As of version 1.3.2, you can now start up the main CatLog activity using an external Intent, with parameters for filter text and log level.

For Android developers, the idea is that you can just put a switch in your app where, if some debug variable is enabled, you can press a button or access a menu item to start up CatLog and search for text related to your app. This should make it less painful to do debugging, in situations where you don’t have access to adb logcat .

I’ve written a simple demo app on GitHub to show how to use the new Intent. But the basic gist is that you want to paste something like this into your code:

Intent intent = new Intent ( "com.nolanlawson.logcat.intents.LAUNCH" ); intent . putExtra ( "filter" , myFilterText ); intent . putExtra ( "level" , myLevelText ); startActivity ( intent );

That’s it! Full documentation is below.

Intent

com.nolanlawson.logcat.intents.LAUNCH

Parameters

filter

Text to filter by. Case doesn’t matter, and you can search for either process ids, tags, or log text.

level

Log level to set CatLog to, case insensitive. One of: