2024 was another lite reading year for me. The fact that it was an election year probably didn’t help, and one of my resolutions for 2025 is to spend a heck of a lot less time keeping up with the dreary treadmill of the 24-hour news cycle. Even videogames proved to be a better use of my time, and I wouldn’t mind plugging another 100 hours into Slay the Spire next year. But without further ado, on with the books!
I spent a lot of time this year competing in Super Smash Bros – going to locals, practicing my moves, and eventually competing at Seattle’s biggest-ever Smash tournament. I got 385th place out of 888 entrants, which is not too shabby given the world-class caliber of talent on display. It’s a strange use of my time if you consider videogame tournaments to be dumb, but I had a lot of fun, met some great folks, and learned a lot about competition and the esports scene.
At one of my locals, I was introduced to The Inner Game of Tennis, a sort of self-help book for tennis pros written in the 70’s. At first glance it doesn’t have much to do with videogames, but as it turns out it’s one of the best books you can read to get better at anything – sports, music, public speaking, you name it. It’s a short but dense book – there’s so much wisdom packed into so many brief, pithy sentences that you’ll probably have to re-read several paragraphs before it sinks in.
If you’re familiar with mindfulness or meditation then much of it may feel like old hat, but I still found it helpful for the immediate applications to one’s backswing (or ledgedash, in my case). It’s a good pairing with Thinking, Fast and Slow for the concept of two modes of thinking – in this case, how to quiet your conscious mind so that the wisdom of your unconscious can shine through.
The covid years got me interested in humanity’s experience with disease throughout history. These two books both pack a wallop, showing how disease and (maybe to a lesser extent) climate change ravaged the Roman Empire.
Turchin’s model of how elites become complacent about “immiseration” of the poorer classes, leading to opportunistic “counter-elites” leveraging popular outrage to pursue their own power, sounds pretty familiar.
My favorite fictional book I read this year. Paints a very compelling vision of a deindustrial future, but without a lot of the pessimism or nihilism that you might expect from the genre. In the end, it’s actually a very hopeful and uplifting book, and the characters are vivid and multi-textured. Strongly recommended if you like post-apocalyptic fiction or cli-fi.
Cecilia Holland is one of those authors whose work is bafflingly unknown. Many of her books are out-of-print, and if it hadn’t been for the recommendation of my mother, I’d have never heard of her.
If you like historical fiction, though, and if you appreciate intense attention to historical details, then her books are a great read. I love little touches like the Huns speaking Hunnish (although nobody knows what it sounded like!) or one of William the Conquerer’s knights speaking Burgundian but not (Norman) French. These are the details that a lesser author would gloss over.
I’d recommend starting with The Firedrake since it’s a bit shorter and faster-paced. I’m looking forward to devouring all of her books, regardless of which time period they’re set in.
A supremely silly book, and occasionally a bit too cliché and on-the-nose with its metaphors, but still a fun read. If you like Douglas Adams or Kurt Vonnegut then you’ll probably find a lot to enjoy in its dry humor.
I’m always a bit disappointed when speculative fiction assumes the same customs and culture of our time but transplants them onto a whiz-bang sci-fi future – just a change of scenery. But some of the time travel and metaphysical bits in this book are pretty neat. It’s a bit like a compressed Cloud Atlas in how it’s structured.
For what it’s worth, Solid, Svelte, and Vue all use this pattern when compiled as web components.
If you’re clever, you might think that you don’t need the microtask, and can merely check this.isConnected. However, this only works in one particular case: if your component is inserted (e.g. with insertBefore/appendChild) but not removed first (e.g. with removeChild). In that case, isConnected will be true during disconnectedCallback, which is quite counter-intuitive:
However, this is not the case if removeChild is called during the “move”:
You can’t really predict how your component will be moved around, so sadly you have to handle both cases. Hence the microtask.
In the future, this may change slightly. There is a proposal to add a new moveBefore method, which would invoke a special connectedMoveCallback. However, this is still behind a flag in Chromium, and the API has not been finalized, so I’ll avoid commenting on it further.
I’ve written a lot of JavaScript. I like JavaScript. And more importantly, I’ve built up a set of skills in understanding, optimizing, and debugging JavaScript that I’m reluctant to give up on.
So maybe it’s natural that I get a worried pit in my stomach over the current mania to rewrite every Node.js tool in a “faster” language like Rust, Zig, Go, etc. Don’t get me wrong – these languages are cool! (I’ve got a copy of the Rust book on my desk right now, and I even contributed a bit to Servo for fun.) But ultimately, I’ve invested a ton of my career in learning the ins and outs of JavaScript, and it’s by far the language I’m most comfortable with.
So I acknowledge my bias (and perhaps over-investment in one skill set). But the more I think about it, the more I feel that my skepticism is also justified by some real objective concerns, which I’d like to cover in this post.
Performance
One reason for my skepticism is that I just don’t think we’ve exhausted all the possibilities of making JavaScript tools faster. Marvin Hagemeister has done an excellent job of demonstrating this, by showing how much low-hanging fruit there is in ESLint, Tailwind, etc.
In the browser world, JavaScript has proven itself to be “fast enough” for most workloads. Sure, WebAssembly exists, but I think it’s fair to say that it’s mostly used for niche, CPU-intensive tasks rather than for building a whole website. So why are JavaScript-based CLI tools rushing to throw JavaScript away?
The big rewrite
I think the perf gap comes from a few different things. First, there’s the aforementioned low-hanging fruit – for a long time, the JavaScript tooling ecosystem has been focused on building something that works, not something fast. Now we’ve reached a saturation point where the API surface is mostly settled, and everyone just wants “the same thing, but faster.” Hence the explosion of new tools that are nearly drop-in replacements for existing ones: Rolldown for Rollup, Oxlint for ESLint, Biome for Prettier, etc.
However, these tools aren’t necessarily faster because they’re using a faster language. They could just be faster because 1) they’re being written with performance in mind, and 2) the API surface is already settled, so the authors don’t have to spend development time tinkering with the overall design. Heck, you don’t even need to write tests! Just use the existing test suite from the previous tool.
In my career, I’ve often seen a rewrite from A to B resulting in a speed boost, followed by the triumphant claim that B is faster than A. However, as Ryan Carniato points out, a rewrite is often faster just because it’s a rewrite – you know more the second time around, you’re paying more attention to perf, etc.
Bytecode and JIT
The second class of performance gaps comes from the things browsers give us for free, and that we rarely think about: the bytecode cache and JIT (Just-In-Time compiler).
When you load a website for the second or third time, if the JavaScript is cached correctly, then the browser doesn’t need to parse and compile the source code into bytecode anymore. It just loads the bytecode directly off disk. This is the bytecode cache in action.
Furthermore, if a function is “hot” (frequently executed), it will be further optimized into machine code. This is the JIT in action.
In the world of Node.js scripts, we don’t get the benefits of the bytecode cache at all. Every time you run a Node script, the entire script has to be parsed and compiled from scratch. This is a big reason for the reported perf wins between JavaScript and non-JavaScript tooling.
Thanks to the inimitable Joyee Cheung, though, Node is now getting a compile cache. You can set an environment variable and immediately get faster Node.js script loads:
I’ve set this in my ~/.bashrc on all my dev machines. I hope it makes it into the default Node settings someday.
As for JIT, this is another thing that (sadly) most Node scripts can’t really benefit from. You have to run a function before it becomes “hot,” so on the server side, it’s more likely to kick in for long-running servers than for one-off scripts.
And the JIT can make a big difference! In Pinafore, I considered replacing the JavaScript-based blurhash library with a Rust (Wasm) version, before realizing that the performance difference was erased by the time we got to the fifth iteration. That’s the power of the JIT.
Maybe eventually a tool like Porffor could be used to do an AOT (Ahead-Of-Time) compilation of Node scripts. In the meantime, though, JIT is still a case where native languages have an edge on JavaScript.
I should also acknowledge: there is a perf hit from using Wasm versus pure-native tools. So this could be another reason native tools are taking the CLI world by storm, but not necessarily the browser frontend.
Contributions and debuggability
I hinted at it earlier, but this is the main source of my skepticism toward the “rewrite it all in native” movement.
JavaScript is, in my opinion, a working-class language. It’s very forgiving of types (this is one reason I’m not a huge TypeScript fan), it’s easy to pick up (compared to something like Rust), and since it’s supported by browsers, there is a huge pool of people who are conversant with it.
For years, we’ve had both library authors and library consumers in the JavaScript ecosystem largely using JavaScript. I think we take for granted what this enables.
For one: the path to contribution is much smoother. To quote Matteo Collina:
Most developers ignore the fact that they have the skills to debug/fix/modify their dependencies. They are not maintained by unknown demigods but by fellow developers.
This breaks down if JavaScript library authors are using languages that are different (and more difficult!) than JavaScript. They may as well be demigods!
For another thing: it’s straightforward to modify JavaScript dependencies locally. I’ve often tweaked something in my local node_modules folder when I’m trying to track down a bug or work on a feature in a library I depend on. Whereas if it’s written in a native language, I’d need to check out the source code and compile it myself – a big barrier to entry.
(To be fair, this has already gotten a bit tricky thanks to the widespread use of TypeScript. But TypeScript is not too far from the source JavaScript, so you’d be amazed how far you can get by clicking “pretty print” in the DevTools. Thankfully most Node libraries are also not minified.)
Of course, this also leads us back to debuggability. If I want to debug a JavaScript library, I can simply use the browser’s DevTools or a Node.js debugger that I’m already familiar with. I can set breakpoints, inspect variables, and reason about the code as I would for my own code. This isn’t impossible with Wasm, but it requires a different skill set.
Conclusion
I think it’s great that there’s a new generation of tooling for the JavaScript ecosystem. I’m excited to see where projects like Oxc and VoidZero end up. The existing incumbents are indeed exceedingly slow and would probably benefit from the competition. (I get especially peeved by the typical eslint + prettier + tsc + rollup lint+build cycle.)
That said, I don’t think that JavaScript is inherently slow, or that we’ve exhausted all the possibilities for improving it. Sometimes I look at truly perf-focused JavaScript, such as the recent improvements to the Chromium DevTools using mind-blowing techniques like using Uint8Arrays as bit vectors, and I feel that we’ve barely scratched the surface. (If you really want an inferiority complex, see other commits from Seth Brenith. They are wild.)
I also think that, as a community, we have not really grappled with what the world would look like if we relegate JavaScript tooling to an elite priesthood of Rust and Zig developers. I can imagine the average JavaScript developer feeling completely hopeless every time there’s a bug in one of their build tools. Rather than empowering the next generation of web developers to achieve more, we might be training them for a career of learned helplessness. Imagine what it will feel like for the average junior developer to face a segfault rather than a familiar JavaScript Error.
At this point, I’m a senior in my career, so of course I have little excuse to cling to my JavaScript security-blanket. It’s part of my job to dig down a few layers deeper and understand how every part of the stack works.
However, I can’t help but feel like we are embarking down an unknown path with unintended consequences, when there is another path that is less fraught and could get us nearly the same results. The current freight train shows no signs of slowing down, though, so I guess we’ll find out when we get there.
I love the js-framework-benchmark. It’s a true open-source success story – a shared benchmark, with contributions from various JavaScript framework authors, widely cited, and used to push the entire JavaScript ecosystem forward. It’s a rare marvel.
That said, the benchmark is so good that it’s sometimes taken as the One True Measure of a web framework’s performance (or maybe even worth!). But like any metric, it has its flaws and limitations. Many of these limitations are well-known among framework authors like myself, but aren’t widely known outside a small group of experts.
In this post, I’d like to both celebrate the js-framework-benchmark for its considerable achievements, while also highlighting some of its quirks and limitations.
The greatness
First off, I want to acknowledge the monumental work that Stefan Krause has put into the js-framework-benchmark. It’s practically a one-man show – if you look into the commit history, it’s clear that Stefan has shouldered the main burden of maintaining the benchmark over time.
This is not a simple feat! A recent subtle issue with Chrome 124 shows just how much work goes into keeping even a simple benchmark humming across major browser releases.
So I don’t want anything in this post to come across as an attack on Stefan or the js-framework-benchmark. I am the king of burning out on open-source projects (PouchDB, Pinafore), so I have no leg to stand on to criticize an open-source maintainer with such tireless dedication. I can only sit in awe of Stefan’s accomplishment. I’m humbled and grateful.
If anything, this post should underscore how utterly the benchmark has succeeded under Stefan’s stewardship. Despite its flaws (as any benchmark would have), the js-framework-benchmark has become almost synonymous with “JavaScript framework performance.” To me, this is almost entirely due to Stefan’s diligence and attention to detail. Under different leadership, the benchmark may have been forgotten by now.
So within that context, I’d like to talk about the things the benchmark doesn’t measure, as well as the things it measures slightly differently from how folks might expect.
What does the benchmark do exactly?
First off, we have to understand what the js-framework-benchmark actually tests.
To oversimplify, the core benchmark is:
Render a <table> with up to 10k rows
Add rows, mutate a row, remove rows, etc.
This is basically it. Frameworks are judged on how fast they can render 10k table rows, mutate a single row, swap some rows around, etc.
If this sounds like a very specific scenario, well… it kind of is. And this is where the main limitations of the benchmark come in. Let’s cover each one separately.
SSR and hydration
Most clearly, the js-framework-benchmark does not measure server-side rendering (SSR) or hydration. It is purely focused on client-side rendering (CSR).
This is fine, by the way! Plenty of web apps are pure-CSR Single-Page Apps (SPAs). And there are other benchmarks that do cover SSR, such as Marko’s isomorphic UI benchmarks.
This is just to say that, for frameworks that almost exclusively focus on the performance benefits they bring to SSR or hydration (such as Qwik or Astro), the js-framework-benchmark is not really going to tell you how they stack up to other frameworks. The main value proposition is just not represented here.
One big component
The js-framework-benchmark typically renders one big component. There are some exceptions, such as the vanillajs-wc “framework” using multiple web components. But in general, most of the frameworks you’ve heard of render one big component containing the entire table and all its rows and cells.
There is nothing inherently wrong with this. However, it means that any per-component overhead (such as the overhead inherent to web components, or the overhead of the framework’s component abstraction) is not captured in the benchmark. And of course, any future optimizations that frameworks might do to reduce per-component overhead will never win points on the js-framework-benchmark.
Again, this is fine. Sometimes the ideal implementation is “one big component.” However, it’s not very common, so this is something to be aware of when reading the benchmark results.
Optimized by framework authors
Framework authors are a competitive bunch. Even framework users are defensive about their chosen framework. So it’s no surprise that what you’re seeing in the js-framework-benchmark has been heavily optimized to put each framework in the best possible light.
Sometimes this is reasonable – after all, the benchmark should try to represent what a competent component author would write. In other cases… it’s more of a gray zone.
I don’t want to demonize any particular framework in this post. So I’m going to call out a few cases I’ve seen of this, including one from the framework I work on (LWC).
Svelte’s HTML was originally written in an awkward style designed to eliminate the overhead of inserting whitespace text nodes. To Svelte’s credit, the new Svelte v5 code does not have this issue.
Vue introduced the v-memo directive (at least in part) to improve their score on the js-framework-benchmark by minimizing the overhead of virtual DOM diffing in the “select row” test (i.e. updating one row out of 1k). However, this could be construed as unfair, since v-memo is an advanced directive that only performance-minded component authors are likely to use. Whereas other frameworks can be just as competitive with only idiomatic component authoring patterns.
Event delegation is a whole can of worms. Some frameworks (such as Solid and Svelte) do automatic event delegation, which boosts performance without requiring developer intervention. Other frameworks in the benchmark, such as Million and Lit, use manual delegation, which again is a bit unfair because it’s not something a component author will necessarily think to do. (The LWC component uses mild manual event delegation, by placing one listener on each row instead of two.) This can make a big difference in the benchmark, especially since the vanillajs “framework” (i.e. the baseline) uses event delegation, so you kind of have to do it to be truly competitive, unless you want to be penalized for adding 20k click listeners instead of one.
Again, none of this is necessarily good or bad. Event delegation is a worthy technique, v-memo is a great optimization for those who know to use it, and as a Svelte user I’ve even worked around the whitespace issue myself. Some of these points (such as event delegation) are even noted in the benchmark results. But I’d wager that most folks reading the benchmark are not aware of these subtleties.
10k rows is a lot
The benchmark renders 1k-10k table rows, with 7 elements inside each one. Then it tests mutating, removing, or swapping those rows.
Frameworks that do well on this scenario are (frankly) amazing. However, that doesn’t change the fact that this is a very weird scenario. If you are rendering 8k-80k DOM elements, then you should probably start thinking about pagination or virtualization (or at least content-visibility). Putting that many elements in the same component is also not something you see in most web apps.
Because this is such an atypical scenario, it also exaggerates the benefit of certain optimizations, such as the aforementioned event delegation. If you are attaching one event listener instead of 20k, then yes, you are going to be measurably faster. But should you really ever put yourself in a situation where you’re creating 20k event listeners on 80k DOM elements in the first place?
Chrome-only
One of my biggest pet peeves is when web developers only pay attention to Chrome while ignoring other browsers. Especially in performance discussions, statements like “Such-and-such DOM API is fast” or “The browser is slow at X,” where Chrome is merely implied, really irk me. This is something I railed against in my tenure on the Microsoft Edge team.
Focusing on one browser does kind of make sense in this case, though, since the js-framework-benchmark relies on some advanced Chromium APIs to run the tests. It also makes the results easier to digest, since there’s only one browser in play.
However, Chrome is not the only browser that exists (a fact that may surprise some web developers). So it’s good to be aware that this benchmark has nothing to say about Firefox or Safari performance.
Only measuring re-renders
As mentioned above, the js-framework-benchmark measures client-side rendering. Bundle size and memory usage are tracked as secondary measures, but they are not the main thing being measured, and I rarely see them mentioned. For most people, the runtime metrics are the benchmark.
Additionally, the bootstrap cost of a framework – i.e. the initial cost to execute the framework code itself – is not measured. Combine this with the lack of SSR/hydration coverage, and the js-framework-benchmark probably cannot tell you if a framework will tank your Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) or Total Blocking Time (TBT) scores, since it does not measure the first page load.
However, this lack of coverage for first-render goes even deeper. To avoid variance, the js-framework-benchmark does 5 “warmup” iterations before most tests. This means that many more first-render costs are not measured:
Pre-JITed (Just-In-Time compilation) performance
Initial one-time framework costs
For those unaware, JavaScript engines will JIT any code that they detect as “hot” (i.e. frequently executed). By doing 5 warmup iterations, we effectively skip past the pre-JITed phase and measure the JITed code directly. (This is also called “peak performance.”) However, the JITed performance is not necessarily what your users are experiencing, since every user has to experience the pre-JITed code before they can get to the JIT!
This second point above is also important. As mentioned in a previous post, lots of next-gen frameworks use a pattern where they set the innerHTML on a <template> once and then use cloneNode(true) after that. If you profile the js-framework-benchmark, you will find that this initial innerHTML (aka “Parse HTML”) cost is never measured, since it’s part of the one-time setup costs that occur during the “warmup” iterations. This gives these frameworks a slight advantage, since setting innerHTML (among other one-time setup costs) can be expensive.
Putting all this together, I would say that the js-framework-benchmark is comparable to the old DBMon benchmark – it is measuring client-side-heavy scenarios with frequent re-renders. (Think: a spreadsheet app, data dashboard, etc.) This is definitely not a typical use case, so if you are choosing your framework based on the js-framework-benchmark, you may be sorely disappointed if your most important perf metric is LCP, or if your SPA navigations tend to re-render the page from scratch rather than only mutate small parts of the page.
Conclusion
The js-framework-benchmark is amazing. It’s great that we have it, and I have personally used it to track performance improvements in LWC, and to gauge where we stack up against other frameworks.
However, the benchmark is just what it is: a benchmark. It is not real-world user data, it is not data from your own website or web app, and it does not cover every possible definition of the word “performance.”
Like all microbenchmarks, the js-framework-benchmark is useful for some things and completely irrelevant for others. However, because it is so darn good (rare for a microbenchmark!), it has often been taken as gospel, as the One True Measure of a framework’s speed (or its worth).
However, the fault does not really lie with the js-framework-benchmark. It is on us – the web developer community – to write other benchmarks to cover the scenarios that the js-framework-benchmark does not. It’s also on us framework authors to educate framework consumers (who might not have all this arcane knowledge!) about what a benchmark can tell you and what it cannot tell you.
In the browser world, we have several benchmarks: Speedometer, MotionMark, Kraken, SunSpider, Octane, etc. No one would argue that any of these are the One True Benchmark (although Speedometer comes close) – they all measure different things and are useful in different ways. My wish is that someday we could say the same for JavaScript framework benchmarks.
In the meantime, I will continue using and celebrating the js-framework-benchmark, while also being mindful that it is not the final word on web framework performance.
Every so often, the web development community gets into a tizzy about something, usually web components. I find these fights tiresome, but I also see them as a good opportunity to reach across “the great divide” and try to find common ground rather than another opportunity to dunk on each other.
I’ve been an avid follower of Ryan Carniato’s work for years. This post and the steady climb of LWC on the js-framework-benchmark demonstrate that I’ve been paying attention to what he has to say, especially about performance and framework design. The guy has single-handedly done more to move the web framework ecosystem forward in the past 5 years than anyone else I can think of.
So obviously I’m going to be interested when I see a post from Ryan Carniato on web components. And it’s a thought-provoking post! But I also think he misses the mark on a few things. So let’s dive in:
Performance
[T]he fundamental problem with Web Components is that they are built on Custom Elements.
[…] [E]very interface needs to go through the DOM. And of course this has a performance overhead.
This is completely true. If your goal is to build the absolute fastest framework you can, then you want to minimize DOM nodes wherever possible. This means that web components are off the table.
I fully believe that Ryan knows how to build the fastest possible framework. Again, the results for Solid on the js-framework-benchmark are a testament to this.
That said – and I might alienate some of my friends in the web performance community by saying this – performance isn’t everything. There are other tradeoffs in software development, such as maintainability, security, usability, and accessibility. Sometimes these things come into conflict.
To make a silly example: I could make DOM rendering slightly faster by never rendering any aria-* attributes. But of course sometimes you have to render aria-* attributes to make your interface accessible, and nobody would argue that a couple milliseconds are worth excluding screen reader users.
To make an even sillier example: you can improve performance by using for loops instead of .forEach(). Or using var instead of const/let. Typically, though, these kinds of micro-optimizations are just not worth it.
When I see this kind of stuff, I’m reminded of speedrunners trying to shave milliseconds off a 5-minute run of Super Mario Bros using precise inputs and obscure glitches. If that’s your goal, then by all means: backwards long jump across the entire stage instead of just having Mario run forward. I’ll continue to be impressed by what you’re doing, but it’s just not for me.
Minimizing the use of DOM nodes is a classic optimization – this is the main idea behind virtualization. That said, sometimes you can get away with simpler approaches, even if it’s not the absolute fastest option. I’d put “components as elements” in the same bucket – yes it’s sub-optimal, but optimal is not always the goal.
Similarly, I’ve long argued that it’s fine for custom elements to use different frameworks. Sometimes you just need to gradually migrate from Framework A to Framework B. Or you have to compose some micro-frontends together. Nobody would argue that this is the fastest possible interface, but fine – sometimes tradeoffs have to be made.
Having worked for a long time in the web performance space, I find that the lowest-hanging fruit for performance is usually something dumb like layout thrashing, network waterfalls, unnecessary re-renders, etc. Framework authors like myself love to play performance golf with things like the js-framework-benchmark, and it’s a great flex, but it just doesn’t usually matter in the real world.
That said, if it does matter to you – if you’re building for resource-constrained environments where every millisecond counts: great! Ditch web components! I will geek out and cheer for every speedrunning record you break.
The cost of standards
More code to ship and more code to execute to check these edge cases. It’s a hidden tax that impacts everyone.
Here’s where I completely get off the train from Ryan’s argument. As a framework author, I just don’t find that it’s that much effort to support web components. Detecting props versus attributes is a simple prop in element check. Outputting web components is indeed painful, but hey – nobody said you have to do it. Vue 2 got by with a standalone web component wrapper library, and Remount exists without any input from the React team.
As a framework author, if you want to freeze your thinking in 2011 and code as if nothing new was added to the web platform since then, you absolutely can! And you can still write a great framework! This is the beauty of the web. jQuery v1 is still chugging away on plenty of websites, and in fact it gets faster and faster with every new browser release, since browser perf teams are often targeting whatever patterns web developers used ~5 year ago in an endless cat-and-mouse game.
But assuming you don’t want to freeze your brain in amber, then yes: you do need to account for new stuff added to the web platform. But this is also true of things like Symbols, Proxys, Promises, etc. I just see it as part of the job, and I’m not particularly bothered, since I know that whatever I write will still work in 10 years, thanks to the web’s backwards compatibility guarantees.
Furthermore, I get the impression that a wide swath of the web development community does not care about web components, does not want to support them, and you probably couldn’t convince them to. And that’s okay! The web is a big tent, and you can build entire UIs based on web components, or with a sprinkling of HTML web components, or with none at all. If you want to declare your framework a “no web components” zone, then you can do that and still get plenty of avid fans.
That said, Ryan is right that, by blessing something as “the standard,” it inherently becomes a mental default that needs to be grappled with. Component authors must decide whether their <slot>s should work like native <slot>s. That’s true, but again, you could say this about a lot of new browser APIs. You have to decide whether IntersectionObserver or <img loading="lazy"> is worth it, or whether you’d rather write your own abstraction. That’s fine! At least we have a common point of reference, a shared vocabulary to compare and contrast things.
And just because something is a web standard doesn’t mean you have to use it. For the longest time, the classic joke about JavaScript: The Good Parts was how small it is compared to JavaScript: The Definitive Guide. The web is littered with deprecated (but still supported) APIs like document.domain, with, and <frame>s. Take it or leave it!
Conclusion
[I]n a sense there are nothing wrong with Web Components as they are only able to be what they are. It’s the promise that they are something that they aren’t which is so dangerous.
Here I totally agree with Ryan. As I’ve said before, web components are bad at a lot of things – Server-Side Rendering, accessibility, even interop in some cases. They’re good at plenty of things, but replacing all JavaScript frameworks is not one of them. Maybe we can check back in 10 years, but for now, there are still cases where React, Solid, Svelte, and friends shine and web components flounder.
Ryan is making an eminently reasonable point here, as is the rest of the post, and on its own it’s a good contribution to the discourse. The title is a bit inflammatory, which leads people to wield it as a bludgeon against their perceived enemies on social media (likely without reading the piece), but this is something I blame on social media, not on Ryan.
Again, I find these debates a bit tiresome. I think the fundamental issue, as I’ve previously said, is that people are talking past each other because they’re building different things with different constraints. It’s as if a salsa dancer criticized ballet for not being enough like salsa. There is more than one way to dance!
From my own personal experience: at Salesforce, we build a client-rendered app, with its own marketplace of components, with strict backwards-compatibility guarantees, where the intended support is measured in years if not decades. Is this you? If not, then maybe you shouldn’t build your entire UI out of web components, with shadow DOM and the whole kit-n-kaboodle. (Or maybe you should! I can’t say!)
What I find exciting about the web is the sheer number of people doing so many wild and bizarre things with it. It has everything from games to art projects to enterprise SaaS apps, built with WebGL and Wasm and Service Workers and all sorts of zany things. Every new capability added to the web platform isn’t a limitation on your creativity – it’s an opportunity to express your creativity in ways that nobody imagined before.
Web components may not be the future for you – that’s great! I’m excited to see what you build, and I might steal some ideas for my own corner of the web.
I’m on a fedi instance with 19k custom emojis […] and when I open the emoji picker […], the page freezes for like a full second at least and overall performance stutters for a while after that.
If you’re not familiar with Mastodon or the Fediverse, different servers can have their own custom emoji, similar to Slack, Discord, etc. Having 19k (really closer to 20k in this case) is highly unusual, but not unheard of.
So I booted up their repro, and holy moly, it was slow:
There were multiple things wrong here:
20k custom emoji meant 40k elements, since each one used a <button> and an <img>.
No virtualization was used, so all these elements were just shoved into the DOM.
Now, to my credit, I was using <img loading="lazy">, so those 20k images were not all being downloaded at once. But no matter what, it’s going to be achingly slow to render 40k elements – Lighthouse recommends no more than 1,400!
My first thought, of course, was, “Who the heck has 20k custom emoji?” My second thought was, “*Sigh* I guess I’m going to need to do virtualization.”
I had studiously avoided virtualization in emoji-picker-element, namely because 1) it’s complex, 2) I didn’t think I needed it, and 3) it has implications for accessibility.
I’ve been down this road before: Pinafore is basically one big virtual list. I used the ARIA feed role, did all the calculations myself, and added an option to disable “infinite scroll,” since some people don’t like it. This is not my first rodeo! I was just grimacing at all the code I’d have to write, and wondering about the size impact on my “tiny” ~12kB emoji picker.
After a few days, though, the thought popped into my head: what about CSS content-visibility? I saw from the trace that lots of time is spent in layout and paint, and plus this might help the “stuttering.” This could be a much simpler solution than full-on virtualization.
If you’re not familiar, content-visibility is a new-ish CSS feature that allows you to “hide” certain parts of the DOM from the perspective of layout and paint. It largely doesn’t affect the accessibility tree (since the DOM nodes are still there), it doesn’t affect find-in-page (⌘+F/Ctrl+F), and it doesn’t require virtualization. All it needs is a size estimate of off-screen elements, so that the browser can reserve space there instead.
Luckily for me, I had a good atomic unit for sizing: the emoji categories. Custom emoji on the Fediverse tend to be divided into bite-sized categories: “blobs,” “cats,” etc.
For each category, I already knew the emoji size and the number of rows and columns, so calculating the expected size could be done with CSS custom properties:
These placeholders take up exactly as much space as the finished product, so nothing is going to jump around while scrolling.
The next thing I did was write a Tachometer benchmark to track my progress. (I love Tachometer.) This helped validate that I was actually improving performance, and by how much.
My first stab was really easy to write, and the perf gains were there… They were just a little disappointing.
For the initial load, I got a roughly 15% improvement in Chrome and 5% in Firefox. (Safari only has content-visibility in Technology Preview, so I can’t test it in Tachometer.) This is nothing to sneeze at, but I knew a virtual list could do a lot better!
So I dug a bit deeper. The layout costs were nearly gone, but there were still other costs that I couldn’t explain. For instance, what’s with this big undifferentiated blob in the Chrome trace?
Whenever I feel like Chrome is “hiding” some perf information from me, I do one of two things: bust out chrome:tracing, or (more recently) enable the experimental “show all events” option in DevTools.
This gives you a bit more low-level information than a standard Chrome trace, but without needing to fiddle with a completely different UI. I find it’s a pretty good compromise between the Performance panel and chrome:tracing.
And in this case, I immediately saw something that made the gears turn in my head:
What the heck is ResourceFetcher::requestResource? Well, even without searching the Chromium source code, I had a hunch – could it be all those <img>s? It couldn’t be, right…? I’m using <img loading="lazy">!
Well, I followed my gut and simply commented out the src from each <img>, and what do you know – all those mystery costs went away!
I tested in Firefox as well, and this was also a massive improvement. So this led me to believe that loading="lazy" was not the free lunch I assumed it to be.
At this point, I figured that if I was going to get rid of loading="lazy", I may as well go whole-hog and turn those 40k DOM elements into 20k. After all, if I don’t need an <img>, then I can use CSS to just set the background-image on an ::after pseudo-element on the <button>, cutting the time to create those elements in half.
At this point, it was just a simple IntersectionObserver to add the onscreen class when the category scrolled into view, and I had a custom-made loading="lazy" that was much more performant. This time around, Tachometer reported a ~40% improvement in Chrome and ~35% improvement in Firefox. Now that’s more like it!
I felt good about this solution and shipped it. All told, the benchmark clocked a ~45% improvement in both Chrome and Firefox, and the original repro went from ~3 seconds to ~1.3 seconds. The person who reported the bug even thanked me and said that the emoji picker was much more usable now.
Something still doesn’t sit right with me about this, though. Looking at the traces, I can see that rendering 20k DOM nodes is just never going to be as fast as a virtualized list. And if I wanted to support even bigger Fediverse instances with even more emoji, this solution would not scale.
I am impressed, though, with how much you get “for free” with content-visibility. The fact that I didn’t need to change my ARIA strategy at all, or worry about find-in-page, was a godsend. But the perfectionist in me is still irritated by the thought that, for maximum perf, a virtual list is the way to go.
Maybe eventually the web platform will get a real virtual list as a built-in primitive? There were some efforts at this a few years ago, but they seem to have stalled.
I look forward to that day, but for now, I’ll admit that content-visibility is a good rough-and-ready alternative to a virtual list. It’s simple to implement, gives a decent perf boost, and has essentially no accessibility footguns. Just don’t ask me to support 100k custom emoji!
This, frankly, is a mess. And it’s emblematic of how half-heartedly browsers and operating systems have worked to keep their emoji up to date.
What’s responsible for this sorry state? I gave an overview two years ago, and shockingly little has changed – in fact, it’s gotten a bit worse.
In short:
Firefox bundles their own emoji font (great!), but unfortunately, thanks to turmoil at Twitter/X, their bet on Twemoji has not shaken out too well, and they are two years behind the latest Unicode standard.
Windows 10 users (i.e. 64% of Windows as a whole) are stuck five years behind in emoji versions, and even Windows 11 is still not showing flag emoji, which Microsoft excludes for some mysterious reason. (Geopolitical skittishness? Disregard for sports fans?)
Safari has the same fragmentation problem, with multiple users stuck on old versions of iOS, and thus old emoji fonts. For example, some 3.75% of iOS users are still on iOS 15, with only 2022-era emoji. [2]
As a result, every website on the planet that cares about having a consistent emoji experience has to bundle their own font or spritesheet, wasting untold megabytes for something that’s been standardized like clockwork by the Unicode Consortium for 15 years.
My recommendation remains the same: browsers should bundle their own emoji font and ship it outside of OS updates. Firefox does this right; they just need to switch to an up-to-date font like this Twemoji fork. There is an issue on Chromium to add the same functionality. As for Safari, well… they’re not quite evergreen, and fragmentation is just a consequence of that. But shipping a font is not rocket science, so maybe WebKit or iOS could be convinced to ship it out-of-band.
In the meantime, web developers can use a COLR font or polyfill to get a reasonably consistent experience across browsers. It’s just sad to me that, with all the stunning advancements browsers have made in recent years, and with all the overwhelming popularity of emoji, the web still struggles at rendering them.
Footnotes
I’m using Codepen for this because WordPress automatically replaces native emoji with <img>s, since of course browsers can’t be trusted to render a font properly. Although ironically, they render the old flag (on certain browsers anyway): 🇲🇶
For posterity: using Wikimedia’s stats for August 12th through September 16th 2024: 1.2% mobile Safari 15 users / 32% mobile Safari users = 3.75%.
Et cetera, et cetera. Anyone who’s been doing web performance long enough probably has a story about how they wrote a benchmark that gave them some satisfying result, only to realize later that they flubbed some tiny detail that invalidated the whole thing. It can be crushing.
For years now, though, I’ve been using Tachometer for most browser-based benchmarks. It’s featured in this blog a few times, although I’ve never written specifically about it.
Tachometer doesn’t make benchmarking totally foolproof, but it does automate a lot of the trickiest bits. What I like best is that it:
function scenarioA() { // or B performance.mark('start') doStuff() performance.measure('total', 'start')}
Now let’s say you want to know whether scenarioA or scenarioB is faster. Tachometer will essentially do the following:
Load a.html.
Load b.html.
Repeat steps 1-2 until reaching statistical confidence that A and B are different enough (e.g. 1% different, 10% different, etc.).
This has several nice properties:
Environment-specific variance is removed. Since you’re running A and B at the same time, on the same machine, in an interleaved fashion, it’s very unlikely that some environmental quirk will cause A to be artificially different from B.
You don’t have to guess how many iterations are “enough” – the statistical test does that for you.
The browser is fresh between each iteration, so you’re not just measuring cached/JITed performance.
That said, there are several downsides to this approach:
The less different A and B are, the longer the tool will take to tell you that there’s no difference. In a CI environment, this is basically a nonstarter, because 99% of PRs don’t affect performance, and you don’t want to spend hours of CI time just to find out that updating the README didn’t regress anything.
As mentioned, you’re not measuring JITed time. Sometimes you want to measure that, though. In that case, you have to run your own iterations-within-iterations (e.g. a for-loop) to avoid measuring the pre-JITed time.
…Which you may end up doing anyway, because the tool tends to work best when your iterations take a large enough chunk of time. In my experience, a minimum of 50ms is preferable, although throttling can help you get there.
Tachometer also lacks any kind of visualization of performance changes over time, although there is a good GitHub action that can report the difference between a PR and your main branch. (Although again, you might not want to run it on every PR.)
The way I typically use Tachometer is to run one-off benchmarks, for instance when I’m doing some kind of cross-browser performance analysis. I often generate the config files rather than hand-authoring them, since they can be a bit repetitive.
Also, I only use Tachometer for browser or JavaScript tests – for anything else, I’d probably look into Hyperfine. (Haven’t used it, but heard good things about it.)
Tachometer has served me well for a long time, and I’m a big fan. The main benefit I’ve found is just the consistency of its results. I’ve been surprised how many times it’s consistently reported some odd regression (even in the ~1% range), which I can then track down with a git bisect to find the culprit. It’s also great for validating (or debunking) proposed perf optimizations.
Like any tool, Tachometer definitely has its flaws, and it’s still possible to fool yourself with it. But until I find a better tool, this is my go-to for low-level JavaScript microbenchmarks.
Note, though, that the browser expects connectedCallback to return undefined (or void for you TypeScript-heads). The same goes for disconnectedCallback, attributeChangedCallback, and friends. So the browser is just going to ignore whatever you return from those functions.
The best argument against using this pattern is that it kinda-sorta looks like the browser is going to treat your async function differently. Which it definitely won’t.
For example, let’s say you have some setup/teardown logic:
However, it will actually run the callbacks synchronously, with any async operations as a side effect. So in the above example, the awaits might resolve in a random order, causing a memory leak due to the dangling resize listener.
So as an alternative, you might want to avoid async connectedCallback just to make it crystal-clear that you’re using side effects:
connectedCallback() { (async () => { const response = await fetch('/data.json') const data = await response.json() this._data = data })()}
To me, though, this is ugly enough that I’ll just stick with async connectedCallback. And if I really need my async functions to execute sequentially, I might use the sequential Promise pattern or something.
I think filing bugs on browsers is one of the most useful things a web developer can do.
When faced with a cross-browser compatibility problem, a lot of us are conditioned to just search for some quick workaround, or to keep cycling through alternatives until something works. And this is definitely what I did earlier in my career. But I think it’s too short-sighted.
Browser dev teams are just like web dev teams – they have priorities and backlogs, and they sometimes let bugs slip through. Also, a well-written bug report with clear steps-to-repro can often lead to a quick resolution – especially if you manage to nerd-snipe some bored or curious engineer.
As such, I’ve filed a lot of bugs on browsers over the years. For whatever reason – stubbornness, frustration, some highfalutin sense of serving the web at large – I’ve made a habit of nagging browser vendors about whatever roadblock I’m hitting that day. And they often fix it!
So I thought it might be interesting to do an analysis of the bugs I’ve filed on the major browser engines – Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit – over my roughly 10-year web development career. I’ve excluded older and lesser-known browser engines that I never filed bugs on, and I’ve also excluded Trident/EdgeHTML, since the original “Microsoft Connect” bug tracker seems to be offline. (Also, I was literally paid to file bugs on EdgeHTML for a good 2 years, so it’s kind of unfair.)
Some notes about this data set, before people start drawing conclusions:
Chromium is a bit over-represented, because I tend to use Chromedriver-related tools (e.g. Puppeteer) a lot more than other browser automation tools.
WebKit is kind of odd in that a lot of these bugs turned out to be in proprietary Apple systems (Safari, iOS, etc.) rather than WebKit proper. (At least, this is what I assume the enigmatic rdar:// response means. [1])
I excluded one bug from Firefox that was actually on MDN (which uses the same bug tracker).
The data
So without further ado, here is the data set:
Browser
Filed
Open
Fixed
Invalid
Fixed%
Chromium
27
4
14
9
77.78%
Firefox
18
3
8
7
72.73%
WebKit
25
6
12
7
66.67%
Total
70
13
34
23
72.34%
Some things that jump out at me from the data set:
The “Fixed%” is pretty similar for all three browsers, although WebKit’s is a bit lower. When I look at the unfixed WebKit bugs, 2 are related to iOS rather than WebKit, one is in WebSQL (RIP), and the remaining 3 are honestly pretty minor. So I can’t really blame the WebKit team. (And one of those minor issues wound up in Interop 2024, so it may get fixed soon.)
For the 4 open Chromium issues, one of them is actually obsolete (I pinged the thread), 2 are quite minor, and the remaining one is partially fixed (it works when BFCache is enabled).
I was surprised that the total number of bugs filed on Firefox wasn’t even lower. My hazy memory was that I had barely filed any bugs on Firefox, and when I did, it usually turned out that they were following the spec but the other browsers weren’t. (I learned to really triple-check my work before filing bugs on them!)
6 of the bugs I filed on WebKit were for IndexedDB, which definitely matches my memory of hounding them with bug reports for IDB. (In comparison, I filed 3 IDB bugs on Chromium and 0 on Firefox.)
As expected, 5 issues I filed on Chromium were due to ChromeDriver, DevTools, etc.
If you’d like to peruse the raw data, it can be found below:
Safari sends empty “Access-Control-Request-Headers” in preflight request
2017-03-22
Conclusion
I think cross-browser compatibility has improved a lot over the past few years. We have projects like Interop and Web Platform Tests, which make it a lot more streamlined for browser teams to figure out what’s broken and what they should prioritize.
So if you haven’t yet, there’s no better time to get started filing bugs on browsers! I’d recommend first searching for your issue in the right bug tracker (Chromium, Firefox, WebKit), then creating a minimal repro (CodePen, JSBin, plain HTML, etc.), and finally just including as much detail as you can (browser version, OS version, screenshots, etc.). I’d also recommend reading “How to file a good browser bug”.
Happy bug hunting!
Footnotes
1.Somefolks have pointed out to me that rdar:// links can mean just about anything. I always assumed it meant that the bug got re-routed to some internal team, but I guess not.