the style costs roughly constant, whereas without shadow DOM, you would want to stick to simple selectors like classes and IDs to avoid hitting a performance cliff.
As for future work: this is a pretty simple benchmark, and there are lots of ways to expand it. For instance, the benchmark only has one inner DOM node per component, and it only tests flat selectors – no descendant or sibling selectors (e.g. div div, div > div, div ~ div, and div + div). In theory, these scenarios should also favor shadow DOM, especially since these selectors can’t cross shadow boundaries, so the browser doesn’t need to look outside of the shadow root to find the relevant ancestors or siblings. (Although the browser’s Bloom filter makes this more complicated – see these notes for an good explanation of how this optimization works.)
Overall, though, I’d say that the numbers above are not big enough that the average web developer should start worrying about optimizing their CSS selectors, or migrating their entire web app to shadow DOM. These benchmark results are probably only relevant if 1) you’re building a framework, so any pattern you choose is magnified multiple times, or 2) you’ve profiled your web app and are seeing lots of high style calculation costs. But for everyone else, I hope at least that these results are interesting, and reveal a bit about how shadow DOM works.
Update: Thomas Steiner wondered about tag selectors as well (e.g. div {}), so I modified the benchmark to test it out. I’ll only report the results for the Shadow DOM version, since the benchmark uses divs, and in the non-shadow case it wouldn’t be possible to use tags alone to distinguish between different divs. In absolute terms, the numbers look pretty close to those for IDs and classes (or even a bit faster in Chrome and Firefox):
For me, one of the most aggravating performance issues on the web is when it’s slow to type into a text input. I’m a fairly fast typist, so if there’s even a tiny delay in a <textarea> or <input>, I can feel it slowing me down, and it drives me nuts.
I find this problem especially irksome because it’s usually solvable with a few simple tricks. There’s no reason for a chat app or a social media app to be slow to type into, except that web developers often take the naïve approach, and that’s where the delay comes from.
To understand the source of input delays, let’s take a concrete example. Imagine a Twitter-like UI with a text field and a “remaining characters” count. As you type, the number gradually decreases down to zero.
Whenever the event fires, update some global state (e.g. in Redux).
Update the “remaining characters” display based on that global state.
And here’s a live example. Really mash on the keyboard if you don’t notice the input delay:
The problem with the naïve approach is that it usually ends up doing far too much work relative to the benefit that the user gets out of the “remaining characters” display. In the worst case, changing the global state could cause the entire UI to re-render (e.g. in a poorly-optimized React app), meaning that as the user types, every keypress causes a full global re-render.
Also, because we are directly listening to the input event, there will be a delay between the actual keypress and the character appearing in the <textarea>. Because the DOM is single-threaded, and because we’re doing blocking work on the main thread, the browser can’t render the new input until that work finishes. This can lead to noticeable typing delays and therefore user frustration.
My preferred solution to this kind of problem is to use requestIdleCallback to wait for the UI thread to be idle before running the blocking code. For instance, something like this:
We are not directly blocking the input event with anything expensive, so there shouldn’t be a delay between typing a character and seeing that character appear in the <textarea>.
We are not updating the UI for every keypress. requestIdleCallback will batch the UI updates when the user pauses between typing characters. This is sensible, because the user probably doesn’t care if the “remaining characters” count updates for every single keypress – their attention is on the text field, not on the remaining characters.
On a slower machine, requestIdleCallback will naturally do fewer batches-per-keypress than on a faster machine. So a user on a faster device will have the benefit of a faster-updating UI, but neither user will experience poor input responsiveness.
And here’s a live example of the optimized version. Feel free to mash on the keyboard: you shouldn’t see (much) of a delay!
In the past, you might have used something like debouncing to solve this problem. But I like requestIdleCallback because of the third point above: it naturally adapts to the characteristics of the user’s device, rather than forcing us to choose a hardcoded delay.
To be fair, this technique isn’t foolproof. Some UIs really need to respond immediately to every keypress: for instance, to disallow certain characters or resize the <textarea> as it grows. (In those cases, though, I would throttle with requestAnimationFrame.) Also, some UIs may still lag if the work they’re doing is large enough that it’s perceptible even when batched. (In the live examples above, I set an artificial delay of 70 milliseconds, which you can still “feel” with the optimized version.) But for the most part, using requestIdleCallback is enough to get rid of any major responsiveness issues.
If you want to test this on your own website, I’d recommend putting the Chrome DevTools at 6x CPU slowdown and then mashing the keyboard as fast as you can. On a vanilla <textarea> or <input> with no JavaScript handlers, you won’t see any delay. Whereas if your own website feels sluggish, then maybe it’s time to optimize your text inputs!
It’s been well-documented that one of the most awkward parts of working with custom elements is handling properties and attributes. In this post, I want to go a step further and talk about a tricky situation with properties and the component lifecycle.
The problem
First off, see if you can find the bug in this code:
Do you see it? Don’t worry if you missed it; it’s extremely subtle and took me by surprise, too.
The problem is the timing. There are two <script>s – one loading hello.js as a module, and the other setting the mode property on the <hello-world> element. The problem is that the first <script> is type="module", meaning it’s deferred by default, whereas the second is an inline script, which runs immediately. So the first script will always run after the second script.
To work around this issue, the first option is to just do nothing. After all, this is kind of an odd timing issue, and you can put the onus on consumers to load the custom element script before setting any properties on it.
I find this a bit unsatisfying, though. It feels like it should work, so why shouldn’t it? And as it turns out, there is a fix.
When the custom element is defined, all existing HTML elements are upgraded. This means they go through the constructor() callback, and we can check for any existing properties in that block:
Here we check if we already have a property defined called mode. The hasOwnProperty is necessary because we’re checking if the object has its ownmode as opposed to the one it gets from the class (i.e. its prototype).
Properties and attributes are an awkward part of working with web components, and this is a particularly tricky situation. But it’s not impossible to work around, with just a bit of extra constructor code.
Also, you shouldn’t have to deal with this unless you’re writing your own vanilla custom element, or a wrapper around a framework. Many frameworks have built-in support for building custom elements, which means they should handle this logic automatically.
Should standalone web components be written in vanilla JavaScript? Or is it okay if they use (or even bundle) their own framework? With Vue 3 announcing built-in support for building web components, and with frameworks like Svelte and Lit having offered this functionality for some time, it seems like a good time to revisit the question.
First off, I should state my own bias. When I released emoji-picker-element, I made the decision to bundle its framework (Svelte) directly into the component. Clearly I don’t think this is a bad idea (despite my reputation as a perf guy!), so I’d like to explain why it doesn’t shock me for a web component to rely on a framework.
Size concerns
Many web developers might bristle at the idea of a standalone web component relying on its own framework. If I want a date picker, or a modal dialog, or some other utility component, why should I pay the tax of including its entire framework in my bundle? But I think this is the wrong way to look at things.
First off, JavaScript frameworks have come a long way from the days when they were huge, kitchen-sink monoliths. Today’s frameworks like Svelte, Lit, Preact, Vue, and others tend to be smaller, more focused, and more tree-shakeable. A Svelte “hello world” is 1.18 kB (minified and compressed), a Lit “hello world” is 5.7 kB, and petite-vue aims for a 5.8 kB compressed size. These are not huge by any stretch of the imagination.
If you dig deeper, the situation gets even more interesting. As Evan You points out, some frameworks (such as Vue) have a relatively high baseline cost that is amortized by a small per-component size, whereas other frameworks (such as Svelte) have a lower baseline cost but a higher per-component size. The days when you could confidently say “Framework X costs Y kilobytes” are over – the conversation has become much more complex and nuanced.
Second, with code-splitting becoming more common, the individual cost of a dependency has become less important than whether it can be lazy-loaded. For instance, if you use a date picker or modal dialog that bundles its own framework, why not dynamically import() it when it actually needs to be shown? There’s no reason to pay the cost on initial page load for a component that the user may never even need.
Looking at runtime cost, a framework can be small, but that’s not necessarily the same thing as being fast. Sometimes it takes more code to make an algorithm faster! For example, Inferno aims for faster runtime performance at the cost of a higher bundle size when compared to something like Preact. So it’s worth considering whether a component is fast in other metrics beside bundle size.
Caveats
That said, I don’t think “bring your own framework” is without its downsides. So let’s go over some problems you may run into when you mix-and-match frameworks.
You can imagine that, if every web component came with its own framework, then you might end up with multiple copies of the same framework on the same page. And this is definitely a concern! But assuming that the component externalizes its framework dependency (e.g. import 'my-framework'), then multiple components should be able to share the same framework code under the hood.
I used this technique in my own emoji-picker-element. If you’re already using Svelte in your project, then you can import 'emoji-picker-element/svelte' and get a version that doesn’t bundle its own framework, ensuring de-duplication. This saves a paltry 1.4 kB out of 13.9 kB total (compressed), but hey, it’s there. (Potentially I could make this the default behavior, but I like the bundled version for the benefit of folks who use <script> tags instead of bundlers. Maybe something like Skypack could make this simpler in the future.)
Another potential downside of bring-your-own-framework is when frameworks mutate global state, which can lead to conflicts between frameworks. For instance, React has historically attached global event listeners to the document (although thankfully this changed in React v17). Also, Angular’s Zone.js overrides the global Object.defineProperty (although there is a workaround). When mixing-and-matching frameworks, it’s best to avoid frameworks that mutate global state, or to carefully ensure that they don’t conflict with one another.
If you look at the compiled output for a framework like Svelte, though, you’ll see that it’s basically just a collection of pure functions that don’t modify the global state. Combining such frameworks in the same codebase is no more harmful than bundling different versions of Lodash or Underscore.
Now, to be clear: in an ideal world, your web app would only contain one framework. Otherwise it’s shipping duplicate code that essentially does the same thing. But web development is all about tradeoffs, and I don’t believe that it’s worth rejecting a component out-of-hand just to avoid a few extra kBs from a tiny framework like Preact or Lit. (Of course, for a larger framework, this may be a different story. But this is true of any component dependency, not just a framework.)
Framework chauvinism
In general, I don’t think the question should be whether a component uses its own framework or not. Instead, the question should be: Is this component small enough/fast enough for my use case? After all, a component can be huge without using a framework, and it can be slow even when written in vanilla JS. The framework is part of the story, but it’s not the whole story.
I also think that focusing too much on frameworks plays against the strengths of web components. The whole point of web components is to have a standard, interoperable way to add a component to a page without worrying about what framework it’s using under the hood (or if it’s using a framework at all).
Web components also serve as a fantastic glue layer between frameworks. If there’s a great React component out there that you want to use in your Vue codebase, why not wrap it in Remount (2.4 kB) and Preact (4 kB) and call it a day? Even if you spent the time to laboriously create your own Vue version of the component, are you really sure you’ll improve upon the battle-tested version that already exists on npm?
Part of the reason I wrote emoji-picker-element as a web component (and not, for instance, as a Svelte component) is that I think it’s silly to re-implement something like an emoji picker in multiple frameworks. The core business logic of an emoji picker has nothing to do with frameworks – in fact, I think my main contribution to the emoji picker landscape was in innovating around IndexedDB, accessibility, and data loading. Should we really re-implement all of those things just to satisfy developers who want their codebase to be pure Vue, or pure Lit, or pure React, or pure whatever? Do we need an entirely new ecosystem every time a new framework comes out?
The belief that it’s unacceptable for a web app to contain more than one framework is something I might call “framework chauvinism.” And honestly, if you feel this way, then you may as well choose the framework that has the most market share and biggest ecosystem – i.e. you may as well choose React. After all, if you chose Vue or Svelte or some other less-popular framework, then you might find that when you reach for some utility component on npm, nobody has written it in your framework of choice.
Now, if you like living in a React-only world: that’s great. You can definitely do so, given how enormous the React ecosystem is. But personally, I like playing around with different frameworks, comparing their strengths and weaknesses, and letting developers use whichever one tickles their fancy. The vision of a React-only future fills me with a deep boredom. I would much rather see frameworks continue to compete and innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible in web development than to see one framework “solve” web development forever. (Or to see frameworks locked in a perpetual ecosystem race against each other.)
To me, the main benefit of web components is that they liberate us from the tyranny of frameworks. Rather than focusing on cosmetic questions of how a component is written (did you use React? did you use Vue? who cares!), we can focus on more important questions of performance, accessibility, correctness, and things that have nothing to do with whether you use HTML templates or a render() function. Balking at web components that use frameworks is, in my opinion, missing the entire point of web components.
There’s an old story about a drunk trying to find his keys in the streetlight. Why? Well, because that’s where it’s the brightest. It’s a funny story, but also relatable, because as humans we all tend to take the path of least resistance.
I think we have the same problem in the web performance community. There’s a huge focus recently on JavaScript bundle size: how big are your dependencies? Could you use a smaller one? Could you lazy-load it? But I believe we focus on bundle size first and foremost because it’s easy to measure.
That’s not to say that bundle size isn’t important! Just like how you might have left your keys in the streetlight. And heck, you might as well check there first, since it’s the quickest place to look. But here are some other things that are harder to measure, but can be just as important:
Parse/compile time
Execution time
Power usage
Memory usage
Disk usage
A JavaScript dependency can affect all of these metrics. But they’re less discussed than bundle size, and I suspect it’s because they’re less straightforward to measure. In this post, I want to talk about how I approach bundle size, and how I approach the other metrics too.
Bundle size
When talking about the size of JavaScript code, you have to be precise. Some folks will say “my library is 10 kilobytes.” Is that minified? Gzipped? Tree-shaken? Did you use the highest Gzip setting (9)? What about Brotli compression?
This may sound like hair-splitting, but the distinction actually matters, especially between compressed and uncompressed size. The compressed size affects how fast it is to send bytes over the wire, whereas the uncompressed size affects how long it takes the browser to parse, compile, and execute the JavaScript. (These tend to correlate with code size, although it’s not a perfect predictor.)
The most important thing, though, is to be consistent. You don’t want to measure Library A using unminified, uncompressed size versus Library B using minified and compressed size (unless there’s a real difference in how you’re serving them).
Bundlephobia
For me, Bundlephobia is the Swiss Army knife of bundle size analysis. You can look up any dependency from npm and it will tell you both the minified size (what the browser parses and executes) as well as the minified and compressed size (what the browser downloads).
For instance, we can use this tool to see that react-dom weighs 121.1kB minified, but preact weighs 10.2kB. So we can confirm that Preact really is the honest goods – a React-compatible framework at a fraction of the size!
In this case, I don’t get hung up on exactly which minifier or exactly what Gzip compression level Bundlephobia is using, because at least it’s using the same system everywhere. So I know I’m comparing apples to apples.
Now that said, there are some caveats with Bundlephobia:
It doesn’t tell you the tree-shaken cost. If you’re only importing one part of a module, the other parts may be tree-shaken out.
It won’t tell you about subdirectory dependencies. So for instance, I know how expensive it is to import 'preact', but import 'preact/compat' could be literally anything – compat.js could be a huge file, and I’d have no way to know.
If there are polyfills involved (e.g. your bundler injecting a polyfill for Node’s Buffer API, or for the JavaScript Object.assign() API), you won’t necessarily see it here.
In all the above cases, you really just have to run your bundler and check the output. Every bundler is different, and depending on the configuration or other factors, you might end up with a huge bundle or a tiny one. So next, let’s move on to the bundler-specific tools.
Webpack Bundle Analyzer
I love Webpack Bundle Analyzer. It offers a nice visualization of every chunk in your Webpack output, as well as which modules are inside of those chunks.
In terms of the sizes it shows, the two most useful ones are “parsed” (the default) and “Gzipped”. “Parsed” essentially means “minified,” so these two measurements are roughly comparable with what Bundlephobia would tell us. But the difference here is that we’re actually running our bundler, so we know that the sizes are accurate for our particular application.
Rollup Plugin Analyzer
For Rollup, I would really love to have a graphical interface like Webpack Bundle Analyzer. But the next best thing I’ve found is Rollup Plugin Analyer, which will output your module sizes to the console while building.
Unfortunately, this tool doesn’t give us the minified or Gzipped size – just the size as seen by Rollup before such optimizations occur. It’s not perfect, but it’s great in a pinch.
I’m sure you can find other tools to add to this list!
Beyond the bundle
As I mentioned, though, I don’t think JavaScript bundle size is everything. It’s great as a first approximation, because it’s (comparatively) easy to measure, but there are plenty of other metrics that can impact page performance.
Runtime CPU cost
The first and most important one is the runtime cost. This can be broken into a few buckets:
Parsing
Compilation
Execution
These three phases are basically the end-to-end cost of calling require("some-dependency") or import "some-dependency". They may correlate with bundle size, but it’s not a one-to-one mapping.
For a trivial example, here is a (tiny!) JavaScript snippet that consumes a ton of CPU:
This snippet would get a great score on Bundlephobia, but unfortunately it will block the main thread for 5 seconds. This is a somewhat absurd example, but in the real world, you can find small libraries that nonetheless hammer the main thread. Traversing through all elements in the DOM, iterating through a large array in LocalStorage, calculating digits of pi… unless you’ve hand-inspected all your dependencies, it’s hard to know what they’re doing in there.
Parsing and compilation are both really hard to measure. It’s easy to fool yourself, because browsers have lots of optimizations around bytecode caching. For instance, browsers might not run the parse/compile step on second page load, or third page load (!), or when the JavaScript is cached in a Service Worker. So you might think a module is cheap to parse/compile, when really the browser has just cached it in advance.
The only way to be 100% safe is to completely clear the browser cache and measure first page load. I don’t like to mess around, so typically I will do this in a private/guest browsing window, or in a completely separate browser. You’ll also want to make sure that any browser extensions are disabled (private mode typically does this), since those extensions can impact page load time. You don’t want to get halfway into analyzing a Chrome trace and realize that you’re measuring your password manager!
Another thing I usually do is set Chrome’s CPU throttling to 4x or 6x. I think of 4x as “similar enough to a mobile device,” and 6x as “a super-duper slowed-down machine that makes the traces much easier to read, because everything is bigger.” Use whichever one you want; either will be more representative of real users than your (probably) high-end developer machine.
If I’m concerned about network speed, this is the point where I would turn on network throttling as well. “Fast 3G” is usually a good one that hits the sweet spot between “more like the real world” and “not so slow that I start yelling at my computer.”
So putting it all together, my steps for getting an accurate trace are typically:
Open a private/guest browsing window.
Navigate to about:blank if necessary (you don’t want to measure the unload event for your browser home page).
Open the DevTools in Chrome.
Go to the Performance tab.
In the settings, turn on CPU throttling and/or network throttling.
Click the Record button.
Type the URL and press Enter.
Stop recording when the page has loaded.
Now you have a performance trace (also known as a “timeline” or “profile”), which will show you the parse/compile/execution times for the JavaScript code in your initial page load. Unfortunately this part can end up being pretty manual, but there are some tricks to make it easier.
Most importantly, use the User Timing API (aka performance marks and measures) to mark parts of your web application with names that are meaningful to you. Focus on parts that you worry will be expensive, such as the initial render of your root application, a blocking XHR call, or bootstrapping your state object.
You can strip out performance.mark/performance.measure calls in production if you’re worried about the (small) overhead of these APIs. I like to turn it on or off based on query string parameters, so that I can easily turn on user timings in production if I want to analyze the production build. Terser’s pure_funcs option can also be used to remove performance.mark and performance.measure calls when you minify. (Heck, you can remove console.logs here too. It’s very handy.)
Another useful tool is mark-loader, which is a Webpack plugin that automatically wraps your modules in mark/measure calls so that you can see each dependency’s runtime cost. Why try to puzzle over a JavaScript call stack, when the tool can tell you exactly which dependencies are consuming exactly how much time?
One thing to be aware of when measuring runtime performance is that the costs can vary between minified and unminified code. Unused functions may be stripped out, code will be smaller and more optimized, and libraries may define process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' blocks that don’t run in production mode.
My general strategy for dealing with this situation is to treat the minified, production build as the source of truth, and to use marks and measures to make it comprehensible. As mentioned, though, performance.mark and performance.measure have their own small overhead, so you may want to toggle them with query string parameters.
Power usage
You don’t have to be an environmentalist to think that minimizing power use is important. We live in a world where people are increasingly browsing the web on devices that aren’t plugged into a power outlet, and the last thing they want is to run out of juice because of a misbehaving website.
I tend to think of power usage as a subset of CPU usage. There are some exceptions to this, like waking up the radio for a network connection, but most of the time, if a website is consuming excessive power, it’s because it’s consuming excessive CPU on the main thread.
So everything I’ve said above about improving JavaScript parse/compile/execute time will also reduce power consumption. But for long-lived web applications especially, the most insidious form of power drain comes after first page load. This might manifest as a user suddenly noticing that their laptop fan is whirring or their phone is growing hot, even though they’re just looking at an (apparently) idle webpage.
Once again, the tool of choice in these situations is the Chrome DevTools Performance tab, using essentially the same steps described above. What you’ll want to look for, though, is repeated CPU usage, usually due to timers or animations. For instance, a poorly-coded custom scrollbar, an IntersectionObserver polyfill, or an animated loading spinner may decide that they need to run code in every requestAnimationFrame or in a setInterval loop.
Note that this kind of power drain can also occur due to unoptimized CSS animations – no JavaScript required! (In that case, it would be purple peaks rather than yellow peaks in the Chrome UI.) For long-running CSS animations, be sure to always prefer GPU-accelerated CSS properties.
Another tool you can use is Chrome’s Performance Monitor tab, which is actually different from the Performance tab. I see this as a sort of heartbeat monitor of how your website is doing perf-wise, without the hassle of manually starting and stopping a trace. If you see constant CPU usage here on an otherwise inert webpage, then you probably have a power usage problem.
Also: hat tip to the WebKit folks, who added an explicit Energy Impact panel to the Safari Web Inspector. Another good tool to check out!
Memory usage
Memory usage is something that used to be much harder to analyze, but the tooling has improved a lot recently.
I already wrote a post about memory leaks last year, but it’s important to remember that memory usage and memory leaks are two separate problems. A website can have high memory usage without explicitly leaking memory. Whereas another website could start small, but eventually balloon to a huge size due to runaway leaks.
You can read the above blog post for how to analyze memory leaks. But in terms of memory usage, we have a new browser API that helps quite a bit with measuring it: performance.measureUserAgentSpecificMemory (formerly performance.measureMemory, which sadly was much less of a mouthful). There are several advantages of this API:
It returns a promise that automatically resolves after garbage collection. (No more need for weird hacks to force GC!)
It measures more than just JavaScript VM size – it also includes DOM memory as well as memory in web workers and iframes.
In the case of cross-origin iframes, which are process-isolated due to Site Isolation, it will break down the attribution. So you can know exactly how memory-hungry your ads and embeds are!
In this case, bytes is the banner metric you’ll want to use for “how much memory am I using?” The breakdown is optional, and the spec explicitly notes that browsers can decide not to include it.
That said, it can still be finicky to use this API. First off, it’s only available in Chrome 89+. (In slightly older releases, you can set the “enable experimental web platform features” flag and use the old performance.measureMemory API.) More problematic, though, is that due to the potential for abuse, this API has been limited to cross-origin isolated contexts. This effectively means that you have to set some special headers, and if you rely on any cross-origin resources (external CSS, JavaScript, images, etc.), they’ll need to set some special headers too.
Of course, this API also doesn’t give you a great level of granularity. You won’t be able to figure out, for instance, that React takes up X number of bytes, and Lodash takes up Y bytes, etc. A/B testing may be the only effective way to figure that kind of thing out. But this is still much better than the older tooling we had for measuring memory (which is so flawed that it’s really not even worth describing).
Disk usage
Limiting disk usage is most important in web application scenarios, where it’s possible to reach browser quota limits depending on the amount of available storage on the device. Excessive storage usage can come in many forms, such as stuffing too many large images into the ServiceWorker cache, but JavaScript can add up too.
You might think that the disk usage of a JavaScript module is a direct correlate of its bundle size (i.e. the cost of caching it), but there are some cases were this isn’t true. For instance, with my own emoji-picker-element, I make heavy use of IndexedDB to store the emoji data. This means I have to be cognizant of database-related disk usage, such as storing unnecessary data or creating excessive indexes.
The Chrome DevTools has an “Application” tab which shows the total storage usage for a website. This is pretty good as a first approximation, but I’ve found that this screen can be a little bit inconsistent, and also the data has to be gathered manually. Plus, I’m interested in more than just Chrome, since IndexedDB has vastly different implementations across browsers, so the storage size could vary wildly.
The solution I landed on is a small script that launches Playwright, which is a Puppeteer-like tool that has the advantage of being able to launch more browsers than just Chrome. Another neat feature is that it can launch browsers with a fresh storage area, so you can launch a browser, write storage to /tmp, and then measure the IndexedDB usage for each browser.
To give you an example, here is what I get for the current version of emoji-picker-element:
Browser
IndexedDB directory size
Chromium
2.13 MB
Firefox
1.37 MB
WebKit
2.17 MB
Of course, you would have to adapt this script if you wanted to measure the storage size of the ServiceWorker cache, LocalStorage, etc.
Another option, which might work better in a production environment, would be the StorageManager.estimate() API. However, this is designed more for figuring out if you’re approaching quota limits rather than performance analysis, so I’m not sure how accurate it would be as a disk usage metric. As MDN notes: “The returned values are not exact; between compression, deduplication, and obfuscation for security reasons, they will be imprecise.”
Conclusion
Performance is a multi-faceted thing. It would be great if we could reduce it down to a single metric such as bundle size, but if you really want to cover all the bases, there are a lot of different angles to consider.
Sometimes this can feel overwhelming, which is why I think initiatives like the Core Web Vitals, or a general focus on bundle size, aren’t such a bad thing. If you tell people they need to optimize a dozen different metrics, they may just decide not to optimize any of them.
That said, for JavaScript dependencies in particular, I would love if it were easier to see all of these metrics at a glance. Imagine if Bundlephobia had a “Nutrition Facts”-type view, with bundle size as the headline metric (sort of like calories!), and all the other metrics listed below. It wouldn’t have to be precise: the numbers might depend on the browser, the size of the DOM, how the API is used, etc. But you could imagine some basic stats around initial CPU execution time, memory usage, and disk usage that wouldn’t be impossible to measure in an automated way.
If such a thing existed, it would be a lot easier to make informed decisions about which JavaScript dependencies to use, whether to lazy-load them, etc. But in the meantime, there are lots of different ways of gathering this data, and I hope this blog post has at least encouraged you to look a little bit beyond the streetlight.
One of the trickiest things about the shadow DOM is that it subverts web developers’ expectations about how the DOM works. In the normal rules of the game, document.querySelectorAll('*') grabs all the elements in the DOM. With the shadow DOM, though, it doesn’t work that way: shadow elements are encapsulated.
Other classic DOM APIs, such as element.children and element.parentElement, are similarly unable to traverse shadow boundaries. Instead, you have to use more esoteric APIs like element.shadowRoot and getRootNode(), which didn’t exist before shadow DOM came onto the scene.
In practice, this means that a lot of JavaScript libraries designed for the pre-shadow DOM era might not work well if you’re using web components. This comes up more often than you might think.
Now, without doing anything, elements inside of the shadow DOM are already focusable or tabbable just like any other element on the page. For instance, with my own emoji-picker-element, you can tab through its <input>, <button>s, etc.:
When implementing a focus trap or arrow key navigation, we want to preserve this existing behavior. So the first challenge is to emulate whatever the browser normally does when you press Tab or Shift+Tab. In this case, shadow DOM makes things a bit more complicated because you can’t just use a straightforward querySelectorAll() (or other pre-shadow DOM iteration techniques) to find all the tabbable elements.
Pedantic note: an element can be focusable but not tabbable. For instance, when using tabindex="-1", an element can be focused when clicking, but not when tabbing through the page.
While researching this, I found that a lot of off-the-shelf JavaScript libraries for focus management don’t handle the shadow DOM properly. For example, focusable provides a query selector string that you’re intended to use like so:
import focusable from 'focusable'document.querySelectorAll(focusable)
Unfortunately, this can’t reach inside the shadow DOM, so it won’t work for something like emoji-picker-element. Bummer.
To be fair to focusable, though, many other libraries in the same category (focus traps, “get all tabbable elements,” accessible dialogs, etc.) have the same problem. So in this post, I’d like to explain what these libraries would need to do to support shadow DOM.
The solution
I’ve written a couple of JavaScript packages that deal with shadow DOM: kagekiri, which implements querySelectorAll() in a way that can traverse shadow boundaries, and arrow-key-navigation, which makes the left and right keys change focus.
To understand how these libraries work, let’s first understand the problem we’re trying to solve. In a non-shadow DOM context, what does this do?
document.querySelectorAll('*')
If you answered “grab all the elements in the DOM,” you’re absolutely right. But more importantly: what order are the elements returned in? It turns out that they’re returned in a depth-first tree traversal order, which is crucial because this is the same order as when the user presses Tab or Shift+Tab to change focus. (Let’s ignore positive tabindex values for the moment, which are an anti-pattern anyway.)
In the case of shadow DOM, we want to maintain this depth-first order, while also piercing into the shadow DOM for any shadow roots we encounter. Essentially, we want to pretend that the shadow DOM doesn’t exist.
There are a few ways you can do this. In kagekiri, I implemented a depth-first search myself, whereas in arrow-key-navigation, I used a TreeWalker, which is a somewhat obscure API that traverses elements in depth-first order. Either way, the main insight is that you need a way to enumerate a node’s “shadow children” as well as its actual children (which can be mixed together in the case of slotted elements). You also need to be able to run the reverse logic: finding the “light” parent of a shadow tree. And of course, this has to be recursive, since shadow roots can be nested within other shadow roots.
Rather than bore you with the details, suffice it to say that you need roughly a dozen lines of code, both for enumerating an element’s children and finding an element’s parent. In the non-shadow DOM world, these would be equivalent to a simple element.children and element.parentElement respectively.
Why the browser should handle this
Here’s the thing: I don’t particularly want to explain every line of code required for this exercise. I just want to impress upon you that this is a lot of heavy lifting for something that should probably be exposed as a web API. It feels silly that the browser knows perfectly well which element it would focus if I typed Tab or Shift+Tab, but as a web developer I have to reverse-engineer this behavior.
You might say that I’m missing the whole point of shadow DOM: after all, encapsulation is one of its major selling points. But I’d counter that a lot of folks are using shadow DOM because it’s the only way to get native CSS encapsulation (similar to “scoped” CSS in frameworks like Vue and Svelte), not necessarily DOM API encapsulation. So the fact that it breaks querySelectorAll() is a downside rather than an upside.
Perhaps, like getRootNode(), these APIs could also offer an option for whether or not you want to pierce the shadow boundary. In any case, an API like this would obviate the need for the hacks described in this post.
I’d argue that browsers should provide such an API not only because of shadow DOM, but also because of built-in elements like <video> and <audio>. These behave like closed-shadow roots, in that they contain tabbable elements (i.e. the pause/play/track controls), but you can’t reach inside to manipulate them.
As far as I know, there’s no way to implement a WAI-ARIA compliant modal dialog with a standard <video controls> or <audio controls> inside. Instead, you would have to build your own audio/video player from scratch.
Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t quite follow the WAI-ARIA guidelines. The problems are that 1) closing the dialog doesn’t return focus to the previously focused element in the document, and 2) the focus trap doesn’t “cycle” through tabbable elements in the modal – instead, focus escapes to the browser chrome itself.
The first issue is irksome but not impossible to solve: you just have to listen for dialog open/close events and keep track of document.activeElement. It’s even possible to patch the correct behavior onto the native <dialog> element. (Shadow DOM, of course, makes this more complicated because activeElement can be nested inside shadow roots. I.e., you have to keep drilling into document.activeElement.shadowRoot.activeElement, etc.).
As for the second issue, it might not be considered a dealbreaker – at least the focus is trapped, even if it’s not completely compliant with WAI-ARIA. But it’s still disappointing that we can’t just use the <dialog> element as-is and get a fully accessible modal dialog, per the standard definition of “accessible.”
Update: After publishing this post, Chris Coyier clued me in to the inert attribute. Although it’s not shipped in any browser yet, I did write a demo of building a modal dialog with this API. After testing in Chrome and Firefox with the right flags enabled, though, it looks like the behavior is similar to <dialog> – focus is correctly trapped, but escapes to the browser chrome itself.
Second update: After an informal poll of users of assistive technologies, the consensus seems to be that having focus escape to the browser chrome is not ideal, but not a show-stopper as long as you can Shift+Tab to get back into the dialog. So it looks like when inert or <dialog> are more widely available in browsers, that will be the only way to deal with <video controls> and <audio controls> in a focus trap.
Last update (I promise!): Native <dialog> also seems to be the only way to have the Esc key dismiss the modal while focus is inside the <video>/<audio> controls.
Conclusion
Handling focus inside of the shadow DOM is not easy. Managing focus in the DOM has never been particularly easy (see the source code for any accessible dialog component for an example), and shadow DOM just makes things that much trickier by complicating a basic routine like DOM traversal.
Normally, DOM traversal is the kind of straightforward exercise you’d expect to see in a web dev job interview. But once you throw shadow DOM into the mix, I’d expect most working web developers to be unable to come up with the correct algorithm off the tops of their heads. (I know I can’t, and I’ve written it twice.)
As I’ve said in a previous post, though, I think it’s still early days for web components and shadow DOM. Blog posts like this are my attempt to sketch out the current set of problems and working solutions, and to try to point toward better solutions. Hopefully the ecosystem and browser APIs will eventually adapt to support shadow DOM and focus management more broadly.
More discussion about native <dialog> and Tab behavior can be found in this issue.