Compared to previous years, my reading velocity has taken a bit of a nosedive. Blame videogames, maybe: I’ve put more hours into Civilization 6 than I care to admit, and I’m currently battling Moblins and Bokoblins in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
I’ve also been trying to re-learn the guitar. I basically stopped playing for nearly a decade, but this year I was surprised to learn that it’s a lot like riding a bike: my fingers seem to know things that my brain thought I had forgotten. I’ve caught up on most of the songs I used to know, and I’m looking forward to learning more in 2024.
(The wonderful gametabs.net used to be my go-to source for great finger-picking-style videogame songs, but like a lot of relics of the old internet, its future seems to be in doubt. I may have to find something else.)
One of those classics of fantasy literature that I had never gotten around to reading. I really enjoyed this one, especially as it gave me a new appreciation for Patrick Rothfuss’s The Name of the Wind, which seems to draw heavily from the themes of Earthsea – in particular, the idea that knowing the “true name” of something gives you power over it. I gave the second Earthsea book a shot, but haven’t gotten deep enough to get drawn in yet.
I’ve always enjoyed Murakami’s dreamy, David Lynch-like magic realism. This one runs a little bit too long for my taste – it starts off strong and starts to drag near the end – but I still thoroughly enjoyed it.
This one was a bit of a sleeper hit which I was surprised to find wasn’t more popular. It’s a high-concept sci-fi / dystopian novel with a lot of fun mysteries and twists. I would be completely unsurprised if it gets turned into a Christopher Nolan movie in a few years.
This book has a big reputation, which I think is thoroughly earned. It’s best to read it without knowing anything about what it’s about, so that you can really experience the whole voyage the author is trying to take you on here.
All I’ll say is that if you like sci-fi and aren’t intimidated by weird or archaic language, then this book is for you.
Like Out of the Software Crisis last year, this book had a big impact on me. This book deepened my skepticism about the current wave of GenAI hype, although I do admit (like the author) that it still has some reasonable use cases.
Unfortunately I think a lot of people are jumping into the GenAI frenzy without reading sober analyses like these, so we’ll probably have to learn the hard way what the technology is good at and what it’s terrible at.
As a certified Japanophile nerd (I did admit I play videogame music, right?), this book was a fun read for me. It’s especially interesting to see Japan’s cultural exports (videogames, manga, etc.) from the perspective of their own home country. I admit I hadn’t thought much about how things like Gundam or Pokémon were perceived by fans back home, so this book gave me a better context for the artifacts that shaped my childhood.
Yes, there is some hero-worship of Steve Jobs here, but there is also just a really engrossing story of great engineers doing great work at the right place in the right time. I especially loved the bits about how the original iPhone soft keyboard was designed, and how WebKit was initially chosen as the browser engine for Safari.
I’ve always been one of those pedants who loves to point out that most staples of European cuisine (pizza in Italy, fish and chips in Britain) are really foreign imports, since things like tomatoes and potatoes are New World plants. So this book was perfect for me. It’s also a fun read since it’s full of great illustrations, and gives just the right amount of detail – only the barest overview of how the plants were discovered, how they were popularized, and how they’re used today.
Web components are kind of having a moment right now. And as part of that, shadow DOM is having a bit of a moment too. Or it would, except that much of the conversation seems to be about why you shouldn’t use shadow DOM.
For example, “HTML web components” are based on the idea that you should use most of the goodness of web components (custom elements, lifecycle hooks, etc.), while dropping shadow DOM like a bad habit. (Another name for this is “light DOM components.”)
This is a perfectly fine pattern for certain cases. But I also think some folks are confused about the tradeoffs with shadow DOM, because they don’t understand what shadow DOM is supposed to accomplish in the first place. In this post, I’d like to clear up some of the misconceptions by explaining what shadow DOM is supposed to do, while also weighing its success in actually achieving it.
What the heck is shadow DOM for
The main goal of shadow DOM is encapsulation. Encapsulation is a tricky concept to explain, because the benefits are not immediately obvious.
Let’s say you have a third-party component that you’ve decided to include on your website or webapp. Maybe you found it on npm, and it solved some use case very nicely. Let’s say it’s something simple, like a dropdown component.
You know what, though? You really don’t like that caret character – you’d rather have a 👇 emoji. And you’d really prefer rounded corners. And the theme color should be red instead of blue. So you hack together some CSS:
Except that 6 months later, the component has an update. And it’s to fix a security vulnerability! Your boss is pressuring you to update the component as fast as possible, since otherwise the website won’t pass a security audit anymore. So you go to update, and…
Everything’s broken.
It turns out that the component changed their internal class name from dropdown to picklist. And they don’t use CSS content for the caret anymore. And they added a wrapper <div>, so the border-radius needs to be applied to something else now. Suddenly you’re in for a world of hurt, just to get the component back to the way it used to look.
Global control is great until it isn’t
CSS gives you an amazing superpower, which is that you can target any element on the page as long as you can think of the right selector. It’s incredibly easy to do this in DevTools today – a lot of people are trained to right-click, “Inspect Element,” and rummage around for any class or attribute to start targeting the element. And this works great in the short term, but it affects the long-term maintainability of the code, especially for components you don’t own.
This isn’t just a problem with CSS – JavaScript has this same flaw due to the DOM. Using document.querySelector (or equivalent APIs), you can traverse anywhere you want in the DOM, find an element, and apply some custom behavior to it – e.g. adding an event listener or changing its internal structure. I could tell the same story above using JavaScript rather than CSS.
This openness can cause headaches for component authors as well as component consumers. In a system where the onus is on the component author to ship new versions (e.g. a monorepo, a platform, or even just a large codebase), component authors can effectively get frozen in time, unable to ship any internal refactors for fear of breaking their downstream consumers.
Shadow DOM attempts to solve these problems by providing encapsulation. If the third-party dropdown component were using shadow DOM, then you wouldn’t be able to target arbitrary content inside of it (except with elaborate workarounds that I don’t want to get into).
Of course, by closing off access to global styling and DOM traversal, shadow DOM also greatly limits a component’s customizability. Consumers can’t just decide they want a background to be red, or a border to be rounded – the component author has to provide an explicit styling API, using tools like CSS custom properties or parts. E.g.:
By exposing an explicit styling API, the risk of breakage across component upgrades is heavily reduced. The component author is effectively declaring an API surface that they intend to support, which limits what they need to keep stable over time. (This API can still break, as with a major version bump, but that’s another story.)
Tradeoffs
When people complain about shadow DOM, they seem to mostly be complaining about style encapsulation. They want to reach in and add a rounded corner on some component, and roll the dice that the component doesn’t change in the future. Depending on what kind of website you’re building, this can be a perfectly acceptable tradeoff. For example:
A portfolio site
A news article with interactive charts
A marketing site for a Super Bowl campaign
A landing page that will be rewritten in 2 years anyway
In all of these cases, long-term maintenance is not really a big concern. The page either has a limited shelf life, or it’s just not important to keep its dependencies up to date. So if the dropdown component breaks in a year or two, nobody cares.
Of course, there is also the opposite world where long-term maintenance matters a lot:
An interactive productivity app
A design system
A platform with its own app store for UI components
An online multiplayer game
I could go on, but the point is: the second group cares a lot more about long-term maintainability than the first group. If you’ve spent your entire career working on the first group, then you may indeed find shadow DOM to be baffling. You can’t possibly understand why you should be prevented from globally styling whatever you want.
Conversely, if you’ve spent your entire career in the second group, then you may be equally baffled by people who want global access to everything. (“Are they trying to shoot themselves in the foot?”) This is why I think people are often talking past each other about this stuff.
But does it work
So now that we’ve established the problem shadow DOM is trying to solve, there’s the inevitable question: does it actually solve it?
This is an important question, because I think it’s the source of the other major tension with shadow DOM. Even people who understand the problem are not in agreement that shadow DOM actually solves it.
If you want to get a good sense of people’s frustrations with shadow DOM, there are two massive GitHub threads you can check out:
There are a lot of potential solutions being tossed around in those threads (including by me), but I’m not really convinced that any one of them is the silver bullet that is going to solve people’s frustrations with shadow DOM. And the reason is that the core problem here is a coordination problem, not a technical problem.
For example, take “open-stylable shadow roots.” The idea is that a shadow root can inherit the styles from its parent context (exactly like light DOM). But then of course, we get into the coordination problem:
Will every web component on npm need to enable open-stylable shadow roots?
Or will page authors need a global mechanism to force every component into this mode?
What if a component author doesn’t want to be opted-in? What if they prefer the lower maintenance costs of a small API surface?
There’s no right answer here. And that’s because there’s an inherent conflict between the needs of the component author and the page author. The component author wants minimal maintenance costs and to avoid breaking their downstream consumers with every update, and the page author wants to style every component on the page to pixel-perfect precision, while also never being broken.
Stated that way, it sounds like an unsolvable problem. In practice, I think the problem gets solved by favoring one group over the other, which can make some sense depending on the context (largely based on whether your website is in group one or group two above).
A potential solution?
If there is one solution I find promising, it’s articulated by my colleague Caridy Patiño:
Build building blocks that encapsulate logic and UI elements that are “fully” customizable by using existing mechanisms (CSS properties, parts, slots, etc.). Everything must be customizable from outside the shadow.
If a building block is using another building block in its shadow, it must do it as part of the default content of a well-defined slot.
Essentially, what Caridy is saying is that instead of providing a dropdown component to be used like this:
In other words, the component should expose its “guts” externally (using <slot>s in this example) so that everything is stylable. This way, anything the consumer may want to customize is fully exposed to light DOM.
This is not a totally new idea. In fact, outside of the world of web components, plenty of component systems have run into similar problems and arrived at similar solutions. For example, so-called “headless” component systems (such as Radix UI, Headless UI, and Tanstack) have embraced this kind of design.
For comparison, here is an (abridged) example of the dropdown menu from the Radix docs:
This is pretty similar to the web component sketch above – the “guts” of the dropdown are on display for all to see, and anything in the UI is fully customizable.
To me, though, these solutions are clearly taking the burden of complexity and shifting it from the component author to the component consumer. Rather than starting with the simplest case and providing a bare-bones default, the component author is instead starting with the complex case, forcing the consumer to (likely) copy-paste a lot of boilerplate into their codebase before they can start tweaking.
Now, maybe this is the right solution! And maybe the long-term maintenance costs are worth it! But I think the tradeoff should still be acknowledged.
As I understand it, though, these kinds of “headless” solutions are still a bit novel, so we haven’t gotten a lot of real-world data to prove the long-term benefits. I have no doubt, though, that a lot of component authors see this approach as the necessary remedy to the problem of runaway configurability – i.e. component consumers ask for every little thing to be configurable, all those configuration options get shoved into one top-level API, and the overall experience starts to look like recursive Swiss Army Knives. (Tanner Linsley gives a great talk about this, reflecting on 5 years of building React Table.)
Personally, I’m intrigued by this technique, but I’m not fully convinced that exposing the “guts” of a component really reduces the overall maintenance cost. It’s kind of like, instead of selling a car with a predefined set of customizations (color, window tint, automatic vs manual, etc.), you’re selling a loose set of parts that the customer can mix-and-match into whatever kind of vehicle they want. Rather than a car off the assembly line, it reminds me of a jerry-rigged contraption from Minecraft or Zelda.
I haven’t worked on such a component system, but I’d worry that you’d get bugs along the lines of, “Well, when I put the slider on the left it works, but when I put it on the right, the scroll position gets messed up.” There is so much potential customizability, that I’m not sure how you could even write tests to cover all the possible configurations. Although maybe that’s the point – there’s effectively no UI, so if the UI is messed up, then it’s the component consumer’s job to fix it.
Conclusion
I don’t have all the answers. At this point, I just want to make sure we’re asking the right questions.
To me, any proposed solution to the current problems with shadow DOM should be prefaced with:
What kind of website or webapp is the intended context?
Who stands to benefit from this change – the component author or page author?
Who needs to shift their behavior to make the whole thing work?
I’m also not convinced that any of this stuff is ripe enough for the standards discussion to begin. There are so many options that can be explored in userland right now (e.g. the “expose the guts” proposal, or a polyfill for open-stylable shadow roots), that it’s premature to start asking standards bodies to standardize anything.
I also think that the inherent conflict between the needs of component authors and component consumers has not really been acknowledged enough in the standards discussions. And the W3C’s priority of constituencies doesn’t help us much here:
User needs come before the needs of web page authors, which come before the needs of user agent implementors, which come before the needs of specification writers, which come before theoretical purity.
In the above formulation, there’s no distinction between component authors and component consumers – they are both just “web page authors.” I suppose conceptually, if we imagine the whole web platform as a “stack,” then we would place the needs of component consumers over component authors. But even that gets muddy sometimes, since component authors and component consumers can work on the same team or even be the same person.
Overall, what I would love to see is a thorough synopsis of the various groups involved in the web component ecosystem, how the existing solutions have worked in practice, what’s been tried and what hasn’t, and what needs to change to move forward. (This blog post is not it; this is just my feeble groping for a vocabulary to even start talking about the problem.)
In my mind, we are still chasing the holy grail of true component reusability. I often think back to this eloquent talk by Jan Miksovsky, where he explains how much has been standardized in the world of building construction (e.g. the size of windows and door frames), whereas us web developers are still stuck rebuilding the same thing over and over again. I don’t know if we’ll ever reach true component reusability (or if building construction is really as rosy as he describes – I can barely wield a hammer), but I do know that I still find the vision inspiring.
In my last post, we went on a guided tour of building a JavaScript framework from scratch. This wasn’t just an intellectual exercise, though – I actually had a reason for wanting to build my own framework.
For a few years now, I’ve been maintaining emoji-picker-element, which is designed as a fast, simple, and lightweight web component that you can drop onto any page that needs an emoji picker.
Most of the maintenance work has been about simply keeping pace with the regular updates to the Unicode standard to add new emoji versions. (Shout-out to Emojibase for providing a stable foundation to build on!) But I’ve also worked to keep up with the latest Svelte versions, since emoji-picker-element is based on Svelte.
The project was originally written in Svelte v3, and the v4 upgrade was nothing special. The v5 upgrade was only slightly more involved, which is astounding given that the framework was essentially rewritten from scratch. (How Rich and the team managed to pull this off boggles my mind.)
I should mention at this point that I think Svelte is a great framework, and a pleasure to work with. It’s probably my favorite JavaScript framework (other than the one I work on!). That said, a few things bugged me about the Svelte v5 upgrade:
It grew emoji-picker-element‘s bundle size by 7.1kB minified (it was originally a bit more, but Dominic Gannaway graciously made improvements to the tree-shaking).
It dropped support for older browsers due to syntax changes, in particular Safari 12 (which is 0.25-0.5% of browsers depending on who you ask).
Now, neither of these things really ought to be a dealbreaker. 7.1kB is not a huge amount for the average webapp, and an emoji picker should probably be lazy-loaded most of the time anyway. Also, Safari 12 might not be worth worrying about (and if it is, it won’t be in a couple years).
I also don’t think there’s anything wrong with building a standalone web component on top of a JavaScript framework – I’ve said so in the past. There are lots of fiddly bits that are hard to get right when you’re building a web component, and 99 times out of 100, you’re much better off using something like Svelte, or Lit, or Preact, or petite-vue, than to try to wing it yourself in Vanilla JS and building a half-baked framework in the process.
That said… I enjoy building a half-baked framework. And I have a bit of a competitive streak that makes me want to trim the bundle size as much as possible. So I decided to take this as an opportunity to rebuild emoji-picker-element on top of my own custom framework.
The end result is more or less what you saw in the previous post: a bit of reactivity, a dash of tagged template literals, and poof! A new framework is born.
This new framework is honestly only slightly more complex than what I sketched out in that post – I ended up only needing 85 lines of code for the reactivity engine and 233 for the templating system (as measured by cloc).
Of course, to get this minuscule size, I had to take some shortcuts. If this were an actual framework I was releasing to the world, I would need to handle a long tail of edge cases, perf hazards, and gnarly tradeoffs. But since this framework only needs to support one component, I can afford to cut some corners.
So does this tiny framework actually cut the mustard? Here are the results:
The bundle size is 6.1kB smaller than the current implementation (and ~13.2kB smaller than the Svelte 5 version).
Safari 12 is still supported (without needing code transforms).
So was it worth it? I dunno. Maybe I will get a flood of bug reports after I ship this, and I will come crawling back to Svelte. Or maybe I will find that it’s too hard to add new features without the flexibility of a full framework. But I doubt it. I enjoyed building my own framework, and so I think I’ll keep it around just for the fun of it.
Side projects for me are always about three things: 1) learning, 2) sharing something with the world, and 3) having fun while doing so. emoji-picker-element ticks all three boxes for me, so I’m going to stick with the current design for the time being.
In my day job, I work on a JavaScript framework (LWC). And although I’ve been working on it for almost three years, I still feel like a dilettante. When I read about what’s going on in the larger framework world, I often feel overwhelmed by all the things I don’t know.
One of the best ways to learn how something works, though, is to build it yourself. And plus, we gotta keep those “days since last JavaScript framework” memes going. So let’s write our own modern JavaScript framework!
What is a “modern JavaScript framework”?
React is a great framework, and I’m not here to dunk on it. But for the purposes of this post, “modern JavaScript framework” means “a framework from the post-React era” – i.e. Lit, Solid, Svelte, Vue, etc.
React has dominated the frontend landscape for so long that every newer framework has grown up in its shadow. These frameworks were all heavily inspired by React, but they’ve evolved away from it in surprisingly similar ways. And although React itself has continued innovating, I find that the post-React frameworks are more similar to each other than to React nowadays.
To keep things simple, I’m also going to avoid talking about server-first frameworks like Astro, Marko, and Qwik. These frameworks are excellent in their own way, but they come from a slightly different intellectual tradition compared to the client-focused frameworks. So for this post, let’s only talk about client-side rendering.
What sets modern frameworks apart?
From my perspective, the post-React frameworks have all converged on the same foundational ideas:
Using modern web APIs like <template> and Proxy, which make all of the above easier.
Now to be clear, these frameworks differ a lot at the micro level, and in how they handle things like web components, compilation, and user-facing APIs. Not all frameworks even use Proxys. But broadly speaking, most framework authors seem to agree on the above ideas, or they’re moving in that direction.
So for our own framework, let’s try to do the bare minimum to implement these ideas, starting with reactivity.
Reactivity
It’s often said that “React is not reactive”. What this means is that React has a more pull-based rather than a push-based model. To grossly oversimplify things: in the worst case, React assumes that your entire virtual DOM tree needs to be rebuilt from scratch, and the only way to prevent these updates is to implement React.memo (or in the old days, shouldComponentUpdate).
Using a virtual DOM mitigates some of the cost of the “blow everything away and start from scratch” strategy, but it doesn’t fully solve it. And asking developers to write the correct memo code is a losing battle. (See React Forget for an ongoing attempt to solve this.)
Instead, modern frameworks use a push-based reactive model. In this model, individual parts of the component tree subscribe to state updates and only update the DOM when the relevant state changes. This prioritizes a “performant by default” design in exchange for some upfront bookkeeping cost (especially in terms of memory) to keep track of which parts of the state are tied to which parts of the UI.
Note that this technique is not necessarily incompatible with the virtual DOM approach: tools like Preact Signals and Million show that you can have a hybrid system. This is useful if your goal is to keep your existing virtual DOM framework (e.g. React) but to selectively apply the push-based model for more performance-sensitive scenarios.
For this post, I’m not going to rehash the details of signals themselves, or subtler topics like fine-grained reactivity, but I am going to assume that we’ll use a reactive system.
Cloning DOM trees
For a long time, the collective wisdom in JavaScript frameworks was that the fastest way to render the DOM is to create and mount each DOM node individually. In other words, you use APIs like createElement, setAttribute, and textContent to build the DOM piece-by-piece:
const div = document.createElement('div')div.setAttribute('class', 'blue')div.textContent = 'Blue!'
One alternative is to just shove a big ol’ HTML string into innerHTML and let the browser parse it for you:
This naïve approach has a big downside: if there is any dynamic content in your HTML (for instance, red instead of blue), then you would need to parse HTML strings over and over again. Plus, you are blowing away the DOM with every update, which would reset state such as the value of <input>s.
At some point, though, folks figured out that parsing the HTML once and then calling cloneNode(true) on the whole thing is pretty danged fast:
const template = document.createElement('template')template.innerHTML = ` <div class="blue">Blue!</div>`template.content.cloneNode(true) // this is fast!
Here I’m using a <template> tag, which has the advantage of creating “inert” DOM. In other words, things like <img> or <video autoplay> don’t automatically start downloading anything.
How fast is this compared to manual DOM APIs? To demonstrate, here’s a small benchmark. Tachometer reports that the cloning technique is about 50% faster in Chrome, 15% faster in Firefox, and 10% faster in Safari. (This will vary based on DOM size and number of iterations, but you get the gist.)
What’s interesting is that <template> is a new-ish browser API, not available in IE11, and originally designed for web components. Somewhat ironically, this technique is now used in a variety of JavaScript frameworks, regardless of whether they use web components or not.
There is one major challenge with this technique, which is how to efficiently update dynamic content without blowing away DOM state. We’ll cover this later when we build our toy framework.
Modern JavaScript APIs
We’ve already encountered one new API that helps a lot, which is <template>. Another one that’s steadily gaining traction is Proxy, which can make building a reactivity system much simpler.
Not all frameworks use this tool, but notable ones include Lit, HyperHTML, and ArrowJS. Tagged template literals can make it much simpler to build ergonomic HTML templating APIs without needing a compiler.
Step 1: building reactivity
Reactivity is the foundation upon which we’ll build the rest of the framework. Reactivity will define how state is managed, and how the DOM updates when state changes.
Let’s start with some “dream code” to illustrate what we want:
Why flush updates? Mostly because we don’t want to run too many computations. If we update whenever both a and b change, then we’ll uselessly compute the sum twice. By coalescing the flush into a single microtask, we can be much more efficient.
Next, let’s make flush update the sum:
function flush() { state.sum = state.a + state.b}
This is great, but it’s not yet our “dream code.” We’ll need to implement createEffect so that the sum is computed only when a and b change (and not when something else changes!).
To do this, let’s use an object to keep track of which effects need to be run for which props:
const propsToEffects = {}
Next comes the crucial part! We need to make sure that our effects can subscribe to the right props. To do so, we’ll run the effect, note any get calls it makes, and create a mapping between the prop and the effect.
At this point, we have all the pieces in place for flush to call all the dirtyEffects:
function flush() { while (dirtyEffects.length) { dirtyEffects.shift()() }}
Putting it all together, we now have a fully functional reactivity system! You can play around with it yourself and try setting state.a and state.b in the DevTools console – the state.sum will update whenever either one changes.
Now, there are plenty of advanced cases that we’re not covering here:
Using try/catch in case an effect throws an error
Avoiding running the same effect twice
Preventing infinite cycles
Subscribing effects to new props on subsequent runs (e.g. if certain getters are only called in an if block)
However, this is more than enough for our toy example. Let’s move on to DOM rendering.
Step 2: DOM rendering
We now have a functional reactivity system, but it’s essentially “headless.” It can track changes and compute effects, but that’s about it.
At some point, though, our JavaScript framework needs to actually render some DOM to the screen. (That’s kind of the whole point.)
For this section, let’s forget about reactivity for a moment and imagine we’re just trying to build a function that can 1) build a DOM tree, and 2) update it efficiently.
Once again, let’s start off with some dream code:
function render(state) { return html` <div class="${state.color}">${state.text}</div> `}
As I mentioned, I’m using tagged template literals, ala Lit, because I found them to be a nice way to write HTML templates without needing a compiler. (We’ll see in a moment why we might actually want a compiler instead.)
We’re re-using our state object from before, this time with a color and text property. Maybe the state is something like:
state.color = 'blue'state.text = 'Blue!'
When we pass this state into render, it should return the DOM tree with the state applied:
<div class="blue">Blue!</div>
Before we go any further, though, we need a quick primer on tagged template literals. Our html tag is just a function that receives two arguments: the tokens (array of static HTML strings) and expressions (the evaluated dynamic expressions):
function html(tokens, ...expressions) {}
In this case, the tokens are (whitespace removed):
[ "<div class=\"", "\">", "</div>"]
And the expressions are:
[ "blue", "Blue!"]
The tokens array will always be exactly 1 longer than the expressions array, so we can trivially zip them up together:
Since we already have a createEffect from the rendering system above, we can now combine the two to update the DOM based on the state:
const container = document.getElementById('container')createEffect(() => { const dom = render(state) if (container.firstElementChild) { container.firstElementChild.replaceWith(dom) } else { container.appendChild(dom) }})
This actually works! We can combine this with the “sum” example from the reactivity section by merely creating another effect to set the text:
createEffect(() => { state.text = `Sum is: ${state.sum}`})
This renders “Sum is 3”:
You can play around with this toy example. If you set state.a = 5, then the text will automatically update to say “Sum is 7.”
Next steps
There are lots of improvements we could make to this system, especially the DOM rendering bit.
Most notably, we are missing a way to update content for elements inside a deep DOM tree, e.g.:
<div class="${color}"> <span>${text}</span></div>
For this, we would need a way to uniquely identify every element inside of the template. There are lots of ways to do this:
Lit, when parsing HTML, uses a system of regexes and character matching to determine whether a placeholder is within an attribute or text content, plus the index of the target element (in depth-first TreeWalker order).
Frameworks like Svelte and Solid have the luxury of parsing the entire HTML template during compilation, which provides the same information. They also generate code that calls firstChild and nextSibling to traverse the DOM to find the element to update.
Whether we decided to do Lit-style client-side parsing or Svelte/Solid-style compile-time parsing, what we want is some kind of mapping like this:
[ { elementIndex: 0, // <div> above attributeName: 'class', stubIndex: 0 // index in expressions array }, { elementIndex: 1 // <span> above textContent: true, stubIndex: 1 // index in expressions array }]
These bindings would tell us exactly which elements need to be updated, which attribute (or textContent) needs to be set, and where to find the expression to replace the stub.
The next step would be to avoid cloning the template every time, and to just directly update the DOM based on the expressions. In other words, we not only want to parse once – we want to only clone and set up the bindings once. This would reduce each subsequent update to the bare minimum of setAttribute and textContent calls.
Another interesting pattern to implement would be iterations (or repeaters), which come with their own set of challenges, like reconciling lists between updates and handling “keys” for efficient replacement.
I’m tired, though, and this blog post has gone on long enough. So I leave the rest as an exercise to the reader!
Conclusion
So there you have it. In the span of one (lengthy) blog post, we’ve implemented our very own JavaScript framework. Feel free to use this as the foundation for your brand-new JavaScript framework, to release to the world and enrage the Hacker News crowd.
Personally I found this project very educational, which is partly why I did it in the first place. I was also looking to replace the current framework for my emoji picker component with a smaller, more custom-built solution. In the process, I managed to write a tiny framework that passes all the existing tests and is ~6kB smaller than the current implementation, which I’m pretty proud of.
In the future, I think it would be neat if browser APIs were full-featured enough to make it even easier to build a custom framework. For example, the DOM Part API proposal would take out a lot of the drudgery of the DOM parsing-and-replacement system we built above, while also opening the door to potential browser performance optimizations. I could also imagine (with some wild gesticulation) that an extension to Proxy could make it easier to build a full reactivity system without worrying about details like flushing, batching, or cycle detection.
If all those things were in place, then you could imagine effectively having a “Lit in the browser,” or at least a way to quickly build your own “Lit in the browser.” In the meantime, I hope that this small exercise helped to illustrate some of the things framework authors think about, and some of the machinery under the hood of your favorite JavaScript framework.
1. Now that we’ve built the framework, you can see why the content passed to innerHTML can be considered trusted. All HTML tokens either come from tagged template literals (in which case they’re fully static and authored by the developer) or are placeholders (which are also written by the developer). User content is only set using setAttribute or textContent, which means that no HTML sanitization is required to avoid XSS attacks. Although you should probably just use CSP anyway!
As it turns out, connectedCallback errors bubble up directly to the window, rather than locally to where you called appendChild. (Even though appendChild is what caused connectedCallback to fire in the first place. For the spec nerds out there, this is apparently called a custom element callback reaction.)
Our addEventListener solution works, but it’s a little janky and error-prone. In short:
You need to remember to call event.preventDefault() so that nobody else (like your persnickety test runner) catches the error and fails your tests.
You need to remember to call removeEventListener (or AbortSignal if you’re fancy).
If this comes in handy for you, you might add it to your testing library of choice. For instance, here’s a variant I wrote recently for Jest.
Hope this quick tip was helpful, and keep connectin’ and errorin’!
Update: This is also true of any other “callback reactions” such as disconnectedCallback, attributeChangedCallback, form-associated custom element lifecycle callbacks, etc. I’ve just found that, most commonly, you want to catch errors from connectedCallback.
At the risk of giving the most senior-engineer-y “It depends” answer ever: I think web components have strengths and weaknesses, and you have to understand the tradeoffs before deciding when to use them. So let’s explore some cases where web components really shine, before moving on to where they might fall flat.
Client-rendered leaf components
To me, this is the most unambiguously slam-dunk use case for web components. You have some component at the leaf of the DOM tree, it doesn’t need to be rendered server-side, and it doesn’t <slot> any content inside of it. Examples include: a rich text editor, a calendar widget, a color picker, etc.
At this point, you’ve already bypassed a bunch of tricky bits of web components, such as Server-Side Rendering (SSR), hydration, slotting, maybe even shadow DOM. If you’re not using a framework, or you’re using one that supports web components, you can just plop the <fancy-component> tag into your template or JSX and call it a day.
No bundler, no transpiler, no framework integration, just copy-paste. It’s almost like ye olde days of jQuery plugins. And yet, I’ve also seen it used in complex SPA projects – web components can run the gamut.
This is about as close as you can get to the original vision for web components, which is that using <fancy-element> should be as easy as using built-in HTML elements.
Glue code, or avoiding the big rewrite
Picture this: you’ve got a big React codebase, it’s served you well for a while, but now your team wants to move to Svelte. Time to rewrite the whole thing, right? Including finding new Svelte versions of every third-party component you’re using?
This is the way a lot of frontend devs think about frameworks, with all these huge switching costs when moving from one to the other. The biggest misconception I’ve seen about web components is that they’re just another flavor of the same story.
They’re not. The whole point of web components is to liberate us from this churn. If you decide to switch from Vue to Lit, or from Angular to Stencil (or whatever), and if you’re rewriting all your components in one go, then you’re signing up for a lot of unnecessary pain.
Just let your old code and your new code live side-by-side. Use web components as the interoperability later to glue the two together. You don’t need to rewrite everything all at once:
Web components can pass props/attributes down, and send events back up. (That’s kind of their whole thing.) If your framework supports web components, then this works out of the box. (And if not, you can write some lite glue code.)
Now, some people get squeamish at the idea of two frameworks living on the same page, but I think this is more gut-based than evidence-based. And to be fair, if you’re using a meta-framework to do SSR/hydration, then this partial migration may be easier said than done. But if web components are good at anything, it’s defining a high-level contract for composing two components together, on the client side anyway.
So if you’re tired of rewriting your whole UI every year (or your boss is tired of you doing it), then maybe web components are worth considering.
What you’ll notice is that a lot of big companies (like the one I work for) are quietly using web components, especially in their design systems and component libraries. If you spend a lot of time on webdev social media, this might surprise you. It might also surprise you to learn that, by some measures, React is used on roughly 8% of page loads, whereas web components are used on 20%.
The thing is, a lot of big companies are not on social media (Twitter/X, Reddit, etc.) trying to sell you on web components or teach you how to use them. On the other hand, there are plenty of tech influencers on Twitter busily keeping up to date with every minor version of React and what’s new in that ecosystem. The reason for this is pretty simple: big companies tend to talk a lot internally, but not so much externally, whereas small companies (agencies, startups, freelancers, etc.) tend to be more active on social media relative to their company size. So if web components are more popular inside the enterprise than outside of it, you’d never know it from browsing Twitter all day.
So why are big enterprises so gaga for web components? For one thing, design systems based on web components work across a variety of environments. A big company might have frontends written in React, Angular, Ember, and static HTML, and they all have to play nicely with the company’s theming and branding. The big rewrite (as described above) may be a fun exercise for your average startup, but it’s just not practical in the enterprise world.
Having a lot of consumers of your codebase, and having to think on longer timescales, just leads to different technical decisions. And to me, this points to the main reason enterprises love web components: stability and longevity.
Think about your average React codebase, and how updating any dependency (React Router, Redux, React itself, etc.) can lead to a weeks-long effort of rewriting your code to accommodate all the breaking changes. Cue the inevitable appearance of Hyrum’s Law at enterprise scale, where even a tiny change can cause a butterfly effect that breaks thousands of components, and even bumping a minor version can lead to weeks of testing, validating, and documenting. In this world, your average React minor version bump is an ordeal – a major version bump is a disaster.
Compare this to the backwards-compatibility guarantees of the web platform, where the venerable Space Jam website from 1996 still works to this day. Web components hook into this stability story, which is a huge plus for any company that doesn’t have the luxury of rewriting their frontend every couple years.
When you use a web component, connectedCallback is just connectedCallback – it’s not going to change. And shadow DOM style scoping, with all of its subtleties, is not going to change either. Whatever code you can delegate to the browser, that’s code you’re not having to maintain or validate over the years; you’ve effectively outsourced that responsibility to Google, Apple, and Mozilla.
Enterprises are slow, cautious, and risk-averse – just like the web platform. No wonder web components have taken the enterprise world by storm.
Downsides of web components
All of the pluses of web components should be weighed against their weaknesses. And web components have their fair share:
Server-side rendering (SSR). I would argue that this is still not a solved problem in web-components-land. Sure, we have Declarative Shadow DOM, but that’s just one part of the puzzle. There’s no standard for rendering web components on the server, so every framework does it a bit differently. The fact that Lit SSR is still under “Lit Labs” should tell you something. Maybe in the future, when you can render 3 different web component frameworks on the server, and they compose together and hydrate nicely, then I’ll consider this solved. But I think we’re a few years away from that, at least.
Accessibility. You can’t have ARIA references that easily cross shadow boundaries, and dialogs and focus can be tricky. At the very least, if you don’t want to mess up accessibility, then you have to think really carefully about your component structure from day one. There’s a lot of ongoingwork to solve this, but I’d say it’s definitely rough out there in 2023.
Aside from that, there are also problems of lock-in (e.g. meta-frameworks, bundlers, test runners), the ongoing legacy of IE11 (some folks are scarred for life; the last thing they want to do is #useThePlatform), and overall platform exhaustion (“I learned React, it works, I don’t want to learn something else”). Not everyone is going to be sold on web components, and I’m fine with that. The web is a big tent, and everybody is using it for different things; that’s part of what makes it so amazing.
Conclusion
Use web components. Or don’t use them. Or come back and check in again in a few years, when the features and web standards are a bit more fleshed out.
I think web components are cool, but I understand that not everyone feels the same way. I don’t feel like I need to go around evangelizing for their adoption. They’re just another tool in the toolbelt; the trick is leveraging their strengths while avoiding their pitfalls.
The thing I like about web components, and web standards in general, is that I get to outsource a bunch of boring problems to the browser. How do I compose components? How do I scope styles? How do I pass data around? Who cares – just take whatever the browser gives you. That way, I can spend more time on the problems that actually matter to my end-users, like performance, accessibility, security, etc.
Too often, in web development, I feel like I’m wrestling with incidental complexity that has nothing to do with the actual problem at hand. I’m wrangling npm dependencies, or debugging my state manager, or trying to figure out why my test runner isn’t playing nicely with my linter. Some people really enjoy this kind of stuff, and I find myself getting sucked into it sometimes too. But I think ultimately it’s a kind of fake-work that feels good but doesn’t accomplish much, because your end-user doesn’t care if your bundler is up-to-date with your TypeScript transpiler.
That said, in 2023, choosing web components comes with its own baggage of incidental complexity, such as the aforementioned problems of SSR and accessibility. Compromising on either of those things could actively harm your end-users in ways that actually matter to them, so the tradeoff may not be worth it to you.
I think the tradeoff is often worth it, but again, there are nuances here. “Use web components for what they’re good at” isn’t catchy, but it’s a good way to think about it in 2023.
In the end, I’m pretty satisfied with the talk. My main goal was to shine a light on all the heroic work that browser vendors have done over the years to make CSS so performant. Much of this stuff is intricate and arcane (like Bloom filters), but I hoped that with some simple diagrams and animations, I could bring this work to life.
The two outcomes I’d love to see from this talk are:
Web developers spend more time thinking about and measuring CSS performance. (Pssst, check out the SelectorStats section of my guide to Chrome tracing!)
Browser vendors provide better DevTools to understand CSS performance. (In the talk, I pitch this as a SQL EXPLAIN for CSS.)
What I didn’t want to do in this talk was rain on anybody’s parade who is trying to do sophisticated things with CSS. More and more, I am seeing ambitious usage of new CSS features like :has and container queries, and I don’t want people to feel like they should avoid these techniques and limit themselves to classes and IDs. I just want web developers to consider the cost of CSS, and to get more comfortable with using the DevTools to understand which kinds of CSS patterns may be slowing down their website.
I also got some good feedback from browser DevTools folks after my talk, so I’m hopeful for the future of CSS performance. As techniques like shadow DOM and native CSS scoping become more widespread, it may even mitigate a lot of my worries about CSS perf. In any case, it was a fascinating topic to research, and I hope that folks were intrigued and entertained by my talk.
Five years ago, I started a journey to build a better Mastodon client – one focused on performance and simplicity. And I did! Pinafore is the main Mastodon client I’ve used myself since I first released it.
After five years, though, my relationship with social media has changed, and it’s time for me to put Pinafore out to pasture. The pinafore.social website will still work, but I’ve marked the repo as unmaintained.
Why retire Pinafore?
I don’t have the energy to do this anymore. Pinafore has gone from being a fun side project to being a source of dread for me. There is a constant stream of bug reports, feature requests, and pull requests to manage, and I just don’t want to spend my free time doing this anymore.
By the way, this is not my first rodeo. Read this post on my breakup with another open-source project.
Why not pass it off to a new maintainer?
Running a fediverse client requires trust. People who use Pinafore are trusting me to handle their data securely. As such, I’ve been meticulous about using good security headers and making pro-privacy decisions. A new maintainer (through malice or ignorance) could add new functionality that compromises on security or privacy, essentially trading on my good name while harming users.
Over the years, I have had lotsoffeaturerequests that would inadvertently cause a privacy or security leak, and I’ve pushed back on every single one. (E.g. “Why not contact third-party servers to show the full favorite/boost count?” Well, because users may trust their home server, but that doesn’t mean they trust random third-party servers.)
Rather than trust that a new maintainer will keep these high standards in place, I’d rather put Pinafore in a frozen state.
Why not shut it down entirely?
Thanks to Vercel’s generous free tier, Pinafore costs me $0 per month to run. It’s just static HTML/CSS/JS files, after all.
Why are you the sole maintainer?
I’m not – there have been tons of contributions through the years. But for the most part, these have been “drive-by” in nature (nothing wrong with that!), rather than someone deeply learning the codebase end-to-end.
I suspect one of the reasons for this is that Pinafore is written in Svelte v2 and Sapper – both of which are deprecated in favor of Svelte v3 and SvelteKit. Not only is there no migration path from Svelte v2 to v3, but there isn’t one from Sapper to SvelteKit either. (And on top of that, I had to fork Sapper pretty heavily.) Anyone making a bet on learning Pinafore’s tech stack is investing in a dead framework, so it’s not very attractive for new maintainers.
So why didn’t I bother updating it? Well, it’s a lot of work to manually migrate 200+ components to what is essentially a new framework. And plus, as far as I could tell, it would be a pure DX (Developer Experience) improvement, not a UX (User Experience) improvement. (I just wouldn’t be using any of SvelteKit’s new features, and Svelte v3 doesn’t seem to have massive UX improvements over Svelte v2.)
What did you learn while writing Pinafore?
Now here’s an interesting question! And one that may be useful for those building their own Mastodon (or fediverse) clients. It is my sincerest wish that Pinafore inspires other developers to build their own (and better!) clients.
API and offline
First off, ActivityPub does have a client-to-server API, but as far as I can tell, it’s not really worth implementing. Mastodon is the 800-pound gorilla in the fediverse, it doesn’t implement this API, and other servers (such as Pleroma and Misskey) implement their own flavor of Mastodon’s API. And plus, Mastodon’s REST API is pretty sensible and doesn’t change too frequently. (And when it does, they add a /v2 endpoint while still maintaining the /v1 version.)
However, the fact that Mastodon has a fairly bog-standard REST API makes it pretty difficult to implement offline support, as I did in Pinafore. Essentially, I implemented a full mirror of Mastodon’s PostgreSQL database structure, but on top of IndexedDB. On top of that, I had to implement a variety of strategies to synchronize data between the client and server:
How do you deal with deleted statuses? Well, you have to remove them from the in-memory store, and the database, and then also go ahead and delete any statuses that boosted them or notifications that reference them… It’s a lot. (And don’t get me started on editing statuses! I didn’t even get around to that.)
How to deal with slow servers? Well, you can implement an optimistic UI that shows (for instance) a “favorited” animation while still waiting for the server to respond. (And also cancels if the server responds with an error or times out.)
From my years working on PouchDB, I know that it’s a fool’s errand to try to implement proper client-server synchronization without a holistic plan for managing revisions, conflicts, and offline states… and yet, I did it. The end result is pretty impressive in my opinion, even if arguably it doesn’t add a lot to the user experience. (There’s not much you can do in a social media app when you’re offline, and I’m sure people still frequently have to refresh when stuff gets out-of-date.)
Performance
Speaking of which, refreshes should be fast! And I believe Pinafore is pretty good at this. (I can’t find the link, but someone did a recent analysis showing that Pinafore uses less CPU and memory than the default Mastodon frontend.)
In short, I’d say it’s entirely possible to build a performant SPA (despite some of my misgivings about SPAs). But it helps if:
You have a browser perf background (like me).
You’re only one developer. (Much harder to implement tricky perf optimizations if you have to explain it to your colleagues!)
You’re meticulous about little micro-optimizations (e.g. debouncing, event delegation, or page splitting) that improve the user experience, especially on low-end devices, but make the developer experience a lot worse.
Not all of this is necessary to make a fast, fluid API, but it certainly helps. And the fact that I ended up building something that can run on feature phones gives me a lot of satisfaction.
Accessibility
I didn’t set out to write “the accessible Mastodon client,” but I’ve heard from a lot of folks that Pinafore is one of the better ones out there, especially for blind users.
For this, I mostly have to thank Marco Zehe and James Teh (among others), who provided tons of feedback and really helped with the polish of the screen reader experience. Accessibility isn’t always black-and-white – like anything in design, sometimes there are tradeoffs and differing opinions on what the best option is. Leaning on the expertise of actual blind users gave me insights that I couldn’t have had otherwise.
Another thing that helps is just giving a damn. When I started on Pinafore, I didn’t really know much about accessibility, but I decided it was time to finally learn. I started off with a basic intro to screen readers from Rob Dodson, played around with VoiceOver and NVDA, and tried to read and understand as much as I could. I wouldn’t call myself an accessibility expert, but I’ve made a lot of progress in the past five years, and now I wince when I look back at some of the code I wrote in the past.
In the end, I found accessibility to be quite rewarding. Rather than feeling like a chore or a box-ticking exercise, it feels like a fun challenge. In some cases it’s just about leaning on existing web standards, but in other cases it feels like you’re building a parallel semantic UI to the visual one. Sometimes I found that this even influenced the overall architecture of my code – which goes to show that it’s better to consider accessibility upfront rather than as an afterthought.
That said, I definitely messed up some stuff when it comes to accessibility – color contrast in particular is something I did a poor job on. (Luckily Nick Colley has put a bunch of work into Pinafore to improve this!)
Conclusion
Pinafore was a fun project. I learned a lot about web development while working on it. Often, when a new feature landed in browsers – e.g. color-scheme, maskable icons, or various Intl APIs – I would eagerly integrate it into Pinafore, which helped me learn more about how browsers work.
I also think that Pinafore accomplished many of the goals I had in mind when I originally wrote it. At the time, Mastodon only had a multi-column UI, which many users found overwhelming and confusing. Pinafore demonstrated that a single-column layout could be a viable alternative, and since then, Mastodon has defaulted to a single-column layout.
Back then, there was also only one web-based Mastodon client (Halcyon), and it didn’t support logging in to more than one instance at a time. Pinafore proved it was possible for a web-based client to do this (not obvious given CORS constraints!), and nowadays there are lots of web-based clients, such as Sengi, Cuckoo+, and Elk, and many of them support multi-instance logins.
Pinafore isn’t going anywhere – like I mentioned, the site is still up and running. I also think it could serve as an interesting point of comparison for other Mastodon clients. (Try to beat Pinafore on performance and accessibility! I think that would be a great outcome.)
I also want to thank everyone who followed along with me on this journey over the years, and who either used Pinafore, filed a bug, or contributed to it. Thank you for giving me one of my career-defining projects over the last half-decade. It wouldn’t have been possible without your help.