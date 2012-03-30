Recently I went to the trouble of de-uglifying the “Load Games” screen for KeepScore. The whole screen is just one big ListView, so taking a cue from my own recent post, I added some fast scroll sections divided by date. I think the effect is more pleasing to the eye, and it also makes it easier to navigate through your past games.
The old version of the UI is on the left, and the new one is on the right:
There. Isn’t that much nicer? The important information (i.e. the player names) pops right out, whereas the other stuff is banished to a light gray subtitle. The icons to the left give the user the feeling that each row refers to some tangible object, saved somewhere, and the checkmarks on the right are useful for doing bulk-delete operations.
Here are some more screenshots:
I’m especially proud of the little row of buttons there at the bottom. They pop up when any boxes are checked, and gracefully recede when the boxes are unchecked, similar to the Gmail app. It was really tough to get them to actually hover over the ListView as they animate upwards, and then have the ListView concede screen space once the animation is complete. I report with some satisfaction that even the Gmail app (version 2.3.5.2) doesn’t do this – when the animation starts, the ListView jumps upward, leaving an awkward little white space for the buttons to pop over.
Overall, the new UI is cleaner, prettier, and more usable. And the code is opensource for anyone who wants to borrow it.
If there’s one piece of the core Android framework that every Android dev struggles with, it’s ListView. ListView is incredibly flexible and complex, and you’ll probably find you need it more than once in any decent-sized app. If you haven’t already slammed your keyboard and screamed at ListView before, you probably haven’t been writing Android apps very long. It’s so important, Google even had a whole session about it at their I/O conference in 2010.
ListView is the crucible, the teeth-cutting, the rite of passage for all aspiring Androidians. It’s like Luke seeing Darth Vader in the cave on Dagobah. Once you’ve battled with ListView and emerged from the cave victorious, you’ll know you’re a true Android developer.
This is just one story about ListView.
When I was writing Pokédroid, I came across an interesting problem. The first screen of the app was just a huge list of creatures, but it was too difficult to navigate through. Depending on what game you had, you were only interested in the ones numbered 1-151 (first generation), 152-251 (second gen), 252-386 (third gen), 387-493 (fourth gen), or 494-649 (fifth gen). This meant that the newer (and therefore more interesting) Pokémon were at the bottom, where they were hard to get at. But assuming the National Pokédex numbering, this was just the proper order.
Problem: there were too many goddamn Pokémon.
The solution I came up with was to make the list more navigable by showing “fast scroll” overlays with the names of the various Pokémon generations. Named after the games’ regions, they go “Kanto,” “Johto,” “Hoenn,” etc. That way, the user could immediately know what section of the list they were in, and they could quickly scroll between sections.
Lots of Android apps do a similar thing. The Contacts and Music apps, for instance, show overlays to let you know which part of the alphabet you’re on:
This is made possible by the use of the “fast scroll thumb,” i.e the little grooved square to the right. It allows you to zoom through your list contents and hone in on the item you want. It’s like blasting down the highway and watching the exit signs, versus crawling down a suburban street, inspecting each house number one-by-one. It’s a much better user experience.
So the fast scroll thumb is awesome. And to use it, all you have to do is add fastScrollEnabled=”true” to your ListView’s XML. The only catch? If you want to use it for anything other than alphabetical sorting, your section overlays are going to look like this:
Yup, the overlay has a fixed width, so you can only really use it for single characters. What’s a poor Android developer to do?
As it turns out, the only way to fix this problem is to implement your own version of the Contacts app’s internal FastScrollView and hack it yourself. I wasn’t the first to discover this, but I did post some snippets of the solution to Stack Overflow back when I first implemented it in Pokédroid. Since then, I’ve been getting some questions and clarification requests on the original post, so I decided to go ahead and write a full demo app to show how it works. After all, Pokédroid is and will probably always remain closed-source, but this code at least is probably worth sharing.
The demo app is on GitHub. Since Pokémon is kind of an esoteric subject, I decided to go with the topic of countries and continents instead. In this example, we’ve got a big list of countries, sorted either by continent or by country name. When you use continent-sorting, you can see overlays of the continents:
…and when you sort by the country name, you see alphabetic overlays instead:
Of course, if you wanted to get really fancy, you could vary the width of the overlay based on what kind of sorting you’re using. But it should be clear enough how to do that from the source code. In any case, with Pokédroid, I had a handful of different sorting mechanisms, but the most common ones had rather long titles, so I just kept the width the same for all of them. In the end, it looked like this:
That’s Pokémon sorted by generation, type, and base HP. The possibilities are pretty endless. You can take your ListView and sort it, divide it, slice-n-dice it however you want.
The important thing is that “fast scroll” sections make for a better user experience. ListViews can hold a lot of data, but that doesn’t mean you should let your list get bloated and then leave all the hard scrolling up to the user. I have an app on my phone where the developer uses an unsectioned ListView with over 200 items. Two hundred! It takes almost five seconds just to scroll from top to bottom! That may not sound like much, but in the UI world, five seconds is an eternity.
Just imagine your poor users, holding their phone in one hand and flipping your ListView with the other hand, over and over again, like they’re trying to light a wet match. Then reflect on how much you could improve that experience with some fast scroll sections.
Well, ListView-abusing Android developers (you know who you are): now you have no excuse. The CustomFastScrollView code is public and open-source, so go use it. Get cracking!
I open-sourced them for very different reasons, although the catalyzing events were similar. In both cases, I had a request from a fellow dev for more information about the app, which made me question why I was keeping it closed-source in the first place. And in both cases, I couldn’t find a good reason to keep the code private.
But in a broader sense, the two apps mean very different things to me. App Tracker was a project that I poured a lot of effort into, but which turned into an unmitigated failure, with only 294 active users (and less than 4,000 downloads) after almost two years on the Android Market. It’s kind of embarrassing to admit now, but at the time I was writing it, I actually thought App Tracker would be my ticket into doing freelance app development as a full-time gig – hence the laughable premium version. Ultimately, though, the app suffered from bad design and bad marketing (can you guess what it does from the name and icon?), and it never really took off. So in this case, opening up the source means acknowledging my failure and cutting my losses. It’s a humbling moment.
Chord Reader, on the other hand, was an app that I barely put any effort into, and against my expectations became pretty successful, with over 35,000 downloads (and 10,000 active users) after about a year. It’s even made me a modest amount of money from the AdMob campaign (about $100), although I put in the ads more out of curiosity than anything. I never really found the time or interest to keep maintaining this app, though, so it ended up becoming something of a neglected stepchild to me. There were lots of requests for new features (autoscroll, set lists, bluetooth integration), but for some reason I just couldn’t muster up the enthusiasm to implement them. So in this case, opening up the source means releasing my app to the community, where hopefully it will find more dedicated contributors. It also means getting rid of the ads (since there’s no point in having ads in an open-source app), which I’m actually relieved to do, because they weren’t making me enough money to justify uglifying up the UI.
Of course, a lot of code gets open-sourced, and a lot of it gets lost in the abyss of endless cyberspace. There’s no point in making a big show about releasing this code without explaining a bit about why anyone should bother looking at it. So here’s my brief run-down:
App Tracker reads the system logs (“logcat”) in a background Service and notes when other apps are being launched, which allows it to keep usage statistics. It should be interesting for anyone looking to write an app to detect when a third-party app has been started (which was the question from a fellow dev that prompted me to open-source it). For instance, all of the various “protect my apps with a password” security apps use this technique. Be forewarned, though: these methods are faulty, given that the Android OS treats with suspicion any Service that tries to run 24/7, and may kill your Service without warning.
Chord Reader reads chord charts downloaded from sites like AZChords.com and UltimateGuitar.com, parses the text, and displays information about the chords, including various guitar fingerings. The most interesting part is the system of regexes (really, a grammar) to parse the chords and determine, for instance, that “Abmaj7” and “G#M7” both mean the same thing: “A-flat, major quality, 7th added.” A good place to see this in action is the unit tests. Music geeks should get a kick out of it. And of course, anyone who just wants to contribute to the project (like the dev who first contacted me and suggested open-sourcing it) is welcome to create branches and pull requests on GitHub.
Oh, and in case I haven’t made it clear elsewhere, when I open-source something on GitHub, please assume that the license is the WTFPL license, or some other very permissive open-source license. I honestly don’t care what you do with the code, although hopefully you’ll be nice about it and give me credit. Happy coding!
Puzzling over cryptic bug reports is a frustrating and unavoidable part of being a developer. When users want to complain to you about a bug, they just usually don’t think through all the pieces of data that might help solve the problem.
What OS are you using? What version of the software? What were you doing to cause the bug? When users are angry, they don’t want to deal with such tedious details. They just want to vent.
This happens with large software companies, small software companies, and indie developers alike. It’s such a common gripe among developers that it’s not even worth describing any further. Any seasoned dev knows what I’m talking about.
In the Android world, dealing with bug reports is even more frustrating, because they usually come in the form of 1-star reviews on the Android Market. 1-star reviews provide all the cathartic venting that users desire, without any of the useful information that could actually solve the problem.
Here are some actual 1- and 2-star reviews I’ve gotten on the Android Market:
didn’t open… gutted
There is no sound on moment would give higher rating when fixed
always forced close on samsung galaxy s. I have to uninstall it.
Yeah, not so helpful. Figuring out a bug from comments like these is like trying to solve a detective story with half the pages torn out.
Worst of all, these kinds of comments are dispiriting for developers, because star ratings are so crucial to getting your application to be highly ranked in the Market. My own recent app KeepScore had only 4- and 5-star reviews, and was starting to get ranked pretty highly, before receiving an onslaught of these nasty little comments:
KeepScore is designed to save scores automatically. In particular, it’s supposed to automatically save your scores whenever the app leaves the foreground, as shown here in the source code.
I couldn’t reproduce the data loss described in these reviews. Even when an incoming call disrupts an ongoing game, KeepScore gracefully exits and displays a comforting message saying, “Game automatically saved.” I’ve never seen it lose data.
So what happened here? Did the Android system kill the app before it could call the onPause() method and save the data (which, according to the Android Activity Lifecycle, shouldn’t happen)? Did the users just accidentally create a new game, so that it replaced the old one in the “Resume Last Game” section, making them think that the data had been lost? Who knows. Without a proper bug report, I have no idea what to make of this.
Bad reviews make the author feel better, but they rarely lead to better applications. I’m going to try not to let these reviews sour my experience with KeepScore, though, or discourage me from putting more effort into it. I want to get to the root of this problem.
So, loyal KeepScore users, have any of you run into this particular issue? If so, please report it on the GitHub page, and let’s squash this bug! Oh, and if I do manage to fix it, please leave a nice little comment for my trouble, will ya? It’d be nice to have some good reviews to offset all these bug reports.
As of version 1.3.2, you can now start up the main CatLog activity using an external Intent, with parameters for filter text and log level.
For Android developers, the idea is that you can just put a switch in your app where, if some debug variable is enabled, you can press a button or access a menu item to start up CatLog and search for text related to your app. This should make it less painful to do debugging, in situations where you don’t have access to adb logcat.
I’ve written a simple demo app on GitHub to show how to use the new Intent. But the basic gist is that you want to paste something like this into your code:
Intent intent = new Intent("com.nolanlawson.logcat.intents.LAUNCH");intent.putExtra("filter", myFilterText);intent.putExtra("level", myLevelText);startActivity(intent);
That’s it! Full documentation is below.
Intent
com.nolanlawson.logcat.intents.LAUNCH
Parameters
filter
Text to filter by. Case doesn’t matter, and you can search for either process ids, tags, or log text.
level
Log level to set CatLog to, case insensitive. One of:
My goal with CatLog was to write the best darned Logcat app for Android, and in that regard I think I succeeded. But as long as the adequate but inferior aLogcat was ahead in the search results for “logcat,” I felt like my work was incomplete. After all, most people will just download the first app in the list without trying any others. How can I really say that I’ve written the “best Logcat app for Android,” when it’s not most people’s first choice?
Starting sometime this month, though, it finally happened – CatLog now shows up first in a search for “logcat” on the Android Market:
I’m ecstatic that my app is finally getting the recognition I think it deserves, but, to be honest, I’m also kind of puzzled as to why it suddenly managed to nudge ahead of aLogcat. Comparing the Market statistics of the two apps side-by-side, it’s not clear what makes CatLog stand out:
CatLog
aLogcat
Released:
Aug. 2010
Nov. 2009 (?)
Downloads:
10,000-50,000
100,000-500,000
Reviews:
587
1,683
Rating:
4.7
4.6
Updated:
August 14, 2011
March 6, 2011
Android Version:
1.5 and up
1.5 and up
Category:
Tools
Tools
Size:
323k
39k
Price:
Free
Free
Content Rating:
Everyone
Everyone
There doesn’t seem to be a big difference in the ratings (4.7 vs. 4.6), and aLogcat has a considerably higher number of downloads and reviews. So what changed? I think this blog post might provide a clue. It seems that, besides downloads and ratings, Google’s ranking algorithm also takes into consideration the retention rate of an app – i.e. how many users actually keep the app installed, as opposed to those who just download it.
It’s impossible for me to know what aLogcat’s retention rate is, because Google doesn’t make that information public. But I do know that CatLog has 40,834 downloads and 15,487 active users, which gives it a retention rate of 38%. This is the highest retention rate out of my most popular apps (30% for Chord Reader, 18% for Japanese Name Converter, and 20% for Pokédroid), so I’m guessing it’s also higher than whatever aLogcat has. Considering that aLogcat was released almost a year before CatLog, maybe it initially attracted a large user base that later started flocking to my app? Who knows.
Alternatively, it could be the fact that I’ve recently updated CatLog, whereas aLogcat hasn’t been updated since March of 2011. If that’s the case, then aLogcat could quickly regain the lead by just releasing an update. This seems unlikely, though, given that such a system would be easily gameable by just releasing a new update every day. As I noted in a previous post, those kinds of shenanigans made the “Just In” section of the Android Market practically useless, so Google eventually nipped that practice in the bud.
Whatever the reason, it’s nice to see that quality apps do eventually drift to the top. Similarly, I’ve watched one of my other apps, KeepScore, jump from 11th to 3rd in a search for “score keeper.” I’m hoping that, by just being the quiet valedictorian in the back of the class, it can eventually make it to the top. CatLog proves that that’s possible.
I thought it might be useful to report on how all my apps are doing on the Android Market, in terms of downloads and active users. Hopefully this information will be helpful for someone looking to write their own app, or wondering what their chances of success are.
It’s worth mentioning that I’ve never marketed any of my apps, except for a short “house ad” campaign I did in Chord Reader to promote KeepScore. App development is a hobby for me, so I’ve found it more interesting to just release my apps into the wild and see whether they sink or swim. I’ve relied almost solely on the Android Market and word-of-mouth to build up my user base.
This may have worked better when I first started writing apps, which was around March of 2010, when Android was still in its infancy. Back then, the Android Market had less than 20,000 total apps, so you could get a decent amount of visibility by simply publishing your app. Today, the Android Market boasts over 250,000 apps, so it’s much easier to get lost in the crowd.
For instance, when I released my second app, My Personality Type, in March of 2010, it was able to gain 3,000 downloads in a single week without any advertising. Most likely this is just because personality tests are fun, mine was free, and it was also only the second or third of its kind to be released on the Market. The app was later removed due to a takedown request from psychologist David Keirsey, so there’s no way of knowing if it could have maintained that stellar rate of growth, but it’s pretty impressive nonetheless. (Yes, Pokédroid was not my first run-in with copyright issues. I tried to work out a licensing agreement with Dr. Keirsey, but eventually he stopped responding to my emails.)
By comparison, my most recent app, KeepScore, has grown much more slowly. KeepScore only broke 1,000 downloads very recently, even though it’s been on the Market for almost two months, and despite the fact that I promoted it through house ads (where it got 8,091 impressions and 243 clicks). I’m guessing this is because the Android Market is already saturated with tons of score-keeping apps, so KeepScore doesn’t even show up in the top 10 in a search for “score,” “score keeper”, etc. Even though it’s the best of the bunch, it’s hard to stand out over apps that have been around longer, with more downloads and more reviews.
In general, though, I’ve found that the best determiners of an app’s success in the Market are 1) search engine optimization, 2) constant updates, and 3) short, easily understandable app summaries. I’ll describe each one in turn.
Search engine optimization is important for the obvious reasons. Most users are going to discover your app by searching for some problem they’re trying to solve – “save battery,” “calorie counter,” “weather widget,” etc. Try to think of what need your app fulfills, and be sure to include those terms in your Android Market description. I always just add a section at the end where I write “seo:” and then list a bunch of terms related to the app.
Constant updating might not be something you’d imagine would contribute much to an app’s success, but anyone who’s worked in Android development long enough can testify to this. Back in the old days, this technique was enormously effective, because the Android Market app had a prominent “Just In” page that simply listed the most recently released or updated apps. For this reason, you’d often see spam apps (such as “Sexy Hot Girl #12”) releasing a new version every day, perhaps under the imaginative title of “version-20100614”. Anybody could just change a string, release a new version of their app, and watch the number of downloads spike.
Google seems to have cracked down on this practice since then, and the new Market app doesn’t even include a “Just In” page. Instead we now have “Top New Paid,” “Top New Free,” and “Trending,” which seem relatively free of spam. But updating from time to time can still be a boon to your app’s success. Users love getting updates, and when the updates stop rolling in, they tend to lose interest in your app and uninstall it. Go long enough without any updates, and you may even start hemorrhaging users. (We’ll see an example of this later.)
And finally, short, easily understandable app summaries are a crucial part of promoting your app through the Market. I believe most users will decide whether or not to install your app based on a glance at the search results, which means the icon and the name are key. The description, the reviews, and even the star rating are of secondary importance, in my opinion. (The star rating is almost meaningless, because all halfway decent apps will have at least 4 stars.)
So when you design your app, you need to ask yourself: 1) Is the icon attractive, and does it hint at the app’s functionality? and 2) Is the name simple, and does it effectively communicate what the app does? For illustration, I’ll point out that aLogcat beats out my own app, CatLog, by this measure. CatLog has a cute icon (which many users have complimented me on!), but I’ll admit it requires a little bit of extra mental effort to figure out what the app does. CatLog still has fewer downloads than aLogcat.
All of these are just tips based on my own personal experience, which means they’re mostly hunches and guesswork. Make of them what you will. But of course, the Android Market also provides us with some wonderful reporting tools, so I have some hard data to offer as well!
So without further ado, here’s the current state of all my apps in Android Market, in the order I wrote them. I report the total number of downloads, as well as the number of active users (i.e. installed copies of the app). Each graph shows the change in active users since January of 2011, which is when Google started providing these detailed statistics. You can ignore sudden spikes in the graph – I think those are bugs in the reporting tool.
Released March 2010
39,144 downloads
7,464 active users (19%)
My first app, which I never updated beyond version 1.0, is still fairly popular. Its popularity also seems to be pretty constant, since I imagine most people download it, get a kick out of it, and then uninstall it soon afterwards. That doesn’t bother me much, though, since this was basically just a “Hello World” app for me.
Released March 2010
3,286 downloads
287 active users (8%)
As I noted above, My Personality Type only spent one week on the Android Market, due to a takedown notice from the author of the test. (I actually based this app on an assignment from one of my undergraduate computer science classes, so I didn’t know the test was under copyright.) Given it’s been off the Market for a year, I’m kind of amazed the app still has any active users at all.
Released April 2010
451,492 downloads
125,576 active users (27%)
This chart still breaks my heart a little. The sudden bump in March corresponds to when I released the update for Pokémon Black/White, and the dip in June, of course, corresponds to when I removed the app from the Android Market due to a takedown notice from The Pokémon Company. At its height, it had 170,000 active users.
Released June 2010
17,032 downloads
2,820 active users (16 %)
I wrote this app while I was attending the 2010 NAACL conference, because I wanted to be able to browse the conference proceedings, which were distributed as raw HTML and PDF files, on my phone. This app didn’t hold much interest for me afterwards, so I never looked back. (By the way, here’s my paper from that conference.)
Released July 2010
3,183 downloads
344 active users (10%)
With only 3,000 downloads over the course of a full year, App Tracker is a certified dud. As I was developing it, I actually believed it was going to be my breakthrough app, and that the revenue from the Premium version would allow me to quit my day job and do app development full-time. Unfortunately, the graveyard of lost ambitions is littered with such failures, and App Tracker never really got off the ground.
Released August 2010
24,614 downloads
10,330 active users (41%)
Ah, CatLog – the phoenix that rose from the ashes of App Tracker. After App Tracker’s failure, I refashioned its log-reading component into a straight-up Logcat app, and now CatLog perseveres as my third-most popular app. In fact, it’s probably the app I’m most proud of after Pokédroid.
Released October 2010
30,533 downloads
11,607 active users (38 %)
It’s a shame I never found this app very compelling to work on, because it’s actually my most popular app on the Market (now that Pokédroid is gone). I’m not really sure why it started bleeding users in late June, but if I had to guess, I’d say it’s because I haven’t updated it much over the past year. Like I mentioned above, users tend to lose interest when you don’t update, and I think that’s especially true when there are much-needed features they keep clamoring for. (In my case, users keep asking for an auto-scroll feature and setlists.)
Released June 2011
1,207 downloads
873 active users (72 %)
I would really, really like to see this app succeed more than it has. My goal with KeepScore was to create the end-all be-all best score keeper for Android, and in a sense I’ve failed simply because the app still doesn’t have much visibility in the Android Market. As I mentioned above, it doesn’t even come up in the top 10 in searches for “score” or “score keeper,” meaning that most users will probably never find it, and instead settle for an inferior app. I’m not sure what to do, though, other than wait for it to gain more downloads and ratings. I have no control over Google’s search rankings.
So that concludes my app-by-app report. But because it’s a lot of data to take in individually, I also created some charts comparing all the apps side by side:
This chart shows the total number of downloads and active users (as of today) per app. Obviously Pokédroid is an order of magnitude more popular than my other apps, so I also created a log-based version of the same chart:
Here it’s a little easier to compare the non-Pokédroid apps. Chord Reader, CatLog, and Japanese Name Converter are all reasonably successful, whereas Offline Browser and App Tracker are less so. With KeepScore and My Personality Type, it’s difficult to compare, because they’ve spent much less time on the Market than the others. So I also went ahead and created a chart showing the total number of downloads and active users divided by the approximate number of days spent in the Market:
Here it’s easier to see which apps were more popular on a day-to-day basis. The most surprising finding is that My Personality Type apparently had more potential than I thought. Even though it was only on the Market for one week, it looks like it could have been as popular as Pokédroid if it hadn’t been taken down. (Funny that my most successful apps are also the ones that get targeted for copyright infringement! Take note, kids: you walk a fine line when you reuse other people’s content.)
And here’s the same graph with a log-based y-axis:
So there you have it. Of the apps I still have on the Market, Chord Reader, Japanese Name Converter, and CatLog are the most popular. Offline Browser and KeepScore take up the second tier, whereas App Tracker is an unmitigated failure. (I couldn’t even show App Tracker’s active users per day on this chart, because the value was less than 1, meaning the log value actually went negative.)
I wish I could say there was a way to know in advance whether an app is going to be a hit or a miss, but I think the Android Market is just too unpredictable for that. You really can’t know how popular an app is going to be until you put it out there. For me, though, this is the excitement of app development. More so than with any other kind of software development, you get immediate confirmation of whether or not people find your app useful. So if nothing else, it’s fun to throw darts at the board and see what sticks.
I’m still getting lots of comments and emails about Pokédroid, which was taken down from the Android Market last month due to a DMCA notice from The Pokémon Company. (See theseposts.) Most of my blog traffic still seems to come from Pokédroid-related searches, which is not surprising given the more limited appeal of my other apps. (What – you guys aren’t as excited about my system log reader?) So I thought I’d do a little round-up of the commentary on Pokédroid and get everyone up to speed on where the app currently stands.
Tim Oliver, the developer of iPokédex, informs us that the app removal process for iPhone Pokédexes has now begun. The timing seems about right, given that the TPC lawyer I spoke to said that Apple’s process takes a bit longer than Google’s. Tim and other iOS developers are in talks with TPC right now, but if their experience is anything like mine, we can expect iPhone apps to be removed shortly.
None of this should be surprising, given that TPC is now venturing into territory previously occupied by fan developers. The recently released Pokédex 3D app for 3DS, although not a true strategy guide like Pokédroid, makes it clear why TPC would start to view fan-made apps as unwanted competition. The rhythm-action Pokémon games coming to Android and iPhone make this point even less ambiguously.
Liam Pomfret, the head of Bulbagarden, has been my most helpful contact point throughout this whole process, and he has an interesting editorial on Bulbanews laying out TPC’s case for taking down Pokédex apps. It’s very persuasive, and if nothing else it splashes some cold water on the impulsively negative fan reaction. He points out that all fan-made media (including Bulbagarden itself) is in violation of TPC’s copyrights, and so TPC is within its legal rights to selectively allow or disallow whatever content it wants. It’s debatable whether or not taking down Pokédex apps is actually in TPC’s own self-interest (I’ve argued it’s not), but the legal case is pretty difficult to dispute.
And in fact, even if Pokédex developers like myself did have a good case, we probably wouldn’t be doing ourselves any favors by taking it up in court. Recently there was the case of the Miles Davis afficionado who ended up paying $30,000 for a copyrighted photo he used in a tribute album. This was without any admission of guilt, and despite the fact that his lawyers thought they would have had a decent case if they had actually pursued it. The $30,000 settlement was simply the least expensive option available to him.
Now this may surprise you, but Pokédroid, as a hobby app, is not worth $30,000 to me. And if you think I could just get 30,000 of my 150,000 active users to each chip in a buck and cover my legal expenses, then you’ve never developed a mobile app before.
This is why I’ve rejected requests to open-source Pokédroid. As Liam pointed out above, open-source licenses still presume ownership of the IP content in the code, which means I’d be making myself a legal target just by publishing the code base. Even though I’m a die-hard Linux user who loves open-source, I have to admit that this isn’t really the time or place for it.
Anyway, I’ve been on good terms with TPC so far, so I have no incentive to do anything to try and spite them. Everyone I’ve spoken to at TPC has been very courteous and respectful towards me, and they’ve taken obvious care to explain their point of view and avoid any misunderstandings. They’ve even mentioned reading my blog posts (hullo out there!), so they’ve obviously got their finger on the pulse of the fanbase, and aren’t acting hastily or thoughtlessly.
My hope right now is just that they will offer to license Pokédroid or rebrand it as an official Pokémon app. In my ideal world, they would also let me open-source it, possibly in exchange for my help with the rebranding process. That way, I could gracefully hand the reins over to other fan developers (who would probably be more hardcore Pokémaniacs than me, and thus more diligent contributors), but the app would still remain an officially licensed product. TPC could continue to disallow unofficial apps on the Android Market if they wanted, but anybody would be able to contribute to the official app. The same community involvement that made Bulbapedia strong could make Pokédroid the best Pokémon resource on any mobile platform.
Admittedly, this scenario is a little starry-eyed. But even if TPC wasn’t keen on the open-source idea, I still have 19,000 lines of code that could save them a ton of time if they decided to build their own Android Pokédex app. Hopefully they’ll take me up on my offer, so that Pokédroid can get back in the Market, and back in the hands of the fans who find it so useful.
This week at the pub I took KeepScore for its first test run in a little game of four-person cribbage. It got high marks from my friends, who agreed that KeepScore was better than the other Android scoring apps we had tried. (But of course my friends would say that.) Still, I also received some useful criticism that informed an update I wrote later in the week.
It seems the biggest problem was that the bolded history items were too small, and therefore difficult to read. In light of this, I considered just upping the text size on all the history items, but then I realized: the only history item you’re usually interested in is the most recent one. When you’re trying to tap the button 7 times to add 7 points, you want to verify that you’ve actually added 7, instead of 6 or 8. But after you’ve given the player his/her points, you tend to stop paying attention until the next time you need to add points.
So instead of the bold text, I decided to use little “badges” over the numbers (or “blibbets,” as we called them at my old company). I think they’re pretty neat looking, and they also make it dead simple to tell how many points you’ve added. After 10 seconds of inactivity, the badges disappear and move over to the history column instead. This has the added benefit of drawing a clear distinction between the modifiable and unmodifiable parts of the history.
Something else I noticed was that, in the long-press popup, the buttons were also too small and too hard to read. So I simply enlarged the text and gave the buttons more space relative to the EditText (which no one at the table used anyway).
Both of these problems stemmed from the fact that I had only tested the app with the phone held in my hand, rather than flat on a table within reach of multiple people – which is how it’s actually used. Held in my hand, all the text on the screen is perfectly easy to read, but in the middle of a dimly-lit bar table, it’s another story.
In the end, this turned out to be one of those slap-yourself-on-the-forehead-it’s-so-obvious kinds of problems that you can only really discover through usability testing.
Last week I was in a pub having drinks with some friends when we decided to play a little cribbage. Crib is a great card game – it’s fun and fast-paced, it works well with anywhere between 2 and 4 players, and you can finish a round in about a half-hour. It’s pretty much the perfect card game.
We didn’t have any pens or paper to keep score, though, so we turned to the Android Market to try to find a good scoring application. The first one we tried out, Score, crashed on us halfway through without saving our game. The second, Scorer, was workable but awkward. In the end, we were able to score our game, but it would have been much easier to just use pen and paper. Something about that struck me as wrong – this is the 21st century! Why can’t my damned smartphone keep score?
I like thinking about user interface problems, so I followed this rabbit hole all the way to the end. I tested the most popular scoring apps on the Android Market, found them all to be underwhelming, and then finally wrote my own. My app, KeepScore, only took one weekend to write, but I think it’s already better and more usable than every other scoring app on the Market.
What makes it better? My first advantage is simple hindsight. Since the other apps came out first, I was able to test them and see which design decisions worked and which ones didn’t. I remembered the frustrations that came with our impromptu game of cribbage: I pressed the wrong button! It didn’t save our scores! The screen fell asleep! Based on this experience, I knew what to avoid in KeepScore.
My second advantage is that I read and applied the principles in Joel Spolsky’s User Interface Design for Programmers. I mention this book a lot in my blog, but I just can’t emphasize enough how reading it can help make you a better UI designer. If there were two principles from this book that I wish every app developer would follow, it’s these:
Assume your users are illiterate. They won’t read anything.
Assume your users have big, fat thumbs. They can’t press anything accurately.
I won’t try to justify these principles here, because I think I already did a decent job in this post. Instead, I’m just going to review each app in turn and show how KeepScore improves upon them.
Score is actually a decent app, and it’s where I got most of my inspiration for the design of KeepScore. The “new game” wizard in particular is a great idea – it’s simple, it’s intuitive, and it allows you to start up a game in seconds. However, Score suffers from a few flaws that make it nigh-unusable:
The screen doesn’t stay awake. In a game like cribbage, where you need to update someone’s score every 20-60 seconds, this is unacceptable. When we played, the game kept grinding to a halt every time the phone fell asleep.
The game doesn’t save automatically. My friends aren’t used to my Nexus One, so they kept accidentally hitting the home key or the back key. Each time, we would have to enter all our scores again.
The buttons are too close together. When your users are going to be juggling a handful of cards or game pieces while simultaneously trying to guide a finger towards the smartphone screen, there’s no reason to bunch up the buttons so close together. In Score, it’s easy to accidentally decrement one player’s tally when you meant to increment another’s.
On top of this, Score just seems to suffer from sloppy execution. When you long-press on the “+” or “-“ button, you get a popup allowing you to add a custom value, but it actually adds one less than whatever you enter. Many users have complained about this in the Android Market comments, but the dev doesn’t seem to have gotten the memo.
Like Score, Scorer is a mix of good design and bad design. One feature I really like is the configurable buttons at the bottom – they make it easy to add large numbers to a player’s score (e.g. to add 12, press “+10” once and “+1” twice). Another highlight is the green and red increment markers next to each player’s name, which make it easy to see how much you’ve already added to someone’s score. (I borrowed both ideas for KeepScore.) Scorer also keeps the screen awake and saves automatically, although unfortunately it can’t save more than one game at a time.
Scorer’s biggest flaw, though, is just its basic layout design. Rather than having separate buttons for each user, Scorer requires you to tap a player’s name before altering their score. This doesn’t sound like a big deal, but in practice it makes scoring very cumbersome. When playing cribbage, my friends and I would often accidentally add a score to the wrong player, and then we would have to figure out how much we added, backtrack, and add it to the correct player.
Another problem is that the green/red markers only “commit” if you press the OK button. So if we wanted to make sure we could backtrack the correct amount, we’d have to keep pressing OK to add the score in. This meant at least three touches were required just to update a player’s score! Tap, tap, tap. It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a minor inconvenience that adds up over the course of a game.
I’m not even sure where to start with this one. This is a good example of the kind of graphic design I really hate: the developer has gone out of his way to deviate from the basic Android themes, and the result is an ugly and distracting presentation. On top of that, the app is very wordy and heavy on explanations. Touch the big button in the corner, and you’ll see a toast saying, “Please long click on this button to reset the counters.” Touch the back button and you’ll see “Press back again to exit the app.” Touch back twice and you’ll get a popup asking you to rate the app before you exit. Start up the app for the first time and you’ll get a popup asking you to download another app. And of course, there’s an ad banner over the top. The app seems determined to direct your attention toward everything except just keeping score.
Other than that, the app is pretty basic. Press “+” to increment by one, and press “-“ to decrement. There’s no way to add larger values at once, and if you long-press on the “+” or “-“ buttons, you’ll get a long list of hardware buttons you can use in place of the on-screen button. I find this feature pretty useless, though, given that more and more Android devices are getting rid of keyboards, buttons, and trackballs. Also, if you press the “+” or “-“ button rapidly, the current score won’t update at first – it’ll just sort of vibrate for awhile until finally updating at the end. I found that confusing.
All in all, there’s no reason to use Advanced Tally Counter when there are less ugly and distracting alternatives. Also, the fact that the app has ad banners and a bewildering “Pro” version (I still can’t figure out what it does) reflects pretty poorly on the dev. Come on, dude. You’ve written a counting app. Are you really so hard-up that you need to try to make money off this thing?
First off, let me compliment the graphic design here. This is a case where a developer has deviated from the standard Android themes, but unlike Advanced Tally Counter, I think the result is really pleasing to the eye. The motif is simple and unobtrusive, and the custom font lends itself well to the whole “pen and paper” theme. Even the stylized buttons are cute and not at all distracting. So I give the developer high marks for designing a really beautiful app.
Unfortunately, the big problem with Simple Score Sheet is that it violates every principle of simple UI design. Whenever the developer had a choice between simplicity and complexity, he’s clearly chosen complexity. Just starting up a new game is like filling out a census form – it’s long, it’s tedious, and you have to think hard before you answer every question.
Just look at the screenshots above. Everything above “Start game” on the first screen is totally unnecessary for 99% of the app’s users. What’s the starting score? Who cares – I probably just want it to be zero! The whole “Game ends after…” and “Player with highest/lowest score wins” questionnaire is also the height of arrogance. Why do I need to tell the app who’s won the game? Why are you forcing me to start thinking about how many rounds the game has? Before I’ve started using your app, I don’t even know how it keeps track of rounds! I just want to start tallying some scores, damn it!
Even worse is the fact that the app will not let you complete the wizard unless you fill out all the information it deems necessary. If you try to press “Start game” without entering any information, it will complain: “Please enter a value for game ending option.” If you try to add a player without a name, it will complain again. All of these are pretentious moments where the developer is slapping the user on the wrist for not following his own complicated directions, like those old GPS navigation devices that would scold you for taking a detour. It makes the user think, and like the title of the famous book goes, Don’t Make Me Think!
Once you finally make it past the bureaucracy and into the scoring app itself, the usual complaints apply. It doesn’t automatically save, it’s hard to tell how much you’ve already added to someone’s score, and it’s hard to add values larger than 1. In fact, its system for adding large values is particularly bad. The way it works is that, if you long-press on the “+” button, the counter will start to increase on its own, accelerating as you keep holding it down. This would be pretty convenient, except that it also gets set off if you tap multiple times in quick succession. In practice, this means that the score will often start zooming off like a runaway car, and then good luck trying to get the value back to what it was before. It’s a neat idea, but it’s just not executed very well.
Enter KeepScore. KeepScore, I believe, is the best scoring app on the Android Market mostly because it just tries to do what the name says: keep score. The UI is designed to be as simple and unobtrusive as possible, without any distractions or extraneous options. Let’s walk through it step-by-step.
The startup screen and the “New Game” wizard are almost exactly the same as in Score. I added a “Resume Last Game” button, though, to provide a subtle hint that the game will be saved automatically. Other than that, it’s pretty basic, and when you open the app for the first time, it’s clear what you need to do: pound the “New Game” button.
As you go through the “New Game” wizard, all information except for the number of players is optional. If no players are named, then the name simply displays as “Player 1,” “Player 2,” etc. (Contrast this with Score, where only blank text is shown.) The scoring interface itself is very simple – two big buttons for each player, evenly spaced so that you’re not likely to accidentally press the wrong one.
As soon as you start adding or subtracting values, you’ll see that the pane to the side starts to get filled with past values you’ve already entered. The most recent value stays bold for 10 seconds (configurable), during which time you can keep pressing “+” or “-“ to change it. After 10 seconds of inactivity, the bolded value will unbold to indicate that it is no longer modifiable. At this point it’s now part of the scoring “history.”
All of this becomes clear to the user after just playing with the app for a few minutes, with no explanations needed. It’s a handy feature that eliminates a lot of the problems of “Oh, I accidentally added too much to your score. How much was it?” With KeepScore, you have a full history of every change you’ve made to a player’s score, so you don’t have to try to remember what you added. You can also long-press on the history to undo the last change. (Or you can just subtract, which is what I imagine most users will do.)
And of course, the app saves automatically. Whenever you exit, it displays a comforting toast saying “Game saved automatically,” just so the user can be sure that everything is good and saved. If you accidentally exit, you’ll notice upon reopening the app that the “Resume Last Game” button is no longer disabled. Most users will probably just make a beeline for that button, which is why I put it on the main screen.
If you want to add values greater than 1, you can long-press on the “+” or “-“ button. This pops up a dialog that allows you to input a number with the keyboard or just tap buttons with large increments like “+5” and “+10” (once again, configurable). It does worry me that this feature is “hidden” behind the long-press, but I think most users will figure it out if they know what they are looking for. Many of the other scoring apps let you long-press for additional options, so they might have set a precedent there. In any case, the app is still perfectly usable even without this feature.
Unlike Simple Score Sheet, most of the configurations can be found in the Settings section rather than the main wizard, where it would just be clutter. There’s a concept in software engineering called “convention over configuration,” which basically means that the standard use-case should be the default, and the user should only need to use configurations if they want to do something unusual. I think KeepScore applies this principle pretty well, and that it makes for a smoother user experience. Any user actually looking for strange options (a starting score other than 0, customized button values, etc.) is probably savvy enough to know where to look for them.
Other neat options include the ability to save more than one game, a separate screen to explore the game’s complete scoring history, and the ability to change a player’s name mid-game. Most users will not bother with these options, though, so I tried to keep them out of the way as much as I could.
So there you have it. With just a little common sense and the restraint to not clutter up your app with unnecessary options and verbiage, you can create a dead-simple scoring app that actually beats pen and paper. It’s kind of sad that the Android Market went so long without an app that could do something so basic, but I’m just glad I finally have something worthy of my next cribbage game.
And the best part: KeepScore is free and open-source. You can download it from the Android Market here or get the source code here.