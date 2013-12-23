Update: CouchDroid has been renamed to PouchDroid, and I’ve released version 0.1.0. The code examples below are out of date. Please refer to the instructions and tutorials on the GitHub page.
I love PouchDB. It demonstrates the strength and flexibility of CouchDB, and since it supports both WebSQL and IndexedDB under the hood, it obviates the need to learn their separate APIs (or to worry about the inevitable browserinconsistencies). If you know CouchDB, you already know PouchDB.
And most importantly, it offers two-way sync in just a few lines of code. To me, this is magical:
var db = new PouchDB('mydb')db.replicate.to('http://foo.com:5984/db', {continuous : true});db.replicate.from('http://foo.com:5984/db', {continuous : true});
I wanted to bring this same magic to Android, so I started working on an Android adapter for PouchDB. I’m calling it CouchDroid, until I can think of a better name. The concept is either completely crazy or kinda clever, which is why I’m writing this post, in the hopes of getting early feedback.
The basic idea is this: instead of rewriting PouchDB in Java, I fire up an invisible WebView that runs PouchDB in JavaScript. I override window.openDatabase to redirect to the native Java SQLite APIs, so that all of the SQL queries run on a background thread (instead of tying up the UI thread, like they normally would). I also redirect XMLHttpRequest into Java, giving me control over the HTTP request threads, and helping avoid any messy server-side configuration of CORS/JSONP for web security.
Result: it works on a fresh CouchDB installation, no assembly required. And it’s actually pretty damned fast.
The code is still a little rough around the edges, but it can already do bidirectional sync, which is great. Callbacks look weird in Java, but static typing, generics, and content assist make the Pouch APIs a dream to work with. (My precious Ctrl+space works!)
Here’s an example of bidirectional sync between two Android devices and a CouchDB server using CouchDroid. First, we define what kinds of documents we want to sync by extending PouchDocument. This is Android, so let’s store some robots:
public class Robot extends PouchDocument { private String name; private String type; private String creator; private double awesomenessFactor; private int iq; private List<RobotFunction> functions; // constructors, getters, setters, toString...}public class RobotFunction { private String name; // constructors, getters, setters, toString...}
I’m using Jackson for JSON serialization/deserialization, which means that your standard POJOs “just work.” The PouchDocument abstract class simply adds the required CouchDB fields _id and _rev.
In our Activity, we extend CouchDroidActivity (needed to set up the Java <-> JavaScript bridge), and we add a bunch of robots to a PouchDB<Robot>:
public class MainActivity extends CouchDroidActivity { private PouchDB<Robot> pouch; // onCreate()... @Override protected void onCouchDroidReady(CouchDroidRuntime runtime) { pouch = PouchDB.newPouchDB(Robot.class, runtime, "robots.db"); List<Robot> robots = Arrays.asList( new Robot("C3P0", "Protocol droid", "George Lucas", 0.4, 200, Arrays.asList( new RobotFunction("Human-cyborg relations"), new RobotFunction("Losing his limbs"))), new Robot("R2-D2", "Astromech droid", "George Lucas", 0.8, 135, Arrays.asList( new RobotFunction("Getting lost"), new RobotFunction("Having a secret jetpack"), new RobotFunction("Showing holographic messages"))) ); pouch.bulkDocs(robots, new BulkCallback() { @Override public void onCallback(PouchError err, List<PouchInfo> info) { Log.i("Pouch", "loaded: " + info); } }); }}
Meanwhile, on another Android device, we load a completely different list of robots:
List<Robot> robots = Arrays.asList( new Robot("Mecha Godzilla", "Giant monster", "Toho", 0.4, 82, Arrays.asList( new RobotFunction("Flying through space"), new RobotFunction("Kicking Godzilla's ass"))), new Robot("Andy", "Messenger robot", "Stephen King", 0.8, 135, Arrays.asList( new RobotFunction("Relaying messages"), new RobotFunction("Betraying the ka-tet"), new RobotFunction("Many other functions"))), new Robot("Bender", "Bending Unit", "Matt Groening", 0.999, 120, Arrays.asList( new RobotFunction("Gettin' drunk"), new RobotFunction("Burping fire"), new RobotFunction("Bending things"), new RobotFunction("Inviting you to bite his lustrous posterior"))) );
And, of course, we set up bidirectional replication on both pouches:
So within seconds, all five documents have been synced to two separate PouchDBs and one CouchDB. Not bad!
In addition to adapting the PouchDB API for Java, I also wrote a simple migration tool to mirror an existing SQLite database to a remote CouchDB. It could be useful, if you just want a read-only web site where users can view their Android data:
sqlite> .schema MonstersCREATE TABLE Monsters (_id integer primary key autoincrement, uniqueId text not null, nationalDexNumber integer not null, type1 text not null, type2 text, name text not null);sqlite> select * from Monsters limit 11|001|1|Grass|Poison|Bulbasaur
CouchDroid isn’t ready for a production release yet. But even in its rudimentary state, I think it’s pretty damn exciting. As Android developers, wouldn’t it be great if we didn’t have to write so many SQL queries, and we could just put and get our POJOs? And wouldn’t it be awesome if that data were periodically synced to the server, so we didn’t even have to think about intermittent availability or incremental sync or conflict resolution or any of that junk? And wouldn’t our lives be so much easier if the data was immediately available in a RESTful web service like CouchDB, so we didn’t even need to write any server code? The dream is big, but it’s worth pursuing.
For more details on the project, check it out on GitHub. The sample apps in the examples directory are a good place to start. Example #1 is the migration script above, Example #2 is some basic CRUD operations on the Pouch API, and Example #3 is the full bidirectional sync described above. More to come!
Say you’re writing an Android app, and you have a ListView you’d like to divide into sections:
Normally, you’d need to write a custom ListAdapter, where you define the resources yourself and juggle two different types of View. Not fun.
public class MyBoringAdapter<Foo> extends ArrayAdapter<Foo> { // constructors... public int getViewTypeCount() { return 2; } public int getItemViewType(int pos) { return isHeader(pos) ? 0 : 1; } // more boilerplate... public View getView(int pos, View view, ViewGroup parent) { if (isHeader(pos)) { // sigh } else { // so tired of this crap } }}
Now, what happens if you want to change the ordering? Or add new sections? Or add fast-scroll overlays?
It’s one of the most common UI patterns in Android, and yet (surprisingly) it’s still a pain to implement. Nothing in the stock Android SDK provides this functionality.
Enter the SuperSaiyanScrollView (dramatic gong sound). It’s a standalone library that you can easily import into any Android app, and it seamlessly adds fast-scrolling, sorting, and sectioning. Plus, it looks great on both Android 4.0 and pre-4.0 devices, on tablets and phones.
Why “Super Saiyan”? Because:
I made it, so I get to name it.
It’s super-fast, super-powerful, and it kicks (stock) Android’s ass.
Usage
The SuperSaiyanScrollView code attemps to be as unobtrusive as possible. To use it, you just need to wrap your existing ListView in a SuperSaiyanScrollView and your existing Adapter in a SectionedListAdapter.
In your layout XML file, add a SuperSaiyanScrollView around your ListView:
I’m going to walk through some short examples, which should demonstrate the simplicity and flexibility of the SuperSaiyanScrollView. The source code for these apps is included in the GitHub project, and you can download the APKs here:
Then, we call the following function whenever the user chooses alphabetic sorting:
private void sortAz() { // use the built-in A-Z sectionizer sectionedAdapter.setSectionizer( Sectionizers.UsingFirstLetterOfToString); // refresh the adapter and scroll view sectionedAdapter.notifyDataSetChanged(); superSaiyanScrollView.refresh(); }
Notice that the SectionedListAdapter and SuperSaiyanScrollView need to be informed whenever their content changes.
Next, when the user switches back to continent sorting, we call this function:
private void sortByContinent() { // use the by-continent sectionizer sectionedAdapter.setSectionizer(new Sectionizer<Country>(){ @Override public CharSequence toSection(Country input) { return input.getContinent(); } }); // refresh the adapter and scroll view sectionedAdapter.notifyDataSetChanged(); superSaiyanScrollView.refresh(); }
Notice that you never need to call adapter.sort() or Collections.sort() yourself. The SectionedListAdapter handles everything. And it does so without ever modifying the underlying adapter, which means that view generation is lightning-fast.
Example #2: Pokémon
This example shows off some of the advanced functionality of the SuperSaiyanScrollView. We have three different sortings, the size of the overlay box changes to fit the text size, and we can dynamically hide both the overlays and the section titles.
First off, the size of the overlay can be configured in XML. In this example, we start off with a single-letter alphabetic sorting, so we want the overlays to be a bit smaller than normal.
Add a namespace to the root XML tag in your layout XML:
Notice that we call both sortKeys() and sortValues(), because we want both the section titles and the Pokémon to be ordered alphabetically. Since PocketMonster does not implement Comparable, we defined a custom Comparator.
Now let’s say we want to organize the Pokémon by region:
Some quick background: Pokémon are ordered by their “national ID,” an integer value that starts at 1 (Bulbasaur) and goes up to 718 (Zygarde). Every time Nintendo releases a new generation of Pokémon games, they add about 100 new monsters, set the game in a new “region,” and sell about a bazillion new Pokémon toys.
So basically, we can determine the regions from the Pokémon’s ID. We’ll define a new Sectionizer, which is called when the user selects “sort by region”:
private void sortByRegion() { adapter.setSectionizer(new Sectionizer<PocketMonster>() { @Override public CharSequence toSection(PocketMonster input) { int id = input.getNationalDexNumber(); // Kanto region will appear first, followed // by Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, and Kalos if (id <= 151) { return "Kanto (Generation 1)"; } else if (id <= 251) { return "Johto (Generation 2)"; } else if (id <= 386) { return "Hoenn (Generation 3)"; } else if (id <= 493) { return "Sinnoh (Generation 4)"; } else if (id <= 649) { return "Unova (Generation 5)"; } else { return "Kalos (Generation 6)"; } } }); // uses the nat'l pokedex order, since // that's the original input order adapter.setKeySorting(Sorting.InputOrder); adapter.setValueSorting(Sorting.InputOrder); scrollView.setOverlaySizeScheme( OverlaySizeScheme.Large); // refresh the adapter and scroll view adapter.notifyDataSetChanged(); scrollView.refresh(); }
Notice that we’ve changed the key and value sorting to Sorting.InputOrder, because now we want to order Pokémon by their national IDs, which was the order the data was read in. (A custom Comparator would have also done the trick.) Additionally, we’ve increased the size of the overlay to accommodate the longer section text.
Now, let’s say we want to organize Pokémon by type. Each Pokémon has at least one elemental type (such as “fire” or “water”), but some have two. Ideally we would like to list Pokémon in multiple categories, so they could appear multiple times in the list.
To do so, we will define a MultipleSectionizer instead of a regular Sectionizer:
private void sortByType() { adapter.setMultipleSectionizer( new MultipleSectionizer<PocketMonster>() { @Override public Collection<? extends CharSequence> toSections( PocketMonster monster) { String type1 = monster.getType1(); String type2 = monster.getType2(); if (!TextUtils.isEmpty(type2)) { // two types return Arrays.asList(type1, type2); } else { // one type return Collections.singleton(type1); } } }); adapter.setKeySorting(Sorting.Natural); adapter.setValueSorting(Sorting.InputOrder); scrollView.setOverlaySizeScheme(OverlaySizeScheme.Normal); // refresh the adapter and scroll view adapter.notifyDataSetChanged(); scrollView.refresh(); }
Notice that the key sorting has again changed, this time to Sorting.Natural, which simply sorts alphabetically. Value sorting has changed to Sorting.InputOrder, because we’ve decided to sort Pokémon by their national IDs.
This works as expected:
Notice that Charizard appears in both in the “Fire” and “Flying” sections, since he has two types.
This example app also shows how you can disable the section titles or section overlays, just in case you don’t like them. These values can also be set during the Builder chain, using hideSectionTitles() and hideSectionOverlays().
You can read the Java documentation for more information about customizing the SuperSaiyanScrollView and the SectionedListAdapter.
Update: I learned that Shrub exists. It’s much nicer than what I hacked up in an hour!
This is just a quick one.
I host a lot of public files on an Amazon S3 bucket. It’s my main mechanism for publishing releases of my open-source software.
So I was amazed to discover recently that S3 doesn’t have an easy way to just… show all the files. Like, not even a basic directory listing, which you could easily get with an Apache server. Just nothing.
So I made a better one, using Bootstrap for styling. Below is a screenshot, and here it is in action.
To use it, just download the index.html file from the GitHub page and drop it into the root of your public S3 bucket. That’s it!
As an aside, isn’t it awesome how easy web development has become, thanks to modern tools like Bootstrap, JQuery, and Handlebars? That file from Amazon used 174 lines of Javascript, whereas mine is only 99. Of course I have three external dependencies, but I use CDNs, so you probably won’t notice a difference in performance. How cool is that?
I’d like to talk to you today about Couch apps. No, not CouchApps. No, not necessarily CouchApps either. The phrase has been bandied around a lot, so it’s worth explaining what I mean: I’m talking about webapps that exclusively use CouchDB for their backend, whether or not they’re actually hosted within CouchDB and regardless of how they’re built.
Yes, this is a thing people are actually trying to do, and no, it’s not crazy. The purpose of this article is to explain why.
First off, some background: CouchDB is a NoSQL database (or key-value store, as the cool kids say) written in Erlang. It is probably the origin of this joke. Nobody who uses CouchDB cares that it is written in Erlang, though, because the big selling point is that you can interact with it using Javascript, JSON, and plain ol’ HTTP. It is “a database for the web,” the first of its kind.
CouchDB: it’s a database, right?
When I first started using CouchDB, I tried to treat it like any other database. I looked for connectors based on the language I was using: Ektorp for Java, AnyEvent::CouchDB for Perl, Nano for Node. And I used the web interface (bewilderingly called “Futon”) as I would a query browser – neat for debugging, but not much else. The fact that it ran in a web browser just kinda seemed like a gimmick.
Because CouchDB is a web server, you can serve applications directly [to] the browser without any middle tier. When I’m feeling punchy, I like to call the traditional application server stack “extra code to make CouchDB uglier and slower.”
Suddenly, I realized what CouchDB was all about.
No wait, CouchDB is a miracle
See, here I was, using client-side Javascript to talk to Express to talk to Node to talk to Nano to talk to Couch, and at each step I was converting parameter names from underscores to camel case (or whatever my petty hangups are), all the while introducing bugs as I tried to make each layer fit nicely with the next one. And I had a working web server right in front of me! CouchDB! Why not just call it directly, you fool?! (I shout at myself in hindsight.)
I think the reason a lot of developers, like myself, might have missed this epiphany is that we’re used to treating databases as, well, databases. Whether it’s MongoDB or MySQL or Oracle, you gotta have your JDBC connector for Java and perhaps an ORM layer or maybe you just give up on Hibernate and write all the database objects yourself, so half of your code is getters and setters, but that’s OK, because that’s how we abstract the database.
You see, you can’t just have your peanut butter and jelly sandwich! You need an interface between the bread and the peanut butter, and an abstraction layer between the peanut butter and the jelly, and don’t even get me started on the jelly and the bread! What, you want your bread to get soggy?
As a programmer, I’m so used to treating databases as this other, alien thing that needs to be handled with latex gloves, separately from my application code, that reaching for the nearest library has become a reflex.
But you don’t need that with CouchDB. Because… it’s just HTTP. Any extra layers just give you another API to learn.
CouchDB is the web done right
And in fact, CouchDB is better than HTTP, because CouchDB actually fulfills the promise of what RESTful services were supposed to be, instead of the kludges we’ve come to expect. Look! DELETE actually deletes things! POST isn’t just what you use when you need to send more data than a GET allows! And HEAD and PUT are actually useful, instead of just being trivia to impress your friends at dinner parties — “Oh, did you know that there are actually more HTTP commands than just GET and POST?” “Oh, how fascinating!”
You see, once you set aside your preconceived notion of what a database is supposed to be, you can actually get rid of all your fancy connectors and just use a standard HTTP library. (I like Requests for Python.) You can even use the network debugger in a browser window to see how CouchDB does everything. It’s all just AJAX!
And then, if you make it this far down the rabbit hole, you might notice that CouchDB actually has a user authentication database, with password hashing. You might also notice that it’s even got roles and privileges and administrator controls. And that’s when you realize, with fascinated horror, the most insidious thing about CouchDB:
CouchDB doesn’t want to be your database; it wants to be your web site.
And finally, this is where we come back to the subject of Couch apps. A Couch app is just a pure HTML/CSS/Javascript application, with only CouchDB as its backend, and this is the intended use case for CouchDB.
Now, think about what this proposition means to you as a developer. The web is moving more and more towards rich, client-side applications — we’ve had jQuery for years, and now we even have MVC with platforms like Ember, Knockout, and AngularJS. If CouchDB does user authentication (it’s got a “signup” button right on the home page, for crying out loud), paging, indexing, full-text search, geo data, and it all speaks HTTP, well… what does that actually leave us to do on the server?
Take a long look in the mirror, and really ask yourself! And yes, for those of you who do machine learning and scientific computing and business intelligence, I can already see you raising your hands, but for the rest of us who get paid to write Twitter clones, the answer is: not much. Your average CRUD app can magically transform into a PGPD app (PUT, GET, POST, DELETE), you can throw it up on CouchDB with some nice HTML and CSS to style it, and be at your local brewpub by 3. Or maybe you could just send the default Futon interface to the client and tell them you wrote it.
Now, this is the dream. And CouchDB, as it stands in 2013, actually gets us pretty damn far toward that dream. The app I’m releasing this week, Ultimate Crossword, is a testament to that. It’s a pure Couch app that only cheats by using Solr for full-text search (because I was too lazy to learn the Lucene plugin). It’s got user accounts, data aggregation, and even continuous syncing between the client and server thanks to the wonderful PouchDB.
Building this site gave me a lot of insight into what’s possible with a Couch app. However, I also got a reality check about where CouchDB still falls short of achieving the dream. I’ve got four big complaints:
1) No per-document read privileges
This is a big one. CouchDB has three basic security modes:
Everyone can do everything.
Some people can write (some documents), everyone can read (all documents).
Some people can write (some documents), some people can read (all documents).
If you want to give users exclusive read access to certain documents, you have to create a separate database for each user. And unfortunately, CouchDB has no feature to do this automatically. So you need a process on the server with administrative privileges to do it, breaking the pure “Couch app” ideal. Then, if you want to aggregate the data, you actually need another process to sync to a separate database, and… well, it just gets messy. I’m strongly rooting for this feature to show up in a future CouchDB release.
2) No password recovery.
This is a feature that users have come to expect from modern web sites. And despite all its security flaws (in that it makes your email a single point of failure), it seems here to stay.
Now, CouchDB can store arbitrary data in the users table (like email addresses), and you can even do custom validation. But for the whole “give us your email, and we’ll send you a new password” thing, you’re on your own.
On the bright side, the passwords are all salted and PBKDF2-hashed, so no attacker has much to gain from cracking your Couch.
3) No database migration.
This is a big one for me, although I wonder if I’m the only one. Since my early days of Java development, I’ve appreciated having Liquibase so I could track my database schema changes in version control.
In theory, CouchDB should be ideal for something like this, since it versions everything, and even its views (aka indexes) are their own documents. But I haven’t found a good recipe for managing this yet. For the time being, I just keep a series of Python scripts that create the databases.
4) Views are not indexes, and documents are not tables.
One of the nice things about SQL databases as a development paradigm is the flexibility of the SQL language itself. Decided you wanna sort by dogsLastName instead of favoritePokemon? No problem, we’ll just add an index. Too much data getting sent across the wire? No big deal, we’ll just SELECT the fields we need, instead of SELECT(*).
In CouchDB, you can’t do a WHERE and you can’t just SELECT the fields you want. Any query that’s not simply fetching a whole document by its ID requires a view, and those are costly to create. I’ve worked with Couch databases containing millions of documents, and rebuilding a view would often take days. I’d have a coworker ask me to add a new filter criterion for a view, and on Friday I’d say, “Okay, it’ll be ready by Monday.” For the Ultimate Crossword app, I stupidly decided to use CouchDB to crunch the data itself, and I ended up needing five separate Couch servers running on solid state drives in order to process it in in a reasonable amount of time. (CouchDB is best thought of as a single-process application. It’s append-only, so it uses one process per database file.)
Also, the fact that you can’t SELECT arbitrary fields means you need to start thinking about how much data you want to send over the wire with each document, and how to threshold it. I found myself structuring my database into a summary/detail format early on, and modeling the documents very tightly to the user interface, in ways that just made me feel icky.
Database purists, of course, would say that this is where the latex gloves are supposed to come out. But I think that if CouchDB simply had a better system for managing migrations (see #3) and/or faster view creation, this would be a non-issue. I’d also love it if the output of a view could be put into its own database, so I could have endlessly kaleidoscoping views of my data. One more for the wishlist!
Conclusion
Despite these drawbacks, I still think CouchDB has a lot of potential to revolutionize the way people write webapps. I certainly still plan to use it for quick hacking (hell, the crossword app only took me ten days to write), and Couch’s append-only design means I’ll never have to worry about my data getting corrupted. (It’s been proudly touted as “the Honda Accord of databases.”)
But for all its developers’ humility, CouchDB is a really exciting technology. When you step back and look at it, it’s a daring, crazy proposition, a bold statement about how awesome web development would be if we could just let it be the web. It’s a raving streetside lunatic, grabbing random people by the shoulders and screaming at them with frantic urgency: “We don’t need the server anymore! We only need the database! The database is the server!”
In short, CouchDB is an expression of an ideal, a fantastical tale of science fiction told by wide-eyed dreamers. And if there’s one truth about wide-eyed dreamers, it’s this: with hindsight, their predictions either seem delusional, or inevitable.
(Psssst! Go check out my Ultimate Crossword app! It’ll make you feel bad about your user authentication!)
Update: I decided to remove the CouchDB user authentication from the Ultimate Crossword app (I realized it was irresponsible to let people collaboratively “solve” the puzzle), but it’s still a pure Couch app!
Recently, when writing a physician directory for the Canton of Geneva, I wanted to include a feature for adding a new contact. That is, I wanted a button that would pop up the “Add a new contact” screen, with various fields (such as phone number, postal address, and email address) already filled in. Piece of cake, right?
Unfortunately, it turns out that the Android docs and Stack Overflow are pretty bereft of clear, concise instructions for creating a contact with multiple fields of various types, e.g. work phone, mobile phone, or home fax (if such a thing still exists).
Plus, the entire ContactsContract changed in API level 11 (Honeycomb), meaning that anything written for ICS or Jelly Bean wouldn’t work in Gingerbread, and vice-versa. Oh joy.
Luckily for you — assuming you stumbled across this post after a frustrated trip to Google — I’ve written a helper class to do all the heavy lifting. It provides a simple, fluent API that works for Android version 2.1 (Eclair) through 4.2 (Jelly Bean), and it’s open source.
TL;DR: web sockets are more widely supported on port 443 (via SSL) than port 80. Check that your ISP actually supports the port you’re using at WebSocketsTest.com.
I just wasted a good half-day trying to debug a problem with web sockets in the Socket.io plugin for Node.js running on Nginx 1.4.1.
Running the Node app locally on port 3000, everything worked swell. However, as soon as I deployed it to my production server, I was seeing about a 10-second startup in my app. This occurred in four different browsers – Chrome, Chromium, Firefox, and Safari.
Each one was reporting a 502 Bad Gateway response from the server. So since the client assumed web sockets were not being supported, Socket.io was falling back on XHR polling, which is less speedy.
The Node logs said:
warn: websocket connection invalidinfo: transport end (undefined)
The Nginx logs said:
2013/05/21 10:41:00 [error] 6117#0: *8 upstream prematurely closed connection while reading response header from upstream [...]
Neither was very helpful. So after reading several forums and blog posts online, and adding lots of tweaks and hacks that didn’t work, my Nginx site configuration bloated up to this:
# node.js running locally on port 3000upstream node { server 127.0.0.1:3000; keepalive 256; # not necessary}# the public nginx server instance running on port 80server { listen 80; server_name <mysite.com>; # domain of my site access_log /var/log/nginx/<mysite>.access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/<mysite>.error.log; # supposedly prevents 502 bad gateway error; # ultimately not necessary in my case large_client_header_buffers 8 32k; # run the app on the root directory location / { # the following is required for WebSockets proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_set_header X-NginX-Proxy true; # supposedly prevents 502 bad gateway error; # ultimately not necessary in my case proxy_buffers 8 32k; proxy_buffer_size 64k; # the following is required proxy_pass http://node; proxy_redirect off; # the following is required as well for WebSockets proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade"; tcp_nodelay on; # not necessary } }
Since web sockets worked fine when running Node locally, I assumed it was a problem with Nginx. What eventually clued me in was that even running Node directly on port 80 yielded the same error.
Finally I realized that the problem was with my Internet provider themselves – they were disallowing web sockets connections on port 80! WebSocketsTest.com turned out to be an invaluable resource in debugging this.
Incidentally, it would have worked if I had used SSL on port 443. According to WebSocketsTest’s aggregate data, port 443 is supported about 89% of the time, compared to 78% for port 80.
I tested a few public Wifi spots around Geneva and can confirm that this figure seems about right. I would be curious to know if support varies by geographic region, but WebSocketsTest doesn’t publish that data.
Lesson #1: even if you’re using a modern browser, your Internet provider may not be up to snuff. Check it first, before you wreck your brain!
Lesson #2: If you plan on using web sockets in a production environment, SSL is apparently the way to go. Not only is it secure, but it’s also better supported (as of 2013).
TL;DR: disable lazy-loading on the /spell handler if you’re using Solr 3.6.2 and distributed (i.e. sharded) search.
I discovered an interesting bug in Solr 3.6.2 the other day, so I thought I’d share it here.
While upgrading a distributed Solr system from version 3.5.0 to 3.6.2, everything worked as expected with minimal changes to the configuration, except for the /spell search handler.
The other search handlers I’d defined (the standard /select and a /suggest for autosuggestions) responded just fine, but a distributed /spell failed with a mysterious error in the logs:
Server returned HTTP response code: 400 for URL: http://localhost:8080/solr-search/shard2/spell ?shards=localhost%3A8080%2Fsolr-search%2Fshard1%2Clocalhost%3A8080%2Fsolr-search%2Fshard2 &shards.qt=%2Fspell[...]
The logs from the server side weren’t any more helpful:
SEVERE: org.apache.solr.common.SolrException: Bad RequestBad Requestrequest: http://localhost:8080/solr-search/shard1/spell at org.apache.solr.client.solrj.impl.CommonsHttpSolrServer.request(CommonsHttpSolrServer.java:427) at org.apache.solr.client.solrj.impl.CommonsHttpSolrServer.request(CommonsHttpSolrServer.java:249) at org.apache.solr.handler.component.HttpShardHandler$1.call(HttpShardHandler.java:129) at org.apache.solr.handler.component.HttpShardHandler$1.call(HttpShardHandler.java:103) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask$Sync.innerRun(FutureTask.java:303) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask.run(FutureTask.java:138) at java.util.concurrent.Executors$RunnableAdapter.call(Executors.java:439) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask$Sync.innerRun(FutureTask.java:303) at java.util.concurrent.FutureTask.run(FutureTask.java:138) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.runTask(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:895) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.run(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:918) at java.lang.Thread.run(Thread.java:680)
Running Wireshark to capture HTTP requests on localhost dug up the following silent error message from Tomcat:
HTTP Status 400 - isShard is only acceptable with search handlers type: Status report message: isShard is only acceptable with search handlers description: The request sent by the client was syntactically incorrect (isShard is only acceptable with search handlers).
Huh! I could have sworn it was a SearchHandler. Checking the configuration for the /spell handler in solrconfig.xml, I indeed found the following:
After some fruitless fiddling with the configuration, I finally gave up and launched a remote debugger in Eclipse. Grepping the Solr 3.6.2 source code showed that the exception was thrown from SolrCore.java lines 1373-1374:
if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false) && !(handler instanceof SearchHandler)) throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST, "isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
In the Eclipse debugger, I saw that when this line was invoked, the handler object was actually a LazyRequestHandlerWrapper (an internal class in 3.6.2) rather than a SearchHandler, causing the if statement to evaluate to false. According to the LazyRequestHandlerWrapper documentation:
/** * The <code>LazyRequestHandlerWrapper</core> wraps any {@link SolrRequestHandler}. * Rather then instanciate and initalize the handler on startup, this wrapper waits * until it is actually called. This should only be used for handlers that are * unlikely to be used in the normal lifecycle. * * You can enable lazy loading in solrconfig.xml using: * * <pre> * <requestHandler name="..." class="..." startup="lazy"> * ... * </requestHandler> * </pre> * * This is a private class - if there is a real need for it to be public, it could * move * * @version $Id: RequestHandlers.java 1306137 2012-03-28 03:30:52Z dsmiley $ * @since solr 1.2 */
Aha! So that’s why my /spell handler was behaving strangely – it was the only one using lazy loading.
Well, I never needed the lazy loading that badly anyway. Setting lazy="false" in the XML configuration immediately corrected the problem.
Interestingly, it appears that the offending code has been commented out in Solr 4.3.0 (SolrCore.java:1812-1814):
// TODO: this doesn't seem to be working correctly and causes problems with the example server and distrib (for example /spell)// if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false) && !(handler instanceof SearchHandler))// throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST,"isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
I suspect that the reason this code backfires is that, in example/solr/collection1/conf/solrconfig.xml, the /spell handler is defined as lazy="true". This would mean that the commented code could be fixed by simply publicizing the LazyRequestHandlerWrapper class and accounting for handler wrapping in the if statement:
SolrRequestHandler trueHandler = handler instanceof LazyRequestHandlerWrapper ? ((LazyRequestHandlerWrapper)handler).getWrappedHandler() : handler;if (req.getParams().getBool(ShardParams.IS_SHARD,false) && !(trueHandler instanceof SearchHandler)) throw new SolrException(SolrException.ErrorCode.BAD_REQUEST,"isShard is only acceptable with search handlers");
I’ve already submitted this as a patch to Solr. We’ll see if the developers agree with my hunch.
There are alotoffolks trying to sell their miracle cure for the problem of writing efficient, testable, maintainable JavaScript. And there’s anequalnumberoffolks decrying the proliferation of almost-there libraries and flash-in-the-pan frameworks.
Bootstrap. Backbone. Handlebars. Angular. I’ve spent so much time hearing snatches of conversation about these tools, and trying to make sense of them, that after awhile it all starts to sound like some crazy beat poetry.
If you shouted that on a street corner while wielding a bottle of bourbon, you wouldn’t look out of place. I’ve seen the best minds of my generation destroyed trying to understand this mess.
A good JavaScript is hard to find
Part of the reason there are so many snake-oil salesmen is that the cure is so badly needed. Web development is both 1) hard and 2) absolutely crucial. Facebook and Gmail have set the bar high enough that nowadays everyone expects beautiful, responsive, browser-based applications that take milliseconds to download and work on every rectangular-shaped device you can throw at it. It’s a tall order.
And the reason it feels like snake oil is that none of these tools solves the entire problem. I’ve tried many of them, hoping that I had finally found the JavaScript silver bullet, and I’ve always felt vaguely disappointed afterwards. The medicine tastes good going down, I get excited watching YouTube tutorials and reading GitHub pages and coding in a new paradigm, and then afterwards I still end up sweating feverishly over the Chrome Developer Tools, trying to center a disobedient div or figure out why my event isn’t firing. I exchange one set of problems for another.
And then I lay awake at night wondering, “Well, maybe instead of JQuery UI, I should have used YUI or Bootstrap or…”? Then it’s back for another dose of the same old medicine.
Another world is possible
This situation really frustrates me, primarily because I come from a Java background. And in Java Land, the platform is mature enough that there’s a basic suite of components that have emerged as the brain-dead, obvious solutions to common problems.
Need a package manager? Cripes, it’s the 21st century: use Maven. Or Ivy, if you want something even simpler.
And if you use modern Java-based frameworks like Android or Grails, you’ll see that a lot of these third-party tools are already baked in: e.g. JUnit and HTTP Client for Android; Ivy, Hibernate, and JUnit for Grails. New Java developers pick up stuff like JUnit without thinking about it, as if it were just part of the language. And it practically is.
Even Java itself is mature enough that I’ve honestly felt satisfied since Java 6, and haven’t seen much need to upgrade. String switches in Java 7? Yawn, I’ve been using Enums since Java 5. Lambdas in Java 8? No need, Google Guava has me covered.
No silver JS bullet
JavaScript, on the other hand, is anything but mature. There is no “obvious” choice for third-party components – with the exception of JQuery, which is so omnipresent nowadays that it almost is JavaScript.
But aside from JQuery, there’s no one-stop solution that everyone rallies behind. For each of my “easy” questions for Java above, you get a forest of forked decision trees in JavaScript:
When you’ve got dozens of popular frameworks, many of them with overlapping or even conflicting goals, the choices can be overwhelming. And even after you choose one, it’s easy to end up second-guessing yourself and fretting endlessly over your decision. It’s a familiar case of the phenomenon popularly known as the paradox of choice.
So what’s a poor JavaScript developer to do?
Let’s say, for instance, that your boss tells your team that you need to write a mobile webapp. Do you choose JQuery Mobile, Sencha Touch, or Dojo Mobile? And what if you need to write a regular data-driven Ajax app? Do you choose Angular, Ember, or Backbone? Each of them has a snazzy self-laudatory website and fierce partisans on Stack Overflow. Looks like you’ve got some reading to do!
I’m new to web development, but I’ve come to believe that the only surefire solution to the problem of competing frameworks is to try them all. Not for a mission-critical project, of course – instead, you should just write a stub app. That way, you’ll discover each framework’s strengths and shortcomings, you’ll understand the problems it’s trying to solve, and you’ll be able to make an informed decision when it really counts.
In my opinion, it’s better to have three developers on your team take a week to write stub apps in three different frameworks, rather than blindly embark down a single path based on the attractiveness of a documentation page or the charisma of a YouTube evangelist.
My own stub app
I decided to try this approach recently with three frameworks I was curious about – Angular, Bootstrap, and PhoneGap. They seemed to have orthogonal goals, so in theory they should play nicely together.
My objective was to write a webapp with nice MVC features (Angular) that would look pretty (Bootstrap) and could work as a native Android or iOS app (PhoneGap). For the task itself, I chose to write an end-of-game score calculator for one of my favorite Euro-style board games, Imperial. This had the benefit of being a well-defined problem that scratched a personal itch, and plus it gave me something to show off to my board gamer buddies.
For the feature specifications, the usual suspects applied. I needed to persist user data, because presumably users would want to see their saved games, or resume a game if they accidentally closed the tab. The design had to be responsive in order to accomodate multiple screen sizes, because you could imagine using this app in your browser as well as on a smartphone. It had to support deep-linking, because what if you wanted to share the game results with your friends? And of course, the UI had to present the data in a useful way: who’s in first place, who came in second, are there any ties, etc.
When I first described this project to one of my coworkers, his reaction was “that sounds like way more than a stub app.” Which is true – as soon as you exceed a certain level of complexity, you run into interesting problems, for which the frameworks are supposed to provide useful solutions. This is exactly the point of writing the app.
In the end, I’m very satisfied with the project. Not because the app itself is the best I’ve ever written (it’s not), but because it taught me some hard lessons that I’ll take with me to my next web project. For instance, here are some of the lessons learned:
Bootstrap does not magically make everything responsive. Do not design for the desktop and then hope that when you resize the viewport everything will “just work.” Some assembly required.
Angular is a godsend. It’s as if someone stepped out of a time machine and showed us what HTML6 will look like, today. I initially wrote the app in JQuery; a naïve Angular rewrite resulted in about 20% less code.
That being said, Angular does not instantly replace JQuery, unless you really grok directives. I still had to fall back on the good ol’ $ from time to time.
Lawnchair is a cool idea, but it’s poorly documented, and the asynchronous approach means you can’t save user data in the onbeforeunload event. In the end, I just went with LocalStorage.
PhoneGap is awesome. But man oh man, do not try debugging it without Weinre, unless you like pulling your hair out.
These are all opinions that I hold after working on this app. And I don’t expect you, dear reader, to swallow any of them just based on my say-so. The only way you can learn these lessons is to build a stub app yourself.
And perhaps you’ll have a totally different experience and come to totally different conclusions. Your mileage may vary. But you won’t know until you take the car out for a test drive.
Conclusion
JavaScript development is hard. The community is going through some growing pains, with everyone defending their cherished framework. The only solution to this problem of fragmentation and “There’s More Than One Million Ways To Do It” is time.
I do see some rays of hope in projects like Meteor and Yeoman, which are very opinionated meta-frameworks that attempt to combine multiple “best of class” JavaScript solutions into one easy package for web developers. In a sense, they’re trying to solve the problem that’s already been solved in Java Land.
But since Java Land is an increasingly irrelevant, fading power next to the ascendant hegemony that is the People’s Republic of JavaScript, the solution can’t come soon enough. In the meantime, I’ll keep writing stub apps.
My favorite part about working on a software project with real-world users is the feedback I get. It’s often said by industry veterans that you don’t know what kind of app you’re building until your users actually get their hands on it, and the wisdom of this statement has proven itself to me over and over.
With KeepScore, the app itself is pretty simple – it just keeps score. And each time I write an update, I tell myself, “Welp, that’s about all it’ll ever need.” Then I get an email from an interested user with a cool new use case, and I just can’t help but code it up.
So the app keeps growing and growing, but at each step I have to be extra-careful to keep the UI itself streamlined, simple, and dead-easy to use. With KeepScore version 1.2.2 (released today), I think I’ve managed to strike a good balance between functionality and usability.
Here are the new features:
Share
As many of you requested, you can now share your KeepScore games with a friend. You can send a single game, specific games, or all your games.
Just choose the games you want, hit the “Share” button up top, and KeepScore will create a special XML file that a friend can open with KeepScore on their own device.
This feature also allows you to back up your saved games to Dropbox, Google Drive, or your favorite cloud storage service.
Automatic backups
Speaking of backups, there’s no more do-it-yourself! KeepScore automatically saves a backup whenever you start a new game. Look for them in the “Restore” popup.
These files are gzipped, so they take up a minimal amount of space on your external storage.
Export spreadsheet
As board gamers, we’re geeks. And as geeks, we love analyzing our board game habits in a number of different ways. Who wins the most games? Who’s scored the most points? What games do we play the most often?
Rather than create a separate screen to answer each of these questions, KeepScore now offers an “Export Spreadsheet” feature. The spreadsheet may be imported into Excel, LibreOffice, Google Docs, or any document editor that accepts CSV files.
Once you’ve opened up the spreadsheet, you can slice and dice the data to your geeky heart’s content.
More Holo goodness
KeepScore 1.2.2 expands support for the Android “Holo” theme, which means it will look more beautiful and more consistent across different Android devices.
Additionally, I’ve revamped the default “Light” theme to be more clean and minimalist. It’s inspired by the “card” interface from Google Now, which I adore.
And if you’re scared by change, the old look is still available in the settings under Color Scheme -> Classic Light.
Whose turn is it?
A perennial complaint from users is that it’s hard to know if you’ve forgotten to add a player’s score. For round-based games (like Hearts) or games where the scoring order is important (like cribbage) this can be a real nuisance.
KeepScore 1.2.2 solves this problem using a clever suggestion from my buddy Alex Lougheed: add a little bullet icon to show which player was updated last. This means you can go player-by-player, totaling up the individual scores, without ever losing your place.
And if you’re playing a game where the player order doesn’t matter, you can disable the bullet in the settings.
Zoom in on the chart
On many devices, the history chart doesn’t show up very well, because it either gets cut off or it’s too small to see. Rather than fiddle with the presets for every possible screen size, I’ve added some handy zoom in/zoom out buttons.
Of course, pinch-to-zoom would be even nicer, but this works in a pinch (no pun intended!).
Internationalization
As always, KeepScore is localized into French and Japanese by yours truly. The German translation is out of date, though, and no other languages are currently supported.
According to the Play Store statistics, the top languages of KeepScore users are:
English (United States)
English (United Kingdom)
French (France)
English (Canada)
German (Germany)
English (Australia)
Japanese (Japan)
Dutch (Netherlands)
Italian (Italy)
So if you speak German, Dutch, or Italian, and if you have some free time, please offer a translation!
Since I started work on this app, many people have asked where they could throw some change in my jar. But I resisted adding a Donate button, because after all, it’s just a counting app.
Recently, though, I noticed that the number of code commits to the KeepScore repository has actually surpassed any other Android app I’ve written (even CatLog and Pokédroid!). So I’ve had to admit to myself that this little counting app has morphed into quite the serious project.
So if you’d like to support KeepScore, you can download the Donate version from the Google Play Store, or just donate via PayPal.
Rest assured, though, that I will continue working on KeepScore regardless of your donations. For me, it’s just a fun app to write, and plus there’s still a lot of work to do. Next up: colors per player and battery-saving enhancements.